Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Fork Real Community Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Fork Real Community Café is a fresh and unique dining concept located @ 324 St Joseph Street in Rapid City, SD. We offer a "home-feel" atmosphere with fresh, healthy meals Monday-Friday 11-1:30pm.
Location
324 Saint Joseph Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Rapid City
More near Rapid City