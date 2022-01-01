Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forcella

33 N Square

Boston, MA 02113

Appetizers

Tagliata di Salumi e Formaggi

$25.00

Chef's Selection of Itlaian Cured Meats, Cheese,Crostini,&Accompaniments

Meatballs alla Parmigiana

$15.00

San Marzano Tomatoes,Shaved Grana

Burrata

$19.00

Heirloom Tomatoes,Basil Pesto,Aged Balsamic amd Pinenuts

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine,Baby Tomatoes, Shaved Grana, White Anchoy,Olive Crostini

Pan Roasted Quail

$20.00

Smoked Cannellini Puree,Arugula, Orange Segments,Yellow Beets, Spiced Pepitas,Fig Jam

Beet Salad

$16.00

Oven Roasted Beets,Goat Cheese,Mascarpone Crema, Orange Segments,Pistachio and Aged Balsalmic

Truffled Creamy Polenta

$18.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$20.00

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Pasta

Rigatoni alle Melenzane

$27.00

Roasted Eggplant,Capers,Basil, Pomodoro, Grana

Gnocchi al Coniglio

$36.00

Slow Braised Rabbit,Roastd Carrots,Marjoram. Brodo

Pappardelle alla Bolognese

$30.00

Traditional Italian Meat. Sauce, Pappardelle, Stewed Tomatoes, and Grana

Spaghetti al Pesto

$25.00

Basil Pesto,Extra. Virgin Olive Oil,Heirloom Baby Tomatoes

Cacio e Pepe

$25.00

Black Peper Linguine, Grana

Rigatoni alla Barese

$29.00

Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe,Toasted Garlic,White Wine

Risotto Funghi &. Parmigiano

$29.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Herbs, Parmigiano

Risotto al Pesto

$33.00

Pan Roasted Shrimp Over Risptto. with Chef's Signature Pestp

Black Pepper Linguine alla Carbonara

$26.00

Pancetta, Egg Yolk,Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$29.00

Manila Clams, Garli, Chili, White Wine

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$24.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$16.00

Kids Pomodoro

$16.00

Gnocchi al Pollo

$32.00

Entrees

Pan Roasted Salmon

$38.00

Zucchini, Roasted Pepper and Tomato Pesto, Baby Tomatoes, Toasted Pinenuts

Pan Roasted Duck Breast

$42.00

Spring Dug Parsnip Puree, Braised Fennel, Roasted Mushrooms,Calabrian Chili Oil, Orange Gremolata

Cotoletta di Pollo alla Parmigiana

$34.00

Marinara,Herb Crumbs, Smoked Mozzarella

14 oz. Ribeye

$60.00

10oz New York Strip, Creamy Potato, Broccoli Rabe, Pancetta with a Montepulciano Demi

Local Swordfish

$42.00

Pan Roasted Butternut Squash

$26.00

PORCHETTA

$38.00

Sides

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables, Parsnip Puree

$11.00

Toasted Garlic and Herb Farro

$10.00

Herb Roasted Mushrooms,Shallots, Lemon Zest

$11.00

BRAISED FENNEL

$11.00

Bianchi (Whites)

2020 Pecorino, M.Cordano Abruzzo BTL

$56.00

2020 Pinot Grigio, Russolo Friuli BTL

$56.00

2020 Cerasuolo D’Abruzzo,”Rosato” M.Cordano Abruzzo BTL

$56.00

2020 Grechetto, Chiorri Umbria BTL

$56.00

2020 Grillo, Feudo Montoni Sicilia BTL

$59.00

2020 Vermentino, Bosio “Lunae” Liguria BTL

$58.00

2020 Roero Arneis, Bonfante Piemonte BTL

$61.00

2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Torre di Luna Friuli BTL

$64.00

2017 Falanghina Tardiva, Frattasi Campania BTL

$60.00

2020 Sauvignon, Russolo Friuli BTL

$64.00

2020 Soave, Bennati

$60.00

Rose,Feudo Montoni BTL

$64.00

N.V.Prosecco Tesini "22"

$52.00

Sparking Rose, Paolo Leo

$52.00

Rossi (Reds)

Lacryma Christi, Sorrentino

$58.00

2020 Sangiovese, Chiorri Umbria BTL

$59.00

2017 Etna Rosso, Sentieri Siciliani Sicilia BTL

$59.00

2020 Aglianico “Caudium”, M.Frattasi Campania BTL

$60.00

2019 Sangiovese, Ciacci Piccolomini Toscana BTL

$60.00

2018 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, M.Cordano Abruzzo BTL

$62.00

2018 Nero D’Avola, Feudo Montoni Sicilia BTL

$62.00

2015 Sagrantino “Grante”, Chiorri Umbria BTL

$64.00

2017 Langhe Nebbiolo, Bonfante Piemonte BTL

$68.00

2017 Gattinara, Travaglini Piemonte BTL

$69.00

2017 Montecucco Sangiovese, Basile Toscana BTL

$64.00

2018 Casavecchia, Chigi Campania BTL

$64.00

2017 Rosso di Montalcino, Ciacci Piccolomini Toscana BTL

$79.00

Gattinara, Chiosso

$69.00

Nebbiolo "Roero Rosso" Bruno

$68.00

Valpolicella/Cabernet "IREOS" Bennati

$62.00

Valpolicella/Cabernet "IREOS" Bennati

$62.00

2017 Rosso di Montalcino, P.D. Querci

$70.00

2020 Pinot Nero, Novacella

$64.00

Super Italian Reds

2020 Primitivo di Manduria, Paolo Leo Puglia BTL

$60.00

2018 Sangiovese/ Cab ‘’Saliato’’, Chiorri Umbria BTL

$63.00

2017 Sangiovese/Merlot, “Comandante” Basile Toscana BTL

$65.00

2019 Sangiovese/ Cabernet, Capezzana Toscana BTL

$67.00

2014 Ciro/Cab/Merlot, “Aeternum”Capoano Calabria BTL

$70.00

2015 Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, Russolo Friuli BTL

$70.00

2013 Negroamaro, Tormaresca Puglia BTL

$75.00

2019 Bolgheri, Guado al Tasso “Il Bruciato” Toscana BTL

$80.00

2017 Merlot/Syrah, Motta “Le Gonnare”Toscana BTL

$95.00

2015 Aglianico/Cabernet “Capri”, Frattasi Campania BTL

$120.00

Vini Poderosi (Powerful Wines)

2016 Ciro Classico Riserva, Capoano, Calabria BTL

$65.00

2015 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo Riserva“Trinita” Abruzzo BTL

$70.00

2017 Valpolicella Ripasso “La Morra”Bennati Veneto BTL

$75.00

2017 Aglianico Riserva, M.Frattasi Campania BTL

$80.00

2016 Barbaresco, Bonfante Piemonte BTL

$85.00

2014 Montecucco Riserva, Basile Toscana BTL

$97.00

2017 Barolo, Bonfante Piemonte BTL

$97.00

2017 Aglianico Apassito,“Kapnios” M.Frattasi Campania BTL

$110.00

2014 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo “Santinumi”Abruzzo BTL

$100.00

2014 Albarossa, Bonfante Piemonte BTL

$120.00

2017 Brunello di Montalcino, Ciacci Piccolomini Toscana BTL

$125.00

2013 Brunello Montalcino Riserva, Pian d Querci Toscana BTL

$140.00

2008 Barbaresco Riserva, Vite Colte Piemonte BTL

$140.00

2012 Amarone Riserva, Bennati Veneto BTL

$150.00

2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Frattasi Campania BTL

$270.00

2008 Bolgheri, “Gaudo al Tasso” Antinori Toscana BTL

$300.00

Birre (Beers)

Craft Beer

$11.00

Peroni

$8.00

Sam Seasonal

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$10.00

Still Bottled Water

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

