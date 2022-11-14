Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Fork and Plough

review star

No reviews yet

1629 E. North St

Greenville, SC 29601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shiitake Swiss Burger
Brussels Sprouts
Vegetable Plate

Starters

Sausage & Kale Chowder

$8.00

Green Chili

$8.00

Apple Salad

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Mediterranean Salad

$12.50

Medium Plates

Medium Plates to mix and match or share.

Fire Entrée!

Fried Ham Balls

$12.00

Beef Carpaccio

$12.50

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Tempura Scallops

$16.00

Entreés

Shiitake Swiss Burger

$15.00

Vegetable Plate

$16.50

Vegan Plate

$18.50

Fire Entree!!

Fried Flounder

$21.00

Cuban

$16.00

Pork Sugo

$16.00

Duck Tacos

$18.00

Lunchbreak: Ham & Brie Croissant

$14.00

Meatloaf Family Meal- Pick Up 4:30pm-7pm

$28.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Side Salad w/ Ranch

$4.00

Side Salad w/ Vinaigrette

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.35

Salmon

$12.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

Apples & Peanut Butter

$6.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Orders

Small Cornbread Stuffing

$14.00

Large Cornbread Stuffing

$18.00

Small Collard Greens

$14.00

Large Collard Greens

$18.00

Small Sweet Potato Casserole

$14.00

Large Sweet Potato Casserole

$18.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Small Squash Casserole

$14.00

Large Squash Casserole

$18.00

Small Green Bean Casserole

$14.00

Large Green Bean Casserole

$18.00

Half Dozen Dinner Rolls

$8.00

Bakers Dozen Dinner Rolls

$15.00

Quart Clam Chowder

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Dip (1 pound)

$16.00

Cheeseball (1 pound)

$18.00

Smoked Turkey Breast (per pound)

$20.00

Quart Gravy

$17.00

Apple Pie

$18.00

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Pumpkin Roll GF

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1629 E. North St, Greenville, SC 29601

Directions

Gallery
Fork and Plough image
Fork and Plough image
Fork and Plough image

Similar restaurants in your area

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville - 23 - 25 College Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 - 25 College Street GREENVILLE, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers - Greenville (South Main)
orange starNo Reviews
1 South Main St. Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 650
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G Greenville, SC 29609
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 1,422
31 Augusta Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Mac's Speed Shop - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
930 south main street greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston