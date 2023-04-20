  • Home
Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton

No reviews yet

13337 Township Road 179

Kenton, OH 43326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries
5.OG Grilled Cheese
1.Mac-n-Pork Grilled Cheese


Grilled Cheese

1.Mac-n-Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

2.Italian Sausage Grilled Cheese

$12.00

3.Loaded Veggie Grilled Cheese

$9.00

4.Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

6.Meatball Grilled Cheese

$12.00

7.Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese

$12.00

8.Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

$12.00

9.Hawaiian Grilled Cheese

$12.00

5.OG Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Special

$9.75Out of stock

10.Turkey Bacon Ranch

$12.00

S'More Sandwich

$7.00

11.East Coast Italian Grilled Cheese

$12.00

12.Philly Cheese Steak Grilled Cheese

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

14.Chicken Parmesan Grilled Cheese

$12.00

13.Reuben Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Apple Desert grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

15.Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Bratwurst

$5.00Out of stock

Cod Fish Platter with 2 sides

$15.00Out of stock

Hawaiian BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Fresh Salads-Broccoli Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

$8.00

Pretzel Bites/Cheese

$5.00

German Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Soup Cheesy Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Soup Cheesy Chicken Tortilla

$4.00Out of stock

Forkin Mess Fries

$15.00

New England Clam Chowder

$4.00Out of stock

Soup Vegetable Beef Barley

$4.00Out of stock

Tator Kegs

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Cactus Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$5.00

Sour Dough Bavarian Preztel

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$5.00

Appitizer Basket

$16.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Steakhouse Potato Salad

$4.00

Extras

Extra Bacon

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Pepper Rings

$0.50

Pulled Pork

$2.00

Sliced pickles

$0.50

Tomatoes

$0.50

Xtra BBQ

$0.50

Xtra Ketchup

$0.50

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.50

Carmelized Onions

$0.50

Feta Cheese

$0.50

Dessert

Brownies

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.50Out of stock

Small cookies

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Maple Bacon grilled cheese

$12.00Out of stock

French Toast grilled cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Apple bacon grilled cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Scrambled egg &sausage grilled cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Hash Browns

$1.00Out of stock

Breakfast sandwic h

$3.50Out of stock

Water

Water

$1.50

Sodas

MT Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

DT Pepsi

$1.50

DR Pepper

$1.50

Rootbeer

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Hot Chocalate

$2.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Mobile Food Truck Serving Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Fresh Cut Fries, Salads in Spring And Summer, Soups in Fall, fresh baked cookies and brownies.

Location

13337 Township Road 179, Kenton, OH 43326

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

