Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.

329 Reviews

$$

123 North Waukegan Rd.

Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Order Again

Popular Items

Feel Better
KALE YEAH!
Avocado Toast

Smoothies

Black Magic

$6.95+

coconut water, lemon juice, activated charcoal, spinach, blueberries

Chocolate Kiss

$6.95+

almond milk, chocolate syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), peanut butter, cacao nibs, protein powder, bananas, strawberries

Hello Yellow

$6.95+

Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Lime

KALE YEAH!

$6.95+

coconut water, lemon juice, avocado, kale, mango, pineapple

Liquid Sunshine

$6.95+

coconut milk, orange juice, honey, strawberry, pineapple, mango, peach

Love you so Matcha

$6.95+

almond milk, matcha powder, dates, cinnamon, banana, mango

Ocean Zing

$6.95+

coconut water, ginger/lemon, spirulina, pineapple, blueberry

Pink Dragon

$6.95+

coconut milk, dragon fruit powder, honey, pineapple, strawberry

She's Bluffing

$6.95+

coconut milk, spinach, pineapple, strawberry, banana

Super Acai

$6.95+

coconut milk, acai, honey, protein powder, banana, blueberry

Sweet Tart

$6.95+

Almond Milk, Lemon, Butterfly Pea Powder, Peaches, Banana, Raspberries, Honey

Custom Smoothies

Custom Smoothie

$6.95+

Signature Smoothies

Annemarie

$7.70+

Macadamia Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Blue Spirulina, Ashwagandha, Hemp Seeds

Apple Pie Smoothie

$6.95+

Almond Milk, Apple, Banana, Apple Spice Seasoning, Date Paste

Coffee

$7.70+

Almond Milk, Coffee, Dates, Cashew Butter, Banana, Cinnamon

Detox

$7.70+

Filtered Water, Spinach, Hawaiian Spirulina, Dragon Fruit Powder, Blueberries, Banana

Fruit Loop

$6.95+

Macadamia milk, Lemon, Banana, Blueberry, Cashew butter, Vanilla, Vanilla protein

Get Lucky

$6.95+

Macadamia Nut Milk, Spinach, Cacoa Nibs, Banana, Honey

Jack Attack

$6.95+

Coconut Water, Lemon, Spinach, Strawberry, Agave

Joanna

$7.70+

Almond milk, Kale, Spinach, Cacao powder, Chia, Hemp, Banana, Blueberry, Date paste

Kristin - Keto Friendly

$6.95+

Coconut Milk, Spinach, Avocado, Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry

Marion

$7.70+

Coconut Water, Spinach, double Kale, Dates, Banana, Raspberry, Blueberry

Metal Detox

$8.70+

Filtered Water, Barley Grass, Hawaiian Spirulina, Atlantic Dulse, Blueberries, Banana with optional cilantro

Post Workout

$7.70+

Coconut Water, Spinach, Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana

Pumpkin

$6.95+

Coconut Milk, Banana, Dates, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Protein, Pumpkin Spice

Reene

$6.95+

almond milk, PB, cacao powder, banana, chocolate pea protein

Stevie B

$6.95+

almond milk, PB, banana, vanilla protein

Utkarsh

$7.70+

Coconut Water, Avocado, Spinach, Kale, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Pea Protein Powder, Banana

Yum Yum

$6.95+

Coconut Milk, OJ, Dragon Fruit Powder, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Avocado

Pete

$6.95+

Chocolate Almond Milk, PB, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Pea Protein, Strawberry, Blueberry

Bottled Smoothies for later

These smoothies are bottled for you to enjoy at home at a later time. Leave them in the fridge and just shake to drink. You can also freeze them for another time. Just take them out of the freeze and let them thaw in the fridge. Shake and drink.

Black Magic - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Water, Blueberries, Spinach, Activated Charcoal, Lemon Juice (Frozen)

Chocolate Kiss - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Chocolate Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Strawberries

KALE YEAH! - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Water, Kale, Mango, Pineapple, Avocado, Lemon Juice

Liquid Sunshine - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Strawberries, Peach, Mango, Honey

Love You So MATCHA - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Almond Milk, Matcha, Banana, Mango, Dates, Cinnamon

Ocean Zing - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut water, Ginger, Spirulina, Pineapple, Blueberries

Pink Dragon - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Dragon Fruit Powder, Pineapple, Strawberries, Honey

Pumpkin Smoothie - Bottled

$7.25

Coconut Milk, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon, Tumeric, Pumpkin Spice, Dates

She's Bluffing - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, Spinach

Super Acai - Bottled

$7.25

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Acai, Pineapple, Banana, Blueberry, Honey

acai/smoothie bowl

blue moon

$10.75

almond milk, blue spirulina, banana, pineapple topped with homemade granola, fresh fruit, hemp seeds

ch-ch-chia

$10.75

almond milk, peach, banana, kiwi, cashew butter topped with a layer of chia pudding (almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla, maple syrup), homemade granola, banana, kiwi, goji berries

get up & goji

$10.75

coconut milk, banana, mango, raspberry, goji berry powder, lime topped with homemade granola, strawberry, coconut, goji berry & honey

go bananas

$10.75

almond milk, chocolate syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), banana, strawberry, dates, chocolate protein topped with homemade granola, banana, almond or peanut butter & cacao nibs

superfood

$10.75

coconut water, acai, avocado, spinach, dates, blueberry topped with homemade granola, hemp Seeds, chia seeds & honey

sweet surprise

$10.75

almond milk, kale, strawberry, banana topped with homemade granola, strawberry, banana, almonds, honey & coconut

tropical twist

$10.75

orange juice, dates, cinnamon, strawberries, raspberries, mango, banana topped with homemade granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey & cinnamon

very berry

$10.75

coconut milk, acai, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry topped with homemade granola, strawberry, blueberry, honey, coconut

custom acai/smoothie bowl

custom acai/smoothie bowl

$10.75

Waffle Bowl

coming soon

single

$8.50

single with Spinach

$8.50

double

$15.00

double with Spinach

$15.00

Cold Pressed Juices

Apple Juice

$5.50+

Cold Pressed Apple

Carrot Top

$10.00

Carrot, Kale, Celery, Red and Green Apple, Lemon

Celery

$10.00

Celery

Digestive Support

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach, Swiss Card, Cucumber, Cilantro, Pineapple, Lime, Lemon

Endurance Boost

$10.00

Beet, Cucumber, Red Apple, Lemon

Goodness Greens

$10.00

Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Red and Green Apple, Lemon

Immunity

$10.00

Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Inner Power

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Swiis Card, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Lemon

Orange Juice

$5.50+

Orange Juice

Pure Zen

$10.00

Cucumber, Spinach, Orange, Mint, Lime

Rainbow

$10.00

Red and Green Apple, Red Grapes, Strawberries, Mango, Lemon

Taste of Fall

$10.00

Sweet Potato, Rainbow Carrots, Red and Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon

Warrior

$10.00

Celery, Spinach, Green Apple, Basil, Cilantro, Ginger, Lime

Shots

Apple Ginger Lemon Coconut Water

$4.25+

Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Coconut Water

Feel Better

$4.25+

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Garlic, Cayenne, Oil of Oregano

FG 2.0

$4.25+

Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Turmeric, Honey, Cayenne, Black Pepper, Ashwagandha

Ginger Lemon

$4.25+

Ginger, Lemon

Metabolism Boost

$4.25+

Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Celery, Cayenne

Morning Detox

$4.25+

Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Cayenne, Cinnamon

Nutrient Wave Shot

$4.25+Out of stock

Kale, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Aloe, MCT, Blue Spirulina

Super C Shot

$4.25+

Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Camu, Maca, Frankincense

Refreshers

Butterfly Lemonade

$9.00

Filtered Water, Lemon, Butterfly Pea Flowers, Organic Sugar

Cool Azul

$9.00

Energy

$9.00

Kombucha, Coconut Water, Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Maple Syrup

Peace of Mind

$9.00

Lemon Balm Tea, Red and Green Apple, Lemon Juice, Fitered Water, Honey

Radiant

$9.00

Lemon Ginger Kombucha, Rainbow Cold Pressed Juice (Red Grapes, Green/Red Apple, Strawberry, Mango, Lemon)

Rose Glow

$9.00

Rose Tea, Raspberries, Lemon, Agave, Filtered Water

Toxin Flush

$9.00

Activated Charcoal, Coconut Water, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Cleanses

1 Day

$67.00

2 Day

$124.00

3 Day

$181.00

4 Day

$238.00

5 Day

$295.00

6 Day

$352.00

Breakfast

Almond Oat Breakfast Cookie

$3.85

GF Oasts, Almond Meal, Bananas, Dates, Cranraisins, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon

Apple Cider Protein Donuts

$4.65

2 protein donuts Almond Flour, Protein Powder, Eggs, Agave, Cold Pressed Apple Cider (apple, cinnamon, orange, ginger, lemon, nutmeg, clove), Almond Milk, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Apple Vinegar, Salt, Cinnamon, Sugar

Breakfast 'non' Burrito Quiche

$7.95

Turkey Bacon, Potato, Egg, Onion, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Corn, Garlic, Non Dairy Cheese, Basil, Cilantro, Almond Milk, GF Flour

Egg Bites

$4.45Out of stock

Egg Spinach Tomato EVO Garlic Basil

Granola

$10.00

Hello Sunshine Quiche

$7.95Out of stock

Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Sweet Pepper, Dairy Free Cheese (Cheddar, Mozzarella), Kale, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper

PB Oat Breakfast Cookie

$3.85

GF Oats, Peanut Butter, Almond Flour, Bananas, Dates, Cranraisins, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Salt

Southwest Quiche

$7.95Out of stock

Sweet Potatoes, Eggs, Tomatoes, Green Chili, Dairy Free Cheese, Cilantro, Parsley, Garlic, Cayenne, Onion, GF Flour, Himalayan Salt

Strawberry Protein Donuts

$4.65

2 protein donuts Almond Flour, Protein Powder, Eggs, Agave, Strawberry, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Apple Vinegar, Salt, Chocolate, Coconut Cream

Zucchini 'Non" Cornbread Quiche

$7.95

Zucchini, Onion, Egg, Organic GF Cornbread Mix, non dairy Cheese, Salt, Black Pepper

Buddha Bowls

Chicken Earth Bowl

$15.25

Chicken, Mixed Greens Lettuce, Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Carrot, Onion, Pepper, EVO, Salt

Chicken Gyro Bowl

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$14.50

Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Tzatziki Sauce (Garlic, Lemon, White Wine Vinegar, cashew/almond yogurt, EVO, Black Pepper, Salt)

Chicken Salad on a bed of Microgreens

Chicken Salad on a bed of Microgreens

$14.25

Microgreens, Chicken, Celery, Red Onion, Parsley, Dill, Toasted Pecans, Apple, Craisins, Almond Yogurt, Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, White Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Lemon, Agave, Black Pepper, Salt

Cowboy Bowl

$12.50

Rice and Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Cowboy Caviar (Black Eyed Peas, Corn, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Red and Green Pepper, Red Onion, EVO, Jalapeno, White Wine Vinegar, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Salt)

Extra Chicken

$4.50

FG Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Head Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Shredded Carrot, Finely Shredded Cabbage, Peppers, Green Onion, Homemade Croutons, Dressing ( EVO, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Garlic, Salt, Pepper)

Glow Bowl

$13.25

Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Hummus, Hard Boiled Egg, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Salt

Harvest Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa and Lentils (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Onion, Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, EVO Brussel Sprouts

Power Keto Bowl

$16.50

Cauliflower Rice (Onion, Spinach, Kale, Garlic), Peppers, Brussel Sprouts, Broccoli, Avocado, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Pecan, Evo, Lime, Creamy Italian Dressing (Veganaise, Garlic, Italian Seasoning, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic, Salt, Black Pepper)

Power Vegan Bowl

$13.25

Cauliflower Rice (Onion, Spinach, Kale, Garlic) Peppers, Artichokes, Onion, EVO, Parsley, Cannellini Bean

Vegan Gyro Bowl

$13.25Out of stock

Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Tzatziki Sauce(Garlic, Lemon, White Wine Vinegar, cashew/almond yogurt, EVO, Black Pepper, Salt)

Vegan Taco Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Meat (Mushrooms, Walnuts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Dates, Coconut Aminos, Coriander, Cumin, Salt, Chili Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, EVO) Tomatoes, Tri Beans, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, Vegan Cheese

Cup to Go

Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oats

$5.95Out of stock

Steel Cut Oats, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Apple, Filtered Water

Banana Steel Cut Oats

$5.95

Steel Cut Oats, Banana, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips

Wild Blueberry Steel Cut Oats

$5.95

Steel Cut Oats, Wild Blueberries, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Himalyn Salt, Silvered Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Honey

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Cashews, Banana, Dates, Vanilla, Almond Milk, Honey, Coconut Oil, Cinnamon, Fresh Fruit

Chocolate Chia Pudding

$5.95

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Chocolate Syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Caramelized Bananas (Coconut Oil, honey), Cinnamon

Vanilla Chia Pudding

$5.95

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Honey, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon

Pumpkin Parfait

$5.95

Almond Yogurt, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice (Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Allspice), Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds

Desserts

Biscotti dipped in Chocolate

$12.00

Almond Flour, GF Flour, Butter, Eggs, Cane Sugar, Vanilla, Amaretto, Baking Powder, Roasted Almonds, Chocolate, Coconut Oil

Biscotti*

$10.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.95

GF Flour, Almond Flour, Vanilla, Egg, Sugar, Almond Milk, Butter, Baking Soda, Chocolate Chips, Salt

Chocolate Mousse

$4.95

Avocado, Almond Milk, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup, Chocolate Syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), Vanilla, Crust (Almond Flour, Coconut Oil, Salt, Dates)

Lemon Cookie (vegan)

$4.95

Almond Flour, GF Flour, Baking Soda, Vegan Butter, EVO, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Sugar, Almond Yogurt, Salt

Pumpkin 'Cheesecake'

$4.95

Cashews, Pumpkin, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice (Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Allspice), Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Salt, Pecans, Almond Flour, Dates

Pumpkin Bar

$4.95

GF Oasts, Pumpkin Puree, Coconut Oil, Almond Butter, Brown Sugar, Baking Soda, Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cloves, Allspice, Vanilla Extract, Chocolate Chips

Raw Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$10.00

Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Salt, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips, Honey

Raw Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough

$10.00

Almond Flour, GF Oats, Maple Syrup, Raisins, Vanilla, Salt, Honey

Twix Bar

$4.95

Almond Flour, Coconut Flour, Almond Butter, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup, Cacao Powder, Vanilla, Salt

Upside Down 'Cheesecake'

$4.95Out of stock

Cashews, Macadamia Nuts, Dates, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Strawberries, Blueberries, Monk Fruit, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Salt

Vegan Everything Cookies

$4.95

GF Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Molasses, Vegan Butter, Baking Soda, White and Dark Chocolate Chips, Vegan Marshmallows, Salt

Dips & Salads & Pasta

Dips & Salads & Pasta

Egg Salad

$10.50

Organic Eggs, Vegenaise, Parsley Basil, Garlic, Mustard Sauce, Garlic Powder, White Balsamic Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken, Celery, Red Onion, Parsley, Dill, Toasted Pecans, Apple, Dried Apricot, Almond Yogurt, Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, White Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Black Pepper, Salt

Non Tuna Salad

$10.50

Chickpeas, Tahini, Dijon Mustard, Maple Syrup, Onion, Celery, Pickles, Capers, Salt, Pepper

Cauliflower Rice

$5.75Out of stock

Cauliflower Rice, Spinach, Kale, EVO, Garlic, Onion, Salt

Beet Hummus

$6.75

Beets, Garlic, Tahini, EVO, Salt, Lemon, Cayenne

Detox Dip

$6.75

Artichoke, Spinach, Garlic, Parsley, Cilantro, Chestnuts, Oil, Cayenne

Muhammara Dip

$6.75Out of stock

Roasted Red Pepper, Walnuts, Pomegranate Molasses, EVO, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Salt, Cumin, Crushed Red Pepper

Vegan Veggie Dip

$6.75

Almonds, Cashew Yogurt, Spinach, Artichoke, Garlic, White Vinegar, Lemon, Salt

Mac & Not Cheese Dip

$6.75

Cashews, Sesame Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Pimentos, Onion, Garlic Powder, EVO, Lemon Juice, Chickpea Pasta

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$8.75Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts, Hard Boiled Eggs, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette (Lemon, Orange, Red Onion, EVO, Salt, Ground Pepper) Craisins

Protein Bars

Almond

$4.65

Raw Cashews Protein Powder Almond Butter Cinnamon Flax Seed Maple Syrup Salt

Berry Coconut

$4.65

Raw Cashews Berries Protein Powder Coconut Butter Flax Seed Maple Syrup Toasted Coconut Cinnamon Salt

Chocolate Caramel

$4.65

Almonds, Chocolate Vegan Protein, Almond Butter, Flax Seed, Maple Syrup, Collagen, Cacoa Nips, Salt

Espresso

$4.65

Raw Cashews Protein Powder Sun Butter Flax Seed Maple Syrup Raw Cacao Coffee Salt

Peanut Butter

$4.65

Raw Cashews Protein Powder Peanut Butter Flax Seed Maple Syrup Salt

Raw Bites

Berry Coconut Bites

$4.65

Raw Cashews, Berry Protein Powder, Flax Seed, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup, Toasted Coconut, Goji Berry, Strawberry, Cinnamon, Salt

Energy Bites

$4.65

Chia Seeds Raw Almonds Cacao Powder Whey Protein Almond Butter Coconut Oil Maple Syrup

Matcha "made in heaven" Bites

$4.65

Rolled oats, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Toasted Coconut, Cinnamon, Date Paste, Salt

PB Granola Bites

$4.65

Homemade Granola, Pea Protein, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Salt

Toast

Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Salt, Lime Choice of Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds Additional items (can be added for cost)- Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds

Fresh Fruit Toast

$6.25

Gluten Free bread with your choice of Peanut Butter or Almond Butter Topped with fresh fruit

Hot Chili

3 Bean Mushroom Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Mushroom, Pinto And Black Beans, Garbanzo Beans, Onion, Corn, Tomato, Garlic, Peppers, Cumin, Chili Powder, Oregano, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Cocoa Powder, Vegetable Broth, EVO, Salt

Black Bean and Butternut Squash Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Black Beans, Butternut Squash, Tomatoes, Onion, Red Peppers, Garlic, Jalopeno, Oregano, Bay Leaf, Parsley, Chili Powder, EVO, Salt

Buffalo Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Bison, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onions, Garlic, Green Pepper, Ancho Chili, Poblano Peppers, Thyme, Chili Powder, Cumin, Cacao, Salt, Black Pepper, Beef Broth

Chicken Veggie Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Chicken, Chickpeas, White, Red and Black Bean, Pinto, Tomatoes, Chicken Broth, Green Chilies, Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Chile Seasoning

Chipotle Corn & Sweet Potato Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Sweet Potato, Red and Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Chipotle Chile, Chili Powder, Cumin, Oregano,Veggie Broth, Garlic, Onion, EVO, Salt

Cowboy Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Organic Ground Beef, Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Onion, Garlic, Chili Beans, Beef Broth, Cowboy Chili, Oregano, Cilantro, EVO, Salt

Heirloom Bean Vegetarian Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Heirloom Beans, Onion, Tomato, Peppers, Pablano, Garlic, Chili Powder, Oregano, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, EVO, Salt

Impossible Cowgirl Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Impossible Meat, Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Onion, Garlic, Chili Beans, Veggie Broth, Cowboy Chili, Oregano, Cilantro, EVO, Salt

Keto Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Bison, Tomato, Cauliflower, Onion, Garlic, Green Chiles, Worcestershire Sauce, Chili Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Bay Leaf, Beef Broth

Paleo Sweet Potato Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Turkey, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Veggie Broth, Carrots, Sweet Potato, Bay Leaves, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper, Chili Powder, Oregano, Red Pepper Flakes

Spicy Turkey Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Turkey, Green Pepper,Jalapeno, Celery, Pinto, Beans, Tomato, Chili Powder, Crushed Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Chili Base Broth, Cumin

Stuffed Pepper Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Organic Ground Beef, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Garlic, Brown Rice, Beef Broth, Basil, Oregano, Thyme, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt

Taco Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Organic Beef, Onion, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Chili Beans, Beef Broth, garlic, Taco Seasoning, Parsley, Cilantro, EVO, Salt and topped with Vegan Cheese

Vegan Brown Rice and Bean Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Black Beans, Zucchini, Green Beans, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Bay Leaf, Paprika, Cumin, Jalapeno, Garlic, Onion, EVO, Lime, Cilantro, Parsley, Veggie Broth, Salt, Black Pepper

Veggie Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Chickpeas, White, Red and Black Bean, Pinto, Tomatoes, Green Chilies, Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Chile Seasoning

Verde Chicken Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Chicken, Onion, Garlic, Zucchini, Cubabelle Pepper, White Beans, Green Salsa, EVO, Cumin, Oregano, Cicken Broth, Salt

White Chicken Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Chicken, Onion, Garlic, Poblano Pepper, Cannellini Beans, Cumin, Paprika, Cayenne, Jalapeno Peppers, Oregano, Cicken Broth, Salt

Whole 30 Chili

$9.25+Out of stock

Bison, Onion, Poblano, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Coffee, Parsley, Paprika, Cumin, Oregano, Cacoa, Chili Powder, Beef Broth, Salt, Black Papper, EVO No tomato or garlic

Hot Soup

Artichoke and Prosciutto Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Chicken, Chicken Broth, Swiss, Chard, Kale, Spinach, Carrots, Artichokes, Leeks, Lima Beans, Green Onions, Peas, Prosciutto, Fresh Mint, Chopped, Fresh Thyme, EVO

Asian Chicken Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Chicken, Onion, Carrot, Mushrooms, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Garlic, Coconut Amino Acids, Chili Paste, Bok Choy, Chicken Broth, Fish Sauce, Lemon Zest, Cilantro, Salt

Bison Bone Broth

$8.00+Out of stock

Bison Bones, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Garlic, Pink Pepper, Bay Leaves, Salt

Black Bean Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Black Beans, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Garlic, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Tomato, Bay Leaves, Vegetable Broth, Cumin, Coriander, Hot Sauce, Salt, Pepper, EVO

Broccoli Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Broccoli, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Garlic, Veggie Broth, EVO, GF Flour, Coconut Milk

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Butternut Squash, Onion, Leeks, Carrots, Celery, Garlic, Thyme, Rosemary, EVO, Vegetable Stock, Salt

Carrot Ginger Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Carrots, Ginger, Potato, Leeks, Black Pepper, Coconut Milk, Tumeric, Lemon, EVO, Salt

Cauliflower Green Lentil Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Cauliflower, Green Lentils, Sweet Potato, Onion, Leeks, Celery, Carrots, Veggie Broth, EVO, Salt, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Dill

Chicken Bone Broth

$8.00+Out of stock

Chicken, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Garlic, Pink Pepper, Salt

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tomato with Green Chilies, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Cumin, Coriander, Oregano, Corn Tortillas, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, EVO, Salt

Chicken Veggie Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Organic Chicken, Onion, Leeks, Zucchini, Green Beans, Yellow squash, Spinach, Cauliflower, Carrots, Celery, Parsley, Tomatoes, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Italian Seasoning, EVO

Creamy Asparagus Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Asparagus, Cauliflower, Carrot, Spinach, Organic Veggie Broth, 21 spice, Garlic, Onion, Ginger, Lemon, EVO, Salt, Pepper

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin, Carrot, Garlic, Coconut Milk, Onion, Vegetable Broth, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice (Tumeric, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves, All Spice, Ginger), EVO, Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne

Curry Ramen Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Carrots, Snap Peas, Mushroom, GF Ramen Noodles, Garlic, Ginger, Curry Paste, Curry Powder, Vegetable Broth, Coconut Milk, Lime, Salt

Detox Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli, Leeks, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Ginger, Veggie Broth, Parsley, Cilantro, Salt

Garden Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Zucchini, Cauliflower, Yellow Squash, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, Celery, Leeks, Tomatoe, Parsley, Basil, Salt, Pepper

Green Lentil

$8.00+Out of stock

Red Lentil, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Diced Tomato, Cilantro, Lemon, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt, Pepper

Healing Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Carrots, Celery, Onion, Parsley, Mushrooms, Tomato, Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Red Pepper Flakes, Veggie Broth, Salt

Heirloom Bean Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Heirloom Beans, Italian Chicken Sausage, Peppers, TomatoLeeks, Onion, Garlic, Bay Leaves, Red Pepper Flakes, Chicken Stock, EVO, Salt

Herbal Chicken with Asparagus Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Chicken Broth, Chicken, Asparagus, Spinach, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onion, Basil, Lemon Juice, Herbs de Provence, EVO, Salt

Lemoy Lentil & Kale Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Lentils, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Sweet Potato, Rustic Potato, Lemon, Onion, Carrot, Cilantro, Garlic, Coriander, Salt, Pepper

Lentil-Veggie Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Lentils, Onions, Garlic, Celery, Zucchini, Carrots, Tomatoes, EVO, Salt, Parsley, Basil, Veggie Broth

Mediterranean Chickpea Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Chickpea, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Rosemary, Basil, Sage, Lemon Juice, EVO, Salt, Pepper

Minestrone Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Onion, Carrots, Celery, Veggie Broth, Tomato, Cabbage, Spinach, Zucchini, Kale, Green Beans, Cannellini Beans, Sweet Potato, Leeks, Italian Seasoning, Salt

Nonna's Mud Soup (Lentil)

$8.00+Out of stock

Lentil, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Basil, Carrot, EVO, Veggie Broth

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower, Carrot, Celery, Onion, Garlic, EVO, Salt, Veggie Broth

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Red Pepper, Onion, Carrots, Celery, Roasted Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Veggie Stock, Basil, Parsley, Cinnamon, Pepper, Salt, EVO

Strickly Vegetable Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Celery, Onion, Shallots, Leeks, Carrot, Zucchini, Green Beans, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Vegetable Broth, Spinach, Parsley, EVO, Thyme, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice Low Carb

Summertime Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Artichoke, Onions, Carrot, Peas, Lima Beans, Veggie Broth, Lemon Juice, Mint, Thyme, Garlic, Parsley, EVO, Salt, Pepper

Sweet Pea Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Peas, Shallots, Carrots, Celery, Leeks, Garlic, Thyme, Parsley, Veggie Broth, Pepper, Salt

Thai Chicken Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Chicken, Chicken Broth, Carrots, Coconut Milk, Jalapeño Peppers, Lemongrass, Lime, Cilantro, Chili Sauce, Fish Sauce, Salt, EVO

Thai Chicken Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Chicken, Chicken Broth, Carrots, Coconut Milk, Jalapeño Peppers, Lemongrass Paste, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Basil, Lime, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Asian Chili Garlic Sauce, Chili Sauce, Fish Sauce, Salt, EVO

Thai Lemongrass Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Veggie Broth, Carrots, Coconut Milk, Jalapeño Peppers, Lemongrass paste, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Basil, Lime, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Asian Chili Garlic Sauce, Chili Sauce, Fish Sauce, Salt, EVO

Thai Pumpkin

$8.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin, Garlic, Coconut Milk, Onion, Leeks, Vegetable Broth, Lemon Zest, Ginger, Jalaleno, Lime, EVO, Salt

White Bean Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

White Beans, Veggie Broth, Kale, Spinach, Red Pepper, Bay Leaf, Onion, Garlic, Leeks, Parsley, Salt

Zucchini Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Zucchini, Potato, Onion, Leeks, EVO, Thyme, Rosemary, Basil, White Pepper, Veggie Broth, Coconut Milk

Open Faced Sandwich

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Salt, Lime Choice of Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds Additional items (can be added for cost)- Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds

Chicken Salad Open Sandwich

$12.75

Gluten Free Bread, Spinach, Chicken salad (Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Celery, Red Onion, Parsley, Dill, Toasted Pecans, Apple, Dried Apricot, Almond Yogurt, Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, White Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Black Pepper, Salt)

Egg Salad Open Sandwich

$12.75

Gluten Free Bread, Egg Salad, Spinach

Non Tuna Open Sandwich

$12.75

Gluten Free Bread, Spinach, Non Tuna Salad

Freezer Items

Acai Packets

$6.00

Bag of 4 individual frozen acai packets

Frozen - Bolognese Sauce -Pint

FROZEN - Bolognese Sauce PINT

Nonna's 3 Meat Bolognese Sauce

$15.00

Organic Beef, Pork & Veal, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Italian Seasoning, Red Wine, EVO, Bay Leaf, Salt, Pepper

Nonna's Mushroom Bolognaise

$13.50

Organic Mixed Mushroom (alba clamshell, trumpet, brown clamshell, forest, nameko, piopini, maitake, frondosa porcrina or cremina/baby bella), Onion, Garlic, Shallots, Parsley, Wine, Thyme, Marinara Sauce, EVO, Salt, Pepper

Frozen Chili - Quart

Quart of Frozen Chili

Black Bean and Butternut Squash Chili

$18.00

Black Beans, Butternut Squash, Tomatoes, Onion, Red Peppers, Garlic, Jalopeno, Oregano, Bay Leaf, Parsley, Chili Powder, EVO, Salt

Buffalo Chili

$18.00

Bison, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onions, Garlic, Green Pepper, Ancho Chili, Poblano Peppers, Thyme, Chili Powder, Cumin, Cacao, Salt, Black Pepper, Beef Broth

Chicken Veggie Chili

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken, Chickpeas, White, Red and Black Bean, Pinto, Tomatoes, Chicken Broth, Green Chilies, Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Chile Seasoning

Chipotle Corn & Sweet Potato Chili

$18.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato, Red and Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Chipotle Chile, Chili Powder, Cumin, Oregano,Veggie Broth, Garlic, Onion, EVO, Salt

Cowboy Chili

$18.00

Organic Ground Beef, Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Onion, Garlic, Chili Beans, Beef Broth, Cowboy Chili, Oregano, Cilantro, EVO, Salt

Heirloom Bean Vegetarian Chili

$18.00Out of stock

Heirloom Beans, Onion, Tomato, Peppers, Pablano, Garlic, Chili Powder, Oregano, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, EVO, Salt

Impossible Cowgirl Chili

$18.00

Impossible Meat, Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Onion, Garlic, Chili Beans, Veggie Broth, Cowboy Chili, Oregano, Cilantro, EVO, Salt

Keto Chili

$18.00

Bison, Tomato, Cauliflower, Onion, Garlic, Green Chiles, Worcestershire Sauce, Chili Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Bay Leaf, Beef Broth

Paleo Sweet Potato Chili

$18.00

Turkey, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Veggie Broth, Carrots, Sweet Potato, Bay Leaves, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper, Chili Powder, Oregano, Red Pepper Flakes

Spicy Turkey Chili

$18.00

Turkey, Green Pepper,Jalapeno, Celery, Pinto, Beans, Tomato, Chili Powder, Crushed Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Chili Base Broth, Cumin

Stuffed Pepper Chili

$18.00

Organic Ground Beef, Peppers, Tomato, Onions, Garlic, Brown Rice, Beef Broth, Basil, Oregano, Thyme, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt

Taco Chili

$18.00

Organic Beef, Onion, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Chili Beans, Beef Broth, garlic, Taco Seasoning, Parsley, Cilantro, EVO, Salt and topped with Vegan Cheese

Vegan Brown Rice and Bean Chili

$18.00

Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Black Beans, Zucchini, Green Beans, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Bay Leaf, Paprika, Cumin, Jalapeno, Garlic, Onion, EVO, Lime, Cilantro, Parsley, Veggie Broth, Salt, Black Pepper

Veggie Chili

$18.00

Chickpeas, White, Red and Black Bean, Pinto, Tomatoes, Green Chilies, Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Chile Seasoning

Verde Verde Chili

$18.00

Chicken, Onion, Garlic, Zucchini, Cubabelle Pepper, White Beans, Green Salsa, EVO, Cumin, Oregano, Cicken Broth, Salt This is FROZEN

White Chicken Chili

$18.00

Chicken, Onion, Garlic, Poblano Pepper, Cannellini Beans, Cumin, Paprika, Cayenne, Jalapeno Peppers, Oregano, Cicken Broth, Salt

Whole 30 Chili

$18.00

Bison, Onion, Poblano, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Coffee, Parsley, Paprika, Cumin, Oregano, Cacoa, Chili Powder, Beef Broth, Salt, Black Papper, EVO No tomato or garlic

Frozen Smoothies

Black Magic - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Water, Blueberries, Spinach, Activated Charcoal, Lemon Juice (Frozen)

Chocolate Kiss - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Chocolate Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Strawberries

KALE YEAH! - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Water, Kale, Mango, Pineapple, Avocado, Lemon Juice

Liquid Sunshine - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Strawberries, Peach, Mango, Honey

Love You So MATCHA - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Almond Milk, Matcha, Banana, Mango, Dates, Cinnamon

Ocean Zing - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut water, Ginger, Spirulina, Pineapple, Blueberries

Pink Dragon - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Dragon Fruit Powder, Pineapple, Strawberries, Honey

Pumpkin Smoothie - FROZEN

$6.95

Coconut Milk, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon, Tumeric, Pumpkin Spice, Dates

She's Bluffing - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, Spinach

Super Acai - FROZEN

$6.95

Comes Frozen in a bottle Coconut Milk, Acai, Pineapple, Banana, Blueberry, Honey

Frozen Soup - Quart

Artichoke and Prosciutto Soup with Chicken

$15.75Out of stock

Chicken, Chicken Broth, Swiss, Chard, Kale, Spinach, Carrots, Artichokes, Leeks, Lima Beans, Green Onions, Peas, Prosciutto, Fresh Mint, Chopped, Fresh Thyme, EVO

Asian Chicken Soup

$15.75

Chicken, Onion, Carrot, Mushrooms, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Garlic, Coconut Amino Acids, Chili Paste, Bok Choy, Chicken Broth, Fish Sauce, Lemon Zest, Cilantro, Salt

Bison Bone Broth

$15.75Out of stock

Bison Bones, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Garlic, Pink Pepper, Bay Leaves, Salt

Black Bean Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Black Beans, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Garlic, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Tomato, Bay Leaves, Vegetable Broth, Cumin, Coriander, Hot Sauce, Salt, Pepper, EVO

Broccoli Soup

$15.75

Broccoli, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Garlic, Veggie Broth, EVO, Tarragon, Basil, Coconut Milk, Salt

Butternut Squash Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Butternut Squash, Onion, Leeks, Carrots, Celery, Garlic, Thyme, Rosemary, EVO, Vegetable Stock, Salt

Carrot Ginger Soup

$15.75

Carrots, Ginger, Potato, Leeks, Black Pepper, Coconut Milk, Tumeric, Lemon, EVO, Salt

Cauliflower Green Lentil Soup

$15.75

Cauliflower, Green Lentils, Sweet Potato, Onion, Leeks, Celery, Carrots, Veggie Broth, EVO, Salt, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Dill

Chicken Bone Broth

$15.75

Chicken, Celery, Onion, Carrot, Garlic, Pink Pepper, Salt

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$15.75

Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tomato with Green Chilies, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Cumin, Coriander, Oregano, Corn Tortillas, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, EVO, Salt

Chicken Veggie Soup

$15.75

Organic Chicken, Onion, Leeks, Zucchini, Green Beans, Yellow squash, Spinach, Cauliflower, Carrots, Celery, Parsley, Tomatoes, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Italian Seasoning, EVO

Creamy Asparagus Soup

$15.75

Asparagus, Cauliflower, Carrot, Spinach, Organic Veggie Broth, 21 spice, Garlic, Onion, Ginger, Lemon, EVO, Salt, Pepper

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Pumpkin, Carrot, Garlic, Coconut Milk, Onion, Vegetable Broth, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice (Tumeric, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves, All Spice, Ginger), EVO, Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne

Curry Ramen Soup

$15.75

Carrots, Snap Peas, Mushroom, GF Ramen Noodles, Garlic, Ginger, Curry Paste, Curry Powder, Vegetable Broth, Coconut Milk, Lime, Salt

Detox Soup

$15.75

Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli, Leeks, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Ginger, Veggie Broth, Parsley, Cilantro, Salt

Garden Soup

$15.75

Zucchini, Cauliflower, Yellow Squash, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, Celery, Leeks, Tomatoe, Parsley, Basil, Salt, Pepper

Healing Soup

$15.75

Carrots, Celery, Onion, Parsley, Mushrooms, Tomato, Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Red Pepper Flakes, Veggie Broth, Salt

Herbal Chicken with Asparagus Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Chicken Broth, Chicken, Asparagus, Spinach, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onion, Basil, Lemon Juice, Herbs de Provence, EVO, Salt

Lemony Lentil & Kale

$15.75

Lentils, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Sweet Potato, Rustic Potato, Lemon, Onion, Carrot, Cilantro, Garlic, Coriander, Salt, Pepper

Lentil-Veggie Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Lentils, Onions, Garlic, Celery, Zucchini, Carrots, Tomatoes, EVO, Salt, Parsley, Basil, Veggie Broth

Liver Rescue Broth

$15.75

Celery, Carrots, Sweet Potato, Onion, Ginger, Turmeric, Radish, Cilantro, Garlic, Filtered Water, Sea Salt

Mediterranean Chickpea Soup

$15.75

Chickpea, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Rosemary, Basil, Sage, Lemon Juice, EVO, Salt, Pepper

Minestrone Soup

$15.75

Onion, Carrots, Celery, Veggie Broth, Tomato, Cabbage, Spinach, Zucchini, Kale, Green Beans, Cannellini Beans, Sweet Potato, Leeks, Italian Seasoning, Salt

Nonna's Mud Soup (Lentil Soup)

$15.75Out of stock

Lentil, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Basil, Carrot, EVO, Veggie Broth

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

$15.75

Roasted Cauliflower, Carrot, Celery, Onion, Garlic, EVO, Salt, Veggie Broth

Roasted Red Pepper And Tomato Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Peas, Shallots, Carrots, Celery, Leeks, Garlic, Thyme, Parsley, Veggie Broth, Pepper, Salt

Strickly Vegetable Soup

$15.75

Celery, Onion, Shallots, Leeks, Carrot, Zucchini, Green Beans, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Vegetable Broth, Spinach, Parsley, EVO, Thyme, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice Low Carb

Summertime Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Artichoke, Onions, Carrot, Peas, Lima Beans, Veggie Broth, Lemon Juice, Mint, Thyme, Garlic, Parsley, EVO, Salt, Pepper

Thai Chicken Soup

$15.75Out of stock

Chicken, Chicken Broth, Carrots, Coconut Milk, Jalapeño Peppers, Lemongrass Paste, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Basil, Lime, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Asian Chili Garlic Sauce, Chili Sauce, Fish Sauce, Salt, EVO

Thai Lemongrass Soup

$15.75

Veggie Broth, Carrots, Coconut Milk, Jalapeño Peppers, Lemongrass paste, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Basil, Lime, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Asian Chili Garlic Sauce, Chili Sauce, Fish Sauce, Salt, EVO

Thai Pumpkin

$15.75Out of stock

Pumpkin, Garlic, Coconut Milk, Onion, Leeks, Vegetable Broth, Lemon Zest, Ginger, Jalaleno, Lime, EVO, Salt

White Bean Soup

$15.75

White Beans, Veggie Broth, Kale, Spinach, Red Pepper, Bay Leaf, Onion, Garlic, Leeks, Parsley, Salt

Zucchini Soup

$15.75

Zucchini, Potato, Onion, Leeks, EVO, Thyme, Rosemary, Basil, White Pepper, Veggie Broth, Coconut Milk

Frozen Sloppy Joe's

Lentil Vegan Sloppy Joe's - pint

$9.00

lentil. onion, garlic, peppers, carrot, tomato sauce, coconut sugar, cajun spice, worchester sauce, salt, pepper frozen pint

Coffee