Formaggio Mio

305 Reviews

$$

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

Order Again

Popular Items

House Cheese--Family
Caesar Salad (large)
personal cheese

Starters

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Falafel Platter

$13.95

Hummus Platter

$11.95

Ground Impossible Hummus

$15.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.95

Soups

Traditional Onion Soup

$5.95

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Salads

Caesar Salad (large)

$12.95

parmesan cheese and homemade croutons on a bed of romaine tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing

Chef Julie's Salad

$14.95

cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke, hearts of plums, onions, green olives and sunflower seeds on a bed of romaine tossed in olive oil and lemon

Garden salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$14.95

Cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, feta and stuffed grape leaves served over a bed of romaine tossed with our house dressing

Salad Nicoise

$14.95

Tuna hard boiled egg sweet corn cherry tomatoes cucumbers and onions served on a bed of lettuce with our house dressing

Seared Salmon Salad

$17.95

arugula&quinoa

$15.95

Paninis

Three Cheeses Panini

$12.95

Formaggio Mio's Panini

$13.95

Italian Panini

$12.95

Roasted Panini

$12.95

Tuna Melt Panini

$13.95

Pasta

"Impossible" Bolognese

$18.95

Our picante pomodoro sauce mixed with the celery, carrots, jalapenos and the impossible meet

Baked Ziti

$14.95

penne mixed with ricotta & marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Spaghetti

$14.95

Spaghetti tossed in olive oil with roasted eggplant red pepper and garlic, garnished with basil and feta cheese

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine tossed with our homemade alfredo sauce and mushrooms

Garlic Pasta

$12.95

Spaghetti tossed in olive oil garlic and cherry tomato, garnished with basil and feta

Marinara Pasta

$12.95

Pasta Primavera

$15.95

Spaghetti tossed in sesame oil with red pepper zucchini squash red onion and cherry tomato

Pesto Pasta

$14.95

Simply incredible Penne pasta tossed with our homemade pesto sauce

Salmon Pasta

$18.95

BAKED LASAGNA

$15.95Out of stock

Baked ribbon noodles, Three-cheese blend, marinara sauce

Penne Vodka

$14.94

Penne alla vodka is tender penne pasta tossed in a rich and delicious tomato, vodka and cream sauce

Make Your Own Pasta

$18.50

Family Style Pizza

House Cheese--Family

$19.95

Margarita--Family

$26.95

Formaggio 5-Family

$27.95

White Pizza--Family

$24.95

Mexican--Family

$26.95

The GoldFeta! Family

$26.95

Veggie supreme Family

$27.95

The Impossible Pizza Family

$28.95

Medium Pizza

Medium pizza

$13.95

Calzone

$13.95

Medium Margherita pizza

$17.95

Medium Formaggio 5

$19.95

Medium white pizza

$17.95

Medium The goldfeta

$18.95

Medium Mexicana

$18.95

Medium Veggie supreme

$19.95

Medium Impossible Pizza

$20.95

Personal Pizza

personal cheese

$11.95

Garlic Knots

garlic Knots

$8.95

Fish

Fish and Chips

$16.95

Lemon Garlic Salmon

$26.95

Moroccan Fish

$19.95Out of stock

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.95

Grilled tilapia

$23.95

Cold Drinks

Bottled Juices Snapple

$3.00

Frappes

$4.95

Milkshake

$6.95

Soft Drinks 12 oz. cans

$1.75

frappe coffee

$5.95

water

$1.75

iced coffee

$6.95

San Pellegrino Sparkl. .5 L

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Tea

$2.25

Espresso

$2.35

double shot espresso

$3.35

hot frappe

$3.95

capuccino

$4.95

latte

$4.35

hot chocolate

$2.95

americana

$2.95

Desserts

Suger Dough

$4.95

malabi

$6.99Out of stock

our home made milk pudding with sweet syrup coconut and peanuts

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

Gallery
Formaggio Mio image
Formaggio Mio image
Formaggio Mio image

