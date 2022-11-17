Main picView gallery
The Continental at Ford House Continental Dining

1100 Lake Shore Road

Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Featured Starters (Lunch)

Housemade Popovers

$6.00

Honey Butter

French Fries Basket

$6.00

Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Malt Vinegar

Burrata

$16.00

Lime Basil Vinaigrette, White Truffle Oil, Assorted Flatbreads | Vegan & Gluten Free

Cauliflower Bites

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Pickled Red Onion, Fried Lemon Accented Kale, Whole-Grain Dijon Mustard Aioli

Charcuterie

$18.00

Camembert, Mango & Ginger White Stilton, Sharp Cheddar, Salami, Prosciutto, Dried Fruit & Nuts, Fig Preserves, House Bread, Assorted Flatbreads

Complimentary Popover

Single Popover

$2.00

Zucchini Fries

$8.00

Lighter Side (Lunch)

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Onion Soup

$8.00

Sweet Caramelized Onion Soup, Smoked Apple Wood Cheddar | Vegetarian

House Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Blistered Tomatoes, Garlic & Reggiano Dressing, Seasoned Chips

Maurice Salad

$17.00

Iceberg, Smoked Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Jumbo Green Olives, Sweet Pickle Relish, Classic Maurice Dressing | Gluten Free

Side Salad

$4.00

Grilled Pear Salad

$16.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$17.00

Orange Sesame Tuna Salad

$20.00

Sandwiches (Lunch)

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.00

Thick Cut Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, Ham, Swiss, Powdered Sugar, Berry Coulis, Fresh Fruit

The Continental Burger

$18.00

1/3lb Great Mark Western Beef, Sautéed Michigan Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, Red Pepper Aioli, Fresh Baked Black Sesame Bun, Housemade Kettle Chips

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Melt

$18.00

Special Sandwich

$15.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Specialties (Lunch)

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Leeks, Peas, Carrots, Velouté Sauce, Buttery Puff Pastry

Asian Style Breaded Tofu

$18.00

Grilled Tarragon Lamb Chops

$22.00

Lobster Alfredo (Lunch)

$26.00

Seasoned Crumb Topping

Pappardelle Ragu

$24.00

Sweet Finishes (Lunch)

Gelato & Sorbet Selections

$8.00

Seasonal Butter Cake

$9.00

Warm Custard Soaked Sponge Cake, Featured Ice Cream, Confections

Cobbler

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Streusel, Frozen Custard, Kahlua Chip, Warm Chocolate Sauce

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Bavarian Chocolate Mousse Push Pop

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Children's Menu (Lunch)

Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

Housemade Flatbread, Classic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Seasonal Fruit Cup | Vegetarian

S.B. & J.

$6.00

Housemade White Bread, Creamy Soy Butter, Strawberry Jam, Housemade Kettle Chips | Vegetarian

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Housemade White Bread, Fontina, Cheddar, Seasonal Fruit Cup | Vegetarian

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hand Breaded Chicken, Sea Salt Dusted French Fries, Ketchup, Ranch Dressing

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese Sauce OR Plain Buttered Noodles | V

Sliders

$8.00

Great Mark Western Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Sea Salt Dusted French Fries

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry

Cookies

$4.00

French Toast

$7.00

Syrup, Confectioners Sugar, Fresh Mixed Berries | Vegetarian

Breakfast Scramble

$10.00

Farm Fresh Eggs & Roasted Potatoes with your selection of:

Kids Beverage

Featured Starters (Dinner)

Housemade Popovers

$6.00

Honey Butter

French Fries Basket

$6.00

Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Malt Vinegar

Burrata

$16.00

Lime Basil Vinaigrette, White Truffle Oil, Assorted Flatbreads | Vegan & Gluten Free

Cauliflower Bites

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Pickled Red Onion, Fried Lemon Accented Kale, Whole-Grain Dijon Mustard Aioli

Charcuterie

$18.00

Camembert, Mango & Ginger White Stilton, Sharp Cheddar, Salami, Prosciutto, Dried Fruit & Nuts, Fig Preserves, House Bread, Assorted Flatbreads

Complimentary Popover

Single Popover

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sautéed Calamari

$15.00

Lighter Side (Dinner)

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Onion Soup

$8.00

Sweet Caramelized Onion Soup, Smoked Apple Wood Cheddar | Vegetarian

House Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Blistered Tomatoes, Garlic & Reggiano Dressing, Seasoned Chips

Maurice Salad

$17.00

Iceberg, Smoked Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Jumbo Green Olives, Sweet Pickle Relish, Classic Maurice Dressing | Gluten Free

Grilled Pear Salad

$16.00

Orange Sesame Tuna Salad

$20.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$17.00

Entrees (Dinner)

The Continental Burger

$18.00

1/3 lb Great Mark Western Beef*, Balsamic Marinated Portabella, Red Onion Jam, Smoked Gouda, Brioche Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Brie Truffle Dip

Asian Style Breaded Tofu

$22.00

Fall Harvest Tart

$22.00

Chicken Normandy

$28.00

Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

$32.00

Sauteed Prawn Lobster Alfredo

$34.00

Basil Oil

Included Soup du Jour

Included Side Salad

Included Onion Soup

$3.00

Petite Maurice Salad

$8.00

Iceberg, Smoked Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Jumbo Green Olives, Sweet Pickle Relish, Classic Maurice Dressing | Gluten Free

Petite Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00

Spinach, Arugula, Baked Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Cherries, Caramelized Onions, Pistachios, Cherry Balsamic Dressing | Gluten Free & Vegetarian

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Duck Au Vin

$28.00

Catch of the Day

$28.00

Filet

$50.00

Sweet Finishes (Dinner)

Cobbler

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Streusel, Frozen Custard, Kahlua Chip, Warm Chocolate Sauce

Seasonal Butter Cake

$9.00

Warm Custard Soaked Sponge Cake, Featured Ice Cream, Confections

Gelato & Sorbet Selections

$8.00

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Bavarian Chocolate Mousse Push Pop

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cognac Macerated Fruit Confit, Basil Leaf

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Warm Apple Pear Cobbler

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Children's Menu (Dinner)

Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

Housemade Flatbread, Classic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Seasonal Fruit Cup | Vegetarian

S.B. & J.

$6.00

Housemade White Bread, Creamy Soy Butter, Strawberry Jam, Housemade Kettle Chips | Vegetarian

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Housemade White Bread, Fontina, Cheddar, Seasonal Fruit Cup | Vegetarian

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hand Breaded Chicken, Sea Salt Dusted French Fries, Ketchup, Ranch Dressing

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese Sauce OR Plain Buttered Noodles | V

Sliders

$8.00

Great Mark Western Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Sea Salt Dusted French Fries

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry

Cookies

$4.00

French Toast

$7.00

Syrup, Confectioners Sugar, Fresh Mixed Berries | Vegetarian

Breakfast Scramble

$10.00

Farm Fresh Eggs & Roasted Potatoes with your selection of:

Kids Beverage

Snacks

Seasonal Fruit Cup G&G

$6.00

Assorted Fruits

Daily Soup Offering G&G

$8.00

Pop Daddy Pretzels - ANY

$5.00

Pap Daddy Popcorn - ANY

$5.00

Great Lakes Cips - ANY

$2.00

Albanese Gummy Bears

$5.00

Soup & Salads

Layered Petite Maurice Salad G&G

$8.00

Iceberg, Smoked Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Jumbo Green Olives, Sweet Pickle Relish, Classic Maurice Dressing | Gluten Free

Michigan Chicken Cherry Salad G&G

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Artisan Lettuce, Smoked Gouda, Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, Cherry Balsamic Dressing

Shrimp soup

$6.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant G&G

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Celery, Diced Apple, Red Grapes, Dried Cherries, Mayonnaise, Fresh Baked Croissant

Ciabatta Bread Wrap

$8.00

Gaukler Point G&G

$10.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Red Pepper, Spinach, Brie Spread, Balsamic Strawberry Preservers, Housemade Multigrain Bread

Lobster Roll

$12.00

Chicken Ciabatta

$10.00

Sweet & Salty Treats

Assorted Dessert Bar G&G

$3.00

Assorted Muffin G&G

$4.00

Housemade Kettle Chips G&G

$3.00

Oversized Fresh Baked Cookies G&G

$4.00

Pain Au Chocolate Croissant G&G

$4.00

Children's Menu

S.B. & J. G&G

$6.00

Housemade White Bread, Creamy Soy Butter, Strawberry Jam, Housemade Kettle Chips | Vegetarian

Grilled Cheese G&G

$6.00

Housemade White Bread, Fontina, Cheddar, Seasonal Fruit Cup | Vegetarian

Beverages

Assorted Bottled Beverages

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Curated Tea Selction

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Soda, Lemonade or Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$7.00

Americano

$5.00

Mocha White Chocolate

$7.00

Macchiato Traditional

$7.00

Espresso Decaf

$2.00

EMPLOYEE ESPRESSO

$0.94

Aquafina

$5.00

Event Wine

$13.00

Event Cocktail

$11.00

Event Beer

$6.00

Cash Bar Service

$9 Cocktail

$9.00

$8 Wine by the glass

$8.00

$6 Domestic Beer

$6.00

$3 N/A Beverage

$3.00

$30 Wine by the bottle

$30.00

$10 High Noon Vodka Seltzers

$10.00

$8 Craft Beer and Cider

$8.00

$2 Chips

$2.00

$3 Brownie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Continental!

Location

1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236

Directions

