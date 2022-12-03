Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stateside 300 E Pike St

1,802 Reviews

$$

300 E Pike St Suite 1200

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

CRISPY FRESH DUCK ROLLS
CURRY PUMPKIN
CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS

SMALL PLATES

CRISPY FRESH DUCK ROLLS

$16.00

duck rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper

CRISPY FRESH MUSHROOM ROLLS

$14.00

shiitake mushroom rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper

AHI TUNA CRUDO

$19.00

handline caught ahi tuna crudo, crunchy garlic, taro, jicama, toasted rice and toasted rice milk

SQUASH SALAD

$16.00

ROASTED BABY BEET SALAD

$16.00

roasted baby beets, silken tofu, peanut-coriander chutney, Banyuls vinaigrette

CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS

$18.00

STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS

$28.00

dungeness crab, maitake mushrooms, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth

CHILI CUMIN PORK RIBS

$17.00

tender braised pork ribs in chili cumin seed crust

POLENTA

$17.00

LARGE PLATES

MASTER STOCK CRISPY CHICKEN

$28.00

free range chicken poached in aromatic stock, then fried crispy

TURMERIC ROCKFISH

$29.00

rockfish marinated in turmeric and galangal, rice vermicelli, fresh dill, cilantro, mint and peanuts

CURRY PUMPKIN

$25.00

braised with dried yuba in house curry spice blend, rice paddy herb

GOAT CURRY

$33.00

grilled goat and dried haricots verts braised in fresh curry paste with coconut milk an yogurt

TRI TIP

$37.00

smoked onion-black garlic soubise, crispy fingerling potatoes, ginger-scallion relish

RIBEYE

$54.00

SIDES

YU CHOY

$9.00

Chinese flowering broccoli, hoisin, chili crisp

GINGER RICE

$6.00

JASMINE RICE

$5.00

CHILI CRISP JAR

$6.00

TAMARIND JAR

$6.00

SRIRACHA JAR

$6.00

CHILI GINGER JAR

$6.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CREAM TORTE

$12.00

chocolate cake, chocolate cream, chocolate glaze and pistachio-feuilletine crunch

SOUR CHERRY-COCONUT CREAMSICLE

$8.00

VIETNAMESE COFFEE CREAMSICLE

$8.00

THAI ICED TEA CREAMSICLE

$8.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$5.00

SOUFFLE

$12.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
WE SERVE A GLOBAL CUISINE INSPIRED BY YEARS OF LIVING, TRAVELING AND COOKING ABROAD

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Stateside image
Stateside image
Stateside image

