Forge Coffee Roasting Company Kaiser Seattle

review star

No reviews yet

380 Winslow Way East Suite 100

Bainbridge Island

Seattle, WA 98110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Americano

Americano - 8oz

$2.75

Americano - 12oz

$3.00

Americano - 16oz

$3.35

Americano - 20oz

$3.70

Cappuccino

Cappuccino - 8oz

$3.00

Cappuccino - 12oz

$3.50

Cappuccino - 16oz

$4.00

Cappuccino - 20oz

$4.50

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider - 8oz

$3.00

Caramel Apple Cider - 12oz

$3.25

Caramel Apple Cider - 16oz

$3.75

Caramel Apple Cider - 20oz

$4.25

Caramel Machiatto

Caramel Machiatto - 8oz

$3.50

Caramel Machiatto - 12oz

$4.00

Caramel Machiatto - 16oz

$4.50

Caramel Machiatto - 20oz

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte - 8oz

$3.00

Chai Tea Latte - 12oz

$3.25

Chai Tea Latte - 16oz

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte - 20oz

$4.25

Drip Coffee

Drip - 8oz

$1.50

Drip - 12oz

$1.85

Drip - 16oz

$2.10

Drip - 20oz

$2.45

Espresso

Espresso Con Panna Dopio

$2.05

Espresso Con Panna Solo

$1.85

Espresso Machiatto Dopio

$2.05

Espresso Machiatto Solo

$1.85

Espresso Shot Dopio

$2.50

Espresso Shot Solo

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate - 8oz

$2.50

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate - 16oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate - 20oz

$3.45

Latte

Latte - 8oz

$3.00

Latte - 12oz

$3.50

Latte - 16oz

$4.00

Latte - 20oz

$4.50

London Fog

London Fog - 8oz

$2.75

London Fog - 12oz

$3.25

London Fog - 16oz

$3.75

London Fog - 20oz

$4.25

Mocha

Mocha - 8oz

$3.50

Mocha - 12oz

$4.00

Mocha - 16oz

$4.50

Mocha - 20oz

$5.00

White Mocha

White Mocha - 8oz

$3.50

White Mocha - 12oz

$4.00

White Mocha - 16oz

$4.50

White Mocha - 20oz

$5.00

Steamer

Steamer - 8oz

$2.50

Steamer - 12oz

$2.75

Steamer - 16oz

$3.25

Steamer - 20oz

$3.45

Tea

Tea - 8oz

$1.75

Tea - 12oz

$1.95

Tea - 16oz

$2.45

Tea - 20oz

$2.95

Tea Bag

$1.25

Tea Service

$22.40

Blended Drinks

Java Chip Frappe - 12oz

$4.50

Java Chip Frappe - 16oz

$4.80

Java Chip Frappe - 20oz

$5.10

Vanilla Bean Frappe - 12oz

$4.35

Vanilla Bean Frappe - 16oz

$4.65

Vanilla Bean Frappe - 20oz

$4.95

Fruit Smoothie - 12oz

$4.40

Fruit Smoothie - 16oz

$4.90

Fruit Smoothie - 20oz

$5.10

Bakery

Flatbreads

Flatbread - Pepperoni & Mozzarella

$8.95

Pepperoni and fresh mozzarella with a robust tomato sauce on fresh flatbread.

Flatbread - Chicken Bacon & Ranch

$8.95

Juicy chicken, crispy bacon and fresh mozzarella with a creamy ranch sauce on fresh flatbread.

Flatbread - Caprese

$8.95

The classic Caprese: fresh basil and mozzarella with a robust tomato sauce on toasty flatbread.

Flatbread - Sausage & Mushroom

$8.95

A balanced savory experience filled with Sorento sausage and fresh mushrooms with a robust tomato sauce on toasty flatbread.

Flatbread - Prosciutto & Arugula

$9.95

A warm and toasty flatbread slathered in a robust tomato sauce, covered with a layer of melted cheese, and piled high with fresh arugula on top of perfectly cured prosciutto.

Flatbread - Buffalo Chicken

$8.95

A warm and toasty flatbread covered with our rich and robust tomato sauce with melted cheese and piles buffalo chicken.

Quiche

Quiche - Veggie

$5.95

Our favorite eggs, broccoli and Tillamook cheddar cheese baked in a light, flaky pie shell. The perfect pocket of creamy custard and crispy pastry shell.

Quiche - Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Our favorite eggs, Sorento sausage and Tillamook cheddar cheese baked in a light, flaky pie shell. The perfect pocket of creamy custard and crispy pastry shell.

Quiche - Lorraine

$5.95

Our favorite eggs, heavy cream, bacon, Swiss and gruyere all mixed and baked in a light, flaky pie shell. The perfect pocket of creamy custard and crispy pastry shell.

Quiche - Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Our favorite eggs, Honey Baked ham and Tillamook cheddar cheese baked in a light, flaky pie shell. The perfect pocket of creamy custard and crispy pastry shell.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
