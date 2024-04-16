Forge & Vine at The Groton Inn
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Drawing inspiration from the region’s history and natural surroundings, Forge & Vine is a 156-seat freestanding restaurant in Groton, Massachusetts, just steps from The Groton Inn, featuring an eight-foot wood fired grill as its centerpiece, an open kitchen with counter seating where guests can enjoy dinner while interacting with the chefs, a 26 seat bar, and dining on the deck, patio or private dining room with moveable walls, seating up to 20.
Location
128 Main Street, Groton, MA 01450
