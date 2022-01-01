Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Forest & Main Brewing Company Ambler

697 Reviews

$$

241 North Main Street

Ambler, PA 19002

N/A

Sparkling Mineral Water

$1.89

N/A Spritz and Tonic

$4.00

N/A Hibiscus Tonic

$4.00

Sparkling Tulsi

$3.00

Athletic Hazy IPA

$6.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Honey

Forest & Main Apiary 2021 Spring Honey

Forest & Main Apiary 2021 Spring Honey

$10.00

Notes of melted marshmallow covered raisins, sweet wild pears, herbal beeswax candles, light pink airheads, catmint, and artisanal wooden cabinets.

Art

To See The Wind 12x16 Print

To See The Wind 12x16 Print

$10.00

One color screen prints on archival paper. A signed and numbered edition of 50

Ambler Theater Note Cards 5 pack

Ambler Theater Note Cards 5 pack

$10.00Out of stock

A pack of 5 note cards featuring the image of the Ambler Theater. Blank inside. All of the proceeds will go to the Ambler Theater Relief fund.

9th Anniversary Posters

9th Anniversary Posters

$10.00

These 5 color screen prints done by our friends at Awesome Dudes Printing are on 100lb French paper sweet tooth. They are signed and numbered by the artist.

Sticker

$1.00

Patch

$4.00

Phillies Sticker

$2.00

Glassware

Believe In Saison Kolsch Glass

Believe In Saison Kolsch Glass

$10.00

0.3L Kolsch style glasses emblazoned with our Believe in Saison logo.

The Evening Rites Glass

The Evening Rites Glass

$10.00Out of stock

16oz. Willi Becher glass featuring the artwork from our DIPA, The Evening Rites.

Forest & Main at Home 12oz Mug

Forest & Main at Home 12oz Mug

$10.00

10oz mug with the Forest & Main At Home imagery.

House Lager 16oz Glass

House Lager 16oz Glass

$10.00

A 16oz glass emblazoned with our House Lager logo. We don’t recommend washing these in the dishwasher.

16oz. Mild Glass

16oz. Mild Glass

$10.00

16oz. pub style glass featuring “Mild” on one side and our logo on the other, all printed in gold and with a gold rim. We do not recommend washing these in a dishwasher.

9th Anniversary Glass

9th Anniversary Glass

$10.00

These 20oz glasses are perfect for hard pouring your beer into and glugging away.

Beyond Completion 16oz Becher

Beyond Completion 16oz Becher

$10.00

This 160z Willi Becher style glass features the artwork from Beyond Completion on one side and our classic logo on the other.

Clothing

Mushroom Shirt

Mushroom Shirt

$19.81
Trance States Hoodie

Trance States Hoodie

$40.00
Believe in Saison Hemp Tote

Believe in Saison Hemp Tote

$20.00Out of stock

Printed on 100% hemp by Ambler Apparel

Forest & Main Hemp Tote

Forest & Main Hemp Tote

$20.00Out of stock

Hemp totes featuring our classic logo.

Round Enamel Pin

Round Enamel Pin

$5.00

Believe in Saison enamel pin. 1 inch tall

Classic Hoodie

$40.00

TankTop - Beach Towel

$19.81

Lighters

Mild

Mild

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Curbside Pickup Hours: Monday - Friday 4-7PM

241 North Main Street, Ambler, PA 19002

Forest & Main Brewing Company image
Forest & Main Brewing Company image

