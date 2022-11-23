- Home
- /
- Las Cruces
- /
- Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian
No reviews yet
1338 Picacho Hills Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Order Again
Popular Items
SPECIALS
16" Pepperoni Pizza and 12 Wings
1 16" Pepperoni pizza and 10 wings.
All You Can Eat Pasta
All you can eat spaghetti topped in our famous red sauce. Add a meat ball or sausage link for $3 and the All you can eat soup and salad for $5.99
2 16" Pepperoni Pizzas
2 16" Pepperoni Pizzas (No substitutions)
Chianti
Red Wine Spritzer
APPETIZER
Drunken Mussels
1/2 pound of mussels tossed in garlic, olive oil, white wine sauce or in our spicy red sauce. Served with garlic bread
Fried Calamari 1/2 a Pound
Strips of tender calamari fried to a nice golden brown. Served with our famous marinara sauce or our spicy marinara sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp served with our house-made cocktail sauce and crackers.
TOASTED RAVIOLI
Our 4 cheese St. Louis Style ravioli toasted and served with our pasta sauce or served with our green chile mushroom sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Pizza that is smothered with our fresh garlic, olive oil and cheese, then baked to perfection and served with our famous red sauce. Add pepperoni for only $3 extra or add our green chile sauce.
Cheesy Meatballs
3 of our 2oz meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce and baked to a golden brown and served with bread. Add our green chile sauce for only $2 extra.
NEW. Meatball Marsala
3 Meatballs smothered in our House-made Marsala sauce on top of mashed potatoes
Wing Special
$1 Wing Special minim order of 6.
SALADS
Shrimp Salad
Jumbo Shrimp over Organic Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions and shredded cheese. Comes with your choice of our house-made dressings.
Chicken Salad
Baked chicken over Organic Romaine Lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, fresh cucumbers and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of our house-made dressings.
Italian Salad
Fresh organic romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, local red onions, black olives, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
STEAK/VEAL/PORK CHOP
Ribeye Steak
Ribeye grilled over Pecan wood, served with stuffed Roasted Red Pepper with creamy mashed potatoes, fresh grilled asparagus and bread. Smother your steak with our 10yr Aged Balsamic Reduction with Black Summer Truffles, or one of our other sauces. Add the AYCE Salad and Soup bar for only $5.99 Pairs well with our Bonanza Cabernet.
14oz Double Cut Grilled Pork Chops
14oz Pork Chop grilled to perfection. Smother it in our 10yr aged Balsamic, Black Summer Truffle reduction sauce or our house made Mushroom Marsala sauce. Comes with your choice of pasta, house made mac salad or fries. Also served with bread. Pairs well with our J Lohor Merlot
Veal Marsala
Tender hand pounded; hand breaded veal smothered in our house-made mushroom marsala sauce on top of your choice of starch. Comes with bread. Pair our Talbot Pinot Noir by the glass or by the bottle!
Southwest Veal Parm
Tender hand breaded, hand pounded veal smothered in our AWARD-WINING GREEN CHILE MUSHROOM ALFREDO sauce, served on top of penne pasta. Comes with bread. Try our Conundrum White Wine Blend by the glass or by the bottle!
Veal Parm
Tender Veal, hand breaded, hand pounded in house, smothered in our famous red sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with your choice of spaghetti or penne pasta. Comes with bread. Pairs with our Freakshow Cabernet, by the glass or by the bottle
Veal Piccata
Hand breaded, hand pounded tender veal served in a white wine, lemon, red onions, butter caper sauce on top of fettuccine. Served with bread. Add jumbo shrimp for $13. Pairs well with our Conundrum White Wine Blend from the Wagner (Caymus) Family.
PASTA
Eggplant Parm
Fresh Eggplant smothered in our famous Red Sauce with spaghetti, served with bread. Spice things up and add Green Chile to
Spicy Link Sausage Parm
Homemade sausage link over spaghetti smothered in our famous red sauce with "spicy" cherry peppers and topped with baked cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Lasagna
Layered noodles with ricotta cheese, red sauce and meatballs, baked to a golden brown. Choose regular red sauce or add our famous Green Chile. Add another meatball or sausage link for only $2
Four Cheese Ravioli
Our Four cheese ravioli smothered in our famous red sauce, served with bread and 1 of our 2oz meatballs. Or try it with our AWARD-WINNING Green Chile Alfredo sauce.
Forghedaboudit Spaghetti and Meatballs
2 or our 2oz meatballs over spaghetti, topped with our famous red sauce. Served with bread. Add an extra meatball or green chile for only $2.00 Try our all you can eat Soup and Salad bar for only $5.99
Christmas Pasta
Our famous Red sauce with green chile topped with a meatball served with bread. Add our all you can eat Soup and Salad Bar for only $5.99. Add another meatball or a sausage link for another $2
Spinach Ricotta Ravioli
Spinach Ricotta Ravioli. Top it with one of our delicious sauces, our pepperoni marinara sauce, our Award Winning Mushroom Green Chile Alfredo sauce or our marsala mushroom sauce. Add the AYCE Soup and Salad bar for only $5.99
POULTRY
Chicken Parm
Hand breaded chicken, smothered in our house-made red sauce with melted cheese, on top of penne pasta. Or make it Southwest Style with Green Chile Mushroom Alfredo Sauce. Comes with bread. Add All-You-Can-Eat Soup and Salad bar for $5.99
Southwest Chicken Alfredo
Our AWARD-WINNING green chile, mushroom alfredo sauce with chicken and your choice of penne or fettuccini. Served with bread. Add all you can eat soup and salad bar for only $5.99
Chicken Pepperoni
Hand breaded chicken with sauce and melted cheese smothered in our Cup-and-Char pepperonis. Served on top of penne pasta smothered in red sauce. Comes with bread. Add all you can eat soup and salad bar for only $5.99
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken tossed in our house-made Mushroom Marsala Sauce over spaghetti or fettuccini.
SEAFOOD
Frutti di Mare
Alaskan Mussels, jumbo shrimp, tossed in a lemon, butter, white wine, garlic sauce served over fettuccine. Also comes with bread. Pairs well with our Mer Solie Silver Oak Chardonnay or Oyster Bay Pinot Gris
Mussels and Pasta
Alaskan Mussels served over spaghetti tossed in a lemon, butter, garlic, white wine sauce with locally grown red onions. Also comes with bread. Pairs well with Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Shrimp Scampi
Tender shrimp tossed in a lemon, butter, white wine sauce with locally grown red onions, served over fettuccine. Also comes with bread. Pairs well with our William Hill Sauvignon Blanc, or William Hill Chardonnay
Southwest Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Shrimp, tossed in our AWARD-WINNING green chile, mushroom alfredo sauce over penne pasta or fettuccini. Served with bread. Add chicken for only $5 more. Pairs well with our Substance Chardonnay, by the glass or the bottle!
Shrimp Marsala
Jumbo shrimp smothered in our house-made marsala sauce over your choice of starches. Comes with bread. Pairs well with our Vino Pinot Grigio, by the glass or by the bottle.
PIZZA IN-HOUSE
Supreme
Using all fresh ingredients, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, black olives, roasted red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese with our famous red sauce.
Forghedaboudit Classic
Garlic paste on the crust with olive oil, thin sliced ham, roasted red peppers, sausage and topped with shredded cheese and fresh pesto.
Meatlovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red sauce and cheese.
Grammy Yacone's Upsidedown
Our best seller and tribute to Grammy Yacone, its fresh garlic with 2 layers of cheese, then topped with our red sauce, add the pepperonis and topped with fresh parm and fresh basil
Staten Island
Garlic and olive oil crust, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and fresh pesto.
Pepperoni
Cup and Char Pepperonis, mozzarella cheese and our famous red sauce.
Sausage
Sweet Sausage from Chicago, mozzarella cheese and our famous red sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and red sauce
CALZONES
Pepperoni Calzone
Baked cheese and pepperoni with our famous marinara dipping sauce on the side.
Sausage Calzone
Sausage and baked cheese with our marinara dipping sauce on the side.
Meatlovers Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage and bacon baked with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella cheese with side of our house marinara sauce for dipping
DESSERTS
**NEW** LIMONCCELLO cake
Limoncello Liquor baked in a vanilla cake, topped with sweet butter cream and lemon zest.
Blueberry Cheesecake
Delicious fresh Blueberries in a mouthwatering cheesecake.
Tiramisu
Marsala wine-soaked lady fingers, topped with a whipped topping and coffee. Sprinkled with fresh coco on top.
Chocolate Cannoli
Italian pastry, deep fried, then dipped in chocolate and filled with ricotta, sweet cream and chocolate chips.
Regular Cannoli
Italian pastry, deep fried and filled with ricotta, sweet cream and chocolate chips.
Tartufo
Spumoni Ice Cream (chocolate, pistachio and strawberry) dipped in a chocolate shell.
Soda
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Fever Tree Club Soda
Orange Crush
Red Bull
Stewarts Rootbeer
Stewart's Root Beer is an old-fashioned root beer that tastes like it is straight from a barrel. Featuring a sweet and creamy flavor with a lot of character.
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
Tea and Lemonade
Fresh Brewed Hibiscus Tea
Fresh brewed Hibiscus Tea unsweetened. Comes with one refill.
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
Our fresh house brewed tea served up anytime of the day.
Fresh Brewed Mint Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea with Fresh Mint.
Tropicana Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Our fresh brewed Iced Tea combined with Tropicana Lemonade.
Coffees
Non-Alcoholic *NEW ITEMS**
Virgin Margarita
All the same flavor as the Classic Margarita, with out the punch!
Virgin Bloody Mary
Blackberry Italian Cream Soda
This delicious drink is made only right here at Forghedaboudit. Using Blackberry Syrup, Half and Half and Fever Tree Club Soda, this is a delightful treat for any age!
FORGHEDABOUDIT Punch NA
Pineapple, orange juice lime juice and grenadine
Shirley Temple
Sprite and Grenadine
BOTTLED BEER
SELTZERS
White Claw Lemon
Only select varieties of lemon are carefully handpicked to create this classic. We use cold pressed zest from our lemons to release our juicy lemon aroma and taste — a fresh twist on your favorite flavor. ABV 5%
White Claw Lime
The fresh flavor of Natural Lime. Every sip is met with a purely refreshing, zesty citrus aroma and a clean, crisp finish. ABV 5%
White Claw Mango
Spiked sparkling water with a hint of mango. ABV 5%
White Claw Tangerine
Sparkling water with Tangerine flavor. ABV 5%
White Claw Watermelon
Sparkling Wate with a watermelon flavor. ABV 5%
Cutwater Tequila Margarita
A San Diego Take on a Classic. Our Tequila Margarita puts a south of the border favorite in the palm of your hand. The tequila imparts a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements our mix of tart lime, pure cane sugar, and a subtle hint of orange. The combination is a perfectly balanced margarita with a Cutwater twist.
Tequila Paloma
A Grapefruit Citrus Twist. Our Tequila Paloma puts a south of the border favorite in the palm of your hand. The tequila gives a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements the sweet flavors of our grapefruit soda. It’s a sparkling citrus cocktail that will have you dreaming of your next beach getaway.
Vodka Soda Cucumber
99 Calories. Full of Spirit. Our Cucumber Vodka Soda combines our award-winning Vodka - six times distilled and 15 times filtered with our lightly flavored, cucumber soda water. The result is a premium and refreshing cocktail that’s ready-to-enjoy.
CBD DayTrip Blackberry Sparkling Water
Blackberry Sparkling water infused with 15 mg of CBD fast acting technology.
CBD Cherry DayTrip Sparkling water
15 mg of CBD infused sparkling water with fast acting technology.
CBD DayTrip Coconut Pineapple
15 mg CBD infused fast acting sparkling water.
Bourbon
Blanton's Original Single Barrel
The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon.
Eagle Rare 10yr
This rare bourbon ages in oak barrels for nearly two decades and is only available in small quantities once a year, every fall. Sip this polished, well-aged whiskey to appreciate why patience is such a virtue
Angel's Envy Finished in Port Wine Barrels
Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon is finished in port wine casks for an award-winning spirit. We guide each batch’s conditioning, blending our handcrafted bourbon in small batches of 8 to 12 barrels at a time. It’s typically aged for up to 6 years. While we lose about 5% of the spirit each year to evaporation, or “the Angel’s Share,” what’s left behind after we’re done is truly worthy of envy. Once it’s deemed ready, we finish our bourbon in ruby port wine casks, which adds subtly distinct flavor nuances that enhance the whiskey without challenging it. Our port finishing process lasts between three to six months, depending on taste. We use 60-gallon ruby port barrels made from French oak and imported directly from Portugal. This creates a whiskey of unprecedented smoothness, sweetness and balance.
Weller 12yr. Bourbon
As part of the wheated bourbon family, this twelve year old W.L. Weller is aged far longer than most wheated bourbons. This offering is a smooth, easy-going and balanced bourbon with a beautiful deep bronze color. Aromas of lanolin, almond, creamed corn and toasty vanilla. The mid-palate flavor is heavily wheated, layered and moderately sweet. Long, oaky, and intensely smooth finish.
Weller
The Weller bourbon brand is owned and distilled by Buffalo Trace Distillery. The Weller label gets added to any whiskey that uses Buffalo Trace’s “Original Wheated Bourbon” mash bill. This mash bill is shrouded in secrecy, but the distillery does tell us that they’ve “replaced rye with wheat”, which lends to a very unique flavor profile. These whiskeys still fall under the bourbon categorization, because they are still over 51% corn (and meet all the other criteria).
Makers Mark
Jack Daniels
Scotch
Laphroaig
Caol Ila 12yr Old
With a subdued, citric fruitiness and a sweet start, our whisky ends with a lengthy, slightly sour finish. Consider pairing our 86 proof whisky with the provincial olive dish, tapenade, which helps bring out Caol Ila's peaty and salty notes, while the mix of capers and herbs accentuates the citrus flavors.
Mimosas
Cocktails
Italian Greyhound
Gin, Aperol, Simple Syrup and Grapefruit Juice.
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, prosecco with an orange twist.
Dirty Shirley Temple
This refreshing drink consists of Vodka, lime juice, Grenadine and Sprite
FORGHEDABOUDIT Punch
Malibu Rum, Captain Morgan’s , pineapple, orange juice and grenadine.
Malibu Baybreeze
Malibu rum, pineapple and cranberry juice.
Blackberry Moscow Mule
Your choice of Vodka, with lime juice, blackberry syrup and ginger beer.
FORGHEDABOUDIT Barrel Aged Old Fashion
Bulleti Rye, Simple Syrup and three different bitters.
Sour Apple Tequila
Tequila Apple Pucker lime juice and Agave
Bloody Maria
Tequila, bloody mary mix and lime juice.
LIMONCCELLO
House made 2 month curing time! As smooth as butter!
Margaritas
Pineapple Strawberry Margarita
Tequila, lime juice, honey syrup, pineapple juice and fresh strawberries.
Classic Margarita
Cantera Negra Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, honey and sweet and sour. Garnished with a salted rim. Add a Grand Marnier floater for only $5
Strawberry Margarita
Cantera Negra Silver tequila, agave and strawberry.
Red Wines
***NEW***Mounton Cadet Bordeaux
This 2017 Bordeaux is exceptional medium/full-bodied, dry, juicy red wine with flavors of cherry, raspberry, blackberry, violets and a hint of tobacco.
Austin Hope California
Deep ruby in color, Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon expresses aromas of fresh black currants and cherries accompanied by subtle smoky notes and dried spices. On the palate, this lavish powerful wine is layered with juicy blackberry, ripe cherry, vanilla bean, and brown butter. It's full-bodied and rich, balanced by a touch of bright acidity and firm polished tannins.
St. Francis Merlot, Sonoma Valley, California
Classic, rich Merlot reveals a deep color and broad structure. Aromas of cassis, plum and dried currant merge with layered flavors of dark berries, espresso bean and bittersweet chocolate.
Bonanza, Sonoma Valley, California
Created by Chuck Wagner of Caymus Vineyards. Features flavors of luscious fruit, dark chocolate and silky tannins.
Mezzacorona, Italy
Teroldego, with its profound flavors of red currants, blackberry, and blueberry, provides a full-bodied structure. Marzemino brings a pleasant juicy character that creates a soft, velvety, palate pleasing wine. The Red Blend is balanced with the addition of Merlot to add aromatic notes of vanilla and cocoa.
Talbott Pinot Nior
This Pinot noir from Saint Lucia Highlqnds has pleasant notes of black cherry, vanilla and nutmeg combined with raspberry and plum flavors.
Oyster Bay Pinot Nior
Santa Julia Malbec
This wine shows typical Malbec aromas of ripe fruits such as figs, plums and blackberries. On the palate their are further complexities of vanilla, tobacco, coffee and chocolate. This medium to full-bodied wine has soft tannins, good structure and a long finish.
101 North Cabernet
White Wines
Canyon Road White Zinfendale
This wine is light-bodied with hints of strawberry, cherry, and watermelon flavors and a smooth crisp finish.
101 North Chardonnay
California grown with hints of green apple, peach and honeysuckle with a hint of toasted oak for a smooth lingering finish.
William Hill Sauvignon Blanc
B Side Chardonnay ***On Sale***
B Side Chardonnay begins with a wonderful aroma of pear, apple and lemon cream. Tasting the wine reveals it to be smooth and just a bit buttery but also loaded with fresh and flavorful fruit like pear, lots of citrus, baked apple and more. Medium-bodied with a great mouthfeel and good acidity this is a very well done Chardonnay. Hints of almond lead into the long, satisfying, dry finish that features just a touch of toasty oak under the lingering lemon notes.
Decoy Chardonnay
This tantalizing Chardonnay offers vibrant aromas of Fuji apple, ripe pear and lemon zest. The juicy orchard fruit and citrus flavors continue on the palate, where refreshing acidity and hints of caramelized French oak add nuance and richness to a bright, lingering finish.
Wines by the Bottle Only
Hourglass Cabernet Blue Line Estate
This Cabernet by Blueline Estate was awarded 98pts!! Very hard to get!! Absolutely my new favorite!!
Coppola Merlot Directors Cut 2016
Silky in texture and juicy on the palate, with rich notes of raspberries, mocha and gingerbread, that enliven the long-toasted oak finish.
Emmolo Merlot
This rich, expansive Merlot has bold and luscious flavors of ripe cherries, earth, smoke, and figs. Full-bodied and soft, the finish is laced with delicately smooth tannins that give the wine a silky texture.
Rombauer Diamond Selection Cabernet, Napa Valley, California WE 92
This elegantly balanced wine is deep and dark with a purple hue. Aromas of black cherry and red currant combine seamlessly with sweet notes of spice and baked piecrust. The full and lush palate is highlighted by dark cherry and spice that gives way to hints of tobacco and vanilla. WE 92
Dominus Napanook Vineyard 2018 Bordeaux Red Blends from Yountville, Napa Valley, California
The 2018 Napanook is a wine with tension and compelling aromas of petrichor, iron, earth and dark tobacco punctuated with notes of marjoram and candied orange peel. The finish is firm, vibrant with finely grippy tannins.
Belle Glos Las Altrus Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, CA
This powerful Pinot Noir offers intense aromas of black plum, purple flowers and toasty melted caramel. The palate is loaded with herbs and spice, from tarragon, sage and bay leaf to cardamom and anise, as well as a rich boysenberry
Stag Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California
On the palate, juicy cassis, black currant and blackberry are supported by hints of delicate red rose, brown butter and bittersweet chocolate, giving this Cabernet a rich depth and complexity. Cocoa-powdery tannins provide a pleasurable mouthcoating texture, all enfolding into a lengthy mouthwatering finish.
Charles Krug Family Reserve Red Blend, Napa Valle, CA WE 94
Generations is a tribute to family tradition and a commitment to quality. An artful blend creates a wine of complexity and elegance. Hints of nutmeg, licorice, mint, wild berry jam and roasted figs tempt your senses. Rich red fruit, a soft middle palate, and a lengthy finish.
Le Chant de la Vigne Pouilly-Fume, Bordeaux, France
Le Chant de la Vigne Pouilly Fume 2019 is a dry and elegant wine made from 100% Sauvignon Blanc that are grown in a combination of flint and limestone soils. The result is a wine that is crisp with aromas of fresh citrus fruit.
Heitz Cellar Martha Vineyard Cabernet 2015
Enticing, with the frankly ripe profile of the vintage showing off in a display of slightly exotic plum and blackberry coulis flavors, while dark licorice, menthol and sassafras notes course through. Sweet spice accents sparkle through the finish, revealing a lingering hint of singed juniper.
Mer Soleil Pinot Noir
Santa Lucia Highlands, CA - This wine has wonderful aromas of dark berries and red fruits. The palate is filled with cherry, raspberry and a lovely earthiness. There's a rich texture and a very long finish.
Prisoner Red
The Prisoner Red Wine Blend features enticing notes of ripe raspberry, blackberry, pomegranate, coconut, and a lingering vanilla flavor. Enjoy this dark red wine with grilled meats or on its own.
Seasonings
Sauces
Pepperoni Pasta Sauce
Our home-made Pepperoni Pasta sauce that everyone loves! Enjoy any night of the week or treat a friend with a wonderful pasta dish!
Forghedaboudit Marinara Sauce
Our non-meat marinara sauce to enjoy any night of the week right at home. Gluten-free, no GMO.
Green Chile Mushroom Alfredo Sauce
Our AWARD-WINNING Green Chile Mushroom Alfredo is a special treat. Using local Green Chiles and our made from scratch alfredo sauce, this is a sauce that keeps you wanting more!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
6x NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. Awards for pizza, pasta and wings. Awarded BEST CHEF in 2020, Awarded BEST DISH of 2020. Our family business takes pride in making all ingredients from scratch every day to give you the best quality experience available. With a warm and inviting atmosphere to award winning dishes and drinks.
1338 Picacho Hills Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88007