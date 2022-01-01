Bars & Lounges
American
Forks Inn
523 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Forks Inn providing a casual dining experience for over 19 years with a great friendly staff to make your time with us enjoyable.
3819 Route 711, Ligonier, PA 15658
