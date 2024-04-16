Restaurant info

Drawing inspiration from the region’s history and natural surroundings, Forge & Vine is a 156-seat freestanding restaurant in Groton, Massachusetts, just steps from The Groton Inn, featuring an eight-foot wood fired grill as its centerpiece, an open kitchen with counter seating where guests can enjoy dinner while interacting with the chefs, a 26 seat bar, and dining on the deck, patio or private dining room with moveable walls, seating up to 20.