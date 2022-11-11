Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Foreign & Domestic

2,929 Reviews

$$

306 E 53rd St

Austin, TX 78751

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Peach Salad
Gruyere Popovers
Parisian Gnocchi

Appetizers

Gruyere Popovers

Gruyere Popovers

$8.00

Large airy, crispy, chewy, bread with gruyere & black pepper, with charred onion butter

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$13.00

Oyster Tartine

$12.00Out of stock

Parisian Gnocchi

$14.00

Oyster mushrooms, Mustard greens, Koji butter

Texas Peach Salad

Texas Peach Salad

$13.00

texas peaches fresh ricotta, smoked pecan vinaigrette, & fennel

VG APP PASTA

$13.00

VG Foccacia

$6.00

Green Tomato Carpaccio

$13.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

44 Farms Burger & Fries

44 Farms Burger & Fries

$18.00

green tomato jam, rouille, & pickled red onions on brioche- optional add egg & bacon

44 Farms Bavette Steak

44 Farms Bavette Steak

$30.00

'tonnato', hausbar eggplant, & tomato

Tomato Leaf Risotto

Tomato Leaf Risotto

$25.00

Tomato, Arugula, & Goat cheese vinaigrette

Market Fish

Market Fish

$28.00

Red thai curry, Butternut squash, & Cucumber

Pork Collar

$30.00

Creamed corn, blistered tomato, & Thai basil

Vegan Zucchini

$24.00

Vegan Pasta entree

$25.00

VG Sandwich

$18.00

Strip for Two

$75.00Out of stock

Duck Confit

$28.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

Fries

$6.00

hand-cut fries & saffron rouille

Crispy Fingerlings

Crispy Fingerlings

$6.00

tossed with duck fat, dill, & pecorino

Side of Foccacia

$3.00

Green Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Okra & tomato

$6.00

Charred Cauliflower & Lemon

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

VG Ice Cream

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Organic Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

French Press, LG

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Kids milk

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

N/A Wine, riesling

$37.00

N/A Wine, Sparkling rose

$35.00

N/A wine, Pinot noir

$45.00

Austin Beer

512 pecan porter

$8.00

ABW Amber Vision

$7.00

ABW Bloodwork Orange

$7.00

ABW Pearl Snap

$7.00

ABW Sun Shovel

$7.00

Indy Convict Hill

$8.00

Indy Stash

$7.00

Icw Beer

$4.00

large format beer & cider

francoise cidre 750ml

$30.00

RHB ona farmhouse

$15.00Out of stock

RHB treeform

$15.00Out of stock

Sidro del bosco Cider

$8.00

RHB Berried raspberry ale

$17.00

This is wine, cider

$84.00

RHB Two And One

$17.00

RHB Small Fin

$17.00

RHB Farmers Delight

$17.00

Red Wines

BTL aglianico glou glou

$68.00

BTL amarone, valpolicella

$130.00

BTL Bobal, clos lojen

$52.00

BTL brunello, P56

$145.00

BTL cab franc brash higgins

$102.00

BTL Cab Franc No es Pituko

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Cab Franc, Domaine Maniere

$55.00Out of stock

BTL cab franc, nic reau

$62.00

BTL Cabernet sauvignon, camp

$50.00

BTL cabernet sauvignon, collier

$115.00

BTL Carignan, domaine manarine

$55.00

BTL clovis grenache

$53.00

BTL corvina, valpolicella

$50.00

BTL dolcetto

$81.00

BTL Gamay, cotton

$125.00

BTL Gamay, liter, bovin

$72.00

BTL garnatxa Negra Alta Alella

$65.00

BTL Grenache, division, gamine

$75.00

BTL grolleau D. Latrie

$86.00

BTL Grolleau, domaine des hauts

$71.00

BTL merlot blend, chateau pey-bonhommes

$76.00

BTL negrette

$60.00Out of stock

BTL nerello mascalese, etna rosso

$56.00

BTL nero d'avola, brash higgins

$104.00

BTL pinot noir, riefle

$66.00

BTL Pinot noir- irancy

$86.00Out of stock

BTL primitivo, polvanera

$47.00

BTL sankt Laurent, Schneider

$52.00

BTL syrah dom. gravennes

$52.00

BTL syrah, love and grapes

$52.00

BTL zinfandel, turley

$85.00Out of stock

Last Chance Vintage

$40.00

BTL Zinfandel, old vine turley

$85.00

BTL pineau d'aunis, palabres

$77.00

BTL Pinot Noir VVV ronzelots

$117.00Out of stock

BTL cabernet sauvignon blend, propuesta

$52.00

BTL Cab Franc, domaine guion

$56.00

BTL cab franc, les athletes

$55.00

BTL Listan Negro Los Bermejos

$75.00

BTL Callet motor america

$75.00

BTL Gamay, gue aux loups

$85.00

BTL cab franc, hanami, bobinet

$71.00

White Wine

BTL chablis, charly nicole

$96.00

BTL chardonnay lolonis populis

$72.00

BTL chardonnay, le grande blanc, Henri Milan

$129.00

BTL Chenin anitya

$96.00

BTL Chenin Vouvray

$63.00

BTL Chenin, attention

$73.00

BTL Clairette, donkey & goat

$104.00

BTL gewurtraminer, hubert Meyer

$57.00

BTL grenache-cinsault, restanques

$54.00

BTL Gruner beautiful vulnerability

$84.00Out of stock

BTL Gruner helping hand

$90.00

BTL gruner-Roussane, don't forget to soar

$56.00

BTL jaquere, charles gonet

$53.00

BTL malvasia blend, prunus

$56.00

BTL Muscadet pulpe fiction

$75.00

BTL Muscadet, cochonnet

$60.00

BTL Pecorino, jasci

$44.00

BTL petite arvine de fully

$125.00

BTL pinot noir, left coast

$57.00

BTL riesling- gewutrz, jazz odyssey

$47.00

BTL riesling, sybille kuntz

$86.00

BTL Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc

$155.00

BTL vermentino, sardo

$55.00

BTL White grenache blanc le grande

$129.00

Last Chance Vintage

$40.00

BTL Aligote VVV

$83.00

BTL sauv blanc, villard

$49.00

BTL chardonnay, villard

$60.00

BTL chenin, les athletes

$52.00

BTL muscat, teutonic wines

$52.00

BTL Albarino, la milla

$76.00

Sparkling

BTL SP Champagne brut, lanson

$185.00

BTL SP champagne grand cru, guy larm

$170.00

BTL SP chardonnay, brut zero, graham beck

$91.00

BTL SP glera -pinot noir rose, domus picta

$52.00

BTL SP Lambrusco

$49.00

BTL SP pinot auxxerois, zusslin

$81.00

BTL SP pinot noir, graham beck, non vintage

$60.00

BTL SP ploussard, cremant de hura, pupullin

$100.00

BTL SP Prosecco

$49.00

BTL SP txakoli, hondarrabi zuri

$51.00

BTL SP Xarello V, 999

$52.00

BTL SP lambrusco bianco

$61.00

BTL SP chard cremant de jura, troy de meslay

$66.00

Btl SP Cab Franc Perles

$55.00

BTL SP cava Ya!

$52.00

BTL SP mauzac-chenin blend, Pif Paf

$87.00

BTL Chenin Cremant

$65.00

GLS SP Lambrusco

$12.00

GLS SP Prosecco

$12.00

Rose s

BTL SR Grenache-cinsault, S

$48.00

BTL SR Mourvedre piquette, canned

$16.00

BTL SR syrah-merlot, henri milan, haru

$73.00

BTL SR montepulciano, rabasco

$76.00

BTL SR garnatxa negra, Flash

$52.00

BTL R listan Negra Bermejos

$68.00

BTL Mourvedre rose, liquid farm

$70.00

BTL SR grenache-cinsault, Pigoudet

$51.00

BTL nero d'avola rose martha stoumen

$90.00

BTL carbonic Zinfandel texan

$55.00

GLS SR grenache-cinsault, S

$12.00

Brunch Rose/White

$8.00

GLS sangiovese

$11.00

GLS mourvedre Liq Farm

$17.00

Orange Wine

BTL grenache gris blend bonny doon

$48.00

BTL ORN albarino, euphoria

$80.00

BTL ORN Chardonnay-gewurtz, l'orange, division

$66.00

BTL ORN Grenache blend, gadabout

$77.00

BTL ORN Macabeo, kiki

$52.00

BTL ORN Malvasia albarino, acqua pazza

$80.00

BTL ORN Malvasia, garagino

$96.00

BTL ORN muscat, peyote ugly

$80.00

BTL ORN pinot grigio, malina

$55.00

BTL ORN Pinot Grigio, RAM

$87.00

BTL ORN pinot grigio, ramato, villard

$52.00

BTL ORN semillon, maturana

$77.00

BTL ORN semillon, villard

$56.00

BTL ORN torontel, naranjo, maturana

$68.00

BTL ORN Verdeca

$77.00

BTL ORN vermentino, orangutan, austin w

$80.00

BTL ORN vermentino-roussane, luna & gaia

$120.00

BTL ORN Rousanne, barret

$103.00

GLS ORN Muscat, Peyote

$20.00

GLS RAMATO VILLARD

$13.00

GLS semillon Maturana

$19.00

Pet Natty

BTL PN gamay grolleau rose a lies

$91.00

BTL PN Panda blanca, AUS, Alta Alella

$66.00

BTL PN Gruner Blend, D&G

$99.00

BTL PN Vernatxa Ancestral, cellar F

$95.00

BTL PN Semillon-musc galipette

$89.00

BTL PN Moscato, flora & fauna, idelwild

$110.00

BTL PN Joanitta, Joanizza, Furlan

$84.00

BTL PN Cab Franc-chenin haget

$80.00

BTL PN, zinfandel columbard, Populis

$65.00

BTL PN Chenin Licorne

$75.00

BTL Pet Nat Gamay, exile

$90.00

BTL PN tempranillo, soto

$70.00

Brunch Wines

Brunch Wine

$8.00

Painted Lady Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Kit!

$25.00Out of stock

1 quart of orange juice & 1 bottle of bubbles

Carafe Mimosa

$27.00

carafe painted lady mimosa

$30.00

classic mimosa

$6.00

Appetizers

Popovers

Popovers

$6.00

black pepper & gruyere with charred onion butter

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$4.00

lime creme fraiche

Cheddar Biscuits

Cheddar Biscuits

$6.00

2 cheddar & black pepper biscuits with jam & seasoned butter

Cardamom-Cinnamon Roll

Cardamom-Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

big & gooey, with cream cheese icing

Texas Peach Salad

Texas Peach Salad

$13.00

farm cheese, smoked pecan vinaigrette, fennel, & candied pecans

Blackberry & Lemon Crepe

Blackberry & Lemon Crepe

$10.00

ricotta & lemon filled

Pancakes

Pancakes

$13.00

creme fraiche, & maple syrup

Entrees

Cast Iron Frittata

Cast Iron Frittata

$14.00

Squash, Mushroom, Salsa Verde, & Gruyere

F&D Benny

F&D Benny

$14.00

stewed tomatoes & okra, focaccia, & hollandaise

Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$16.00Out of stock

sunny egg, lemon jam, red eye cream gravy, & fried chicken

Crispy Pork & Grits

Crispy Pork & Grits

$16.00

tomato gravy, sunny egg, & crispy pork on yellow grits

44 Farms Steak & Eggs

44 Farms Steak & Eggs

$21.00

onion & potato hash, hollandaise, & two eggs

F&D Burger & Fries

F&D Burger & Fries

$18.00

bacon, sunny egg, green tomato jam, rouille, & pickled red onion on brioche with hand cut fries

Two Eggs, Any Style

Two Eggs, Any Style

$15.00

eggs your way, bacon, duck fat potatoes, roasted tomatoes, & brioche

Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Grits

$4.00

Single Egg

$1.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

white cheddar on brioche, with fries & ketchup

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

2 eggs scrambles, served with fries & ketchup

Kids French Toast

$6.00

with maple syrup & powdered sugar

Fries

Fries

$4.00

with ketchup

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

with maple syrup & whipped cream

Kid Biscuit

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Schwag!

F&D tee small

F&D tee small

$20.00
F&D tee medium

F&D tee medium

$20.00
F&D tee large

F&D tee large

$20.00Out of stock
F&D tee XL

F&D tee XL

$20.00

F&D Tee XXL

$22.00Out of stock

Pies & Cakes

Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk Pie

$25.00

Sweet lemon-buttermilk custard, a southern classic in a glass pie dish that's yours to keep! Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

Sweet Potato Pie

$25.00

like pumpkin pie, but better- another southern favorite Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

Apple Pie, 3 day pick up

Apple Pie, 3 day pick up

$26.00

with a touch of molasses & lemon Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

Apple Crumble, 3 day pick up

$24.00

apple pie filling, casserole style with a brown butter almond streusel topping Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

Cheesecake, plain, 3 day pick up

$50.00

very tall NY style cheese cake, simple- so you can dress it up any way you'd like! Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

Cheesecake, chocolate raspberry, 3 day pick up

Cheesecake, chocolate raspberry, 3 day pick up

$55.00

NY Style chocolate cheese cake topped with chocolate & fresh raspberries Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

Cheesecake, caramel apple, 3 day pick up

Cheesecake, caramel apple, 3 day pick up

$55.00

NY style cheesecake topped with apple pie filling, caramel, & almond tuille Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

Cheesecake, nutty caramel heath, 3 day pick up

$55.00

Chocolate Pie, 3 day pick up

$25.00

Pecan Pie, 3 day pick up

$25.00

Strawberry Buttermilk Pie, 3 day pick up

$25.00

Breads & Pastries

Focaccia loaf, 3 day pick up

Focaccia loaf, 3 day pick up

$9.00

great for sandwiches, appetizers, table bread, etc.. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

pull apart yeast rolls (6ea), 3 day pick up

pull apart yeast rolls (6ea), 3 day pick up

$6.00

great for sopping up gravy! Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

cheddar & black pepper biscuits (6ea), 3 day pick up

cheddar & black pepper biscuits (6ea), 3 day pick up

$12.00

black pepper & cheddar with crispy edges & fluffy middles. great with butter & jam or to make sandwiches! (or grab some gravy from the "other section" you know what to do! ) Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

cinnamon rolls (9ea) , 3 day pick up

cinnamon rolls (9ea) , 3 day pick up

$18.00
zucchini bread, loaf, 3 day pick up

zucchini bread, loaf, 3 day pick up

$9.00

We call this breakfast favorite "christmas bread" around the kitchen because it smells like the holidays! All the spices. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

sweet potato bread, loaf, 3 day pick up

$9.00

lemon poppyseed loaf, 3 day pick up

$9.00

jams, jellies, etc

apple butter, 8oz, 3 day pick up

$8.00

strawberry jam, 8oz, 3 day pick up

$6.00

whipped seasoned butter, 8oz, 3 day pick up

$800.00

sweetened fresh whipped cream, 1 pint

$6.00

spicy candied pecans, 8oz, 3 day pick up

$10.00

pickled red onions, 8oz, 3 day pick up

$6.00

lemon jam, 8oz, 3 day pick up

$7.00

red eye cream gravy-contains pork, 16 oz

$10.00

cheese platter & accoutrements, 3 day pick up

$22.00

fresh, tangy, cranberry relish (not gel), 8 oz, 3 day pick up

$10.00

fresno hot sauce, 10oz

$5.00

Cookies

molasses cookies (12ea) 3 day pick up

molasses cookies (12ea) 3 day pick up

$12.00

if you know, you know. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

chocolate chip (12ea), 3 day pick up

chocolate chip (12ea), 3 day pick up

$12.00

like brown butter, but better. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

herbed shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up

herbed shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up

$12.00

Rosemary shortbread cookies Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

chocolate shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up

chocolate shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up

$12.00

Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

peppermint shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up

peppermint shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up

$12.00

Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

snickerdoodle (12ea), 3 day pick up

$12.00

Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.

heath bar Cookies (12ea) 3 day pick up

$12.00

iced lemon shortbread, (12ea) 3 day pick up

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Order F&D To-Go.

Website

Location

306 E 53rd St, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery
Foreign & Domestic image
Foreign & Domestic image
Foreign & Domestic image
Foreign & Domestic image

Map
