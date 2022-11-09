Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
BBQ Smokehouse with beer, wine, and spirits.
Location
11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salted Pig American Barbecue
No Reviews
11835 N Oracle Rd Suite 101 Oro Valley, AZ 85737
View restaurant
Catalina Craft Pizza - 15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178
No Reviews
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178 Catalina, AZ 85739
View restaurant
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Oro Valley
No Reviews
7705 N Oracle Rd, Suite 133 Oro Valley, AZ 85704
View restaurant
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST - 7262 N Oracle Road
No Reviews
7262 N Oracle Road Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oro Valley
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant