American
Bars & Lounges

Fork & Barrel

252 Reviews

$$

2244 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Popular Items

F&B Wedge
F&B Burger
NY Style Cheesecake

Appetizer

Smoked Salmon Mousse, Everything Seasoning, Pickled Red Onion, Grilled Pita
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.00

Sautéed Mushrooms & Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese Mousse, Pesto Drizzle, Balsamic Reduction

Chicken Livers

Chicken Livers

$12.00

Buttermilk Soaked and Fried Chicken Livers, Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pickled Celery, House Hot Sauce

Mussels

$16.00

Chef’s Selection of Broth, Baguette

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$16.00

Whipped Sweet Potato, Apple Maple Gastrique, Pecan Crumble, Arugula

Langostino Fritters

Langostino Fritters

$17.00

Langostino Lobster Fritters, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Herb Oil, Shaved Radish

Three Cheese Dip

Three Cheese Dip

$15.00

Baked Feta, Parmesan & Ricotta, Basil Gremolata, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Garlic Herb Bread Crumbs, Pita, Tortilla Chips

Southern Charcuterie Board

$19.00Out of stock

House-Made Sharp Cheddar Pimento Cheese, Exum’s Smoked Country Ham, Assortment of Pickled Vegetables and Accompaniments

Soup & Salad

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Roasted Red Beets, Feta, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts, Red Onion, Green Goddess Dressing

F&B Wedge

F&B Wedge

$12.00

Kenny’s Bleu Cheese, Candied Bacon, Spicy Tomato Jam, Spiced Pecans, Blistered Corn, Kenny’s Bleu Cheese Dressing

Fried Brussels Sprout Salad

Fried Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.00

Mustard-Sherry-Bacon Vinaigrette, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Marcona Almonds, Capriole Farms Goat Cheese, Over Medium Fried Egg

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, White Cheddar, Sweet Herb Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Kale and Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, White Anchovy, Herbed Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper

Add Protein

Entrée

F&B Burger

F&B Burger

$19.00

7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella, Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites

Filet of Beef

Filet of Beef

$52.00

7oz. Grilled Filet, Au Gratin Potatoes, Haricot Verts, Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$36.00

Grilled Prime Pork Chop, Brandy Cider Glaze, Cornbread Salad, Bacon Braised Kale, Fried Apples

Salmon

Salmon

$34.00

Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato & Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto

Short Rib

Short Rib

$36.00

Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Roasted Garlic & Poblano Cheese Grits, Country Ham, Tomatoes, Fried Zucchini, Andouille Sausage

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$29.00

Roasted ½ Chicken, Sausage & Root Vegetable Hash, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Dijon Honey, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Stroganoff

Stroganoff

$29.00

Allen Brothers Beef Tips, Veal Demi, Seasonal Mushrooms, Crème Fraiche, Pappardelle Pasta

Vegetarian Ravioli

Vegetarian Ravioli

$24.00

Caramelized Leek & Ricotta Ravioli, Sweet Potato Puree, Brown Butter, Toasted Walnuts, Golden Raisins

Sides

Au Gratin Potatoes

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Carrots

$5.00

Bread

$2.00

Grits

$5.00

Pommes Frites

$5.00

Risotto

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Hash

$6.00

Cornbread Salad

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$5.00

Braised Kale

$5.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$6.00

Rotational House-Made Ice Cream

Pound Cake

$13.00
NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

NY Style Cheesecake with Rotational Toppings

Sorbet

$6.00

Rotational House-Made Sorbet

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$12.00

Whipped Chocolate Mascarpone, Chocolate Ganache, Toffee Pretzel Crunch

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Upscale refined American with a focus on local ingredients and southern hospitality.

Website

Location

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

