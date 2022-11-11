  • Home
Forever Craft Urban Winery - Oakwood Square

No reviews yet

2640 Easton St NE

Canton, OH 44721

Wine by the Bottle 🍾

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$21.00

Medium-bodied and dry with hints of black currant, black cherry and toasty oak notes

Forever Red BTL

Forever Red BTL

$21.00

A decadent blend of Malbec, Cabernet, and Sangiovese that is medium bodied and dry with plum, fig, and black cherry notes and medium toasted oak

Malbec BTL

Malbec BTL

$21.00

A medium-bodied and balanced with hints of oak, blackberry, black plum, and spice

Merlot BTL

Merlot BTL

$21.00

Full-bodied and dry with hints of black cherry, fruitcake, and smoky oak

Blueberry Joe BTL

Blueberry Joe BTL

$21.00

Blueberry pinot noir, medium bodied, sweet wine full of blueberry. Blueberry pie in a glass

For the Love of Cherries BTL

For the Love of Cherries BTL

$21.00

Black cherry pinot noir, a sweet wine with the rich backbone of pinot noir. Drinks like a mouthful of cherries

Scarlet Sangria BTL

Scarlet Sangria BTL

$21.00

A full-bodied, semi-sweet sangria with merlot, apple, peach, and the blood orange of our enemies

The Heartbeat - Concord BTL

The Heartbeat - Concord BTL

$21.00

A full bodied, semi-sweet blend of pinot noir and concord grapes. A delicious glass of grown up grape juice

Chardonnay BTL

Chardonnay BTL

$21.00

Medium bodied and dry with hints of pineapple, mango, and vanilla with oak

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$21.00

Light-bodied and dry with hints of peach and pineapple

Green Apple Envy BTL

Green Apple Envy BTL

$18.00

Green apple riesling, light and refreshing with a crunchy green apple bite

Peach Fuzz BTL

Peach Fuzz BTL

$18.00

Peach apricot chardonnay, medium bodied, semi-sweet with so much peach and apricot you can taste the fuzz

Forever White BTL

$21.00

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie BTL

$21.00
Blushing Dragon BTL

Blushing Dragon BTL

$18.00

Raspberry dragonfruit white shiraz, sweet and light with exotic dragonfruit and tangy raspberries

Summer Picnic BTL

Summer Picnic BTL

$18.00

Strawberry watermelon white shiraz, a refreshing and sweet strawberry and watermelon wine that is perfect for a summer picnic

Other Beverages 🥤

Norka Lemon Lime

Norka Lemon Lime

$2.50
Norka Ginger Ale

Norka Ginger Ale

$2.50
Norka Orange

Norka Orange

$2.50
Norka Root Beer

Norka Root Beer

$2.50
Norka Strawberry Cherry

Norka Strawberry Cherry

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Shareables 🧀

serves 4-6 people-3 meats, 3 cheeses, crackers, nuts, chutney, fruit, mustard

Hummus and Veggies

$7.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Carrots, Celery, Cucumber, and Bread.

Small Charcuterie

$16.00

serves 2-3 people-2 meats, 2 cheeses, crackers, nuts, chutney, fruit, mustard

Large Charcuterie

$25.00

serves 4-6 people-3 meats, 3 cheeses, crackers, nuts, chutney, fruit, mustard

Premium Charcuterie

$50.00

serves 6-8 people-4 meats, 4 cheeses, crackers, bread, nuts, chutney, fruit, mustard, chocolates, olives, hummus, veggies

Cheese Board

$16.00

serves 2-3 people-4 cheeses, crackers, nuts, chutney, fruit, mustard

Chips and Dip

$6.00

Mixed Nuts

$5.00

Sandwiches 🥪

All sandwiches will be served on white bread unless otherwise specified. All sandwiches come with choice of a side.

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, sprouts, cucumber, herb cream cheese

Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Roast Beef, white cheddar, lettuce, horseradish mayo

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, cherry pepper mayo *Spicy*

Dagwood Sandwich

$16.00

Comes with all the meats and cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise

CYO Sandwich

$9.50

Create Your Own Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Hummus, sprouts, cucumber, onion, tomato, cheese can be added for $0.50

The Friendsgiving

$14.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, cherry pepper mayo *Spicy*

Sides 🍟

Chips

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Voodoo Chips

$2.00

Pretzels

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Hummus Side

$4.00

No Side

Desserts 🍰

Chocolate Bark

$4.00

Chili Frito Wrap

$10.00

Insulated Wine Glass

$15.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$40.00

Screen Print T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A modern winery tasting room, with classic wine styles along with new and exciting wine flavors. Featuring a food menu with sandwiches and charcuterie boards.

2640 Easton St NE, Canton, OH 44721

Directions

