Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Mobile Food Truck Serving Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Fresh Cut Fries, Salads in Spring And Summer, Soups in Fall, fresh baked cookies and brownies.
Location
13337 Township Road 179, Kenton, OH 43326
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dunkirk Dairy Dream - 290 North Main Street
No Reviews
290 North Main Street Dunkirk, OH 45836
View restaurant