Fork n' Pint Lake Orion 51 N Broadway St
No reviews yet
51 N Broadway St
Lake Orion, MI 48362
Full Menu
Starters
Brussels Sprouts
Tossed with bacon, honey, sriracha, and lime glaze
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Seared ground chicken in a sweet and savory glaze, served with cool lettuce cups
Chicken Wings
Eight chicken wings dusted with seasoned flour, fried and served with your choice of sauce: garlic Parmesan, mild tangy, Nashville hot, BBQ, or plain
F N' P Spinach N' Queso Dip
Our house recipe cheese fondue loaded with fresh spinach and served with tortilla chips
Mac N' Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites
Creamy smoked gouda mac n' cheese covered in a crispy coating served with chipotle ranch
Mussels
Simmered in garlic, tomatoes, onions, and white wine, served with two dinner rolls. Like it spicy? Make it diablo for $1 more
Poutine Fries
Crispy fries with brown gravy and cheese curds
Pretzel Bread and Cheese
Pretzel sticks served with cheese fondue and dijonnaise sauce
Seared Ahi Tuna
Thin sliced sushi-grade ahi tuna drizzled with sweet soy vinaigrette and sesame seeds
Sweet N' Spicy Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower with Korean gochujang sweet and spicy sauce
Truffle Fries
French fries with truffle salt, parmesan cheese, and parsley
Greens
Ahi Wasabi Salad
Seared ahi tuna placed on top of spring mix with a wasabi dressing, topped with guacamole, seared ginger, red onions, hard-boiled eggs, crispy wontons, black sesame seeds, and diced tomatoes
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped eggs, red onion, diced smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese shredded mixed cheese, and spring mix. Served with your choice of dressing
Harvest Salad
Spring mix, Brussels mix, granny smith apple, bleu cheese, red onion, walnuts, roasted squash, and served with apple vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens with red onion, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Shaved brussels sprouts, kale, dates, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, and grilled red onion tossed in a creamy sweet onion dressing
Soups
Sammies
Balsamic N' Goat Cheese Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, served with tossed spring mix, goat cheese, red onion and balsamic on a brioche bun
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked sliced brisket drizzled with our molé BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, and fried onion, topped with coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun