Forks & Stix (Amazing Rolls) 30945 Ave A
30945 Ave A
Big pine key, FL 33043
FULL MENU 🐙 🌺
SUSHI
- #1- DRAGON 🐲$19.00
Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of our Dragon Roll - a true masterpiece of sushi artistry. Made with fresh ingredients like succulent shrimp, sushi rice wrapped in nori, crisp cucumber, and carrot, and topped with a delightful crunch, this roll is a feast for the senses. Drizzled with a combination of savory yum yum and eel sauce, every bite is pure bliss. Experience the magic of the Dragon Roll today and elevate your sushi game to a whole new level!
- #2- SPICY DRAGON 🐉$19.00
Nori / sushi rice / squash zuch / carrot / jalepeño / lots of crunch/drizzled with yum yum sauce/eel/house chili/& a little house sauce
- 3. KEY WEST 🍍$18.00
Escape to the tropical paradise of flavors and indulge in a mouthwatering sushi roll, featuring a combination of fresh crab, cucumber, carrot, avocado, and topped with the refreshing flavors of pineapple and coconut. To enhance the experience, this delectable roll is drizzled with a tantalizing blend of yum yum and eel sauce. Treat yourself to a taste of paradise - add this irresistible sushi roll to your cart now!
- #4- PINER ROLL 🌲 (Chef's Creation)$20.00
You never know what you'll get, but there's nothing finer than a piner! Let us surprise you!
- #5- SPICY TUNA 🐟$19.00
Indulge in the mouthwatering flavor of our Spicy Tuna roll, expertly crafted with fresh ingredients and a tantalizing combination of sushi rice wrapped in nori, cucumber, carrot, jalapeno, and drizzled with both eel sauce and spicy yum-yum sauce. This delectable creation is a must-try for sushi lovers looking for a spicy kick and a burst of flavor. Order now and experience the yum yum of our Spicy Tuna roll!
- #6- SPICY SALMON 🌶🏵$19.00
Indulge in the mouth-watering flavor of our Spicy Salmon roll. Made with fresh ingredients, this sushi roll features a delectable combination of sushi rice wrapped in nori, spicy salmon, cucumber, carrot, and jalapeno, all drizzled with our secret spicy yum yum and eel sauce. Don't miss out on this tantalizing treat - order your Spicy Salmon roll today!
- HOUSE SHRIMP ROLL 💙$15.00+
Indulge in the ultimate sushi experience with our signature house roll! Packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients like Shrimp, wrapped in nori and sushi rice, and filled with carrots, cucumber, citrus-infused Fuji apple, sesame seeds, and a tantalizing drizzle of our umami house sauce. Don't miss out on this mouthwatering delight - order your SUSHI JUMBO today!
- HOUSE TUNA ROLL 🐟$15.00+
Indulge in the ultimate sushi experience with our signature house roll! Packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients like tuna, wrapped in nori and sushi rice, and filled with carrots, cucumber, citrus-infused Fuji apple, sesame seeds, and a tantalizing drizzle of our umami house sauce. Don't miss out on this mouthwatering delight - order your SUSHI JUMBO today!
- HOUSE SALMON ROLL 🏵$17.00+
Indulge in the ultimate sushi experience with our signature house roll! Packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients like salmon, wrapped in nori and sushi rice, and filled with carrots, cucumber, citrus-infused Fuji apple, sesame seeds, and a tantalizing drizzle of our umami house sauce. Don't miss out on this mouthwatering delight - order your SUSHI JUMBO today!
- HOUSE CRAB ROLL 🦀$15.00+
Indulge in the ultimate sushi experience with our signature house roll! Packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients like crab, wrapped in nori and sushi rice, and filled with carrots, cucumber, citrus-infused Fuji apple, sesame seeds, and a tantalizing drizzle of our umami house sauce. Don't miss out on this mouthwatering delight - order your SUSHI JUMBO today!
- HOUSE VEGAN ROLL 🌱$9.00+
Indulge in the ultimate vegan delight with our VEGAN! These mouthwatering rolls are packed with fresh seasonal veggies and sushi rice, all wrapped in nori. With their large size and variety of flavors, VEGAN rolls are the perfect choice for vegans and sushi lovers alike. Don't miss out on this delicious and satisfying treat - order your VEGAN rolls today!
- HOUSE LOBSTER ROLL 🦀$21.00+
Indulge in the ultimate sushi experience with our signature house roll! Packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients like Lobster, wrapped in nori and sushi rice, and filled with carrots, cucumber, citrus-infused Fuji apple, sesame seeds, and a tantalizing drizzle of our umami house sauce. Don't miss out on this mouthwatering delight - order your Jumbo Lobster Roll today!
Drop It Like It's Hot
BURRITOS 🌯
TACOS. 🌮
Poke Bowls (Build Your Own Bowl)🍜
SANDWICHES
- Manako Sandwich$19.00
Spicy. Breaded chicken/mango habañero/jalapeño cheese/habañero peppers/pickled jalapeños/ pickles/lettuce/tomato/onion/served on a toasted brioche bun/with a side of slaw & special sauce
- Moa (Chicken) Sandwich$18.99
Breaded chicken/smoked provolone/lettuce/tomato/onion/pickled jalapeño/pickles/served on a toasted brioche bun/with a side of slaw & special sauce
- Maui Prime Black Angus Ribeye Sandwich$18.99
Carmelized onions/grilled mushrooms/banana peppers/ smoked provolone / served on handout rustic bread smeared with roasted garlic & herb butter/grilled with a stone ground aoli / choice of side
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Avocado Grilled Cheese$16.99
SPECIALS 🌸
SPECIALS-SANDWICHES 🍔
- HONEY GINGER CHICKEN 🍯$17.99
Battered chicken breast, red cabbage, carrot, red onion, pickles- on a toasted brioche bun- drizzled with house honey ginger sauce! Served with choice of house side
- FRIED GREEN TOMATO-BLT 🍅$15.99
Uncured thick bacon-lettuce-red onion-fried green tomato- on toasted and grilled rustic sourdough lathered with a garlic aioli. Served with a side of kettle chips
- BLACK N BLEU 🍔$16.99
100% grass-fed and finished prime beef blend patty of brisket- short rib - prime chuck. Bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, lettuce w- special sauce. Served with a side of fries
- FLYING DUTCHMAN 🍔$16.99
100% grass-fed and finished prime beef blend patty of brisket- short rib - prime chuck, 3 slices of American cheese- nestled between 2 thick slices of grilled onions (onions are the bun) served with your choice of house side
- REUBEN 🧀$16.99
House-made corned beef, kraut, Swiss, pickles, sautéed onion, house-made dressing- served on grilled rustic marbled rye. Your choice of house side
- PIMENTO CHEESE 🍔$16.99
House pimento cheese lathered on a toasted brioche bun, topped with our 100% grass-fed and finished prime beef blend patty of brisket- short rib - prime chuck, dressed with gourmet lettuce, red onion and tomato! Served with your choice of house side
- OLD FAITHFUL 🍔$15.99
100% grass-fed and finished prime beef patty of brisket- short rib-prime chuck. Slice of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Choice of house side
- KOREAN BURGER 🍔$18.99
100% grass-fed and finished prime beef patty of brisket- short rib-prime chuck- topped with grilled bulgogi, slice of white cheese blend, crisp pickles, fried onions. Drizzled with Japanese mayo and house gochujang sauce and topped with potstickers, served
- BIG DILL 🍗$17.99
Organic chicken breast marinated in dill pickle juice- double battered and fried. Topped with masa battered pickle fries, smoked provolone, and crisp dill pickle slices- drizzled with house-made ranch and dusted with a Parmesan/black truffle and garlic ble
- SPICY BIG DILL 🌶$18.99
Organic chicken breast marinated in dill pickle juice- double battered and fried. Topped with masa battered pickle fries, smoked provolone, crisp dill pickle slices, pickled jalapenos- drizzled with house-made ranch, sriracha and dusted with a Parmesan/bla
SALADS AND WRAPS ☀
- Hawaiian Crunch Salad$16.99
Gourmet lettuce blend, carrots, red onion, tomato, and cucumber- tossed in our sweet honey ginger dressing and dusted with candied pecans and crunch!
- Thai Peanut Lettuce Wraps$17.99
Indulge in the bold and flavorful Thai peanut lettuce wraps, a mouthwatering dish that combines the crunchiness of fresh lettuce wraps- ground pork tossed with the irresistibly delicious peanut sauce. This Thai-inspired dish is the perfect choice for a sat
STARTERS 💮
- Pickle Fries!!!$11.00
Twice battered with a corn masa batter and fried! Served with a side of ranch and horseradish aioli!
- Fried Artichokes!!$15.00Out of stock
Double battered artichoke hearts- lightly seasoned! Served with a side of horseradish and garlic aioli!
- Cheesy Mac-n-cheese Bites!!$13.00
Creamy mac- double battered and fried- served with a side of house ranch
- Pot-stickers$8.95
5 pork pot stickers fried to a golden brown with a sweet and tangy sauce!
- Elote Bites$10.00
All that you love about elote (corn on the cob) mixed in to a ball- battered and deep-fried!!
- Double-Battered Fried Green Beans$12.00
Indulge in the crispy texture and unique flavor of our fried green beans. These battered beauties are not only a delicious treat, but also a healthy alternative to traditional fried snacks. Whether you're a fan of green beans or looking to try something new!
- Cheddar & Jalapeno Crab Bites$13.00Out of stock
Indulge in the perfect combination of succulent crab, fiery jalapeño, and creamy Cheddar cheese with our irresistible Cheddar & jalapeño crab bites. These delectable morsels are breaded and fried to golden perfection, creating a crispy exterior that gives
DESSERTS 🎂🍰🍫🍪🍩
CHEESECAKE
CAKE LARGE
SMALL CAKE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
30945 Ave A, Big pine key, FL 33043