Russ & Daughters Cafe Orchard Street
3,552 Reviews
$$
127 Orchard St
New York, NY 10002
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Classic Bagel & Lox
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
Super Heebster
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad with Horseradish Dill Cream Cheese and Wasabi Flying Fish Roe on a Bagel or Bialy
Daughters' Delight
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon, Wild Alaskan Salmon Roe, and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
Yum Kippered
Kippered (baked) Salmon and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
Shtetl
Smoked Sable and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy (Recommended with Goat Cream Cheese)
Mensch
Sturgeon and choice of Cream Cheese or Butter on a Bagel or Bialy (Recommended with Butter)
Boychick
Scottish Smoked Salmon, Sable, and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy.
Pastrami Russ
Pastrami-Cured Salmon, Sauerkraut, Pickle, Mustard, and Muenster Cheese on a toasted Bagel or Bialy.
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich
The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
Hot Smoke / Cold Smoke Sandwich
Kippered (baked) and Scottish Smoked Salmon spread.
Chopped Liver Sandwich
Our chopped liver is made with chicken liver and caramelized onions. This is chopped liver the way your bubby used to make it, though we dare say, it's better.
Bagel & Schmear
Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
Noshes
Potato Latkes (hot)
3 per order. (contains gluten, dairy) Russ & Daughters makes the best potato latkes by hand in small batches every day. They’re crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. If you're purchasing these to eat later, please order our packs of fully cooked cold latkes to heat up in your oven at home instead! You can also order toppings separately from this website - please scroll down.
Potato Latkes
Arrives cold, fully cooked. Reheat in a 400° F oven for 15-20 minutes. Russ & Daughters makes the best potato latkes by hand in small batches every day. They’re crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Serve them with a variety of toppings; from applesauce and sour cream, to creme fraiche and wild Alaskan salmon roe, to succulent slices of smoked salmon — the possibilities are endless. (All toppings available separately on this website - please scroll down!) Perfect for Chanukah, or any day of the year. (contains dairy, gluten)
Knishes
Filled with potato and caramelized onion. (contains gluten)
Whitefish Croquettes
Smoked whitefish and potato croquettes served with tartar sauce on the side. (Contains gluten and dairy.)
Kasha Varnishkas
Buckwheat, caramelized onion, and noodles. (contains gluten, dairy, and chicken stock)
Soup & Salad
Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Chilled Borscht
1 pint of our smooth summer borscht, meant to be enjoyed chilled. (Vegan and gluten-free)
Mushroom Barley Soup
Our Mushroom Barley soup is hearty and filling. Made from scratch, our recipe includes beef broth, vegetables and barley and is ready to eat in minutes by simply heating and serving. Add a loaf of our Shissel Rye to your order for the perfect pairing.
Mixed Green Salad
Baby greens, fennel, dill, and capers. Citrus dressing on the side.
Sweet
Blintzes
Filled with Farmer Cheese
Babka French Toast
Choose between our Chocolate Babka French Toast (served with sour cream and fresh strawberries) or our Cinnamon Babka French Toast (served with housemade apple compote, candied walnuts, and creme fraiche). Please note that these do not come with maple syrup, and we do not have maple syrup. These french toasts are rich and flavorful with the included toppings!
Babka
Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate with a hint of coffee and our cinnamon babka is swirled with warm cinnamon and brown sugar, the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?
Black & White Cookie
Russ & Daughters bakes the best black & white cookie in New York! The cookie itself is delicate with hints of lemon and almond, and creamy chocolate and vanilla icing make this a true classic. (Contains gluten, dairy, egg, and tree nut.)
Rugelach
Russ & Daughters’ baked sweets are legendary – our Rugelach is made by hand every day. Choose Traditional Raspberry, Chocolate, or Cinnamon. The balance between the buttery cookie and sweet fillings is the perfect treat. Each of our recipes reflects four generations of Russ & Daughters dedication to excellence, authenticity, history, and tradition. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note, to serve alongside a Russ & Daughters spread, or to simply snack on at any time. Rugelach is also perfect to give as a host gift or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks.
Noodle Kugel
Small loaf, arrives cold. Our sweet noodle kugel is made with fresh farmer cheese, plump golden raisins, and egg noodles.
Marble Halvah
1/2 lb. An age-old confection of crushed sesame seeds, honey, and other indulgent ingredients like dark chocolate.
Chocolate Covered Grahams
Order of 3. A favorite sweet of kids and adults alike. Square graham crackers are smothered in a thick coat of dark chocolate. Have a glass of milk ready!
Smoked Fish
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Scottish Smoked Salmon
Smoked with a combination of apple and cherry wood, our Scottish salmon is the perfect union of silky texture, balanced smoke, and total sophistication.
Pastrami-Cured Salmon
For a taste of New York, look no further. Our salmon is smoked to perfection and then covered in a special pastrami rub of herbs and spices. Enjoy two iconic New York specialties – smoked salmon and pastrami – at the same time and without the cholesterol.
New Zealand King Salmon
This King salmon has characteristically tender flesh. It is smoked with Manuka wood, giving it a uniquely woodsy flavor. Deliciously rich, deep smoke.
Wild Western Nova Smoked Salmon
This wild king salmon hails from the Pacific. Its lean body captures the light wood smoke wonderfully for a rich flavor.
Gravlox
Gravlox is an age-old Scandinavian specialty of salmon cured and coated in a delicate brine of salt, sugar, dill. The thin layer of dill adds wonderful contrasting flavor and color to any smorgasbord. (Please note, gravlox is not smoked. It is cured.)
Kippered (Baked) Salmon
Also called “baked salmon,” kippered salmon is an appetizing classic. The special hot-smoking process imparts an incredibly moist texture and rich flavor. Try kippered salmon along with any of our cold-smoked salmon for two totally different, though equally delicious, experiences.
Sable
Sable was once referred to as “poor man’s sturgeon, ” but don’t let the old moniker fool you. With its melt-in-your-mouth flavor and buttery texture, sable is served in some of the best restaurants around the world. It is also classic appetizing. Line caught in Northern Pacific waters, this black cod is smoked to Russ family specifications and then dusted with a thin coat of paprika to lock in its natural moistness and round out the flavor.
Sturgeon
This delicate white meat produces an absolutely unique flavor; it is clean and earthy, sweet and delicate all at the same time. It is no surprise that fish that gives us caviar would be just as sumptuous when smoked.
NY Steelhead Trout
If you're devoted to our salmon, you will love steelhead trout: Luscious texture, balanced smoke, and on the leaner side, it's sustainably raised in New York.
Brook Trout
These hot-smoked freshwater fish are delicious and versatile. They’re perfect on their own or as the “wow” ingredient for salads and sandwiches.
Smoked Whitefish
A smoked whitefish is classic Russ & Daughters and an all-time favorite for many. Native to the Great Lakes, whitefish are hot smoked to perfection to give you a moist, dense, and smoky experience. (Comes filleted.)
Spreads & Schmears
Cream Cheese
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Hot Smoke / Cold Smoke
Kippered (baked) and Scottish Smoked Salmon spread. (contains dairy and onions) THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad
This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.” THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
Chopped Liver
Made with chicken liver and caramelized onions. This is chopped liver the way your bubby used to make it, though we dare say, it's better. THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
Bagels & Bread
Bagels
When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.
Bialys
If you never tasted a bialy, this fabulous bread, with eastern European roots, is real competition to the bagel. Toasted with butter or cream cheese, it is simply divine. Baked with onions, the traditional way, by Russ & Daughters.
Challah
We bake all of our breads every day at Russ & Daughters Bagels & Bakery. Russ & Daughters bakes the most traditional challah. Perfect for your holiday celebration or Shabbat table, or any time you want a taste of tradition. (Sorry, we cannot slice it for you.)
Shissel Rye
We bake all of our bread every day at Russ & Daughters Bagels & Bakery. Niki and Josh (of the Russ family) realized that NYC was in need of the most traditional Jewish-style rye bread, so when they started Russ & Daughters Bagels & Bakery, this was one of the very first products. Deeply-flavored rye like none other, you’ll be sure to enjoy this with smoked fish and schmears. (Sorry, we cannot slice it for you.)
Pumpernickel Bread
Real pumpernickel is rare, and this is it! Baked every day at Russ & Daughters Bagels & Bakery – and best enjoyed with smoked fish, schmears, herring, and all sorts of appetizing delicacies. (Sorry, we cannot slice it for you.)
Gluten-Free Bagels
from Canyon Bakehouse
Herring
Ten New Catch Holland Herrings
New Catch Holland Herring is a fabulous and mild matjes (young) herring. Each summer, the new catch is caught in the North Sea and shipped directly to Russ & Daughters from Holland. This year, the New Catch Holland Herring season opened in the Netherlands on June 15th. Traditionally, Holland Herring is held by the tail and dropped into one’s mouth. The new catch is often compared to the finest sashimi— it is buttery in texture, delicate in flavor, and exceptionally high in healthy Omega-3 fat content. Each herring is two fillets attached by the tail. THESE ARE SOLD FROZEN. Diced cornichon and Vidalia onions are included. Store the Herring in an airtight container for 2-3 days in the fridge, or keep it frozen.
Pickled Herring
Fresh from our pickling barrels, Russ & Daughters herring is the gold standard when it comes to this cherished food. If you’re used to the prepackaged kind in a can or jar, with one bite of fresh Russ & Daughters herring, you’ll never settle again. Over our 103 year history, the Russ family has perfected its recipe; not too sweet and not too tart, with the right combination of pickled spices and timing for perfect texture. An order is 3 filets. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
Rollmops
Rolled around sliced onions and then pickled in a slighty stronger brine, this German-style favorite is an excellent contrast to our other herrings. It also pairs perfectly with a nice, cold beer, German, or otherwise. An order is 3 filets.
Swedish Matjes
The perfect cocktail herring with some aquavit or your favorite white wine, the richness of this small herring is brought out by a marinade of brown sugar, clove, allspice, and cranberries. An order is 3 filets sliced. Each filet is sliced into approximately 6-7 pieces.
Caviar & Roe
Wild Alaskan Salmon Roe
Sweet and crisp, these naturally light orange beads are perfect as an hors d’oeuvres or as a garnish to your favorite dish. (Does not come packaged in a metal tin except for 125g size.)
Wasabi Infused Flying Fish Roe
The hint of wasabi adds a light green color and nice spice to this Caribbean catch.
Paddlefish
This cousin of the sturgeon roams the large rivers of north america, especially those in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Montana. This roe most closely resembles Sevruga in its size, color, and assertive flavor. The small firm eggs deliver a silky texture and a rich flavor. Its hue can vary from charcoal to silvery grey.
Hackleback
Frequently referred to as “American Sturgeon Caviar” on restaurant menus, this caviar is found in the Mississippi River Valley and is a great alternative to the more expensive caviars. These small, medium-firm eggs rang from black to dark brown, and deliver a mild buttery flavor.
American Transmontanus
Chefs love this Caspian-style caviar with its large beads and dark brown hue. This caviar most closely resembles the look and feel of traditional osetra, yielding a wonderfully balanced palette and defined texture, and deep color with occasional golden striations. It is harvested for us from the white sturgeon of the Sacramento Valley.
Siberian Baerii
A fabulous discovery for caviar lovers. Hailing from the Siberian sturgeon, this osetra-style caviar has been produced under exacting and natural conditions. Its glistening medium-size beads have a firm texture and complex nutty flavor; color can range from dark to slightly golden.
Osetra Gueldenstaedtii
Spectacular osetra, the likes of which has not been seen for years. With its glorious dark amber to golden color; sensual mouthfeel and complex taste, this is a rare gastronomic experience. Supply is limited.
Mini Blini
36 pieces. These small thin pancakes are the most classic way to enjoy caviar. Russian-style blini are thin and light. (contains gluten)
Crème Fraîche (8 oz)
Place a small dollop of this rich french style cream on blini, toast points, or baby potatoes as a bed for your caviar.
Mother of Pearl Spoon
Not only elegant, these spoons are the most appropriate way to savor caviar. This is just a spoon - does not include caviar! (No returns or exchanges.)
Gift Sets
New York Brunch
Give a taste of New York with the city’s best bagels and lox. Any food lover will go wild for this mouth-watering spread. This package serves 6 people and includes 1 lb. Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon, 6 assorted bagels, 1 lb. Plain Cream Cheese, 1 chocolate babka, 1 lb. private blend coffee, 1 Russ & Daughters insulated tote bag, 1 Russ & Daughters porcelain travel mug.
New York Nostalgia
For a taste of New York, look no further. This package serves 6-8 people and includes 8 assorted bagels, 1 lb. Gaspe Nova, ½ lb. Sable, 1 lb. Scallion Cream Cheese, 3 filets of Pickled Herring with Cream Sauce & Onions, a box of Traditional Raspberry Rugelach (approximately 14 pcs. ), ½ lb. Marble Halvah, 1 Russ & Daughters insulated bag.
Smoked Salmon Medley
One of our most popular packages. This package serves 6 people and includes ½ lb. Scottish Smoked Salmon, ½ lb. Gravlox, ½ lb. Pastrami-cured Salmon, 1 lb. Plain Cream Cheese, 8 assorted bagels, 3 oz. jar of capers, 1 Russ & Daughters insulated bag.
Super Heebster At Home
Enjoy a favorite Russ & Daughters bagel sandwich at home, and give it as a great gift. This package has everything you need to make 6 Super Heebster bagel sandwiches; 1 lb of our homemade Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad, 6 of our famous New York bagels, ½ lb wasabi-infused flying fish roe, and 1 lb of hand-whipped Horseradish-Dill Cream Cheese. All packed in a Russ & Daughters insulated tote.
Get Well Soon
Just what the Daughters ordered: 1 quart of homestyle chicken matzo ball soup (AKA Jewish penicillin) to reheat at home, 2 pints of freshly squeezed orange juice (for that vitamin C), plus 6 assorted bagels, ½ pound all-natural plain cream cheese, and ½ pound Gaspe Nova smoked salmon. (Eat well to get well, right?) Comes packed in an insulated Russ & Daughters tote. Send it via local delivery for a recovery we hope is just as speedy. (Please, if you're sending a gift, make sure the recipient will be available at the selected time to receive it, and put their name and phone number on the order rather than your own! We cannot re-send or refund deliveries that go missing because the recipient isn't home or cannot be reached by the courier.)
New Baby Gift
This package contains one Chubs baby onesie (6 month size), 6 assorted bagels, 1/2 lb of Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon, 1/2 lb of plain cream cheese, 1/2 lb of scallion cream cheese, 1 lb private blend coffee beans, 2 pints of fresh-squeezed orange juice, a chocolate babka, and a Russ & Daughters insulated tote bag.
Caviar Trio
These generous samplers make excellent gifts. Each package contains three 50 gram tins of caviar, a container of creme fraiche, blini, a mother of pearl spoon, and an insulated Russ & Daughters tote bag.
Paddlefish Caviar Gift Set
Dazzle someone with a Russ & Daughters caviar experience. This elegant gift features a tin of Paddlefish Caviar, a mother of pearl spoon, Crème Fraiche, and Blini. This cousin of the sturgeon roams the large rivers of North America, especially those in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Montana. This roe most closely resembles Sevruga in its size and color. The small firm eggs deliver a silky texture and a rich flavor.
Hackleback Caviar Gift Set
Dazzle someone with a Russ & Daughters caviar experience. This elegant gift features a tin of Hackleback Caviar, a mother of pearl spoon, Crème Fraiche, and Blini. Frequently referred to as “American sturgeon caviar” on restaurant menus, this caviar is found in the Mississippi River Valley and is a great alternative to the more expensive caviars. These small dark beads deliver a mild buttery flavor.
American Transmontanus Caviar Gift Set
Dazzle someone with a Russ & Daughters caviar experience. This elegant gift features a tin of American Caviar, a mother of pearl spoon, Crème Fraiche, and Blini. Chefs love this Caspian-style caviar with its large beads and dark brown hue. This caviar most closely resembles the look and feel of traditional Osetra, yielding a wonderfully balanced palette and defined texture. It is harvested for us from the White Sturgeon of the Sacramento Valley.
Siberian Baerii Caviar Gift Set
Dazzle someone with a Russ & Daughters caviar experience. This elegant gift features a tin of Siberian Caviar, a mother of pearl spoon, Crème Fraiche, and Blini. A fabulous discovery for caviar lovers. Hailing from the Siberian sturgeon, this Osetra-style caviar has been produced under exacting and natural conditions. Its glistening beads have a firm texture and complex nutty flavor; color can range from dark to slightly golden.
Osetra Gueldenstaedtii Caviar Gift Set
Dazzle someone with a Russ & Daughters caviar experience. This elegant gift features a tin of Osetra Caviar, a mother of pearl spoon, Crème Fraiche, and Blini. Spectacular Osetra, the likes of which has not been seen for years. With its glorious dark amber to golden color; sensual mouthfeel and complex taste, this is a rare gastronomic experience. Supply is limited.
Drinks
Freshly-Squeezed Orange Juice
16 oz bottle
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
12 oz. (Please note these are bottled. We cannot add milk for you, or provide milk on the side.)
Dr. Brown's Sodas
Water or Seltzer
Bloody Mary
12oz bottle to take home. We have no seating, and you may not consume alcohol out on the sidewalk. // You must be 21 or older to order, pickup, or receive delivery. // Must be purchased with "substantial food." Bloody Marys ordered without food will be cancelled and refunded.
Virgin Bloody Mary
12oz bottle
Hibiscus Wit
This Belgian style wit from Transmitter Brewing (Brooklyn Navy Yard) has subtle shades of pink and red from the hibiscus and a bright citrus flavor from the orange peel and hop additions. (16oz can to take home. We have no seating, and you may not consume alcohol out on the sidewalk. // You must be 21 or older to order, pickup, or receive delivery. // Must be purchased with "substantial food." Beers ordered without food will be cancelled and refunded.)
Sides & Grocery
Pickles from the Barrel
1 quart
Everything Bagel Chips
Gefilte Fish (Manischewitz Premium Gold)
Manischewitz Premium Gold Gefilte Fish with Carrots. A classic gefilte fish for your Passover table. Each Jar is 24 oz. and contains 6 pieces.
Box of Matzo
The Russ and Streit families have been working together for generations. As long as there’s Passover, we’ll be selling their matzo. (We cannot guarantee that the matzos will arrive unbroken to you.)
House-Made Applesauce (16 oz)
Sour Cream (8 oz)
Crème Fraîche (8 oz)
Place a small dollop of this rich french style cream on blini, toast points, or baby potatoes as a bed for your caviar.
Tomato
One whole sun-ripened tomato
Red Onion
One whole raw red onion
Capers
Our Russ & Daughters nonpareil capers are imported from Turkey.
Pickled Onions
Tinned Fish
Le Pain Des Fleurs Crispbread
4.4 oz organic, gluten-free
Finn Crisp
Original sourdough rye thins
Private Blend Coffee Beans
One pound of Russ & Daughters' private blend coffee roasted by Kobrick Coffee Co. (please note, if we grind the beans for you, your bag will no longer be sealed.)
Merchandise
Insulated Tote
Order one of these and we'll pack your order to travel with an ice gel.
Custom Engraved Serving Board with Russ & Daughters Storefront Art
This piece of function art is an excellent gift and a wonderful piece of NYC art. One side has a full side laser engraving of an illustration of Russ & Daughters’ iconic 106 year old Lower East Side storefront made by Brooklyn artist Nick Golebiewski. Show one side as art, and use the other side as a serving board. Boards are sourced and engraved by American Heirloom in their Brooklyn workshop. Dimensions: 9” x 12” x ¾”rectangle. Material: maple wood. Important note: The material color and tone does vary from board to board as a result of the manufacturing process and the nature of the materials.
Vintage Tote Bag
The first business in america to have “& daughters” in its name, Russ & Daughters’ founder, Joel Russ, also called his three business partners — his daughters — the “queens of lake sturgeon.” The paper shopping bags had not been seen since the 1960s until one was recently exhumed by writer, humorist, and beloved Russ & Daughters regular, Calvin Trillin — who generously returned it back to the store 50 years after it was used. The rare artifact from the store’s history now hangs on a wall at Russ & Daughters Cafe, and was adapted for the paper shopping bags we use at all of our locations again. This shopping bag is reprinted according to the original wooden type letterpress technique that was employed in the 1940s. Each print is inked by hand and is entirely unique. This sturdy fabric bag is made by Baggu, and printed by hand by Keegan Cooke. (no returns or exchanges)
Porcelain Travel Mug
Metal Drink Bottle
These 17 oz. Bottles have the Russ & Daughters fish logo displayed in their signature blue. The double-walled stainless steel, copper lined vacuum thermal bottles with insulated lids keep hot beverages hot for 12 hours and cold beverages cold for 24 hours. (no returns or exchanges)
Stacked Logo T-Shirt
Bold repeating Russ & Daughters logo on the front, and our famous fish-R logo on the sleeve! 100% cotton. (no returns or exchanges)
Vintage Logo T-Shirt
Wear a piece of history with Russ & Daughters’ vintage logo t-shirts. On the front; a logo drawn by a customer in the 1970’s. An excellent gift for all of our fans — young and old. 100% cotton. (no returns or exchanges)
Gray Historic Shopping Bag T-Shirt
The first business in america to have “& Daughters” in its name, Russ & Daughters’ founder, Joel Russ, also humorously dubbed his three business partners – his daughters – the “Queens of Lake Sturgeon. ” this nickname, along with the rest of the shopping bag’s idiosyncratic text, would have been given to a local printer. At this time, printing and graphic design were a single activity — wooden type blocks would be mixed-and-matched according to what was on hand. These bags had not been seen since the 1960s, until one was exhumed recently by writer, humorist, and beloved Russ & Daughters regular, Calvin Trillin — who generously returned it back to the store 50 years after it was removed. This rare artifact from the store’s history now hangs on a wall in the cafe. The shopping bag text was adapted for the paper shopping bags we use at Russ & Daughters today — and for this t-shirt! 100% cotton. (no returns or exchanges.)
Children's T-Shirt
Russ & Daughters fans of all ages will love this shirt with salmon-colored ink! Each children’s-sized shirt is made from 100% soft cotton. (no returns or exchanges)
Chubs Baby Onesie
Russ & Daughters’ smallest and newest (and cutest) fans can wear a bit of history with Russ & Daughters baby onesies. These onesie feature the famous lightbox shelf sign for chubs — just like the one that’s been hanging in our landmark shop for decades. And the Russ & Daughters logo is on the back. An excellent gift! 100% combed cotton. (no returns of exchanges)
Black on Black Snapback Cap
New Era 9Fifty snapback hat with black Russ & Daughters logo embroidered on the front and the words Russ & Daughters stitched in black on the back. (no returns or exchanges)
Blue on Blue Cap
Navy blue cotton hat with custom Russ & Daughters blue stitching on the front and back. Logo on the front, RUSS & DAUGHTERS on the back. Adjustable strap. One size fits all. (No returns or exchanges.)
Knit Hat
Black knit winter hat with Russ & Daughters embroidery on one side. (no returns or exchanges)
The House That Herring Built
Russ & Daughters; Reflections & Recipes from The House That Herring Built by Mark Russ Federman; foreword by Calvin Trillin. The former owner/proprietor of the beloved appetizing store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side tells the delightful, mouthwatering story of an immigrant family’s journey from a pushcart in 1907 to “New York’s most hallowed shrine to the miracle of caviar, smoked salmon, ethereal herring, and silken chopped liver” (The New York Times Magazine). Shocken Books, Random House
Please read before ordering
IMPORTANT INFO: Pickup Orders
Pickup is at 127 Orchard Street, between Delancey and Rivington Streets. (2 1/2 blocks south of our original E. Houston Street shop) Your order will be ready at the time you select online. Due to very limited refrigeration space, orders are not kept in refrigeration after they are packed for the pickup time. As well, hot food cannot be kept hot after it is packed for you. If you want to change the time please call us in advance, so that we know not to prepare your order until the time you're able to get here. We close at 3pm. Orders not picked up by 3:30pm are considered abandoned and will be discarded. We will not remake or refund abandoned orders. (So, if you need to cancel, call us before we make it!) Tips are appreciated but not expected. If you do leave a tip it will be distributed among all the hourly staff working.
IMPORTANT INFO: Delivery Orders
For delivery there’s a minimum order of $50, and a $7 delivery fee. Deliveries are made by DoorDash couriers, mostly on bicycles. The radius is approx 5 miles in Manhattan. Please check that you entered the right correctly. We can't ask couriers to go somewhere other than the address you put on your online order, since they have multiple stops, and their movements are prescribed by the app. Select a time when someone will be home to receive! If the courier is unable to reach you and cannot find an appropriate place to drop off your order, they may discard it. (They will not make the return trip to us, since they are routed elsewhere in their app.) We do not refund or replace delivery orders that fail because of wrong address or nobody home. DELIVERY TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE. IF YOU NEED YOUR ORDER AT A SPECIFIC TIME, ORDER IT FOR EARLIER, IN CASE THERE’S A DELAY. Delays are more common for orders going long distances (anything above 59th St). All tips on delivery orders go to the courier.
Sending a gift delivery?
If you're sending a gift delivery, please put the recipient's name, address, and phone number on the order, not your own! Please make sure they will be available to receive it, or there is a good place to leave the order. (Doorman, etc.) The courier needs to be able to reach the recipient when they arrive with the order, and if they can't, the order is likely to go missing. (We will not refund or replace orders that go missing when the courier has no way of reaching the recipient and no good place to leave the order.) If you'd like to add a gift message, you can write it in the delivery notes section when you check out. We will not include a receipt in the order if it's clear it's a gift based on that note.
Want to use a Russ & Daughters gift card?
We wish this software could take your gift card as payment, but unfortunately it can't. If you're using a gift card, we're happy to take your order over the phone or in person! For delivery, please give us a call IN ADVANCE at 212-475-4881. We're a very small team, and it's sometimes quite busy, so we may need to call you back later, and can't guarantee a same day order for delivery, especially around holidays. For pickup orders, just come to 127 Orchard Street to place your order. Most orders can be ready in as little as 10 minutes unless it is a very large order. (Please note, the cafe does not generally take any orders over the phone or in person. Gift cards are the only exception. If you are not paying with a gift card you must place your order online.)
Sorry, no longer offering takeout from this location! Please visit our original shop at 179 E. Houston Street or call 212-475-4880 to place an order in advance for pickup or courier delivery. (They do not have online ordering.)
127 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002