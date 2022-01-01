Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Forks Inn

523 Reviews

$$

3819 Route 711

Ligonier, PA 15658

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Cheese Burger

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.99

Chippers

$6.99

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$6.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

Spinach Dip

$11.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Steak Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Family House

$14.00

Pizza

Bar Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Sm Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Sm MEATLOVERS

$13.99

Small WHITE

$12.99

Small PIEROGI

$12.99

Small VEGGIE

$12.99

Small LOADED

$14.99

Med Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Med MEATLOVER

$15.99

Medium WHITE

$14.99

Medium PIEROGI

$14.99

Medium VEGGIE

$14.99

Medium LOADED

$16.99

Lg Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Lg MEATLOVER

$17.99

Large WHITE

$16.99

Large PIEROGI

$16.99

Large VEGGIE

$16.99

Large LOADED

$18.99

Stromboli

$10.99

Wings /Tenders

12 Wings

$14.99

6 Wings

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

Bubba Burger

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Big Mama Burger

$13.99

Smothered Burger

$13.99

Philly Swiss Burger

$13.99

Bang Bang Burger

$11.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Valley Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Melt

$12.99

Bacon Cheese Chicken

$13.99

Mushroom Chicken Swiss

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sandwiches/Hoagies

BLT

$10.99

Chicken Philly Hoagie

$13.99

Combination

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Italian Hoagie

$11.99

Reuben

$12.99

Steak Hoagie

$14.99

Veggie Hoagie

$9.99

Steak Dinner

Ribeye Steak

$31.00

New York Strip

$28.00

Delmonico Steak

$27.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Smothered Chicken

$14.00

PASTA

Spag/meatball/gtst

$12.99

Spag/NO meatball/gtst

$10.99

Chicken Parm/gtst

$15.99

Fettucine Alfredo/gtst

$14.99

CHICKEN Fettucine Alfredo/gtst

$16.99

SHRIMP Fettucine Alfredo/gtst

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli/gtst

$12.99

Soups

Cheesy Chili

$5.39+

Chili

$4.39+

Soup of the Day

$4.39+

Fries

Basket Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cheddar & Bacon Fries

$6.99

Buffalo Fries

$6.99

Bubba Fries

$6.99

Just For Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Forks Inn providing a casual dining experience for over 19 years with a great friendly staff to make your time with us enjoyable.

Website

Location

3819 Route 711, Ligonier, PA 15658

Directions

Gallery
Forks Inn image
Forks Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Michelle's Lair
orange star4.5 • 248
1433 Main St Latrobe, PA 15650
View restaurantnext
Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30
orange star3.7 • 464
3960 Route 30 Latrobe, PA 15650
View restaurantnext
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. - Downtown Johnstown
orange star4.7 • 166
104 Franklin St Johnstown, PA 15901
View restaurantnext
Marino's American Eatery
orange star4.6 • 693
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10 Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Jaffre's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 701
827 E Pittsburgh St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Corner Coffee Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
810 Scalp Ave Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ligonier

Fox's Pizza Den - Ligonier
orange star4.0 • 70
122 N Market St. Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ligonier
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston