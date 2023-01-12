Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forest Hills Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

71-51 Yellowtone Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Tandoori Platter

$9.00

Chicken tikka, ginger chicken, sheikh kebab

Onion Fritters

$6.00

Onions in spiced gram flour batter

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Mildly spiced potatoes, peas, wrapped in a light pastry

Lasuni Gobi

$6.00

Cauliflower florets, lightly batter-fried, garlic sauce

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Accompaniments

Papadam

$2.00

Paper thin lentil wafers

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Raita

$5.00

Yogurt with cucumber

Mixed Pickles

$2.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Chicken

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Fiery stew of chicken, potato cooked with red chilies, garlic, ginger, cumin-vinegar masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Tandoori chicken tikka, creamy tomato sauce

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Tender pieces of chicken, tomato gravy, cream

Kerala

$18.00

Ground black pepper, ginger, garlic, onions, tomato

Jalfrezi

$18.00

Sautéed with onion, peppers, onion seed, tangy tomato sauce

Shahi Korma

$18.00

Cashew, almond sauce

Chicken Saag

$15.00

Fresh spinach, fenugreek, spices

Lamb/Goat

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.00

Stewed in aromatic spices, deseeded dried chilies, blend of light spices

Kolhapuri

$19.00

Cubes of lamb tempered with curry leaves, dry red chili, coconut sauce

Chettina

$19.00

Cubes of lamb with crushed black pepper, onions, tomatoes, curry leaves

Lamb Saag

$19.00

Succulent lamb and spices simmered in freshly pureed spinach

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.00

Fiery stew of lamb, potato, red chilies, garlic ginger, cumin-vinegar masala

Goat Curry

$19.00

Marinated goat with yogurt, onions, spices, simmered on a slow flame

Tandoor Clay Oven

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Half chicken, yogurt marinade, spices

Achari Tikka

$19.00

Mildly marinated spiced chicken cubes

Ginger Chicken

$19.00

Ginger yogurt marinade

Seekh

$19.00

Ground lamb, fresh herbs, spices

Tandoori Salmon

$20.00

Marinated with herbs and spices

Saffron Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Marinated in yogurt, saffron, spices

Seafood

Salmon Saag

$19.00

Freshly ground spinach, spices

Salmon Tikka Jalfrezi

$19.00

Tandoori salmon cubes stir fried with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes

Salmon Bungabandhu

$19.00

Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, blend of herbs

Jhinga Jalfrezi

$19.00

Stir fried shrimp, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes flavored with onion seed

Mango Shrimp

$19.00

Marinated jumbo shrimp grilled in the tandoor with tangy mango sauce

Shrimp Saag

$19.00

Freshly ground spinach, spices

Vegetarian

Jalfrezi

$17.00

Fresh seasonal vegetable stir fry

Navratna Korma

$17.00

Vegetables and cheese, creamy nut sauce

Malai Kofta

$17.00

Vegetable croquettes spiced cream sauce

Palak Paneer

$17.00

Cottage cheese simmered in pureed spinach, ginger, garlic, herbs

Paneer Tikka Masala

$17.00

Cubes of paneer, marinated, yogurt and spices

Muttar Paneer

$17.00

Cubes of paneer and fresh green peas, Indian herbs, spices, tomato sauce

Baingan Bharta

$17.00

Roasted eggplant, onions, tomatoes, herbs

Aloo Gobi Matar

$17.00

Lightly spiced potatoes, cauliflower, green pease, ginger-tomato sauce

Chana Masala

$17.00

Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, spices

Bhindi Masala

$17.00

Stir fried okra, tomatoes, cilantro, spices

Yellow Daal

$17.00

Tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves

Daal Makhani

$17.00

Black lentils, curry leaves, spices

Basmati (Rice)

Lemon Rice

$7.00

Basmati rice tempered with mustard seeds, lemon juice, curry leaves

Matar Pullaq

$5.00

Cumin flavored basmati, green pease

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Basmati rice, vegetables, saffron, nuts, caramelized onions

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Pieces of chicken in a sealed pot, saffron

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

Pieces of lamb in a sealed pot, spices, saffron

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Basmati rice, aromatic spices

Goat Biryani

$19.00

Baby goat meat and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot with aromatic spices

Breads

Naan

$2.00

Leavened white bread

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Topped with garlic

Peshawar Naan

$5.00

Raising, almonds, coconut stuffing

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Spiced onion stuffing

Aloo Paratha

$5.00

Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes

Lachha Paratha

$5.00

Multi-layered wheat bread

Tandoori Roti

$2.00

Whole wheat bread

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Rasmalai

$4.00

Kheer

$4.00

Rice pudding

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz can

Ginger Ale

$2.00

12oz can

Bottled Water

$2.00

16oz bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!

Location

71-51 Yellowtone Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

