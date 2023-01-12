Forest Hills Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!
Location
71-51 Yellowtone Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roam - Forest Hills - 107-12 70th Road
No Reviews
107-12 70th Road Numero 28 Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Forest Hills
Alberto - 98-31 Metropolitan Avenue
4.5 • 252
98-31 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurant