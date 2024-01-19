Foreigner 60 East 3rd Avenue
60 East 3rd Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94401
BREAKFAST & BRUNCH
TOAST
- Avocado Egg Toast$13.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Heirloom Tomato, Tender Baby Arugula, and Hard Boiled Egg
- Mashed Avocado Toast$8.00
Fresh Mashed Avocado with a Hint of Sea Salt
- Mozzarella Tomato Basil Toast$14.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, and Pesto Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
- Mushroom & Gruyere Toast$15.95
Spinach and Celery Root Spread, Cremini Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Baby Arugula, and a Generous Parmesan Cheese Topping
- Roasted Butternut Squash Tartine$14.50
Roasted Butternut Squash and Pumpkin Seeds, Cream Cheese, and a Drizzle of Balsamic Honey Maple Glaze
- Sexy French Toast$13.95
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$18.95
Featuring Basil Pesto Sauce, Cool Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Creamy Avocado, a Boiled Egg, and Garnished with Onions, Capers, and Dill
SANDWICH & BURGERS
- Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$16.95
Juicy Marinated Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, Pepperjack Cheese, and a Hint of Sriracha Mayo, All Grilled to Perfection on Herb-Infused Panini Bread. Served with a Side Salad
- Turkey BLT Sandwich$14.95
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Fresh Arugula, Ripe Tomato, Creamy Avocado, and Pepper Jack Cheese, All Layered on a Bed of Herb Panini Bread with a Drizzle of Pesto Aioli. Accompanied by a Side Salad.
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.50
Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese with Fresh Tomato and Crisp Lettuce, Enhanced by Our Homemade Aioli, Nestled Between Two Slices of Sourdough Bread.
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$8.95
Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Creamy Avocado, and Fresh Tomato Elevated with Our Homemade Pesto Aioli, Nestled Between Two Slices of Sourdough Bread.
- Morning Breakfast Crossaint$13.95
Indulge in a Fluffy Croissant Filled with Smoked Ham, a Perfectly Cooked Sunny Side Up Egg, Crisp Butter Lettuce, Tomato, and a Creamy Spread of Cream Cheese.
- California Bagel$9.95
Enjoy a Bagel Bursting with Omelet-Style Egg, Creamy Avocado, Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Swiss Cheese, and a Luscious Spread of Cream Cheese.
- Lunch Burger$17.95
- Croque Madame Sandwich$15.00
- Morning Breakfast Bun$13.95
Indulge in a Fluffy Bun Filled with Smoked Ham, a Perfectly Cooked Sunny Side Up Egg, Crisp Butter Lettuce, Tomato, and a Creamy Spread of Cream Cheese.
EGGS
CREPE
- Caponata Crepe$14.95
- Ham & Cheese Crepe$16.95
Filled with extra lean ham, and melted cheddar cheese.
- La Amor Crepe$14.95
Ripe banana, Fresh Strawberries, Luscious Nutella, and Decadent Chocolate Drizzle
- Ooh La La Crepe$13.95
Ripe banana and Creamy Caramel Syrup.
- Turkey & Pesto Crepe$16.95
Filled with smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, arugula, cherry tomatoes, drizzled with our housemade sherry mustard vinaigrette dressing, and topped with Parmesan cheese.
QUICHE
- Bacon & Cheddar Quiche$12.50
Indulge in the heartwarming flavors of our Bacon & Cheddar Quiche, a delightful combination of smoky, savory bacon and sharp, creamy cheddar. This classic dish is a testament to the timeless appeal of simple, yet rich ingredients brought together in a perfect culinary harmony. NOT Gluten-Free: (contains pastry crust made with flour). NOT Dairy-Free:(contains cheddar cheese and possibly butter in the crust). Nut-Free: (standard recipe doesn't include nuts).
- Ham & Burrata Quiche$12.50
Experience the luxurious blend of flavors in our Ham & Burrata Quiche, where the saltiness of ham meets the creamy delicacy of burrata cheese. This exquisite quiche brings a touch of gourmet sophistication to a beloved classic. NOT Gluten-Free: (contains pastry crust made with flour). NOT Dairy-Free: (contains burrata cheese and possibly butter in the crust). Nut-Free: (standard recipe doesn't include nuts).
- Salmon & Onion Quiche$12.50
Delight in the elegant simplicity of our freshly-baked Salmon and Onion Quiche, a savory masterpiece that seamlessly combines the richness of salmon with the subtle sweetness of onions. Encased in a flaky, buttery crust, each slice offers a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. NOT Gluten-Free: (contains pastry crust made with flour). NOT Dairy-Free: (contains cream, cheese, and potentially butter in the crust). Nut-Free: (standard recipe doesn't include nuts).
- Spinach & Mushroom Quiche$11.95
Dive into the earthy and comforting flavors of our Spinach and Mushroom Quiche, a delightful blend of tender spinach and savory mushrooms encased in a rich, savory custard. This quiche is a celebration of nature's bounty, bringing together wholesome ingredients in a dish that's both nourishing and delicious. NOT Gluten-Free: (contains pastry crust made with flour). NOT Dairy-Free: (contains cheese and possibly butter in the crust). Nut-Free: (standard recipe doesn't include nuts).
- Tomato & Basil Quiche$11.95
Savor the fresh, vibrant flavors of our Tomato & Basil Quiche, a delightful dish that celebrates the classic combination of juicy tomatoes and aromatic basil. This quiche is a tribute to the simplicity and elegance of garden-fresh ingredients. NOT Gluten-Free: (contains pastry crust made with flour). NOT Dairy-Free: (contains mozzarella cheese and possibly butter in the crust). Nut-Free: (standard recipe doesn't include nuts).
SALAD
- Arcadian Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Marinated halal chicken breast served over a bed of mixed greens, complemented by creamy avocado, sweet cherry tomatoes, crisp cucumber, and zesty red onions.
- Farmer's Salad$14.95
Mixed greens topped with succulent roasted beets, creamy goat cheese, juicy oranges, and an assortment of seasonal fruits, all artfully dressed in a flavorful blood orange vinaigrette dressing.
- Frisee Salad$15.95
Fresh avocado, crispy bacon, a perfectly soft-boiled egg, housemade croutons, and savory Parmesan cheese, all harmoniously dressed in our sherry mustard vinaigrette dressing.
- Market Greens Salad$14.95
Baby arugula, sweet grapes, ripe pear slices, crunchy walnuts, and plump dried cranberries, all perfectly harmonized with our housemade sherry mustard vinaigrette dressing.
- Roasted Root Salad$14.95
- Seasonal Fruit Salad$8.00
- House Salad$8.65
CROFFLE & CROISSANT
- Banana & Nutella Croffle$8.95
Banana Slices and Luscious Nutella Spread
- Ham & Swiss Croffle$9.95
Ham and Swiss Cheese.
- Plain Croissant$8.00
- Strawberry & Jam Croffle$8.95
Fresh Strawberry Slices and Sweet Jam
- Strawberry Delight Croffle$15.95
- Turkey & Cheddar Croffle$9.95
Savory Turkey and Melted Cheddar Cheese.
SOUP
- Chicken & Vegetable Soup$12.95Out of stock
- Clam Chowder Soup$12.95
- Cornbeef & Cabbage Soup$12.00Out of stock
- Cream & Mushroom Soup$12.00Out of stock
- Ginger Carrot Soup$12.00
- Lecso & Poached Eggs Soup$14.95
Indulge in the essence of Eastern Europe with our exquisite Lecso & Poached Eggs. This dish features finely sliced Polish kielbasa sausage, embedded in a rich, oven-baked bell pepper soup. The soup, a blend of bell peppers and aromatic spices, perfectly complements the savory kielbasa. Topping this delightful ensemble are two elegantly poached eggs, offering a luxurious texture contrast. A sophisticated choice for discerning palates, this dish artfully combines robust flavors and delicate finesse.
OATS & YOGURT
SIDES
COFFEE, CHOCOLATE & PLANT BASE
ESPRESSO CLASSICS
- Affogato$8.00
Affogato is a classic Italian dessert that combines the warmth of espresso with the creamy coolness of ice cream. The term "affogato" translates to "drowned" in Italian, aptly describing how a scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato is "drowned" in a shot of hot espresso. The result is a delightful contrast of hot and cold, with the rich coffee flavor melding beautifully with the sweetness of the ice cream. This dessert is both simple and sophisticated, often served in a small glass or bowl to showcase the layers of ice cream and coffee. It's a popular after-dinner treat that offers both the kick of coffee and the comfort of dessert.
- Espresso$3.25
- Macchiato$3.75
- Cortado$4.25
- Flat White$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Americano$3.75
TCHO CHOCOLATE
HOUSE COFFEE
ESPRESSO LATTE
- Caffè Latte$4.95
Enjoy our Caffè Latte, expertly crafted with Red Bay Coffee's Carver's Dream blend. This rich, full-bodied coffee offers smooth, complex flavors with hints of chocolate and sweet toffee. Perfectly steamed milk is poured over this exquisite espresso, creating a velvety texture and a perfectly balanced taste. Ideal for savoring a moment of luxurious comfort.
- Mocha Latte$5.75
Indulge in our Mocha Latte, a luxurious blend of rich espresso and TCHO Chocolate, renowned for its deep, nuanced flavors. Steamed milk is expertly combined, creating a creamy, velvety texture that perfectly complements the bold chocolate notes. This decadent treat is a delightful fusion of coffee and chocolate, ideal for those seeking a sumptuous pick-me-up.
- Chai Latte$4.95
Our Chai Latte is a comforting, aromatic blend of traditional chai spices, steeped to perfection. Topped with velvety microfoam and steamed milk, it offers a creamy texture and a rich, spiced flavor profile. This soothing, warming beverage is perfect for those seeking a cozy, flavorful escape.
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
PLANT BASE LATTE
- Blue Spirulina$4.95
Savor our Blue Spirulina, a stunning, nutrient-rich beverage with a mild, inviting flavor. This vibrant blue drink is packed with protein, vitamins, and antioxidants, supporting immune health, reducing inflammation, and boosting energy. Perfect for a rejuvenating, healthful treat any time of the day!
- Blue Spirulina Latte$5.95
Our Blue Spirulina Latte is not only visually stunning with its vibrant blue hue but also a powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with protein, vitamins, and antioxidants, it boosts your immune system, reduces inflammation, and enhances energy levels. A delicious, healthful choice for any time of the day!
- Emerald Matchai$4.95
Our Emerald Matchai is a unique fusion of matcha and aromatic chai spices, offering the best of both worlds. Rich in antioxidants and providing a gentle caffeine boost, it enhances mental clarity while offering a soothing, spicy warmth. Ideal for a refreshing energy lift and a moment of zen.
- Emerald Matchai Latte$5.95
Our Emerald Matchai Latte is a unique fusion of matcha and aromatic chai spices, offering the best of both worlds. Rich in antioxidants and providing a gentle caffeine boost, it enhances mental clarity while offering a soothing, spicy warmth. Ideal for a refreshing energy lift and a moment of zen.
- Golden Turmeric$4.95
Indulge in our Golden Turmeric although smaller in size, bigger in flavour! and a warm and soothing blend packed with health benefits. Infused with anti-inflammatory turmeric, a touch of black pepper to enhance absorption, and a blend of aromatic spices, this latte boosts immunity, aids digestion, and promotes overall wellness. Ideal for a comforting, healthful sip any time!
- Golden Turmeric Latte$5.95
Indulge in our Golden Turmeric Latte, a warm and soothing blend packed with health benefits. Infused with anti-inflammatory turmeric, a touch of black pepper to enhance absorption, and a blend of aromatic spices, this latte boosts immunity, aids digestion, and promotes overall wellness. Ideal for a comforting, healthful sip any time!
- Culinary Matcha Latte$5.95
Experience the bold and earthy flavors of Japan with our Harney & Sons Culinary Matcha. This rich, green tea powder adds a vibrant touch and a hint of sweetness to your meal. Perfect for a refreshing matcha latte or as a unique twist in your favorite dessert, it's an ideal choice for those looking to explore new culinary delights. Simple, elegant, and full of flavor! Matcha is celebrated for its numerous health benefits, including being rich in antioxidants, enhancing brain function, supporting heart health, aiding in weight loss, protecting the liver, improving skin health, boosting energy and endurance, detoxifying the body, strengthening the immune system, reducing stress and anxiety, and lowering blood sugar and cholesterol, all contributing to overall longevity and wellness.
- Plant Base Flight$19.00
Experience our Plant-Based Latte Flight, a delightful journey through four unique 6oz plant-based lattes. Each tumbler glass brims with vibrant flavor and health benefits: Matchai: A harmonious blend of matcha and chai spices, offering antioxidants, energy boosts, and a calming effect on the mind. Ruby Beets: Earthy and sweet, packed with nutrients that support heart health, detoxification, and stamina. Golden Turmeric: A soothing mix with anti-inflammatory turmeric, aiding digestion and boosting immunity. Blue Spirulina: A visually stunning latte, rich in protein and antioxidants, perfect for immune support and reducing inflammation. Savor each sip of wellness in this extraordinary assortment!
- Ruby Beets$4.95
- Ruby Beets Latte$5.95
Enjoy our Ruby Beets Latte, a wholesome drink blending the goodness of ground beets with a rich, earthy taste and a sweet touch. Packed with nutrients and health perks like heart support, detox, and energy boost, it's perfect for any time of the day. Refreshing, delicious, and healthful!
POUR OVER COFFEE
- Brazilian Cake Lady$4.00
Brazil, Single Origin - Full-bodied medium roast with mild acidity. Golden raisin, nougat, citrus zest. This coffee is ideal for a coffee drinker that enjoys black coffee with crisp acidity and a sweet nutty finish.
- East Fourteenth$4.00
East Fourteenth is an homage to a past heritage and a link to history in the making. It is the story of Oakland’s wide-reaching cultures and creeds. East Fourteenth’s rich, full-body coffee showcases the talents of the Sweet Unity Farms coffee cooperatives and, for us, represents the big narrative of International Blvd.
- Ocho Libre (Decaf)$4.00
East Fourteenth is an homage to a past heritage and a link to history in the making. It is the story of Oakland’s wide-reaching cultures and creeds. East Fourteenth’s rich, full-body coffee showcases the talents of the Sweet Unity Farms coffee cooperatives and, for us, represents the big narrative of International Blvd.
- Ethiopan King's Prize$4.00
Single Origin Ethiopian, Medium Roast - white peach, honeysuckle, melon. King’s Prize is a fruit-forward coffee with floral aromatics and a round pleasant sweetness. It provides a medium-bodied cup with a long sweet finish.
SIGNATURE COFFEE
HOT & COLD TEA
SIGNATURE TEA
BREWED ICE TEA
BLACK TEA
HERBAL TEA
GREEN TEA
- Spring Jasmine$3.50
Savor the delicate fusion of green tea and fragrant jasmine in our Spring Jasmine Tea. This light, soothing blend not only offers a floral aroma and a refreshing finish but also brings a host of health benefits. Enjoy antioxidants for overall wellness, stress relief from jasmine's natural aroma, and a gentle boost to brain function and metabolism. A perfect choice for a serene and healthful tea experience.
- Green Tropical$3.50
- Sencha$3.50
HOT WATER
PASTRIES
TARTS
FRENCH PASTRY
NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
GRAB & GO DRINKS
- Harney Cranberry$4.75
- Harney Orange Mango$4.75
- Harney Focus CBD$4.75
- Harney Lemonade$4.75
- Yoohoo Chocolate Milk$3.75
- IBC Root Beer$4.75
- Diet Coke Can$3.00
- Mexican Coca-Cola Glass$4.00
- Mexican Sprite Glass$4.00
- Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00
- San Pellegrino 500ML$3.50
- Regular Coke Can$2.50
- Martinelli Apple Juice$2.75
RETAIL STORE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Embark on a remarkable gastronomic adventure like no other at 'Foreigner,' where we invite you to savor the world on a plate in the heart of San Mateo. Our restaurant is a passport to a symphony of flavors, a place where global cuisine meets local charm.
60 East 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401