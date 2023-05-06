Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forge 917 E Douglas Ave

review star

No reviews yet

917 E Douglas Ave

Wichita, KS 67202

DINNER

Starters

Ceviche

$11.00

Tiger shrimp, cucumber, tomato, mango, shallots, cilantro, and crostinis

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Thinnly sliced tenderlion, shallots, arugula, capers,extra virgin oilive oil, tomato, and Sea Salt

Roasted Beef Bone Marrow with Rosemary Agrodolce

$14.00

Beef Bone Marrow, Shallots, Garlic, Rosemary, Vinegar, Honey,

Pan Seared Crab Cakes

$11.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Peppers, onions, cilantro, garlic

Loaded Potato Croquettes

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and dipping sauce

Salads

Grilled Caesar Salad (Full)

$14.00

Artisan Romaine Parmesan chips, pecorino cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Grilled Caesar Salad (Half)

$9.00

Artisan Romaine Parmesan chips, pecorino cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

The Forge Salad (Full)

$14.00

Red leaf lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette dressing

The Forged Salad (Half)

$9.00

Red leaf lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette dressing

Steakhouse Wedge (Full)

$14.00

Iceberg, cherry tomatoes, chives, bacon, creamy blue cheese dressing

Steakhouse Wedge (Half)

$9.00

Iceberg, cherry tomatoes, chives, bacon, creamy blue cheese dressing

Entree

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Pan seared chicken with sun dried tomatoes, capers, onions, and a lemon beurre blanc sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes.

Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon

Bone In Pork Chop

$27.00

Bone in Pork Chop, Apple Chutney, Garlic Tri-Colored carrots, Roasted Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

Churrasco Steak

$23.00

Flatiron Steak with a chimichurri sauce asparagus and Garlic mashed potatoes

Butcher Block

KC Strip

$29.00

KC Strip, with 2 side choices

Petite Filet

$33.00

Petite Filet with 2 side choices

Filet

$41.00

Filet with 2 side choices

Prime Rib Special

$30.00

Prime Rib with 2 side choices only on Friday and Saturday

10oz Ribeye

$34.00

14oz Ribeye

$39.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$5.00

Creme Brulee

Red Sangria Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Sides

Roasted Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Truffle Frites

$6.00

Lemon Herb Rice

$5.00

Lemon Parmesan Asparagus

$5.00

Vegetable Hash Cake

$5.00

Add-ons

Chicken

$6.00

Side chicken

Tiger Shrimp

$7.00

Side shrimp

Steak

$8.00

Side steak

Sauces

Port Demi

$3.00

Port Demi

Chimichurri

$3.00

Chimichurri

Peppercorn

$3.00

Peppercorn

Caper Burre Blanc

$3.00

Caper Burre Blanc

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

MTN Dew

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00
