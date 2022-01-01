FOREIGN'S KITCHEN 2545 nw 42nd avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
All of our menu items are inspired by international cuisine and have been created by our head chef, JO, after studying authentic American, Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine. Not only do we have fresh ingredients, and cook to order but we also have all-natural sugarcane and fruit juices. Come dine or take out with us & experience authentic American, Mexican and Brazilian dishes. We Look forward to serving you!
Location
2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Estefan Kitchen Express - Miami International Airport
No Reviews
1961 miad cir Miami, FL 33126
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant