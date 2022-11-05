Formosa
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
American style diner. While also mixing special culture food from Taiwan.
Location
4747 Point Fosdick Dr Suite 600, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
