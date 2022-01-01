Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fork & Tap

73 Reviews

$$

203 E Main St

Port Washington, WI 53074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

House-Made Chicken Nuggets
French Dip
Twisted Pig

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Served with French baguette crostini & celery sticks

Buy a round for the kitchen

$20.00

Cheesy Maple Bacon Dip

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

(G) Served with your choice of 2 sauces

Crab Dip

$19.00

House-Made Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

(G) Our made-from-scratch chicken nuggets in an adult-sized serving. Served with our hand-cut fries.

Poutine Potato Skins

$13.00

Made with local white cheddar cheese curds & house-made poutine gravy

Reuben Fries

$16.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, aged Swiss cheese, & 1000 island sauce on top of our russet fries

Roasted Veggies and Quinoa

$14.00

(G)(V) Sauteed green zucchini, cremini and button mushrooms, yellow squash, & red peppers with tri-color quinoa, sweet potatoes, & chimichurri on a bed of baby spinach

Tempura Cauliflower

$13.00

(G)(V) Cauliflower coated and fried in our gluten-free tempura batter.

Wisconsin Funnel Cake

$14.00

Flatbreads

Norport Dr.

$13.00

Garlic olive oil, bacon, dill pickles, fresh oregano and dill, Parmesan, Italian cheese blend & Italian seasoning

Plankinton Ave.

$13.00

Basil pesto, sautéed mushrooms and onions, spinach, roasted tomatoes & an Italian cheese blend

Fratney St.

$13.00

Vegan and Gluten Free Black bean spread, red onion, cilantro, & pico de gallo topped with chili lime drizzle

Main St.

$13.00

Garlic oil, Italian Cheese blend, roasted garlic cloves, roasted plum tomatoes & Italian seasoning

Mac N' Cheese

Grandma's Mac N' Cheese

$14.00

Made-from-scratch cheese sauce with rotini noodles and bread crumbs baked until golden brown

Twisted Pig

$16.00

Made-from-scratch spicy cheese sauce with rotini noodles. Topped with crispy pork, Bernie’s bacon, peach BBQ sauce & creamy coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Hail Hail

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, Caesar dressing, organic mixed greens, oven roasted tomatoes, tossed with Parmesan cheese & a crouton crumble

Mother Clucker

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, bleu cheese spread, organic mixed greens, Bernie's bacon, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes & topped with hot sauce

O.G.

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, bacon aioli, organic mixed greens, Bernie's bacon, oven roasted tomatoes & aged cheddar cheese

Plain Chicken

$9.00

For those that like to keep it simple

Red Bird

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, peach BBQ sauce, organic mixed greens, sautéed onions, Bernie's bacon & aged cheddar cheese

Thai Chicken

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, Thai peanut sauce, red pepper, green onion, cilantro, jalapeños, shredded carrots, bean sprouts & peanuts

The Alpine Valley

$13.00

Cold rotisserie chicken, organic mixed greens, mayo, celery, green onion, red grapes, toasted walnuts and seasoning. (NOTE: Not able to exclude ingredients)

The Boot

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, basil pesto, organic mixed greens, oven roasted tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

The Dyl

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, dill pickle aioli topped with sliced dill pickle, crispy jalapeños & crumbled croutons

The Greenback

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, spicy Florentine sauce, crispy jalapeños, oven roasted tomatoes, pepper jack cheese & Bernie's bacon

The Jerk

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, grilled pineapple and jicama slaw with jerk aioli

The Mess

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, horseradish mayo, sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese & served with a side of chicken au jus

The Mexican Cousin

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, Southwest seasoning, oven roasted tomatoes, sautéed bell peppers and onions & topped with black olives, cumin sour cream, chihuahua cheese & an organic blue corn tortilla crumb

The Rammer

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, russet fries for crunch, aged cheddar cheese, Bernie's bacon & ranch dressing

The Spectrum

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, made-from-scratch spicy cheese sauce, sautéed bell peppers and onions

The Spunky

$13.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, Bernie's bacon, organic mixed greens, aged swiss cheese & honey mustard

Pork Sandwiches

Bánh Mì? Bánh You!

$14.00

Pulled pork, pickled radish & carrot slaw, English cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro & topped with hoisin aioli

The Giannis

$14.00

Pulled pork, oven roasted tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, red onions & banana peppers

Pork Tornado

$14.00

Pulled pork, peach BBQ & creamy coleslaw

The Cuban

$14.00

Pulled pork, rotisserie chicken, yellow mustard, pickles, aged swiss cheese, & cilantro

Beef Sandwiches

French Dip

$15.00

Shredded braised beef, sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese & horseradish mayo served with beef au jus

Reuben

$15.00

Braised corned beef, aged swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island

Sgt. Pepper

$15.00

Shredded braised beef, spicy pepper spread, crispy jalapeños, sautéed onions, red & green bell peppers

WI Cheese Steak

$15.00

Shredded braised beef, sautéed onions & bell peppers, made-from-scratch spicy cheese sauce

Vegan Sandwiches

The Bohemian

$13.00

Sauteed green zucchini, yellow squash, cremini and button mushrooms, red peppers, & onions with organic mixed greens and a truffle balsamic glaze

The Hipster

$13.00

Organic mixed greens, black bean hummus, cilantro, oven roasted tomatoes, sauteed onions, & bell peppers. Topped with sweet potato fries, avocado, and tempura jalapenos

Kids

Kids 12 and under, please

House-Made Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

(Kids 12 and under, please) Made-from-scratch chicken nuggets. Comes with French fries and organic apple sauce

Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

(Kids 12 and under, please) Choice of cheese or pepperoni. Comes with organic apple sauce

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

(Kids 12 and under, please) Made-from-scratch cheese sauce with rotini noodles. Comes with organic apple sauce

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

(Kids 12 and under, please) Comes with French fries and organic apple sauce

Soda

Sprecher Root Beer (Bottle)

$5.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Choice of Plain, Asian or Caesar

Elote

$8.00

Chilled, “Mexican street corn” salad

Hand-Cut Russet Potato Fries

$6.00

Salt, Garlic, Parsley, & Parmesan

Garden Salad

$7.00

Organic Field Greens, topped with english cucumber, carrots, grape tomatoes, & red onions. Served with your choice of dressing

Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.00

Salt, Garlic, Parsley, & Parmesan

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Soup

Chili

$6.00

Dessert

Toasted Marshmallow Cheesecake with Chocolate Sauce, Toasted Marshmallows and a Graham Cracker Crumble

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Cranberry Orange Crumble Cheesecake

$11.00

Cocktails To Go

Old Fashioned Holiday Party Cocktail Kit

$70.00Out of stock

8 Servings of our Barrel Aged Orange Marmalade Old Fashioned including: 8 Two Ounce Servings of our Barrel Aged Orange Marmalade Old Fashioned Mix 8 Dried Orange Garnish 2 Cans of Sprite or Squirt

Build A Six Pack

Save $6 by building your own custom 6 pack

Build A Six Pack

Wine By The Bottle

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$20.00

Golden yellowing color, Hayes Ranch Chardonnay, invites you in with its vanilla and brown sugar aromatics. Hints of oak and cinnamon-kissed green apple flavors helps create a very smooth wine with a soft fruity finish.

Stemmari Moscato

Stemmari Moscato

$20.00

Light and sweet with aromas of white flowers with smooth citrus notes. Every sip conveys extreme fruitiness balanced by a pleasant crispness.

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Aromatic, this shows grapefruit, apple, and lemon aromas on the nose that are followed by herbal notes of citrus, mint, and grass. There's a focused line of acidity on the the palate that cuts through the fruit and rounded texture and long finish.

Dazante Pinot Grigio

Dazante Pinot Grigio

$26.00

The bouquet is rich with aromas of tropical fruit, such as papaya an pineapple, followed by delicate floral notes. On the palate, the wine is wonderfully fresh and well balanced, with an excellent persistence.

Sunday Funday Sauvignon Blanc

Sunday Funday Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Enjoy the crisp ad refreshing flavors of pineapple and fresh-cut grass that leads to a vibrant finish of citrusy goodness.

Costal Vines Chardonnay

Costal Vines Chardonnay

$16.00
Costal Vines Pinot Grigio

Costal Vines Pinot Grigio

$16.00
Wente Cabernet

Wente Cabernet

$33.00

Light oak balanced by ripe blueberries, raspberries, and black olives. On the palate this wine delivers ripe plum and boysenberry with subtle, yet playful tannins.

Elsa Bianchi Malbec

Elsa Bianchi Malbec

$24.00

This has fresh berry and flower aromas that lead to a healthy-feeling palate, which is full of cherry, boysenberry, and blackberry flavors. Mildly toasty and chocolatey on the finish.

Light Horse Pinot Noir

Light Horse Pinot Noir

$24.00

This Pinot Noir over delivers with bright red fruit flavors mixed with rich notes of plum and black cherry. These flavors are married with subtle hints of oak and vanilla to produce a long, smooth finish - - delightful with any meal.

Greystone Merlot

Greystone Merlot

$24.00

This Merlot has spicy black pepper aromas layered between black cherry and cream soda while ripe cherry accents vanilla and allspice.

Hayes Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

Hayes Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Flavors of red cherry, anise, and a hint of vanilla, abound in or Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine is well balanced with medium tannins, a smooth mid-palate and a spicy, coffee finish.

Vina Equia Reserva

Vina Equia Reserva

$28.00

This wine is a bright, ruby red color. The aromas are clean and mature, and combine a ripe red fruit bouquet with hints of licorice and nuances from oak again: vanilla and spices. It's round, velvety, elegant, and very well integrated.

Lovino Sangria

Lovino Sangria

$26.00

This product is made in Wisconsin with 90 percent California-grown Cabernet Franc, which is blended with ripe berries, orange, and coconut. The sangria is refreshing and fruity, while not being too sweet.

Costal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

Costal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Costal Vines Pinot Noir

$16.00

Beers

2B-Prairie Path (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

3S-Cashmere Hammer

$6.00Out of stock

3S-Fresh Coast

$6.00

3S-Waterslide

$6.00

BUD-Bud Light

$5.00

BUD-Red Bridge(GF)

$5.00

Cider Boys

$6.00

CL Mexican Lager

$6.00

CL-Hazy IPA

$6.00

CW-Honey Blonde

$6.00

CW-Mudpuppy Porter

$6.00

EP-Loop Station

$6.00

FM - Rainbows

$7.00Out of stock

GC- Oktoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Fm-Tank 8 crispy lager

$7.00

GC 4 Motto

$6.00

GP-Roma

$7.00

LF-Eastside Dark

$6.00

LF-Lakefront IPA

$6.00

LF-New Grist

$6.00

LF-Riverwest Stein

$6.00

Miller High Life Shorty

$3.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

MKE-IPA 16 oz

$6.00Out of stock

MKE-Louie's Demise

$6.00

MKE-Outboard 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

NG-Moon Man

$6.00

NG-Spotted Cow

$6.00

NG-Wis Belgian Red

$6.00Out of stock

Riverwest Stein NA

$6.00

OSO-Infectious Groove

$6.00

OSO-Night Rain

$7.00

PBR

$5.00

RG-Naked Threesome

$8.00

RG-Taker Easy

$7.00Out of stock

Rhilander Shorty

$3.00

Rhinegeist Rosé

$3.00Out of stock

TB-Rocky Revenge

$6.00

TS-Happy Place

$6.00

TS-Unite The Clans

$6.00

WBC-Badger Club

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated comfort food with a view! Gift Cards available here: https://www.toasttab.com/forkntap/giftcards

Website

Location

203 E Main St, Port Washington, WI 53074

Directions

Gallery
Fork & Tap image
Fork & Tap image
Fork & Tap image

