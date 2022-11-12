Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

199 N. 8th street

Boise, ID 83702

Farm Fresh Eggs & Must Haves

Chef's Benny

Chef's Benny

$15.50

Local poached eggs, Northwest ham, Gaston’s English muffin, Chef ’s Hollandaise & herbed potatoes

OG Breakfast

OG Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs your way, country potatoes, Zeppole sourdough toast with Dorothy’s jam & spiced bacon.

BAM Omelet

BAM Omelet

$15.95

Three local eggs with applewood smoked maple-spiced bacon, avocado, mozzarella, pesto & tomato. Country potatoes & Zeppole sourdough toast

Northwest Scramble

Northwest Scramble

$13.95

House-made beef chorizo, local eggs, spinach, Ballard Family feta cheese, balsamic tomatoes, on bed of herbed crispy potatoes

Fried Chicken & Ballard Family Farms Cheddar Waffle 'Sliders' (2)

Fried Chicken & Ballard Family Farms Cheddar Waffle 'Sliders' (2)

$11.95

Local Ahaus honey-orange butter & balsamic infused maple syrup…

Jumbo House Baked Cinnamon Roll

Jumbo House Baked Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Warm salted caramel sauce and cream cheese frosting...until they are gone.

Spiced Maple Bacon

$3.00

Toast

$1.95

Bowl Of Berries

$7.95

Side Avocado Mash

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.50

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.95

Berries & Whip Buttermilk Waffle

$9.75

Side of Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Waffle Feature

$7.00Out of stock

Side Ham

$3.95

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Farmers Market Quiche

$16.00Out of stock

Pumpkin French Toast

$12.95
Pork & eggs

Pork & eggs

$17.95

Two eggs your way, country potatoes, Zeppole sourdough toast with Dorothy’s jam & spiced bacon.

Cocktails, Wine, and Beer

Vickers Vineyard Chardonnay Snake River Valley, ID

Vickers Vineyard Chardonnay Snake River Valley, ID

$44.00Out of stock
Coiled Dry Riesling Snake River Valley, ID

Coiled Dry Riesling Snake River Valley, ID

$44.00
Clearwater Canyon ‘Renaissance Red’

Clearwater Canyon ‘Renaissance Red’

$57.00

Lewis & Clark Valley, ID 2018

Huston Vineyard, 'Chicken Dinner' Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

Huston Vineyard, 'Chicken Dinner' Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

$44.00Out of stock
Split Rail Winery ‘Horned Beast’ GSM

Split Rail Winery ‘Horned Beast’ GSM

$69.00

Snake River Valley, ID 2017

Build Your Own Mimosa

Build Your Own Mimosa

$46.00

A bottle of Prosecco with bottles of orange juice, cranberry juice, and grapefruit juice.

Sockeye Brewing, ‘Angel’s Perch’ Amber

Sockeye Brewing, ‘Angel’s Perch’ Amber

$6.75
Sawtooth Brewing, 'Idahome' - IPA

Sawtooth Brewing, 'Idahome' - IPA

$6.75
Western Collective Brewing, ‘Tiki Juice’ (16oz)

Western Collective Brewing, ‘Tiki Juice’ (16oz)

$9.75

Share, Sample, Savor

Asparagus 'Fries' (v)

Asparagus 'Fries' (v)

$13.75

An addictive house favorite, with ranch dipper

Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)

Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)

$10.95

Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro

Tomato Basil Fondue & Grilled Cheese (GFO)(v)

Tomato Basil Fondue & Grilled Cheese (GFO)(v)

$12.75

Ballard Family white cheddar, parmesan & gruyère on garlic glazed Zeppole sourdough

8th Street Tacos (5)(gf)

8th Street Tacos (5)(gf)

$14.75

Boise Fresca mini white corn tortillas topped with Chef ’s daily creation, cotija cheese, cilantro, red onion & side of house-made fire roasted salsa

Crispy Cauliflower Poppers

$11.75

Buttermilk battered cauliflower, Jeremy’s secret sweet-n-spicy sauce, lime & black sesame seeds

Eden’s Whipped Feta

$11.95

Quick pickled cucumber-red onion salad & lemon-herb whipped feta atop grilled polenta cake

House-Smoked King Salmon Board

$24.00

Red wine soaked and cherry wood smoked cream cheese, pickled veggie salad, hard boiled egg, Gaston’s French baguette crostini & crispy capers

Soup for the Soul (GFO)(v)

Soup for the Soul (GFO)(v)

$6.00+

Inquire about today's creation

House Chips (v)

House Chips (v)

$5.00

Natural cut and chili-lime seasonsed, served with Fork sauce

Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)

Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)

$6.00

Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce

From the Garden

The B.C.S (GFO)

The B.C.S (GFO)

$16.50

Boise Chopped Salad...arugula-spring mix, Ballard Family white cheddar, dried sweet corn, balsamic tomatoes, pepitas, pearl couscous & dried black currants with our buttermilk basil-pesto dressing

Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO)

Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO)

$15.50

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dried sweet corn, roasted red bell pepper, Boise Fresca crisped tortilla strips, Ballard Family Farms white cheddar, chipotle BBQ sauce & ranch dressing

House Salad (gf)(v)

House Salad (gf)(v)

$7.00+

Spring mix, sliced cucumber, balsamic tomatoes, red onion, Ballard Family Farms white cheddar & choice of house-made dressing

Soup for the Soul (GFO)(v)

Soup for the Soul (GFO)(v)

$6.00+

Inquire about today's creation

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sammy (GFO)

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sammy (GFO)

$7.50

Ballard Family white cheddar on Zeppole sourdough

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Served with ranch dipper sauce

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.95

A local favorite served with local bread

Kid's Cheeseburger (GFO)

Kid's Cheeseburger (GFO)

$8.95

Ballard Family Farms white cheddar & pickles

Burgers & Sammys

Urban Burger (GFO)

Urban Burger (GFO)

$15.50

Our custom chuck & brisket beef blend ‘dragged through the garden’ with Fork sauce on toasted ACME Bakery bun. Served with rosemary-parmesan Idaho fries.

Slow-Smoked Beef Dip (GFO)

$17.75

Ballard Farms pepper cheddar, black pepper creamy horsey on grilled Zeppole ciabatta & side of beef jus

Grilled Chicken Club Sammy (GFO)

$16.50

Candied bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli on local Zeppole Bakery ciabatta bun

BAM Sammy (GFO)

BAM Sammy (GFO)

$14.75

Double cut maple-spiced bacon, avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil pesto on grilled Zeppole sourdough…BAM!

Cubano (GFO)

Cubano (GFO)

$16.75

Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread

Grown Up Grilled Ham & Cheese (GFO)

Grown Up Grilled Ham & Cheese (GFO)

$13.95

Ballard Family white cheddar, country ham, caramelized onions & house-made smoked bacon-tomato jam on griddled Zeppole sourdough

Sweets

Fork's Signature Warm Butter Cake

Fork's Signature Warm Butter Cake

$11.95

Our age ol' recipe topped with local Cloverleaf vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit & Oregon berry coulis

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

$10.75

With local Cloverleaf vanilla ice cream… enough said

Gluten Free Brownie Bowl (GFO)

$9.95

Boise’s Gluten Free Galaxy Bakery chocolate brownie, choice of Cloverleaf ice cream, house-made salted caramel, whipped cream & City Peanut Shop’s spicy pecans

Local Cloverleaf Ice Cream (2 scoops) (gf)

Local Cloverleaf Ice Cream (2 scoops) (gf)

$6.00

Choice of cowboy crunch, huckleberry, chocolate or vanilla

Other

Green Hooded Sweatshirt

Green Hooded Sweatshirt

$40.00

Wear your love for local with one of these lightweight zip-up hooded sweatshirts.

Grey Hooded Sweatshirt

Grey Hooded Sweatshirt

$40.00

Wear your love for local with one of these lightweight zip-up hooded sweatshirts.

Fork FlexFit Baseball Cap Small/Medium (6 7/8 - 7 3/8)

Fork FlexFit Baseball Cap Small/Medium (6 7/8 - 7 3/8)

$23.00
Fork FlexFit Baseball Cap Large/XL (7 3/8 - 8)

Fork FlexFit Baseball Cap Large/XL (7 3/8 - 8)

$23.00
Ladies Relief Tee

Ladies Relief Tee

$30.00

Proceeds from the sales of these tshirts help benefit small businesses and individuals through philanthropies like: Independent Restaurant Coalition, City of Good, and Downtown Boise Association. We are currently out of the Women's Large

Mens Relief Tee

Mens Relief Tee

$30.00

Proceeds from the sales of these tshirts help benefit small businesses and individuals through philanthropies like: Independent Restaurant Coalition, City of Good, and Downtown Boise Association.

Sunday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fork opened in 2011 in the heart of Downtown Boise. Over the last decade, we are humbled by the support of our community and honored to prepare food and libations for you and your family. It all starts with the food, of course.  That’s why we’ve developed our “Loyal to Local” pledge, a commitment that has us sourcing many of our key ingredients from local Boise and Northwest farmers, ranchers, bakers, distillers, brewers, producers and cheese makers. The result is a menu that is as surprising as it is familiar. Perfect for this unprecedented time where we must stay home with our loved ones. So, check out our wine, beer and cocktail list, let us cook just for you or pick up one of our Family Meals to be enjoyed by the entire clan. We are grateful for your support.

199 N. 8th street, Boise, ID 83702

