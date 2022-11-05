Restaurant header imageView gallery

Formosa

review star

No reviews yet

4747 Point Fosdick Dr Suite 600

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Bowl of Soup
Chicken Marsala

Breakfast Entrees

Breakfast Omelet

Breakfast Omelet

$15.99

(Bacon or sausage, Avocado, bell peppers, onion, egg, cheese) *Side (fresh fruit and hashbrowns)

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon

$15.99

(Bacon, Avocado, egg, cheese) *Side (fresh fruit and hashbrowns)

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage

$15.99

(Sausage, Avocado, egg, cheese) *Side (fresh fruit and hashbrowns)

Breakfast Burrito w/ Bacon

Breakfast Burrito w/ Bacon

$15.99

(Salsa) (Bacon, onion, peppers, egg, cheese) *Side (fresh fruit and hashbrowns)

Breakfast Burrito w/ Sausage

Breakfast Burrito w/ Sausage

$15.99

(Salsa) (Sausage, onion, peppers, egg, cheese) *Side (fresh fruit and hashbrowns)

Build your own breakfast plate

Build your own breakfast plate

$13.99

Breakfast Sides

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$3.49

(Two egg any style)

Bacon

Bacon

$4.99

(Three thick cut pieces)

Sausage(House made)

Sausage(House made)

$5.99

(Two hand patty)

Ham

Ham

$5.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.99
Bread

Bread

$3.29
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$4.99
Poached Eggs

Poached Eggs

$3.49
Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$3.49

Half Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Whole Sliced Avocado

$4.99

Appetizers

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.99

(Cucumber, green onion, garlic, cilantro, soy sauce, chili, vinegar)

Curry Croissant

$9.99Out of stock

(2) (pork, potato, mushroom, onion, garlic, curry, meringue)

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.99

(Tofu, Potato starch) (Chef Jin sauce)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

(Chicken tender, flour, buttermilk) (ranch sauce)

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

(Chicken, cheese, flour tortilla, corn, bean, onion, cilantro)

Steamed Clams and Mussels

Steamed Clams and Mussels

$15.99

(Clams, garlic, butter, basil) Served with Garlic Bread)

Shrimp Skewers

Shrimp Skewers

$12.99
Steak Skewers

Steak Skewers

$14.99

Panini Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.99

(Ribeye steak, peppers, mushrooms, onion, and mozzarella cheese) Served with potato wedges or soup)

Italian Style

Italian Style

$16.99

(Pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, jack, basil, dry tomato, pesto) Served with potato wedges or soup)

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

(Chicken, parmesan, arugula, marinara sauce, sandwich bread) Served with potato wedges or soup)

Pasta

Seafood trottole and cheese

Seafood trottole and cheese

$25.99

(Shrimp, pasta, scallops, macaroni, cheese, cream)

Italian Shrimp

Italian Shrimp

$24.99

(Shrimp, butter, caper, garlic, parsley, marinara sauce, pasta) Served with garlic bread and seasonal vegetables)

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

(Chicken breast, masala cooking wine, onion, garlic, heavy cream, mushroom) Served with garlic bread and seasonal vegetables)

Steak

Black Pepper Ribeye Steak

Black Pepper Ribeye Steak

$34.99
Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$38.99Out of stock

Sides

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$5.99
Formosa Salad

Formosa Salad

$9.99
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Extra Sauce

$0.79

Dessert

Slice of Cheesecake

Slice of Cheesecake

$7.99

$7.99

Whole Cheesecake

Whole Cheesecake

$24.99

$24.99

Brownie

Brownie

$6.99

$6.99

Fresh Bubble tea

Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$4.89
Black Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte

$4.89

Tropical Fruit Tea (black tea)

$4.89

Caramel Black Tea Latte

$4.89

Peach Black Tea

$4.89
Orange Black Tea

Orange Black Tea

$4.89
Royal Berry Black Tea

Royal Berry Black Tea

$4.89
Pineapple Iced Tea

Pineapple Iced Tea

$4.89

Lychee Green Tea

$4.89

Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.89

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.89

Coffee

Americano

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.49

Caramel Macchiato

$4.89

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.89

Mocha Latte

$4.89

Caramel Latte

$4.89

Vanilla Latte

$4.89

Vanilla Oat Milk Latte

$5.89

Beer

IPA Space Dust

$5.50

7 Seas Pilsner

$5.50

Strawberry Magic

$6.50

Wine

Laurent Family Vineyard, Cabernet 2021

$12.00+Out of stock

Brooks, Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2021

$19.00+

Conestabile della Staffa, Rosso Liquido 2020

$16.00+

Broadside, Cabernet Sauvignon Margarita Vineyard 2019

$14.00+

Sleight of hand, Blend, The Spellbinder Columbia Valley 2019

$14.00+

Crossbars, Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2018

$19.00+

Chasing Lions, California Pinot Noir

$17.00+

Delecheneau, Sauvignon Trinquames 2020

$14.00+

Meinkling, Prosa 2020

$46.00

Fidora, Prosecco Spumante Brut NV

$14.00+

Meinkling, Prosa 2020 (Copy)

$12.00+

Sass, Walnut Ridge Vineyard, Chardonnay 2020 (Copy)

$14.00+

Brooks, Riesling Sweet P Estate Ella Amity Hills 2021

$18.00+

Peju, Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley 2021

$14.00+

La Storia, Chardonnay Russian River Valley

$14.00+

Iris, Pinot Gris Oregon 2019

$11.00+

Ruggeri Prosecco Argeo

$14.00

Champagne

$14.00

Orange Juice

No pulp orange juice

Orange Juice

$3.89

Sparkling water

Cascade sparkling water bottle

Sparkling Water

$3.89

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Milk

Milk

$2.89

Mixed drinks

Mimosa

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American style diner. While also mixing special culture food from Taiwan.

Website

Location

4747 Point Fosdick Dr Suite 600, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

