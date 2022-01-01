Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Fork Real Community Cafe

324 Saint Joseph Street

Rapid City, SD 57701

Order Again

Weekly Specials

Sweet Waffle / French Toast

$6.00+

One of a Kind

One of Each

$8.00

Two of a Kind

2 Eggs, Meat, Bread, Potato

$12.00

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Burrito

Grilled Burrito

$8.00

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00+

Biscuits & Gravy Special

Biscuits & Gravy Special

$10.00

Pancake Stack

Pancake Stack

$6.00+

Pancake Special

2 Pancake Special

$10.00

Crepes

Blueberry Lemon

$6.00+

Nutella & Strawberries

$6.00+

Berries & Granola

$6.00+

Special Request

$6.00+

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Frozen Mixed Fruit, Nuts, Fresh Fruit

$7.00

CharTwo Board

2 pancakes, 2 boiled eggs, 2 croissants, bacon, p sausage, jam, butter, fruit

$22.00

Sides

Eggs

Meat

Bread

Potatoes

Yogurt Cup

$4.00

Condiments

Condiments

LUNCH Menu

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00
Alfredo

Alfredo

$10.00
Fajitas

Fajitas

$10.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$10.00
Extra Side Salad

Extra Side Salad

$2.00
Extra Cup Soup

Extra Cup Soup

$2.00

Special Events

Mother's Day Adult

$30.00

Mother's Day Senior

$22.00

Mother's Day Kids 4-12

$12.00

Mother's Day under 3

Drinks

Cooler Drinks

Cooler Drinks

$2.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.00+
Chocolate Apple Wedges

Chocolate Apple Wedges

$27.00+

Meal Token

Meal Token Non-Cash Donation

$10.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Fork Real Community Café is a fresh and unique dining concept located @ 324 St Joseph Street in Rapid City, SD. We offer a "home-feel" atmosphere with fresh, healthy meals Monday-Friday 11-1:30pm.

Website

Location

324 Saint Joseph Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Directions

