Forked at Waterside 7600 Island Cove Terrace #100

Breakfast

Forked Specialties

Cow & Hen

$23.00

steak, two eggs, hash browns or fruit, choice of toast or pancakes

Lets Hash It Out

$16.00

corned beef hash, two eggs, choice of hash browns or fruit, toast or pancakes

Oh so Good Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

two biscuits, sausage gravy, hash browns or fruit add eggs for $3 extra

Bob's Big Breakfast

$16.00

two eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, hash browns, toast, (1) biscuit & gravy

The Basic

$11.00

two eggs, fruit cup, toast

Plain Jane

$13.00

two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, toast or pancakes

Siesta Fiesta

Baja Breakfast Burritos

$15.00

scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, green peppers, corn, chorizo, guacamole, cheddar, whole wheat tortilla, served with hash browns or fruit

Breakfast Tamales

$17.00

two chicken tamales, cheddar, mozzarella, two over easy eggs, ranchero sauce, verde sauce, sour cream, guacamole, cheesy hash browns

Chilaquiles

$15.00

chicken, corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, cheesy hash browns, two scrambled eggs, sour cream and guacamole on the side

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

cheese filled tortillas, cheesy hash browns, over easy eggs, ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole add chorizo $1 extra

Quesa-Dila

$16.00

chicken, chorizo, green pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, guacamole, sour cream, whole wheat tortilla

Gettin Benny With IT

Forked Benny

$14.00

two poached eggs, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce

Pesto Benny

$14.00

pine nut basil pesto, sauteed spinach, mozzarella, tomato, two poached eggs

Salmon Benny

$16.00

salmon, avocado slices, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce

Voodoo Benny

$16.00

chorizo, guacamole, cheddar, two poached eggs, salsa verde

Omelettes

Kickin Chicken Pomodoro

$16.00

chicken, tomato, basil, onion, pine nut basil pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce

Egg White Cinco De Mayo

$16.00

ham, chorizo, tomato, onion, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, salsa verde, sour cream, grilled tortilla

Veggie-licious

$15.00

tomato, onion, green peppers, spinach, mushrooms

M.Y.Omelette

$15.00

your choice of any three items *protein - ham, sausage, bacon, chorizo, chicken, turkey sausage, canadian bacon ** steak or salmon $ 4 extra *veggies - tomato, onion, green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, corn ** avocado $4 extra *cheese - american, swill, mozzarella, cheddar, feta additional items $2 extra

Skillets

Chorizo

$15.00

chorizo, cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, choice of eggs

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$15.00

corned beef hash, grilled onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese

Sinful Steak

$17.00

steak, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

The Don

$15.00

american, mozzarella, cheddar, ham, sausage, bacon, choice of eggs

Vegetarian

$15.00

cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, choice of eggs

French Toast

Very Berried Treasure

$14.00

challah bread, banana cream cheese, cream cheese frosting, berries, berry compote

Elvis, Hunk of Burnin' Love

$15.00

graham cracker coated challah bread, peanut butter, banana cream cheese, bacon, bananas, berry compote, more bacon

Ms. Strawberry Shortcake

$14.00

graham cracker coated challah bread, strawberries, cream cheese frosting

Apple Walnut

$14.00

cinnamon raisin bread, apple walnut cream cheese, apple flambe

S'more

$14.00

graham cracker coated challah bread, nutella, marshmallows, more nutella, and marshmallows, cream cheese frosting, chocolate syrup drizzle

Graham Cracker Coated French Toast

$14.00

cream cheese frosting

The Count of Monte Cristo

$14.00

thick cut ham, swiss, berry compote

Challah

$12.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$12.00

Gluten Free French Toast

$12.00

Pancakes

Red Velvet Pancakes

$13.00

cream cheese frosting, cocoa powder

Cinnabun Pancakes

$13.00

cinnamon swirl, cream cheese frosting

Oreo Pancakes

$13.00

oreo crumbles, cream cheese frosting, more oreo

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

chocolate chips

Tutti-Frutti Explosion Pancakes

$13.00

bananas, blueberries, strawberries

Apple Cinnamon Flambe Pancakes

$13.00

apples, cinnamon

Mr. Chunky Monkey Pancakes

$13.00

caramel, white chocolate chips, banana

Regular Stack

$11.00

three large pancakes

Waffles

Forked Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

fried homemade cajun coated chicken breast, bacon, spicy syrup

Red Velvet Waffles

$12.00

cream cheese frosting, cocoa powder

Plain Waffles

$10.00

Gluten Free Waffles

$10.00

Crepes Savory

Chicken Florentine Crépe

$15.00

chicken, spinach, mushrooms, swiss, hollandaise sauce on the side

Steak Crépe

$17.00

steak, swiss, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

The Veggie Crépe

$14.00

tomato, onion, green peppers, spinach, mushrooms, swiss

Waterside Crépe

$16.00

spinach, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomato, sour cream, swiss, cheddar, over easy eggs

Crepes Sweet

A Bit of Heaven

$15.00

strawberry cream cheese, fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, berry compote

Banana Nutella

$14.00

banana nutella

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$14.00

cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries

Apple Cinnamon Flambé Crepes

$14.00

Lunch

On The Healthier Side

Avocado Toast

$16.00

multi-grain toast, choice of egg, slice of avocado and tomato, served with fresh fruit

Fruit Parfait

$11.00

greek yogurt, granola, fresh fruit, berry compote

PB & J Oatmeal

$12.00

oatmeal, scoop of peanut butter, bananas, blueberries, berry compote, granola

Oatmeal

$9.00

Handwiches

Hangover Burger

$16.00

special burger blend, cheddar, bacon, shoestring fries, over medium egg, chipotle ketchup, brioche bun, cajun fries

Signature Steak Sandwich

$15.00

steak, swiss, grilled mushrooms and onions, arcadian blend greens, garlic, aiola paste on a ciabatta bun

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mozzarella, tomato, pine nut basil pesto, herb ciabatta bun, italian herb fries

Polo Club

$13.00

chicken, avocado, lettuce, bacon, swiss, honey mustard, whole wheat tortilla wrap

Notorious P.I.G...LT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, guacamole, mayo, multi-grain toast

M.Y.O Burger

$14.00

special burger blend, brioche bun, any three toppings, choice of fries *some specialty toppings may be additional

From the Garden

Steak by the Ocean

$18.00

steak, pecans, dried cranberries, avocado, onion, champagne vinaigrette dressing

Salmon Salad

$18.00

salmon, feta, strawberries, onion, avocado, strawberry balsamic dressing

Coastal Cobb

$16.00

chicken, avocado, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, honey mustard dressing

Mikey's Maurice

$16.00

chopped ham, turkey, swiss, gherkin pickles, iceberg, maurice dressing

Siesta Key

$16.00

chicken, feta, dried cranberries, pecans, mandarin oranges, avocado, champagne vinaigrette dressing

Mini Forks

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$10.00

Mickey shaped pancakes, chocolate chips, whipped cream, bacon or sausage

Minnie's Chicken & Waffle

$10.00

Minnie shaped waffle, chicken tender

Kids Eggs & Toast

$10.00

choice of eggs, bacon or sausage & toast

K French Toast

$10.00

with bacon or sausage

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fry

$10.00

K Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Sides & Extras

Forked Bites

$8.00

stuffed tater tots, filled with potato, cheddar, bacon, sour cream & chives

Breakfast Meat

$6.00

bacon, thick-cut ham, sausage links, turkey sausage patties, canadian bacon

Corned Beef Hash Side

$8.00

Side of Eggs

$6.00

Denver Hash Browns

$8.00

cheddar cheese, grilled green pepper and onion

Hash Browns

$6.00

Skillet Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side of Toast

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Animal Fries

$8.00

french fries, cheddar, grilled onions, bacon, thousand island dressing

French Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side of Guac

$2.00

Side of Pancakes

$6.00

Small Side of Fruit with a Meal

$2.50

Extra Hollandaise Sauce on the Side

$2.00

Beverage

Beverages

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

SM Orange Juice

$5.00

LG Orange Juice

$8.00

Whole Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Almond Milk

$5.00

Skim Milk

$5.00

Water

Cafe

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Americano

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cocktails

Boozy Sorbet

$14.00

French 76

$15.00

Kir Royal

$11.00

Miss Mary's Bloody Mary

$14.00

Coast & Cran

$13.00

Perfect Paloma

$12.00

FORKED Limon

$14.00

Bourbon for Brunch

$12.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Encanto Pineapple

$8.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.00

Grey Coast

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Horse Soldier

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Patron

$7.00

Dinastia Ex Anejo

$18.00

Chula Parranda Art Resporado

$16.00

Dinastia Calavera Anejo

$17.00

Dinastia Resporado Ball

$16.00

Dinastia Blanco

$16.00

Maximo Cristalino

$17.00

Don Fulano

$36.00

Rumple Mintz

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Fire Ball

$6.00

Rum Chata Limon

$6.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Atomic Torpedo IPA

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Hop Bullet Dbl IPA

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Ruthless Rye IPA

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Torpedo Extra IPA

$8.00

Wine

Meioma Pinot

$13.00

Ecco Domani Pinot

$7.00

Nobilo Icon Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

J Vineyards Black Label Chardonnay

$12.00

William Hill Napa Valley Chardonnay

$16.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir

$15.00

Franciscan Cabernet

$13.00

Manzanos Crianza

$9.00

1881 Napa Cabernet

$18.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose

$12.00

Split Bubbles

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose

$9.00

Risata Moscato D'Asti

$8.00

J Vineyards Cuvee Sparkling

$12.00

Margarita

Patron Margarita

$10.00

Don Julio Margarita

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$20.00

Mimosa

Orange Mimosa

$13.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$13.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$13.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$13.00

Bottle Wine

Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani-White

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Nobilo Icon-White

$38.00

Chardonnay, William Hill Napa Valley-White

$55.00

Chardonnay, J Vineyards Black Label-White

$40.00

Rose, La Jolie Fleur-Rose

$40.00

Pinot Noir, Talbott Kali Hart-Red

$52.00

Cabernet, Franciscan, California-Red

$42.00

Crianza, Manzanos-Red

$38.00

Cabernet, 1881 Napa-Red

$60.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir-Red

$45.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2019-Red

$65.00

Bottle Bubbles

La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose'

$30.00

Risata Moscato D'Asti

$30.00

J Vineyards Cuvee Sparkling

$40.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Viva

$7.00

Merchandise

Merch

Golf Balls

$15.00

Mug

$10.00

T-Shirt

$15.00+

Combo Items

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7600 Island Cove Terrace #100, Sarasota, FL 34240

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

