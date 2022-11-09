Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom

11835 N Oracle Road #101

Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Brisket Plate
Half Rack Ribs Plate
Pork Plate

Appetizers (Togo)

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$15.95
Deviled Eggs

$8.95
Firebombs

$12.95
Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.95

Soup & Salad (Togo)

Cup Chili

$7.50

Bowl Chili

$11.95

Chicken Cobb

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Cobb (Ranch)

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Cobb (1000)

$15.95
Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.95

Meat Plates (Togo)

Brisket Plate

$25.95

Pork Plate

$21.95

Pulled Chicken Plate

$21.95

Jackfruit Plate

$22.95

Sausage Plate

$22.95
Half Rack Ribs Plate

$25.95

Mac & Cheese (Togo)

Pulled Pork Mac

$15.95

Smoked Sausage Mac

$16.95
Chopped Brisket Mac

$16.95

Pulled Chicken Mac

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.95

BBQ Jackfruit Mac

$16.95

Sandwiches (Togo) Served With Kettle Cooked Chips

FNF Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Jackfruit Sandwich

$14.95

Buffalo Chk Sandwich

$13.95

Slaw Dog Mllnaire

$13.95
Cuban AZ

$16.95

Sides, Breads, Dessert (Togo)

BBQ Baked Bean

$4.00
4 Cheese Smoked Mac

$4.00
Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Kettle Cooked Chips

$3.00
Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Cornbread

$2.00

Side Texas Toast

$2.00
Peach Cobbler

$5.95

TOGO Sauce

Tangy BBQ

Spicy BBQ

Hickory BBQ

NO BBQ SAUCE

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BBQ Smokehouse with beer, wine, and spirits.

Website

Location

11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Directions

