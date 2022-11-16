Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos

review star

No reviews yet

206 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread
8 oz Filet Mignon
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Apps

Blackened Scampi

$20.00

mashed potatoes, white wine butter sauce

Bread

$4.00

assorted dinner rolls

Calamari

$16.00

garlic, parmesan, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce

Crab Cakes

$28.00

panko crusted, dungeness crab, citrus buerre blanc

Day Boat Sea Scallops

$28.00

green thai curry, black forbidden rice, tomato ginger chutney

Frito Misto

$16.00

tempura battered vegetable medley, harrissa aioli

Jumbo Prawns

$18.00

cocktail sauce, fresh grated horseradish

Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$15.00

marsala broth, red swiss chard, pine nuts, parmesan

Scampi

$20.00

Steak Tips

$20.00

scallions, garlic chips, cognac peppercorn sauce

Salad-Soup

Apple Walnut Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

petite romaine hearts, spanish white anchovy, house crouton, parmesan

Clam Chowder Soup

$12.00Out of stock

only served fridays

Forbes Mill House Salad

$14.00

butter lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red wine, honey vinaigrette

French Onion Soup

$12.00

sweet onions, melted gruyere

Strawberry, Arugula & Spinach Salad

$16.00

crumbled goat cheese, pistachios, white balsamic

The Wedge Salad

$16.00

baby iceberg, bacon, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumble

PF Apple Walnut Salad

Soup Du Jour

$12.00

Seafood-Vegetarian

Alaskan Halibut

$44.00

Macadamia nut crusted, english pea risotto, lemon buerre blanc

Australian Lobster Tail

$72.00

clarified butter, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Chilean Seabass

$58.00

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$30.00

marsala broth, red swiss chard, pine nuts, parmesan

Vegetable Risotto

$32.00

asparagus, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, buerre blanc

Wild King Salmon

$42.00

marbled potatoes, fava beans, oyster mushrooms, buerre rouge

Steaks

8 oz Filet Mignon

$69.00

12 oz Bone-in Filet

$80.00

16 oz Rib Eye

$79.00

24 oz Bone-in Rib Eye

$98.00

14 oz New York

$76.00

12 oz Wagyu New York

$125.00

6 oz Filet Mignon

$52.00

Westholme Filet

$90.00

Mini Tomahawk

$115.00

Entrees

Blackened Rib Eye

$89.00

16 oz ribeye, bleu cheese butter compound, caramelized onions, cabernet demi glace, mashed potatoes

Braised Short Ribs

$39.00

soy ginger glaze, horseradish mashed potatoes, broccolini

Filet and Prawns

$72.00

6 oz filet mignon, prawns, mashed potatoes, white wine butter sauce

Filet Oscar

$79.00

6 oz filet mignon, dungeness crab, asparagus, bearnaise, au gratin potatoes

Lamb Entree

$68.00

Lemon Garlic Chicken

$38.00

oven roasted, pesto mashed potatoes, white corn, zucchini, toy box tomato medley, pan jus

Prime Rib

$72.00

14 oz ribeye, baked potato, broccolini

Prix Fixe

$100.00

Surf and Turf

$90.00

6 oz filet mignon, 6 oz maine lobster tail, au gratin potatoes

Sides

Add Bearnaise

$4.00

Asparagus

$15.00

Au Gratin

$15.00

Baked Potato

$13.00

Broccolini

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Buerre Blanc

$4.00

Cab Demi

$4.00

Chimichuri

$4.00

Cognac peppercorn

$4.00

Corn Medley

$15.00

Creamed Spinach

$15.00

Forbidden rice

$10.00

Horseradish Mashed

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Marbled Potatoes

$13.00

Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Mushrooms

$14.00

Pesto Mashed

$14.00

Sauce Trio

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$15.00

Split 2 Sides

$15.00

Wasabi Mashed

$14.00

Kids

Kids Filet Bites

$20.00

with mashed potatoes

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

with mashed potatoes

Kids Pasta

$12.00

butter and cheese

Desserts

Affogato

$7.50

Chocolate Pot-au-Crème

$13.00

Gelato

Kona Coffee Crème Brulee

$15.00

Lava Cake

$13.00

Mixed Berry Parfait

$12.00

Passionfruit Cheesecake

$14.00

Peach Melba

$14.00

PF Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

Seasonal Frruit Crisp

$14.00

Sorbetto

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

CAB Prime Steakhouse

Website

Location

206 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
orange starNo Reviews
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE LOS GATOS, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Bywater
orange star3.7 • 758
532 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave
orange star4.0 • 39
354 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Gatos
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston