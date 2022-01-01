Russ & Daughters Cafe Orchard Street

IMPORTANT INFO: Delivery Orders

For delivery there’s a minimum order of $50, and a $7 delivery fee. Deliveries are made by DoorDash couriers, mostly on bicycles. The radius is approx 5 miles in Manhattan. Please check that you entered the right correctly. We can't ask couriers to go somewhere other than the address you put on your online order, since they have multiple stops, and their movements are prescribed by the app. Select a time when someone will be home to receive! If the courier is unable to reach you and cannot find an appropriate place to drop off your order, they may discard it. (They will not make the return trip to us, since they are routed elsewhere in their app.) We do not refund or replace delivery orders that fail because of wrong address or nobody home. DELIVERY TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE. IF YOU NEED YOUR ORDER AT A SPECIFIC TIME, ORDER IT FOR EARLIER, IN CASE THERE’S A DELAY. Delays are more common for orders going long distances (anything above 59th St). All tips on delivery orders go to the courier.