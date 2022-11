FORK Included

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$12.95

Cuisine: Asian Fusion Allergens: Soy What is Mongolian Beef? It’s tender, juicy pieces of flash-fried beef that are simmered in soy, brown sugar, garlic and ginger sauce. The garlic and ginger are for the aroma, brown sugar quickly caramelizes in the soy to make a slightly sticky sauce that coats the beef. We top our Mongolian sauce with chili for that fiery kick. Finally, it’s served over a bed of rice, red pepper and bok choy to offer a fresh, healthy dose of vegetables rounding out this complete meal!