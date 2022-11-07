- Home
Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
329 Reviews
$$
123 North Waukegan Rd.
Lake Bluff, IL 60044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Smoothies
Black Magic
coconut water, lemon juice, activated charcoal, spinach, blueberries
Chocolate Kiss
almond milk, chocolate syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), peanut butter, cacao nibs, protein powder, bananas, strawberries
Hello Yellow
Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Lime
KALE YEAH!
coconut water, lemon juice, avocado, kale, mango, pineapple
Liquid Sunshine
coconut milk, orange juice, honey, strawberry, pineapple, mango, peach
Love you so Matcha
almond milk, matcha powder, dates, cinnamon, banana, mango
Ocean Zing
coconut water, ginger/lemon, spirulina, pineapple, blueberry
Pink Dragon
coconut milk, dragon fruit powder, honey, pineapple, strawberry
She's Bluffing
coconut milk, spinach, pineapple, strawberry, banana
Super Acai
coconut milk, acai, honey, protein powder, banana, blueberry
Sweet Tart
Almond Milk, Lemon, Butterfly Pea Powder, Peaches, Banana, Raspberries, Honey
Custom Smoothies
Signature Smoothies
Annemarie
Macadamia Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Blue Spirulina, Ashwagandha, Hemp Seeds
Apple Pie Smoothie
Almond Milk, Apple, Banana, Apple Spice Seasoning, Date Paste
Coffee
Almond Milk, Coffee, Dates, Cashew Butter, Banana, Cinnamon
Detox
Filtered Water, Spinach, Hawaiian Spirulina, Dragon Fruit Powder, Blueberries, Banana
Fruit Loop
Macadamia milk, Lemon, Banana, Blueberry, Cashew butter, Vanilla, Vanilla protein
Get Lucky
Macadamia Nut Milk, Spinach, Cacoa Nibs, Banana, Honey
Jack Attack
Coconut Water, Lemon, Spinach, Strawberry, Agave
Joanna
Almond milk, Kale, Spinach, Cacao powder, Chia, Hemp, Banana, Blueberry, Date paste
Kristin - Keto Friendly
Coconut Milk, Spinach, Avocado, Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry
Marion
Coconut Water, Spinach, double Kale, Dates, Banana, Raspberry, Blueberry
Metal Detox
Filtered Water, Barley Grass, Hawaiian Spirulina, Atlantic Dulse, Blueberries, Banana with optional cilantro
Post Workout
Coconut Water, Spinach, Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana
Pumpkin
Coconut Milk, Banana, Dates, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Protein, Pumpkin Spice
Reene
almond milk, PB, cacao powder, banana, chocolate pea protein
Stevie B
almond milk, PB, banana, vanilla protein
Utkarsh
Coconut Water, Avocado, Spinach, Kale, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Pea Protein Powder, Banana
Yum Yum
Coconut Milk, OJ, Dragon Fruit Powder, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Avocado
Pete
Chocolate Almond Milk, PB, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Pea Protein, Strawberry, Blueberry
Bottled Smoothies for later
acai/smoothie bowl
blue moon
almond milk, blue spirulina, banana, pineapple topped with homemade granola, fresh fruit, hemp seeds
ch-ch-chia
almond milk, peach, banana, kiwi, cashew butter topped with a layer of chia pudding (almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla, maple syrup), homemade granola, banana, kiwi, goji berries
get up & goji
coconut milk, banana, mango, raspberry, goji berry powder, lime topped with homemade granola, strawberry, coconut, goji berry & honey
go bananas
almond milk, chocolate syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), banana, strawberry, dates, chocolate protein topped with homemade granola, banana, almond or peanut butter & cacao nibs
superfood
coconut water, acai, avocado, spinach, dates, blueberry topped with homemade granola, hemp Seeds, chia seeds & honey
sweet surprise
almond milk, kale, strawberry, banana topped with homemade granola, strawberry, banana, almonds, honey & coconut
tropical twist
orange juice, dates, cinnamon, strawberries, raspberries, mango, banana topped with homemade granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, honey & cinnamon
very berry
coconut milk, acai, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry topped with homemade granola, strawberry, blueberry, honey, coconut
custom acai/smoothie bowl
Waffle Bowl
Cold Pressed Juices
Apple Juice
Cold Pressed Apple
Carrot Top
Carrot, Kale, Celery, Red and Green Apple, Lemon
Celery
Celery
Digestive Support
Spinach, Swiss Card, Cucumber, Cilantro, Pineapple, Lime, Lemon
Endurance Boost
Beet, Cucumber, Red Apple, Lemon
Goodness Greens
Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Red and Green Apple, Lemon
Immunity
Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon
Inner Power
Spinach, Kale, Swiis Card, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Lemon
Orange Juice
Orange Juice
Pure Zen
Cucumber, Spinach, Orange, Mint, Lime
Rainbow
Red and Green Apple, Red Grapes, Strawberries, Mango, Lemon
Taste of Fall
Sweet Potato, Rainbow Carrots, Red and Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon
Warrior
Celery, Spinach, Green Apple, Basil, Cilantro, Ginger, Lime
Shots
Apple Ginger Lemon Coconut Water
Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Coconut Water
Feel Better
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Garlic, Cayenne, Oil of Oregano
FG 2.0
Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Turmeric, Honey, Cayenne, Black Pepper, Ashwagandha
Ginger Lemon
Ginger, Lemon
Metabolism Boost
Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Celery, Cayenne
Morning Detox
Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Cayenne, Cinnamon
Nutrient Wave Shot
Kale, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Aloe, MCT, Blue Spirulina
Super C Shot
Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Camu, Maca, Frankincense
Refreshers
Butterfly Lemonade
Filtered Water, Lemon, Butterfly Pea Flowers, Organic Sugar
Cool Azul
Energy
Kombucha, Coconut Water, Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Maple Syrup
Peace of Mind
Lemon Balm Tea, Red and Green Apple, Lemon Juice, Fitered Water, Honey
Radiant
Lemon Ginger Kombucha, Rainbow Cold Pressed Juice (Red Grapes, Green/Red Apple, Strawberry, Mango, Lemon)
Rose Glow
Rose Tea, Raspberries, Lemon, Agave, Filtered Water
Toxin Flush
Activated Charcoal, Coconut Water, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne
Breakfast
Almond Oat Breakfast Cookie
GF Oasts, Almond Meal, Bananas, Dates, Cranraisins, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon
Apple Cider Protein Donuts
2 protein donuts Almond Flour, Protein Powder, Eggs, Agave, Cold Pressed Apple Cider (apple, cinnamon, orange, ginger, lemon, nutmeg, clove), Almond Milk, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Apple Vinegar, Salt, Cinnamon, Sugar
Breakfast 'non' Burrito Quiche
Turkey Bacon, Potato, Egg, Onion, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Corn, Garlic, Non Dairy Cheese, Basil, Cilantro, Almond Milk, GF Flour
Egg Bites
Egg Spinach Tomato EVO Garlic Basil
Granola
Hello Sunshine Quiche
Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Sweet Pepper, Dairy Free Cheese (Cheddar, Mozzarella), Kale, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper
PB Oat Breakfast Cookie
GF Oats, Peanut Butter, Almond Flour, Bananas, Dates, Cranraisins, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Salt
Southwest Quiche
Sweet Potatoes, Eggs, Tomatoes, Green Chili, Dairy Free Cheese, Cilantro, Parsley, Garlic, Cayenne, Onion, GF Flour, Himalayan Salt
Strawberry Protein Donuts
2 protein donuts Almond Flour, Protein Powder, Eggs, Agave, Strawberry, Almond Milk, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Apple Vinegar, Salt, Chocolate, Coconut Cream
Zucchini 'Non" Cornbread Quiche
Zucchini, Onion, Egg, Organic GF Cornbread Mix, non dairy Cheese, Salt, Black Pepper
Buddha Bowls
Chicken Earth Bowl
Chicken, Mixed Greens Lettuce, Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Carrot, Onion, Pepper, EVO, Salt
Chicken Gyro Bowl
Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Tzatziki Sauce (Garlic, Lemon, White Wine Vinegar, cashew/almond yogurt, EVO, Black Pepper, Salt)
Chicken Salad on a bed of Microgreens
Microgreens, Chicken, Celery, Red Onion, Parsley, Dill, Toasted Pecans, Apple, Craisins, Almond Yogurt, Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, White Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Lemon, Agave, Black Pepper, Salt
Cowboy Bowl
Rice and Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Cowboy Caviar (Black Eyed Peas, Corn, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Red and Green Pepper, Red Onion, EVO, Jalapeno, White Wine Vinegar, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Salt)
Extra Chicken
FG Salad
Head Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Shredded Carrot, Finely Shredded Cabbage, Peppers, Green Onion, Homemade Croutons, Dressing ( EVO, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Garlic, Salt, Pepper)
Glow Bowl
Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Hummus, Hard Boiled Egg, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Salt
Harvest Bowl
Quinoa and Lentils (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Onion, Sweet Potato, Brussel Sprouts, EVO Brussel Sprouts
Power Keto Bowl
Cauliflower Rice (Onion, Spinach, Kale, Garlic), Peppers, Brussel Sprouts, Broccoli, Avocado, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Pecan, Evo, Lime, Creamy Italian Dressing (Veganaise, Garlic, Italian Seasoning, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic, Salt, Black Pepper)
Power Vegan Bowl
Cauliflower Rice (Onion, Spinach, Kale, Garlic) Peppers, Artichokes, Onion, EVO, Parsley, Cannellini Bean
Vegan Gyro Bowl
Quinoa (garlic, 21 spice seasoning), Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Tzatziki Sauce(Garlic, Lemon, White Wine Vinegar, cashew/almond yogurt, EVO, Black Pepper, Salt)
Vegan Taco Bowl
Vegan Meat (Mushrooms, Walnuts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Dates, Coconut Aminos, Coriander, Cumin, Salt, Chili Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, EVO) Tomatoes, Tri Beans, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, Vegan Cheese
Cup to Go
Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oats
Steel Cut Oats, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Apple, Filtered Water
Banana Steel Cut Oats
Steel Cut Oats, Banana, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips
Wild Blueberry Steel Cut Oats
Steel Cut Oats, Wild Blueberries, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Himalyn Salt, Silvered Almonds, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Banana Pudding
Cashews, Banana, Dates, Vanilla, Almond Milk, Honey, Coconut Oil, Cinnamon, Fresh Fruit
Chocolate Chia Pudding
Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Chocolate Syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), Cacao, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Caramelized Bananas (Coconut Oil, honey), Cinnamon
Vanilla Chia Pudding
Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Honey, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon
Pumpkin Parfait
Almond Yogurt, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice (Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Allspice), Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds
Desserts
Biscotti dipped in Chocolate
Almond Flour, GF Flour, Butter, Eggs, Cane Sugar, Vanilla, Amaretto, Baking Powder, Roasted Almonds, Chocolate, Coconut Oil
Biscotti*
Chocolate Chip Cookies
GF Flour, Almond Flour, Vanilla, Egg, Sugar, Almond Milk, Butter, Baking Soda, Chocolate Chips, Salt
Chocolate Mousse
Avocado, Almond Milk, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup, Chocolate Syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), Vanilla, Crust (Almond Flour, Coconut Oil, Salt, Dates)
Lemon Cookie (vegan)
Almond Flour, GF Flour, Baking Soda, Vegan Butter, EVO, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Sugar, Almond Yogurt, Salt
Pumpkin 'Cheesecake'
Cashews, Pumpkin, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice (Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove, Allspice), Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Salt, Pecans, Almond Flour, Dates
Pumpkin Bar
GF Oasts, Pumpkin Puree, Coconut Oil, Almond Butter, Brown Sugar, Baking Soda, Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cloves, Allspice, Vanilla Extract, Chocolate Chips
Raw Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Almond Flour, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Salt, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips, Honey
Raw Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Dough
Almond Flour, GF Oats, Maple Syrup, Raisins, Vanilla, Salt, Honey
Twix Bar
Almond Flour, Coconut Flour, Almond Butter, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup, Cacao Powder, Vanilla, Salt
Upside Down 'Cheesecake'
Cashews, Macadamia Nuts, Dates, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Strawberries, Blueberries, Monk Fruit, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Salt
Vegan Everything Cookies
GF Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Molasses, Vegan Butter, Baking Soda, White and Dark Chocolate Chips, Vegan Marshmallows, Salt
Dips & Salads & Pasta
Egg Salad
Organic Eggs, Vegenaise, Parsley Basil, Garlic, Mustard Sauce, Garlic Powder, White Balsamic Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Chicken Salad
Chicken, Celery, Red Onion, Parsley, Dill, Toasted Pecans, Apple, Dried Apricot, Almond Yogurt, Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, White Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Black Pepper, Salt
Non Tuna Salad
Chickpeas, Tahini, Dijon Mustard, Maple Syrup, Onion, Celery, Pickles, Capers, Salt, Pepper
Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower Rice, Spinach, Kale, EVO, Garlic, Onion, Salt
Beet Hummus
Beets, Garlic, Tahini, EVO, Salt, Lemon, Cayenne
Detox Dip
Artichoke, Spinach, Garlic, Parsley, Cilantro, Chestnuts, Oil, Cayenne
Muhammara Dip
Roasted Red Pepper, Walnuts, Pomegranate Molasses, EVO, Garlic, Tomato Paste, Salt, Cumin, Crushed Red Pepper
Vegan Veggie Dip
Almonds, Cashew Yogurt, Spinach, Artichoke, Garlic, White Vinegar, Lemon, Salt
Mac & Not Cheese Dip
Cashews, Sesame Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Pimentos, Onion, Garlic Powder, EVO, Lemon Juice, Chickpea Pasta
Brussels Sprouts Salad
Brussels Sprouts, Hard Boiled Eggs, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette (Lemon, Orange, Red Onion, EVO, Salt, Ground Pepper) Craisins
Protein Bars
Almond
Raw Cashews Protein Powder Almond Butter Cinnamon Flax Seed Maple Syrup Salt
Berry Coconut
Raw Cashews Berries Protein Powder Coconut Butter Flax Seed Maple Syrup Toasted Coconut Cinnamon Salt
Chocolate Caramel
Almonds, Chocolate Vegan Protein, Almond Butter, Flax Seed, Maple Syrup, Collagen, Cacoa Nips, Salt
Espresso
Raw Cashews Protein Powder Sun Butter Flax Seed Maple Syrup Raw Cacao Coffee Salt
Peanut Butter
Raw Cashews Protein Powder Peanut Butter Flax Seed Maple Syrup Salt
Raw Bites
Berry Coconut Bites
Raw Cashews, Berry Protein Powder, Flax Seed, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup, Toasted Coconut, Goji Berry, Strawberry, Cinnamon, Salt
Energy Bites
Chia Seeds Raw Almonds Cacao Powder Whey Protein Almond Butter Coconut Oil Maple Syrup
Matcha "made in heaven" Bites
Rolled oats, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Toasted Coconut, Cinnamon, Date Paste, Salt
PB Granola Bites
Homemade Granola, Pea Protein, Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Salt
Toast
Avocado Toast
Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Salt, Lime Choice of Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds Additional items (can be added for cost)- Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
Fresh Fruit Toast
Gluten Free bread with your choice of Peanut Butter or Almond Butter Topped with fresh fruit
Hot Chili
Hot Soup
Thai Chicken Soup
Open Faced Sandwich
Avocado Toast
Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Salt, Lime Choice of Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds Additional items (can be added for cost)- Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
Chicken Salad Open Sandwich
Gluten Free Bread, Spinach, Chicken salad (Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Celery, Red Onion, Parsley, Dill, Toasted Pecans, Apple, Dried Apricot, Almond Yogurt, Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, White Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Black Pepper, Salt)
Egg Salad Open Sandwich
Gluten Free Bread, Egg Salad, Spinach
Non Tuna Open Sandwich
Gluten Free Bread, Spinach, Non Tuna Salad
Frozen - Bolognese Sauce -Pint
Frozen Smoothies
Frozen Soup - Quart
