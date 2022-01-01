- Home
Fork & Tap
73 Reviews
$$
203 E Main St
Port Washington, WI 53074
Popular Items
Shareables
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with French baguette crostini & celery sticks
Cheesy Maple Bacon Dip
Chicken Wings
(G) Served with your choice of 2 sauces
Crab Dip
House-Made Chicken Nuggets
(G) Our made-from-scratch chicken nuggets in an adult-sized serving. Served with our hand-cut fries.
Poutine Potato Skins
Made with local white cheddar cheese curds & house-made poutine gravy
Reuben Fries
Corned beef, sauerkraut, aged Swiss cheese, & 1000 island sauce on top of our russet fries
Roasted Veggies and Quinoa
(G)(V) Sauteed green zucchini, cremini and button mushrooms, yellow squash, & red peppers with tri-color quinoa, sweet potatoes, & chimichurri on a bed of baby spinach
Tempura Cauliflower
(G)(V) Cauliflower coated and fried in our gluten-free tempura batter.
Wisconsin Funnel Cake
Flatbreads
Norport Dr.
Garlic olive oil, bacon, dill pickles, fresh oregano and dill, Parmesan, Italian cheese blend & Italian seasoning
Plankinton Ave.
Basil pesto, sautéed mushrooms and onions, spinach, roasted tomatoes & an Italian cheese blend
Fratney St.
Vegan and Gluten Free Black bean spread, red onion, cilantro, & pico de gallo topped with chili lime drizzle
Main St.
Garlic oil, Italian Cheese blend, roasted garlic cloves, roasted plum tomatoes & Italian seasoning
Chicken Sandwiches
Hail Hail
Pulled rotisserie chicken, Caesar dressing, organic mixed greens, oven roasted tomatoes, tossed with Parmesan cheese & a crouton crumble
Mother Clucker
Pulled rotisserie chicken, bleu cheese spread, organic mixed greens, Bernie's bacon, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes & topped with hot sauce
O.G.
Pulled rotisserie chicken, bacon aioli, organic mixed greens, Bernie's bacon, oven roasted tomatoes & aged cheddar cheese
Plain Chicken
For those that like to keep it simple
Red Bird
Pulled rotisserie chicken, peach BBQ sauce, organic mixed greens, sautéed onions, Bernie's bacon & aged cheddar cheese
Thai Chicken
Pulled rotisserie chicken, Thai peanut sauce, red pepper, green onion, cilantro, jalapeños, shredded carrots, bean sprouts & peanuts
The Alpine Valley
Cold rotisserie chicken, organic mixed greens, mayo, celery, green onion, red grapes, toasted walnuts and seasoning. (NOTE: Not able to exclude ingredients)
The Boot
Pulled rotisserie chicken, basil pesto, organic mixed greens, oven roasted tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
The Dyl
Pulled rotisserie chicken, dill pickle aioli topped with sliced dill pickle, crispy jalapeños & crumbled croutons
The Greenback
Pulled rotisserie chicken, spicy Florentine sauce, crispy jalapeños, oven roasted tomatoes, pepper jack cheese & Bernie's bacon
The Jerk
Pulled rotisserie chicken, grilled pineapple and jicama slaw with jerk aioli
The Mess
Pulled rotisserie chicken, horseradish mayo, sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese & served with a side of chicken au jus
The Mexican Cousin
Pulled rotisserie chicken, Southwest seasoning, oven roasted tomatoes, sautéed bell peppers and onions & topped with black olives, cumin sour cream, chihuahua cheese & an organic blue corn tortilla crumb
The Rammer
Pulled rotisserie chicken, russet fries for crunch, aged cheddar cheese, Bernie's bacon & ranch dressing
The Spectrum
Pulled rotisserie chicken, made-from-scratch spicy cheese sauce, sautéed bell peppers and onions
The Spunky
Pulled rotisserie chicken, Bernie's bacon, organic mixed greens, aged swiss cheese & honey mustard
Pork Sandwiches
Bánh Mì? Bánh You!
Pulled pork, pickled radish & carrot slaw, English cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro & topped with hoisin aioli
The Giannis
Pulled pork, oven roasted tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, red onions & banana peppers
Pork Tornado
Pulled pork, peach BBQ & creamy coleslaw
The Cuban
Pulled pork, rotisserie chicken, yellow mustard, pickles, aged swiss cheese, & cilantro
Beef Sandwiches
French Dip
Shredded braised beef, sautéed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese & horseradish mayo served with beef au jus
Reuben
Braised corned beef, aged swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island
Sgt. Pepper
Shredded braised beef, spicy pepper spread, crispy jalapeños, sautéed onions, red & green bell peppers
WI Cheese Steak
Shredded braised beef, sautéed onions & bell peppers, made-from-scratch spicy cheese sauce
Vegan Sandwiches
The Bohemian
Sauteed green zucchini, yellow squash, cremini and button mushrooms, red peppers, & onions with organic mixed greens and a truffle balsamic glaze
The Hipster
Organic mixed greens, black bean hummus, cilantro, oven roasted tomatoes, sauteed onions, & bell peppers. Topped with sweet potato fries, avocado, and tempura jalapenos
Kids
House-Made Chicken Nuggets
(Kids 12 and under, please) Made-from-scratch chicken nuggets. Comes with French fries and organic apple sauce
Flatbread Pizza
(Kids 12 and under, please) Choice of cheese or pepperoni. Comes with organic apple sauce
Kids Mac N' Cheese
(Kids 12 and under, please) Made-from-scratch cheese sauce with rotini noodles. Comes with organic apple sauce
Grilled Cheese
(Kids 12 and under, please) Comes with French fries and organic apple sauce
Sides
Brussel Sprouts
Choice of Plain, Asian or Caesar
Elote
Chilled, “Mexican street corn” salad
Hand-Cut Russet Potato Fries
Salt, Garlic, Parsley, & Parmesan
Garden Salad
Organic Field Greens, topped with english cucumber, carrots, grape tomatoes, & red onions. Served with your choice of dressing
Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Wedges
Salt, Garlic, Parsley, & Parmesan
Cajun Fries
Dessert
Cocktails To Go
Build A Six Pack
Wine By The Bottle
Hayes Ranch Chardonnay
Golden yellowing color, Hayes Ranch Chardonnay, invites you in with its vanilla and brown sugar aromatics. Hints of oak and cinnamon-kissed green apple flavors helps create a very smooth wine with a soft fruity finish.
Stemmari Moscato
Light and sweet with aromas of white flowers with smooth citrus notes. Every sip conveys extreme fruitiness balanced by a pleasant crispness.
Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Aromatic, this shows grapefruit, apple, and lemon aromas on the nose that are followed by herbal notes of citrus, mint, and grass. There's a focused line of acidity on the the palate that cuts through the fruit and rounded texture and long finish.
Dazante Pinot Grigio
The bouquet is rich with aromas of tropical fruit, such as papaya an pineapple, followed by delicate floral notes. On the palate, the wine is wonderfully fresh and well balanced, with an excellent persistence.
Sunday Funday Sauvignon Blanc
Enjoy the crisp ad refreshing flavors of pineapple and fresh-cut grass that leads to a vibrant finish of citrusy goodness.
Costal Vines Chardonnay
Costal Vines Pinot Grigio
Wente Cabernet
Light oak balanced by ripe blueberries, raspberries, and black olives. On the palate this wine delivers ripe plum and boysenberry with subtle, yet playful tannins.
Elsa Bianchi Malbec
This has fresh berry and flower aromas that lead to a healthy-feeling palate, which is full of cherry, boysenberry, and blackberry flavors. Mildly toasty and chocolatey on the finish.
Light Horse Pinot Noir
This Pinot Noir over delivers with bright red fruit flavors mixed with rich notes of plum and black cherry. These flavors are married with subtle hints of oak and vanilla to produce a long, smooth finish - - delightful with any meal.
Greystone Merlot
This Merlot has spicy black pepper aromas layered between black cherry and cream soda while ripe cherry accents vanilla and allspice.
Hayes Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon
Flavors of red cherry, anise, and a hint of vanilla, abound in or Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine is well balanced with medium tannins, a smooth mid-palate and a spicy, coffee finish.
Vina Equia Reserva
This wine is a bright, ruby red color. The aromas are clean and mature, and combine a ripe red fruit bouquet with hints of licorice and nuances from oak again: vanilla and spices. It's round, velvety, elegant, and very well integrated.
Lovino Sangria
This product is made in Wisconsin with 90 percent California-grown Cabernet Franc, which is blended with ripe berries, orange, and coconut. The sangria is refreshing and fruity, while not being too sweet.
Costal Vines Cabernet Sauvignon
Costal Vines Pinot Noir
Beers
2B-Prairie Path (GF)
3S-Cashmere Hammer
3S-Fresh Coast
3S-Waterslide
BUD-Bud Light
BUD-Red Bridge(GF)
Cider Boys
CL Mexican Lager
CL-Hazy IPA
CW-Honey Blonde
CW-Mudpuppy Porter
EP-Loop Station
FM - Rainbows
GC- Oktoberfest
Fm-Tank 8 crispy lager
GC 4 Motto
GP-Roma
LF-Eastside Dark
LF-Lakefront IPA
LF-New Grist
LF-Riverwest Stein
Miller High Life Shorty
Miller Lite
MKE-IPA 16 oz
MKE-Louie's Demise
MKE-Outboard 12oz
NG-Moon Man
NG-Spotted Cow
NG-Wis Belgian Red
Riverwest Stein NA
OSO-Infectious Groove
OSO-Night Rain
PBR
RG-Naked Threesome
RG-Taker Easy
Rhilander Shorty
Rhinegeist Rosé
TB-Rocky Revenge
TS-Happy Place
TS-Unite The Clans
WBC-Badger Club
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Elevated comfort food with a view! Gift Cards available here: https://www.toasttab.com/forkntap/giftcards
203 E Main St, Port Washington, WI 53074