Foreign & Domestic

Popular Items
Appetizers
Gruyere Popovers
Large airy, crispy, chewy, bread with gruyere & black pepper, with charred onion butter
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Oyster Tartine
Parisian Gnocchi
Oyster mushrooms, Mustard greens, Koji butter
Texas Peach Salad
texas peaches fresh ricotta, smoked pecan vinaigrette, & fennel
VG APP PASTA
VG Foccacia
Green Tomato Carpaccio
Chicken Liver Mousse
Entrees
44 Farms Burger & Fries
green tomato jam, rouille, & pickled red onions on brioche- optional add egg & bacon
44 Farms Bavette Steak
'tonnato', hausbar eggplant, & tomato
Tomato Leaf Risotto
Tomato, Arugula, & Goat cheese vinaigrette
Market Fish
Red thai curry, Butternut squash, & Cucumber
Pork Collar
Creamed corn, blistered tomato, & Thai basil
Vegan Zucchini
Vegan Pasta entree
VG Sandwich
Strip for Two
Duck Confit
Sides
Non-Alcoholic
Austin Beer
large format beer & cider
Red Wines
BTL aglianico glou glou
BTL amarone, valpolicella
BTL Bobal, clos lojen
BTL brunello, P56
BTL cab franc brash higgins
BTL Cab Franc No es Pituko
BTL Cab Franc, Domaine Maniere
BTL cab franc, nic reau
BTL Cabernet sauvignon, camp
BTL cabernet sauvignon, collier
BTL Carignan, domaine manarine
BTL clovis grenache
BTL corvina, valpolicella
BTL dolcetto
BTL Gamay, cotton
BTL Gamay, liter, bovin
BTL garnatxa Negra Alta Alella
BTL Grenache, division, gamine
BTL grolleau D. Latrie
BTL Grolleau, domaine des hauts
BTL merlot blend, chateau pey-bonhommes
BTL negrette
BTL nerello mascalese, etna rosso
BTL nero d'avola, brash higgins
BTL pinot noir, riefle
BTL Pinot noir- irancy
BTL primitivo, polvanera
BTL sankt Laurent, Schneider
BTL syrah dom. gravennes
BTL syrah, love and grapes
BTL zinfandel, turley
Last Chance Vintage
BTL Zinfandel, old vine turley
BTL pineau d'aunis, palabres
BTL Pinot Noir VVV ronzelots
BTL cabernet sauvignon blend, propuesta
BTL Cab Franc, domaine guion
BTL cab franc, les athletes
BTL Listan Negro Los Bermejos
BTL Callet motor america
BTL Gamay, gue aux loups
BTL cab franc, hanami, bobinet
White Wine
BTL chablis, charly nicole
BTL chardonnay lolonis populis
BTL chardonnay, le grande blanc, Henri Milan
BTL Chenin anitya
BTL Chenin Vouvray
BTL Chenin, attention
BTL Clairette, donkey & goat
BTL gewurtraminer, hubert Meyer
BTL grenache-cinsault, restanques
BTL Gruner beautiful vulnerability
BTL Gruner helping hand
BTL gruner-Roussane, don't forget to soar
BTL jaquere, charles gonet
BTL malvasia blend, prunus
BTL Muscadet pulpe fiction
BTL Muscadet, cochonnet
BTL Pecorino, jasci
BTL petite arvine de fully
BTL pinot noir, left coast
BTL riesling- gewutrz, jazz odyssey
BTL riesling, sybille kuntz
BTL Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc
BTL vermentino, sardo
BTL White grenache blanc le grande
Last Chance Vintage
BTL Aligote VVV
BTL sauv blanc, villard
BTL chardonnay, villard
BTL chenin, les athletes
BTL muscat, teutonic wines
BTL Albarino, la milla
Sparkling
BTL SP Champagne brut, lanson
BTL SP champagne grand cru, guy larm
BTL SP chardonnay, brut zero, graham beck
BTL SP glera -pinot noir rose, domus picta
BTL SP Lambrusco
BTL SP pinot auxxerois, zusslin
BTL SP pinot noir, graham beck, non vintage
BTL SP ploussard, cremant de hura, pupullin
BTL SP Prosecco
BTL SP txakoli, hondarrabi zuri
BTL SP Xarello V, 999
BTL SP lambrusco bianco
BTL SP chard cremant de jura, troy de meslay
Btl SP Cab Franc Perles
BTL SP cava Ya!
BTL SP mauzac-chenin blend, Pif Paf
BTL Chenin Cremant
GLS SP Lambrusco
GLS SP Prosecco
Rose s
BTL SR Grenache-cinsault, S
BTL SR Mourvedre piquette, canned
BTL SR syrah-merlot, henri milan, haru
BTL SR montepulciano, rabasco
BTL SR garnatxa negra, Flash
BTL R listan Negra Bermejos
BTL Mourvedre rose, liquid farm
BTL SR grenache-cinsault, Pigoudet
BTL nero d'avola rose martha stoumen
BTL carbonic Zinfandel texan
GLS SR grenache-cinsault, S
Brunch Rose/White
GLS sangiovese
GLS mourvedre Liq Farm
Orange Wine
BTL grenache gris blend bonny doon
BTL ORN albarino, euphoria
BTL ORN Chardonnay-gewurtz, l'orange, division
BTL ORN Grenache blend, gadabout
BTL ORN Macabeo, kiki
BTL ORN Malvasia albarino, acqua pazza
BTL ORN Malvasia, garagino
BTL ORN muscat, peyote ugly
BTL ORN pinot grigio, malina
BTL ORN Pinot Grigio, RAM
BTL ORN pinot grigio, ramato, villard
BTL ORN semillon, maturana
BTL ORN semillon, villard
BTL ORN torontel, naranjo, maturana
BTL ORN Verdeca
BTL ORN vermentino, orangutan, austin w
BTL ORN vermentino-roussane, luna & gaia
BTL ORN Rousanne, barret
GLS ORN Muscat, Peyote
GLS RAMATO VILLARD
GLS semillon Maturana
Pet Natty
BTL PN gamay grolleau rose a lies
BTL PN Panda blanca, AUS, Alta Alella
BTL PN Gruner Blend, D&G
BTL PN Vernatxa Ancestral, cellar F
BTL PN Semillon-musc galipette
BTL PN Moscato, flora & fauna, idelwild
BTL PN Joanitta, Joanizza, Furlan
BTL PN Cab Franc-chenin haget
BTL PN, zinfandel columbard, Populis
BTL PN Chenin Licorne
BTL Pet Nat Gamay, exile
BTL PN tempranillo, soto
Brunch Wines
Appetizers
Popovers
black pepper & gruyere with charred onion butter
Zucchini Bread
lime creme fraiche
Cheddar Biscuits
2 cheddar & black pepper biscuits with jam & seasoned butter
Cardamom-Cinnamon Roll
big & gooey, with cream cheese icing
Texas Peach Salad
farm cheese, smoked pecan vinaigrette, fennel, & candied pecans
Blackberry & Lemon Crepe
ricotta & lemon filled
Pancakes
creme fraiche, & maple syrup
Entrees
Cast Iron Frittata
Squash, Mushroom, Salsa Verde, & Gruyere
F&D Benny
stewed tomatoes & okra, focaccia, & hollandaise
Fried Chicken Biscuit
sunny egg, lemon jam, red eye cream gravy, & fried chicken
Crispy Pork & Grits
tomato gravy, sunny egg, & crispy pork on yellow grits
44 Farms Steak & Eggs
onion & potato hash, hollandaise, & two eggs
F&D Burger & Fries
bacon, sunny egg, green tomato jam, rouille, & pickled red onion on brioche with hand cut fries
Two Eggs, Any Style
eggs your way, bacon, duck fat potatoes, roasted tomatoes, & brioche
Kids
Kids Grilled Cheese
white cheddar on brioche, with fries & ketchup
Kids Scrambled Eggs
2 eggs scrambles, served with fries & ketchup
Kids French Toast
with maple syrup & powdered sugar
Fries
with ketchup
Kids Pancakes
with maple syrup & whipped cream
Kid Biscuit
Vanilla Ice Cream
Pies & Cakes
Buttermilk Pie
Sweet lemon-buttermilk custard, a southern classic in a glass pie dish that's yours to keep! Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
Sweet Potato Pie
like pumpkin pie, but better- another southern favorite Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
Apple Pie, 3 day pick up
with a touch of molasses & lemon Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
Apple Crumble, 3 day pick up
apple pie filling, casserole style with a brown butter almond streusel topping Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
Cheesecake, plain, 3 day pick up
very tall NY style cheese cake, simple- so you can dress it up any way you'd like! Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
Cheesecake, chocolate raspberry, 3 day pick up
NY Style chocolate cheese cake topped with chocolate & fresh raspberries Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
Cheesecake, caramel apple, 3 day pick up
NY style cheesecake topped with apple pie filling, caramel, & almond tuille Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
Cheesecake, nutty caramel heath, 3 day pick up
Chocolate Pie, 3 day pick up
Pecan Pie, 3 day pick up
Strawberry Buttermilk Pie, 3 day pick up
Breads & Pastries
Focaccia loaf, 3 day pick up
great for sandwiches, appetizers, table bread, etc.. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
pull apart yeast rolls (6ea), 3 day pick up
great for sopping up gravy! Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
cheddar & black pepper biscuits (6ea), 3 day pick up
black pepper & cheddar with crispy edges & fluffy middles. great with butter & jam or to make sandwiches! (or grab some gravy from the "other section" you know what to do! ) Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
cinnamon rolls (9ea) , 3 day pick up
zucchini bread, loaf, 3 day pick up
We call this breakfast favorite "christmas bread" around the kitchen because it smells like the holidays! All the spices. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
sweet potato bread, loaf, 3 day pick up
lemon poppyseed loaf, 3 day pick up
jams, jellies, etc
apple butter, 8oz, 3 day pick up
strawberry jam, 8oz, 3 day pick up
whipped seasoned butter, 8oz, 3 day pick up
sweetened fresh whipped cream, 1 pint
spicy candied pecans, 8oz, 3 day pick up
pickled red onions, 8oz, 3 day pick up
lemon jam, 8oz, 3 day pick up
red eye cream gravy-contains pork, 16 oz
cheese platter & accoutrements, 3 day pick up
fresh, tangy, cranberry relish (not gel), 8 oz, 3 day pick up
fresno hot sauce, 10oz
Cookies
molasses cookies (12ea) 3 day pick up
if you know, you know. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
chocolate chip (12ea), 3 day pick up
like brown butter, but better. Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
herbed shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up
Rosemary shortbread cookies Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
chocolate shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up
Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
peppermint shortbread (12ea), 3 day pick up
Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
snickerdoodle (12ea), 3 day pick up
Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
heath bar Cookies (12ea) 3 day pick up
iced lemon shortbread, (12ea) 3 day pick up
