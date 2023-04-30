Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fork in the Road!

211 9th

Covington, IN 47932

Soft Opening Menu

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Homemade Fries

$6.00

3pc Chicken Strips

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Water

$1.00

Tea

$2.00

Pop

$1.50

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

$1.00

Appetizers

Homemade Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

5pc Motz Sticks

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.00

Breaded Pickles

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Nachos & Cheese

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Sandwiches

Ribeye Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.00

Grilled Tenderloin

$7.00

BLTs

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Pizza Burger

$7.50

Mushroom Burger

$7.50

Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Hot Dog

$4.50

Cheese Dog

$5.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.50

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Corn Dog

$3.50

6pc Wings

$8.50

12pc Wings

$15.50

3pc Chicken Strips

$6.00

Drinks

Pop

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Monster

$3.50

2 Monsters

$6.00

Red Bull

$3.50

2 Red Bulls

$6.00

Condiments

Extra Chili

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Snacks

Skittles

$2.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
211 9th, Covington, IN 47932

