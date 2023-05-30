Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fork n' Pint Lake Orion 51 N Broadway St

review star

No reviews yet

51 N Broadway St

Lake Orion, MI 48362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Full Menu

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.25

Tossed with bacon, honey, sriracha, and lime glaze

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.45

Seared ground chicken in a sweet and savory glaze, served with cool lettuce cups

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.25

Eight chicken wings dusted with seasoned flour, fried and served with your choice of sauce: garlic Parmesan, mild tangy, Nashville hot, BBQ, or plain

F N' P Spinach N' Queso Dip

$11.45

Our house recipe cheese fondue loaded with fresh spinach and served with tortilla chips

Mac N' Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites

Mac N' Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites

$9.95

Creamy smoked gouda mac n' cheese covered in a crispy coating served with chipotle ranch

Mussels

$14.75

Simmered in garlic, tomatoes, onions, and white wine, served with two dinner rolls. Like it spicy? Make it diablo for $1 more

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$10.75

Crispy fries with brown gravy and cheese curds

Pretzel Bread and Cheese

$10.95Out of stock

Pretzel sticks served with cheese fondue and dijonnaise sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.95Out of stock

Thin sliced sushi-grade ahi tuna drizzled with sweet soy vinaigrette and sesame seeds

Sweet N' Spicy Cauliflower

$10.45

Deep-fried cauliflower with Korean gochujang sweet and spicy sauce

Truffle Fries

$7.25

French fries with truffle salt, parmesan cheese, and parsley

MOTHERS DAY BRUNCH ADULT

$27.95

Pretzel sticks served with cheese fondue and dijonnaise sauce

MOTHERS DAY BRUNCH KID

$12.95

Pretzel sticks served with cheese fondue and dijonnaise sauce

Greens

Ahi Wasabi Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Seared ahi tuna placed on top of spring mix with a wasabi dressing, topped with guacamole, seared ginger, red onions, hard-boiled eggs, crispy wontons, black sesame seeds, and diced tomatoes

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.25

Grilled chicken, chopped eggs, red onion, diced smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese shredded mixed cheese, and spring mix. Served with your choice of dressing

Harvest Salad

$14.95

Spring mix, Brussels mix, granny smith apple, bleu cheese, red onion, walnuts, roasted squash, and served with apple vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with red onion, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

$12.95

Shaved brussels sprouts, kale, dates, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, and grilled red onion tossed in a creamy sweet onion dressing

Soups

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Sammies

Balsamic N' Goat Cheese Chicken

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, served with tossed spring mix, goat cheese, red onion and balsamic on a brioche bun

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Smoked sliced brisket drizzled with our molé BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, and fried onion, topped with coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun