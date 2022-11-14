Fork + Ale House imageView gallery
Fork + Ale House

350 Veterans Way

Suite 150

Carmel, IN 46032

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken & Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Bites & Shareables

Wings

$13.00

Fork Fries

$12.00

Caprese Platter

$11.00

Cauli-Curds

$11.00

Ale House Dough Balls

$11.00

Mama's Meatballs

$12.00

Creamy Parm Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Ale Battered Onion Rings

$11.00

Wrappers

$12.00

Chili Con Queso

$12.00

Double Layered Nachos

$13.00

Chicken & Fries

$12.00

Chips And Salsa

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Pow-Pow Shrimp

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00

Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Hummus

$11.00

Guacamole Appetizer

$12.00

Pizzas & Calzone

(CYO)Cheese Individual Pizza

$10.00

Classic Individual Pizza

$13.00

Veggie Mediterranean Individual Pizza

$13.00

Meathead Individual Pizza

$13.00

Zinger Individual Pizza

$13.00

Margharita Individual Pizza

$13.00

Philly Individual Pizza

$13.00

The Foghorn Individual Pizza

$13.00

BLT Individual Pizza

$13.00

Hawaiian-BBQ Individual Pizza

$13.00

Chicken-Yaki Individual Pizza

$13.00

The 5 Little Pigs Individual Pizza

$13.00

Ultimate Garden Individual Pizza

$13.00

Deluxe Cheese Individual Pizza

$13.00

Sausage Bacon Ranch Individual Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Medium Pizza (CYO)

$13.00

Classic Medium Pizza

$18.00

Veg Mediterranean Medium Pizza

$18.00

Meathead Medium Pizza

$18.00

Zinger Medium Pizza

$18.00

Margharita Medium Pizza

$18.00

Philly Medium Pizza

$18.00

The Foghorn Medium Pizza

$18.00

Blt Medium Pizza

$18.00

Hawaiian-BBQ Medium Pizza

$18.00

Chicken-Yaki Medium Pizza

$18.00

The 5 Little Pigs Medium Pizza

$18.00

Ultimate Garden Medium Pizza

$18.00

Deluxe Cheese Medium Pizza

$18.00

Sausage Bacon Ranch Medium Pizza

$18.00

Cheese Large Pizza (CYO)

$16.00

Classic Large Pizza

$23.00

Veg Mediterranean Large Pizza

$23.00

Meathead Large Pizza

$23.00

Zinger Large Pizza

$23.00

Margharita Large Pizza

$23.00

Philly Large Pizza

$23.00

The Foghorn Large Pizza

$23.00

Blt Large Pizza

$23.00

Hawaiian-BBQ Large Pizza

$23.00

Chicken-Yaki Large Pizza

$23.00

The 5 Little Pigs Large Pizza

$23.00

Ultimate Garden Large Pizza

$23.00

Deluxe Cheese Large Pizza

$23.00

Sausage Bacon Ranch Large Pizza

$23.00

Calzone (CYO)

$10.00

Classic Calzone

$13.00

Veg Mediterranean Calzone

$13.00

Meathead Calzone

$13.00

Zinger Calzone

$13.00

Margharita Calzone

$13.00

Philly Calzone

$13.00

The Foghorn Calzone

$13.00

Blt Calzone

$13.00

Hawaiian BBQ Calzone

$13.00

Chicken-Yaki Calzone

$13.00

The 5 Little Pigs Calzone

$13.00

Ultimate Garden Calzone

$13.00

Deluxe Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Sausage Bacon Ranch Calzone

$13.00

Main Plates

Baja Bowl

$15.00

Smoked Jim Beam BBQ Platter

$16.00

Fish + Chips

$16.00

Salmon

$16.00

Tacos

$16.00

Tuscan Pasta

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tostados

$16.00

Shrimp + Fries

$15.00

Burgers

Cheesehead Burger

$12.00

Ale Burger

$14.00

Redeye Burger

$14.00

The Boss Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Badger Burger

$14.00

Pork + Ale burger

$14.00

Diablo Burger

$14.00

Queso Burger

$14.00

Garlic 3 - Cheese

$14.00

The Bruiser

$14.00

P-B Burger

$14.00

Handhelds

Smoked Stacked Turkey

$13.00

Beer-Braised Beef

$15.00

Club Wrap

$13.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Tenderloin

$13.00

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Belly Reuben

$13.00

Cubano

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

BBQ Bourbon Turkey Wrap

$13.00

The Bird

$13.00

Teriyaki Beef Wrap

$14.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Pressed Vito Club

$13.00

Southwest Crunch Wrap

$13.00

Big Pig

$14.00

Salmon Blt

$15.00

California Chicken

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

BLT On Hoagie W Fries

$12.00

Garden

Ale House Salad

$10.00

Black + Bleu

$16.00

Brussel Sprout Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Ranch Salad

$15.00

Chopped Italian Salad

$15.00

Power Up Salad

$10.00

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad

$14.00

The Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding Bites

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$6.00

Campfire Smores Zone

$8.00

Skillet Cookie

$8.00

Sides

French Fries Side

$3.00

Cole Slaw Side

$3.00

Cottage Cheese Side

$3.00

Tortilla Chips Side

$3.00

Quinoa Side

$3.00

Fresh Veggie Side

$3.00

White Mac & Cheese Side

$3.00

Salad Side

$3.00

Wedge Salad Side

$3.00

Caesar Salad Side

$3.00

Onion Rings Side

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Chili

$3.00+

Jasmine Rice Side

$3.00

Side Celery

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Large Queso

$5.00

3.25 Oz Queso

$3.00

2 Oz Queso

$1.50

Pizza Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Egg

$2.00

Large Guacamole Side

$5.00

3.25 Oz Guacamole Side

$3.50

2 Oz Guacamole Side

$2.00

Ranch Dressing BIG

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing BIG

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch BIG

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Asian Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Buffayaki Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Diablo Sauce

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$0.50

JB Honey Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Maple Bacon Sauce

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Balsamic Ving

$0.50

Coctail Sauce

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce Small

$0.50

Catering

Sally Graduation

$450.00

N/A Beverages

COKE

$3.19

DIET COKE

$3.19

LEMONADE

$3.19

MR PIBB

$3.19

SPRITE

$3.19

ROOT BEER

$3.19

ICED TEA

$3.19

SWEET TEA

$3.19

FLAVORED TEA

$4.25

COFFEE

$3.19

RED BULL

$5.25

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$5.25

Sparkling Perrier

$4.25

Milk

$3.19

Kids Choc Milk

$3.19

Ginger Ale

$3.19

Togo Water

$1.00

Coke Zero

$3.19

Orange Juice

$3.19

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Red Bull Citrus

$6.00

Red Bull Tropical

$6.00

Weekend

$6 Big Beer

$6.00

$6 Drink Of The Day

$6.00

Core 4 Talls

$5.00

$5 Bloody mary

$5.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

$5 Bromosa

$5.00

F+A Brew

$5.00

Growler Refill 64 oz. Beehive Blonde

$5.00

Growler Refill 64 oz. Hopping Hound IPA

$5.00

Growler Refill 64 oz. Wicked 7 Wheat

$5.00

Growler Refill 64 oz. Winking Cedar Brown

$5.00

$5 Jim Beam Mule Apple

$5.00

$5 Jim Beam Mule Vanilla

$5.00

$5 Jim Beam Mule Peach

$5.00

$5 Jim Beam Mule Honey

$5.00

$4 Colts Shot

$4.00

Colts Calzone

$9.00

Colts Cheeseburger

$9.00

Colts Brats

$9.00

Colts Chips

$1.00

Colts F + A Brew

$6.00

Colts Bud

$4.00

Colts Bud Light

$4.00

Colts Mich Ultra

$4.00

Colts Canned Cocktail

$6.00

Colts Hot Beverage

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$12.00

Bud Light Bucket

$12.00

Budweiser Bucket

$12.00

F+A Ipa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

350 Veterans Way, Suite 150, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

Gallery
Fork + Ale House image

Map
