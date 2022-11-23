- Home
- /
- Needham Heights
- /
- Caterers
- /
- Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
No reviews yet
301 Reservoir Street
Needham Heights, MA 02494
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Allergy Notes
Allergy Notes
Dietary notes are listed with each a la carte item, as well as with the meal set if it is applicable to the entire meal. If you'd like to share your allergens with us, please note them below and our team will confirm the selections. Please note that Forklift does not operate in a kitchen free from allergens. Menu items may contain or come into contact with the allergens listed below, along with others. For more information, please contact us.
**Pre-Order** Thanksgiving Menu 2022
The Main Event for 4
Everything you need for a great Thanksgiving feast! - Butternut Squash Soup - Brined and Herb Roasted Turkey Breast - Turkey Confit - Gravy - Choice of Stuffing: Classic stuffing with leeks and herbs OR Cornbread Stuffing with Italian Sausage - Choice of: Butternut squash poblano pepper gratin OR Chive sour cream mashed potatoes - Choice of: Roasted brussels sprouts with lardon and golden raisins OR Charred green beans with herbs, brown butter and smoky hazelnuts - Forklift's Cranberry Relish - Iggy's Rolls with Butter - Choice of Pie: Apple, Pumpkin, OR Brown Butter Pecan
The Main Event for 10-12
Everything you need for a great Thanksgiving feast! - Butternut Squash Soup - Brined and Herb Roasted Turkey Breast - Turkey Confit - Gravy - Choice of Stuffing: Classic stuffing with leeks and herbs OR Cornbread Stuffing with Italian Sausage - Choice of: Butternut squash poblano pepper gratin OR Chive sour cream mashed potatoes - Choice of: Roasted brussels sprouts with lardon and golden raisins OR Charred green beans with herbs, brown butter and smoky hazelnuts - Forklift's Cranberry Relish - Iggy's Rolls with Butter - Choice of Pie: Apple, Pumpkin, OR Brown Butter Pecan - Select 2!
Just The Sides
You provide the turkey, we provide the sides! Pick your four favorites!
Classic Apple Pie
10" Petsi Pie - Locally grown apples in a buttery, flakey crust. Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
Pumpkin Pie
10" Petsi Pie - A Thanksgiving staple. Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
Brown Butter Pecan Pie
10" Petsi Pie - A family recipe! Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
Apple Cider Sangria
The best fall white wine sangria. Crisp white wine spiced with cinnamon and ginger, for a refreshing taste of fall.
Spiced Mulled Wine Kit
This is the perfect fall drink, homemade mulled wine is is known by many names around the world. It is incredibly delicious a mixture of red wine, orange slices and spices like cinnamon, whole cloves and star anise tossed into a pot and brought to a simmer. It is so flavorful and perfect for a cozy autumn night, a great festive gift to receive.
Starters
Sage Sausage Rolls
A warm puff pastry hors d'oeuvre to set the stage for a decadent feast. Reheating instructions will be provided.
Herb Blended Popcorn
Vegan, Gluten Free - A long time staff favorite, this delicious snack is for anytime of the day. Forklift's herb popcorn is addictively good!
Forklift Onion Dip with House-Fried Potato Chips
A Forklift-Team favorite! Includes 1 pint of dip. Gluten Free
Seafood Cocktail Party Pack or Platter
Includes 2lb Cocktail Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, 1/2 pint Bluefish Pate, and Crostini - Best Served Chilled - Images shows with Party Box Upgrade -- just unpack crostini and go!
A La Carte
Confit Turkey Thighs
A decadent addition to your Thanksgiving meal - Dark meat like you haven't experienced it before. Give it a try! - Gluten Free. Reheating Instructions will be provided.
Butternut Squash + Poblano Gratin
Gluten Free, Vegetarian - A grown-up side for those with mature tastes! - Reheating Instructions will be provided.
Herb Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast with Gravy
Sliced Turkey Breast with Forklift's Gravy - Reheating Instructions will be provided. Turkey is Gluten Free. Gravy is not. Turkey and Gravy will be packaged separately.
Chive Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
Gluten Free, Vegetarian - Reheating Instructions will be Provided.
Butternut Squash Soup
Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Coconut - (1) Quart - Reheating Instructions will be provided.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Lardons and Golden Raisins
Gluten Free - Reheating Instructions will be provided.
Forklift's Cranberry Relish
Iggy's Rolls with Butter
Cornbread and Italian Sausage Stuffing
Dress up your dressing with this delicious take on the holiday classic! -- Reheating Instructions will be provided.
Gravy
(1) Pint of Forklift's Turkey Gravy
Classic Stuffing with Leeks and Herbs
Like your mom's recipe, but Vegan! -- Reheating Instructions will be provided.
Charred Green Beans with Brown Butter and Hazelnuts
*Contains Nuts* Gluten Free, Vegetarian - Reheating Instructions will be Provided.
Sweet Endings
Pumpkin Pie
10" Petsi Pie - A Thanksgiving staple. Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
Classic Apple Pie
10" Petsi Pie - Locally grown apples in a buttery, flakey crust. Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
Brown Butter Pecan Pie
10" Petsi Pie - A family recipe! Photo Credit: Brian Samuels Photography
Vanilla Gelato
(1) Pint Ice Haus Artisanal Vanilla Gelato - Option to upgrade to a quart!
Brown Butter Pumpkin Bread with Honey Butter
Vegetarian - Includes (1) Loaf and a 1/2 Pint of Butter
Wines
Pol Roger Champagne
"My tastes are simple, I am easily satisfied with the best." Winston Churchill
Bisol "Jeio" Prosecco
Valravn Chardonnay
Long Meadow Ranch Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc
Hands down the most environmentally efficient winery in California! They also own Farmstead, which is a restaurant that is entirely supplied by their sustainable farm immediately next door. They may be the most environmentally efficient winery in the world and that is not and exaggeration. The wines themselves are beautiful and correct representations of California wines. Crisp, elegant, with plenty of citrus and white flowers that are followed by a fresh-cut grass finish that makes it the perfect wine for sipping outside!
Contour Pinot Noir
ID and Signature Required with Delivery - A medium-bodied California Pinot Noir with fresh berry flavors balanced by warm spices. An easy drinking red to enjoy as you take in the early fall. ***Quantities are limited***
Brandborg Pinot Noir
From a small mom and pop producer in Oregon's Umpqua Valley, we bring you an elegant, medium-bodied wine with distinct, earthy notes that showcase the diverse terroir. Specializing in only Pinot Noir and Riesling, this producer that has been making wine the right way for 30+ years. This was the house Pinot Noir at No. 9 park last year, and at this incredible price, it can be yours too! Fun fact: The Brandborgs met at a wine tasting in Wyoming!
Farmstead Cabernet Sauvignon
From the same team as Long Meadow, they are hands down the most environmentally efficient winery in California. A blend of their mountain vineyard and valley vineyard, you'll find rich full fruit with cassis, cocoa and berries middle and light licorice overtones.
Copain Tous Ensemble Chardonnay
Apple Cider Sangria
The best fall white wine sangria. Crisp white wine spiced with cinnamon and ginger, for a refreshing taste of fall.
Spiced Mulled Wine Kit
This is the perfect fall drink, homemade mulled wine is is known by many names around the world. It is incredibly delicious a mixture of red wine, orange slices and spices like cinnamon, whole cloves and star anise tossed into a pot and brought to a simmer. It is so flavorful and perfect for a cozy autumn night, a great festive gift to receive.
FAQ - General
What is Forklift Provisions?
Forklift Provisions is the new, drop-off division of Forklift Catering. We provide fresh, family-style meals for your at-home enjoyment. Choose a preset meal or pick your items a la carte. Whichever setup you select, your weekend just got easier and more delicious! - Unfortunately we will only be open this season for Thanksgiving till further notice.
When can I order?
We are open for pre ordering for Thanksgiving 2022. The last day for placing an order will be November 17th, 2022 12:00pm.
Can I eat this? I have a dietary restriction
Dietary Restrictions are listed under the meal set/package if it is applicable to the entire menu. Individual items are listed with dietary notes under the a la carte section. The following dietary restrictions will always be noted: Contains Nuts, Vegan/Vegetarian, and Gluten Free. Additional dietary restrictions may be noted but please contact us at Provisions@forkliftcatering.com to confirm before ordering.
Can I make modifications/substitutions?
At this time we do not allow modifications to individual menu items, however we do offer them a la carte so you can mix and match to your preference! Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions about this - Provisions@ForkliftCatering.com
How long will the food keep?
We recommend enjoying your fresh menus within 3 days of receipt. Certain items are designed so you can enjoy one this week and freeze one for the future. We often designate these items in the description, but if you're ever curious if an item will freeze, please let us know --> Provisions@forkliftcatering.com
How does Pick-up work?
Pick-up is available at our kitchen - 301 Reservoir Street, Needham Heights, MA - on Wednesday November 23, 2022 between 8am till 6pm. Follow the signs to the numbered parking spots and call the phone number listed on the signs. A Forklift Provisions representative will deliver the food to your car.
Where do you deliver?
We currently deliver to the following towns: Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, Chestnut Hill, Needham, Newton, Wellesley, and Weston. If you'd like your town added to our list, email us and let us know: Provisions@ForkliftCatering.com
How does delivery work?
A Forklift Provisions delivery person will arrive within 30 minutes of your designated delivery time. This person will ring the doorbell/knock and then leave the bag at your door. They will wait a safe distance away to ensure the bag is received.
What if I have to cancel?
If your plans change and you need to cancel your order, you may do so up until 1pm on Thursday November 17th . To cancel your order, please forward your Toast receipt to Provisions@ForkliftCatering.com. You will receive an email confirming the cancellation. If you do not receive this email, please call 617.776.760
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh, easy meal service presented family style with reheating instructions (where applicable). Simple assembly suggestions help you serve a beautiful meal as if it were prepared by our talented chefs right in your own kitchen!
301 Reservoir Street, Needham Heights, MA 02494