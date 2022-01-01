Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Forget Me Not 401

review star

No reviews yet

227 CLAYTON STREET

DENVER, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Boards

Cheese Board

$15.00

Salumi Board

$16.00

Crackers

$3.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$3.00

Extra Crackers

Combination Board

$34.00

Snacks

30g Caviar

$95.00

Crudite & Creme Fraiche

$14.00

Hot Dog

$11.00

Lobster Crunch Wrap

$32.00

Olives

$5.00

Pretzel

$15.00

Tartare

$20.00

Chips

$2.00

Burrata

$19.00

Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sardine Toast

$18.00

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Caviar Bite

$18.00

Tinned Fish

Smoked Trout

$28.00

Tuna Belly

$29.00

Sardines

$26.00

Codfish

$26.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Budino

$8.00

Poundcake

$8.00Out of stock

Ginger Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Mont Blanc

$13.00

Glass Bubbles

GL Pol Roger Champagne

$27.00

GL Grenelle Cab. Franc

$13.00

GL Pinot Blanc Cremont

$13.00

GL Prosecco

$12.00

GL Vegas Altas

$15.00

Glass White

GL Romuald Petit

$14.00

GL Long Meadow Ranch SB

$14.00

GL Pascal Jolivet Sancerre

$18.00Out of stock

GL ES Okay Pinot Gris/Chard

$15.00

GL Banshee Sangiovese Rosé

$13.00

GL Daou Grenache

$13.00

GL Trefethen Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Ca Dei Frati

$16.00

GL Helfrich

$13.00

Glass Red

GL Bergerie Cab. Franc

$15.00

GL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Torbreck Shiraz

$15.00

GL Nero D'avola

$16.00Out of stock

GL Movia

$16.00Out of stock

GL Bordeaux Blene

$13.00

GL Red Blend

$13.00

GL Ancient Peaks One Stone Cab

$15.00

Chateau Merlot

$14.00

Bottle Bubbles

Btl Grenelle Rose

$52.00

BTL Maufoux Cremant

$52.00

BTL POL ROGER

$100.00

Btl PJ Belle Epoque

$350.00

Pol Roger Chruchill

$525.00

Dom Perignon

$450.00

Dom Pergnon

$425.00

Moet Imperial

$115.00

Moet Rose

$125.00

Veuve Yellow Brut

$120.00

Veuve Rose

$175.00

Absolut Elyx

$15.00

Campo Viejo Cava

$45.00

Delamotte

$105.00

Bottle White

BTL Arbois

$68.00

BTL Brundlemayer

$64.00

BTL Dagueneau 'Silex'

$320.00

BTL Jules Taylor

$56.00

BTL Ovum 'Old Love'

$62.00

BTL Wachau Smaragd Gruner

$98.00

BTL Banshee Rose

$48.00

BTL Chatean Mersault

$120.00

BTL Chenin de Loire

$60.00

Btl Chablis

$72.00

BTL Riffault

$78.00

BTL Daulny

$68.00

BTL Slavcek PG

$60.00

BTL Love Rosé

$52.00

Btl Trefethen

$64.00

Btl Pascal

$72.00

BTL Château

$52.00

BTL Alexander

$52.00

BTL Long Meadow

$56.00

BTL Banshee

$52.00

BTL Daou

$52.00

BTL ES Okay

$58.00

Bottle Red

Torbreck Woodcutters Shiraz

$67.00

btl Outerbounds

$72.00

BTL CDR

$60.00

BTL Belle Glos

$72.00

BTL bergerie

$60.00

BTL Brusco dei Barbi

$52.00

BTL One Stone

$58.00

Chateau Merlot

$58.00

Glass Sherry

GL Manzanilla

$11.00

GL Amontillado

$13.00

GL EM PX

$13.00

GL Cigarerra PZ

$11.00

Cans

Lager

$5.00

Ratio IPA

$6.00

June Shine

$6.00Out of stock

Event Lager

$6.00

Event IPA

$6.00

N/A Cocktails

Deep Roots

$11.00

Green Machine

$11.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Perfect Vision

$11.00

Seedlip mocktail

$11.00

Wannabee

$11.00

Sodas

Mexi-Cola

$4.00

Topo-Chico

$4.00

Elderflower Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Med. Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda glass

$2.00

Club Soda Bottle

$5.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Water

Pelligrino

$10.00Out of stock

Event Misc.

EL TESORO COCKTAIL

$10.00

EVENT FOOD

$45.00

Event Wine

$10.00

Party Drinks

Champagne

$56.00

Spritz

$12.00

Herbal Riot

Titania's Tea

$15.00

The Chai is Falling

$20.00

Sex Potion

$20.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Forget Me is designed with intention and care; it’s not just about being a cocktail bar. Walking through our door opens the invitation to brighten the day; sow the seeds of celebration, or to be a kind ear when needed.

Location

227 CLAYTON STREET, DENVER, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Forget Me Not image
Forget Me Not image

Similar restaurants in your area

Machete - CHERRY CREEK
orange starNo Reviews
2817 E 3rd Ave #f Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Postino 9CO
orange starNo Reviews
830 Colorado Boulevard Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Luca
orange star4.3 • 844
711 Grant Street Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
orange star4.5 • 49
400 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Vesper Lounge
orange star4.0 • 319
233 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Govs Park
orange starNo Reviews
215 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in DENVER

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DENVER
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston