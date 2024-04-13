Roasted-Tempura Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Elevate your palate with our Truffle-Infused Tempura Brussels Sprouts, a culinary masterpiece that combines the earthy flavors of roasted Brussels sprouts with the indulgent richness of black truffle, garlic, and Parmesan. Each crispy bite is a symphony of textures and aromas, guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more. Whether enjoyed as a side dish or a gourmet snack, our Tempura Brussels Sprouts are sure to delight even the most discerning palates.