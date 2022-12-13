Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foreign Cinema Restaurant 2534 Mission Street

review star

No reviews yet

2534 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Mother's Day PRIX FIXE

Mother's Day Brunch Adult $70

$70.00

Mother's Day Brunch Child $35

$35.00

APPS

Baked Cheese

Beef Tartare

Brandade

PD Heirloom

Out of stock

Charcuterie

French Toast

Fruit Bowl

PD Little Gem Salad

Persian Breakfast

Smoked Salmon

Kid App

ENTREES

Croque Madame

Duck

Mahi Mahi

Omelet

Scrambled

Seafood Sandwich

PD Omlette

Tostada

Kid Scrambled

Kid French Toast

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Ham & Cheese

DESSERT

Affogato

Cheesecake

Crème Brûlée

Layer Cake

Pot de Creme

Sorbet

Tart

Lava Flow

Espresso Martini

Kid Sundae

(gl) Far Niente 'Dolce' Napa Valley 2014

$18.00

(gl) Telmo Rodriguez, 'Mountain Wine' Malaga, Spain 2014

$10.00Out of stock

(gl) Vini Ancarani Centisimino Passito, 'Uva Pessa' Romagna, Italy 500ml

$13.00

(gl) Moulin Touchais 1997

$16.00

(gl) Huet, Vouvray Moelleux

$19.00

(btl)Dagueneau, Jurançon Moelleux 2011

$0.00Out of stock

(btl) Labet Macvin, Jura, France

$150.00

Camut, 6 ans d'age Calvados

$18.00

Camut, Réserve a'Adrien Calvados

$80.00

Château de Pellehaut, Réserve

$15.00Out of stock

Château de Pellehaut 1989

$28.00

Château Briat, 'Baron de Pichon-Longueville' 1995

$25.00Out of stock

Château de Ravignan, 1985

$38.00

Domaine Boingneres, Special Réserve

$22.00

Dudognon, 'Sélection' 5 Year Old

$13.00

Dudognon, 'Réserve' 10 Year Old

$18.00Out of stock

Dudognon, 'Heritage' 40 Year Old

$29.00

Hennessy, Master Blender's Selection #1

$20.00Out of stock

Tesseron, Lot 53

$70.00

Vechiaa Romagna

$14.00

Amaro Alta Verde, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy

$10.00Out of stock

Meletti Fernet Amaro, Marche, Italy

$12.00

Po' di Poli Aromatica Traminer Grappa, Italy

$14.00

Maurin Quina, Le Puy, France

$10.00Out of stock

Pasubio amaro, Piedmont, Italy

$12.00Out of stock

Luxardo Amaretto, Veneto, Italy

$12.00

Cynar, Marche, Italy

$12.00Out of stock

Amaro Nonino

$10.00Out of stock

Cardamro Piedmont, Italy

$9.00Out of stock

Martini & Rossi 'Reserva especial' bitter torino

$13.00Out of stock

Jacopo Poli Miele-infused with wild honey

$10.00

Hardy, VSOP Organic

$20.00

Hardy, XO

$45.00

Badia e Coltibuono Vin Santo, Tuscany, Italy 2011 375ml

D'Oliveira Bual 1993

$26.00

Jacopo Poli Vespaiolo-fig, red apples, honey

$27.00Out of stock

Grant Amontillado 'La Garrocha'

$10.00

La Cigarrera Manzanilla Pasada

$15.00

Valdespino Fino, 'Inocente'

$12.00Out of stock

Cesar Florido Palo Cortado

$29.00

Bodegas Hidalgo Oloroso, 'Faraon'

$13.00

Maestro Sierra Pedro Ximenez

$12.00

Valdespino Pedro Ximenez, 'El Candado'

$11.00

(gl) Rare Wine Co. Madeira, Boston Bual

$11.00

(gl) Ramos Pinto LBV Port 2015

$9.00

(gl) Churchill's 20 Port

$14.00

.

$5.00

.

$5.00

.

$5.00

.

$4.00

.

$6.00

.

$6.00

.

$6.00

.

$4.00

.

$6.00

Niepoort Ruby Late Bottled Vintage 2013

$15.00+Out of stock

Niepoort Colheita 1997

$16.00+

Niepoort 10 Year Tawny

$16.00+Out of stock

Rare Wine Co., Charleston Sercial

$11.00

FIRE KEYS

FIRE 1ST

FIRE 2ND

FIRE 3RD

FIRE 4TH

MARKED AND READY

FIRE DESSERT

HOLD DESSERT

LEFTOVERS

Apps

Baked Cheese

$20.00

Beef Tartare

$20.00

Brandade

$20.00

Ceviche

$20.00

Charcuterie

$20.00

French Toast

$20.00

Fruit Bowl

$20.00

Little Gem Salad

$20.00

Persian Breakfast

$20.00

Smoked Salmon

$20.00

Pop Tart, Strawberry

$8.00

Pop Tart, Quince

$8.50

Entrees

Croque Madame

$25.00

Duck

$32.00

Mahi Mahi

$30.00

Omelet

$20.00

Scrambled

$20.00

Seafood Sandwich

$30.00

Steak & Egg

$32.00

Tostada

$20.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$7.50

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Wedges

$5.00

Desserts

Affogato

$15.00

Cheesecake

$15.00

Crème Brûlée

$15.00

Layer Cake

$15.00

Pot de Creme

$15.00

Sorbet

$15.00

Tart

$15.00

Lava Flow

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

FIRE KEYS

FIRE 1ST

FIRE 2ND

FIRE 3RD

FIRE 4TH

MARKED AND READY

FIRE DESSERT

HOLD DESSERT

LEFTOVERS

OYSTER + BLACKBOARD

Earthquake Bay

$4.00

Hog Island Sweets

$4.75Out of stock

Kumamoto

$4.75

Kumiai

$4.00

Luna Bella

$4.00Out of stock

Marin Gem

$3.75Out of stock

Salazar

$4.00

Miyagi

$4.50

St Simone

$4.50

Royal Mer

$80.00

Imperial Mer

$180.00

Arancini

$7.00

Aunt Dotty

$4.50

Bocana

$4.00

Caviar

$42.00

Golden Osetra Caviar

$75.00

Chicharrones

$6.00

Dukes Of Topsail

$4.00

Fried Olives

$8.50

Fritters

$10.00

Extra Fritter

$2.50

Grande Cinema

$250.00

Grassy Bar

$4.00

Half Crab

$45.00

Half Lobster

$45.00

Kusshi

$4.00

Pacific Gold

$4.00

Popcorn

$5.00

Summerstone

$4.50

Wellfleets

$3.75Out of stock

Hot Sauce

Bread Service

$5.50

1 Prawn

$3.00

4 Prawn

$12.00

8 Prawn

$24.00

12 Prawn

$36.00

FIRE KEYS

FIRE 1ST

FIRE 2ND

FIRE 3RD

FIRE 4TH

MARKED AND READY

FIRE DESSERT

HOLD DESSERT

LEFTOVERS

COFFEE + TEA

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso - Dbl

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Latte - Dbl

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Capp - Dbl

$5.50

Americano - Dbl

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Macchiato - Dbl

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Mocha - Dbl

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Drip Decaf

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Oat & Honey Latte

$7.00

Karl the Fog

$8.00

Apple Spice Latte

$8.00

Tea Chamomile

$6.00

Tea Earl Grey

$6.00

Tea English Breakfast

$6.00

Tea Jasmine Green

$6.00

Tea Peppermint

$6.00

Tea Turmeric

$6.00

Hot Cider (na)

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Water

Refill

RETAIL

20th Pin

$20.00

Black Tote

$6.00

Bride & Groom

$35.00

Canvas Tote

$15.00

City Egg

$20.00

Cookbook Trio

$70.00

Etched Carafe

$30.00

FC Cookbook

$40.00

FC TShirt

$25.00

FC Wine Opener

$60.00

Jute Tote

$20.00

Nick & Nora

$60.00

Shipping

$5.00

Raffle Ticket

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Evolving menus. Sensual Environment. Champagne and Oysters on the Half Shell. Since 1999.

Location

2534 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Foreign Cinema Restaurant image
Foreign Cinema Restaurant image
Foreign Cinema Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Limon Rotisserie Catering
orange starNo Reviews
524 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Aditi Indian Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,652
1101 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Taishoken San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
665 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Delfina - Mission
orange starNo Reviews
3621 18th Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Limon Rotisserie - Valencia
orange starNo Reviews
524 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Tartine Bakery
orange star4.1 • 10,002
600 Guerrero St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
West of Pecos
orange star4.4 • 2,977
550 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Boogaloos
orange star4.2 • 1,867
3296 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston