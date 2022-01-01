Forge Restaurant Group imageView gallery

Forge Restaurant Group

472 Mauldin Ave

North East, MD 21901

Order Again

Salads

Caesar salad

$9.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Cornbread Croutons, Anchovies, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Filet Strawberry Salad

$20.00

Blackened Filet Tips, Third Way Farm Marinated Kale, Spinach, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Grape Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

House salad

$9.00

Third Way Farm's Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cornbread Croutons

Appetizers

Baked Mac

$10.00

Cavatappi, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Chesapeake Gold Farms Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Butter Crumb Topping

Beef Poutine

$16.00

Fresh Cut Fries, Shaved Ribeye, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Veal Demi-Glace, Scallions

Fresh Oysters

$15.00

Fresh White Stone Oysters, Watermelon Mignionette, Micro Cantaloupe

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Pulled Pork, Apple Barbeque Sauce, Smoked Gouda, Scallions

Wings

$14.00

Sweet and Spicy Peach Marmalade, Cilantro Lime Compound Butter, Pickled Jalapenos

Golden Nuggets

$10.00

Hush Puppy Battered and Fried Okra, Old Bay Hollandaise, Cilantro Aioli

Stuffed Hush Puppies

$17.00

Soups

Roasted Red Pepper Cream of Crab

$9.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Lump Blue Crab, Sherry Cream Bisque, Micro Greens

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken and Waffles

$23.00

House Waffle, Fried Chicken Thighs, Grade-A Maple Jalapeno Glaze, Spicy Pecans, Scallions

Cowboy Ribeye

$58.00

18oz Grilled Cowboy Ribeye, Cheesy Potatoes, Honey Glazed Bacon Brussel Sprouts, Veal Demi-Glace

Crab Cakes Entree

$36.00

Maryland Style Crab Cakes, Fondant Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Old Bay Hollandaise, Micro Arugula

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Pan Seared 8oz Filet, Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Sage Demi-Glace

Fried Catfish

$20.00

Cornmeal Battered Catfish, Fresh Cut French Fries, House Tartar Sauce

Into the Aibis

$29.00

Pan Seared Salmon, Spicy Tomato Broth, Creamy Blue Corn Grits, Blistered Tomatoes, Crispy Salmon Skin, Microgreens

Meat Loaf

$25.00

Bacon Wrapped Third Way Farm Chorizo and Ground Beef, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Veal Demi-Glace, Brown Butter Beech Mushrooms

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Cajun Dusted Jumbo Shrimp, Creamy Blue Corn Grits, Corn & Andouille Gravy, Charred Corn, Micro Sweet Corn Shoots

Smoke Ribs

$26.00

House Smoked Spare Ribs, Peach Glaze, Black Eyed Peas, Collard Greens

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake, Strawberry Compote, Orange Whip Cream

A La Mode

$3.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00

Vanilla Custard, Bruleed Sugar, Fresh Strawberry

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Childish

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fresh Fried Chicken Tenderloins, French Fries or Applesauce

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Chefs Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Hamburger

$14.00

8oz Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun, French Fries or Applesauce

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Shrimp

Kid Fish

$11.00

Fried Catfish, French Fries or Applesauce

Kids Mac n Chz

$10.00

Cavatappi Noodles, Smoke Gouda, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Sauce

NA Beverage

Acqua Panna 1 liter

$8.00

Acqua Panna 500ml

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Heineken Double 0

$4.50

Lemon Aide

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

San Pellecrino 1 liter

$8.00

San Pellecrino 500ml

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

UnSweet Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00

Brussells

$3.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$5.00

Chicken Thigh

$7.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

Crab Cake

$15.00

Fondant Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Okra

$8.00

Salmon

$20.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Whipped Potatoes

$3.00

Apparel

T-Shirt 2XL

$25.00

T-Shirt XL

$22.00

T-Shirt L

$22.00

T-Shirt M

$22.00

T-shirt S

$22.00

Hoodie XL

$40.00

Hoodie L

$40.00

Hoodie M

$40.00

Hoodie S

$40.00

Hat L/XL

$25.00

Hat S/M

$25.00

Food Specials

Tuna App

$17.00

Duck Breast

$32.00

Shrimp Bowl

$30.00

Salmon Rolls

$14.00

Lunch

Po' Boy Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Burger Special

$16.00

Chicken Po Boi

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Comfort Casual Atmosphere Meets Fine Dining

Location

472 Mauldin Ave, North East, MD 21901

Directions

Gallery
Forge Restaurant Group image

