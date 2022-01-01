  • Home
FOREIGN'S KITCHEN 2545 nw 42nd avenue

No reviews yet

2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33126

Churros
Elote
Esquites

FK Homemade Burgers

FK's Classic Burger

$10.99

100% black Angus beef patty on a butter toasted brioche bun, fresh leaf lettuce, sliced her alone tomatoes, FK’s famous burger sauce, and a side of seasoned french fries

FK's Cheeseburger

$11.29

100% black Angus beef patty on a butter toasted brioche bun, melted American cheese, potato sticks, fresh leaf lettuce, sliced her alone tomatoes, FK’s famous burger sauce, choice of fries or onion rings

#3 X-Egg Bacon Burger

$14.50

100% Black Angus beef patty, buttered toasted All-Natural Hamburger buns, grilled sliced smoked ham topped with melting American cheese, fried cage free egg, Applewood smoked bacon, Fresh Organic Lettuce, two Heirloom Tomatoes, two Slices of white onions, and FK’s famous Burger sauce

FK's Bacon Burger

$13.00

100% Black Angus beef patty, buttered All-Natural Ingredients Burger buns, American cheese, Crunchy grilled Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Organic Garden Lettuce, two Heirloom Tomatoes, two Sliced White Onions, Potato Sticks, FK’s famous burger sauce.

FK's Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

All-Natural, Cage-Free Chicken Breast from Springer Mountain Farms, FK’s Sandwich Sauce, Potato Sticks, Fresh Garden Lettuce, two Heirloom Tomatoes, two Slices of Red Onions, topped with our famous potato sticks

FK's Famous Egg Burger

$11.99

100% Black Angus beef patty and one fried cage-free egg on a butter toasted brioche bun, topped with melted yellow American cheese, potato sticks, fresh please lettuce call my hair loom tomatoes, FK's famous sauce, and a side of seasoned french fries

Impossible Plant-Based Burger

$14.00Out of stock

A delicious, fire-grilled patty made from plants. Buttered and toasted Brioche bun, red onions, pickles, fresh leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, and FK’s Sauce. Served with Seasoned French Fries

Braised BBQ Short Rib Sandwich With Creamy Coleslaw

$16.00

Nothing speaks of summer like the saucy, smoky flavor of a braised BBQ short rib sandwich with slaw; and nothing compares to the carefree ways and experiences—the freedom—of those last remaining days of wonderful summer! Try our popular BBQ Short Rib Sandwich today

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.20

Our Mushroom Swiss Burger Recipe is a show-stopping gourmet burger filled with delicious, caramelized onions and mushrooms, and Swiss cheese!

BRAZIL'S X-TUDO (MEGA EVERYTHING BURGER)

$18.29Out of stock

100% Black Angus Beef Patty, Smoked ham topped with melted American Cheese, Catupiry Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, One Cage Free Fried Egg, Fresh Organic Garden Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Corn, Potato Sticks, FK’s Famous Sauce, Two Buttered Toasted All-Natural Ingredients Hamburger Buns

Gourmet Hot Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$4.99Out of stock

Toasted Hot Dog Bun, Smoked Beef Sausage topped with mustard and ketchup.

The 305 Hot Dog

$8.99Out of stock

Toasted Hot Dog Bun, Smoked Beef Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Corn and potato sticks topped with FK House Sauce.

Tacos

The KW Tacos

$16.00

Tender, Slow-Cooked Beef Short Rib Tacos, Stuffed with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with onion and Cilantro. Served with a Side of Caldo & Limes (three tacos per order)

The JohnJohn Tacos

$9.50

Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese, Stuffed in a Corn Tortilla, Garnished with Spring Mix Lettuce, and topped with an avo cream, served with a Lime Wedge (two tacos per order).

Kenzo’s Tacos

$12.50

Original, Chopped, Flavorful Skirt Steak, Grilled to Order, Stuffed in a Tortilla, Topped with Cilantro and Onions with a Side of imported Belizean Hot Sauce & a Lime Wedge (two tacos per order)

Nala’s Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Sautéed Garlic Shrimp, Stuffed in a Corn Tortilla, Topped with Cilantro and Red Onions Served with a Lime Wedge (two tacos per order)

Impossible Plant-Based Tacos

$14.95

A delicious, fire-grilled Plant Based Impossible Meat topped with Onions and Cilantro Served with a Side of Lime Wedges (three per order)

FK'S Classic Tacos

$9.75

These Classic Angus Ground Beef tacos feature homemade seasoning on a flour tortillas, served with heirloom tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese! Side of Lime (two per order)

Grilled Veggie Fajita

$11.99

Tilapia Tacos

$14.50Out of stock

Salmon Tacos

$14.75

Burritos

Birria Burrito

$16.00

KW Birria CrunchWrap

$16.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

KW Birria Quesadilla

$17.50

Tender, Slow-Cooked Beef Short Rib Quesadilla, Stuffed with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, onions and Cilantro. Served with a Side of Caldo & Limes (six per order)

Quesadilla

$10.99

Wings & Things

Five (5) Wings

$10.00

Our FK fried chicken wings are marinated in buttermilk, then coated with seasoned flour and deep fried to golden perfection. Your choice of Original Barbecue, Honey Barbecue, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmigiana, Citrus Chipotle or Spicy Buffalo. Served with your choice of sauce and celery sticks.

Ten (10) Wings

$15.00

Our FK fried chicken wings are marinated in buttermilk, then coated with seasoned flour and deep fried to golden perfection. Your choice of Original Barbecue, Honey Barbecue, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmigiana, Citrus Chipotle or Spicy Buffalo. Served with your choice of sauce and celery sticks.

Twenty (20) Wings

$28.00

Our FK fried chicken wings are marinated in buttermilk, then coated with seasoned flour and deep fried to golden perfection. Your choice of Original Barbecue, Honey Barbecue, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmigiana, Citrus Chipotle or Spicy Buffalo. Served with your choice of sauce and celery sticks.

Forty (40) Wings

$48.00

Our FK fried chicken wings are marinated in buttermilk, then coated with seasoned flour and deep fried to golden perfection. Your choice of Original Barbecue, Honey Barbecue, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmigiana, Citrus Chipotle or Spicy Buffalo. Served with your choice of sauce and celery sticks.

House Salad

FK'S House Salad

$10.50

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Hass Avocado, Glazed Cranberry, Parmasean-Romano and your choice of protein

Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$3.99
Beef Empanada

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

Six (6) Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Ten (10) Mozzarella Sticks

$11.40Out of stock

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Elote

Elote

$4.99

"Mexican Street Corn on the Cob" Charred elote (corn) with lime juice, mayo, cotija queso, and chile.

Esquites

$7.50

"Mexican Corn on the Cob Bowl" 2 Elotes with lime juice, mayo, cotija queso, and chile.

Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.50

These crispy, fried, golden spring rolls take first place for best appetizer! 3 per order

Natural Juices

Tamarindo

$5.49+

100% Fresh Tamarind Juice

Horchata

$5.49+

Horchata is a traditional Mexican drink made up of white rice soaked in water, it’s flavored with cinnamon and its sweetened with a little granulated sugar. This Refreshing homemade horchata is the perfect compliment to any meal!

Limonada

$4.00+
Strawberry Lemonade

$5.49+
Blueberry Lemonade

$5.95+
Pineapple Lemonade

$5.87+
Tamarindo Limeade

$5.99+
Young Thai Coconut

$7.49Out of stock

Freshly-Pressed Sugarcane Juice

100% Freshly- Pressed Original Cane

$4.99+Out of stock

Ananas Cane (Pineapple)

$6.28+Out of stock

Bosbes Cane (Blueberry)

$6.29+Out of stock

Coco Cane (Coconut)

$6.28+Out of stock

Embe Cane (Mango)

$6.28+Out of stock

Fragola Cane (Strawberry)

$6.28+Out of stock

Gwav Cane (Guava)

$6.28+Out of stock

Imbir Cane (Ginger)

$6.28+Out of stock

Kivii Cane (Kiwi)

$6.29+Out of stock

Marakuyya Cane (Passion Fruit)

$6.29+Out of stock

Mynte Cane (Mint-Norwegian)

$6.29+Out of stock

Original Cane Mini Jug

$9.99Out of stock

French Fries

Seasoned French Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock
Crispy Onion Rings

$5.00

Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99

A generous portion of fresh broccoli spears, lightly steamed in butter.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

One half pound. Home made FRESH daily.

Black Beans and Rice

Black Beans and Rice

$3.99

As authentic as Carnival, Cinco de Mayo, and 8th Street all together (what a traffic jam!) A generous serving of white rice, black beans, chopped onions, and mojo

Cakes

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock
Carrot Cake

$4.99

This carrot cake slice turns out extra moist and rich, but still sophisticated and utterly spectacular. It’s made with puréed rather than grated carrots, coconut, fresh pineapple, and a luscious cream cheese frosting.

Churros

Churros

$6.99+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

All of our menu items are inspired by international cuisine and have been created by our head chef, JO, after studying authentic American, Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine. Not only do we have fresh ingredients, and cook to order but we also have all-natural sugarcane and fruit juices. Come dine or take out with us & experience authentic American, Mexican and Brazilian dishes. We Look forward to serving you!

Location

2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33126

Directions

