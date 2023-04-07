Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fork in the Road

3520 S Park Ave

Sedalia, MO 65301

Corned Beef and Cabbage with Irish Potatoes and Soda Bread

Grandma Dunn's Corned Eye of Round, Cabbage, Irish Potatoes, and Soda Bread

Corned Beef, Cabbage, Irish Potatoes, and Soda Bread

$17.00

Fresh Fried Guiness Battered Cod, Confetti Coleslaw, and Fresh Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Fried Guiness Battered Cod, Confetti Coleslaw, and Fresh Seasoned Green Beans

Fresh Fried Guiness Battered Cod, Confetti Coleslaw, and Fresh Seasoned Green Beans

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fresh, made from scratch real food, unique with a varying seasonal menu, outdoor dining available in season, food truck

3520 S Park Ave, Sedalia, MO 65301

