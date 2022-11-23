Restaurant header imageView gallery

Formosa Sushi

1,680 Reviews

$$

221 E College St

Iowa City, IA 52240

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons
Cali
Captain Crunch

Appetizer

Asian Chicken Wings

Asian Chicken Wings

$7.00

five chicken wings served with spicy mayo + ranch

Calamari Appetizer

Calamari Appetizer

$8.00

fried calamari rings, served with spicy mayo

Crab + Cilantro Dip

Crab + Cilantro Dip

$8.00

creamy crab, cilantro, served with wonton chips

Chicken Lips

Chicken Lips

$8.00

five pieces served with ranch

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$7.00

four pieces of cream cheese crab filled wontons with sweet + sour sauce

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$10.00

crab cakes mixed with japanese red crumb, honey mayo + sweet sauce

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$7.00

bowl of spicy crab mix dressed in spicy mayo on a bed of shredded cucumber

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

chilled soybeans + sea salt

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$4.00

side salad with your choice of dressing: ginger, miso blue cheese, ranch + soy-balsamic vinaigrette

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

sea salt, scallions, miso tofu + seaweed

Loaded Miso

Loaded Miso

$5.00

miso soup, steamed rice + sriracha

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$7.00

marinated octopus, seasoned gourd + mushrooms

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00

white steamed rice

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

blend of hidjike, wakame + kombu seaweed

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.00

three pieces, vegetable spring rolls with sweet + sour sauce

Miyagi's Dumplings

Miyagi's Dumplings

$7.00

five pieces, pork steamed dumplings served with soy-citrus dipping sauce

Tokyo Wraps

Tokyo Wraps

$10.00

rice paper rolls with cucumber, vegetables, beef + peanut sauce

Green Bean Tempura App

Green Bean Tempura App

$7.00

lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura App

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.00

lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura App

Vegetable Tempura App

$8.00

lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce

Combo Tempura App

Combo Tempura App

$11.00

lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce

Ahi Tuna Tower

Ahi Tuna Tower

$14.00

raw tuna, fresh avocado + chili sesame sauce

Sushi

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

fresh asparagus + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)

Asparagus Tempura

Asparagus Tempura

$7.00

tempura fried asparagus with eel sauce (8 pieces)

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

fresh avocado + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)

Avocado Tempura

Avocado Tempura

$7.00

avocado roll tempura fried + topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)

Beef Roll

Beef Roll

$8.00

beef teriyaki, asparagus, cream cheese + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Calamari Tempura

Calamari Tempura

$7.00

tempura fried calamari + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Cali

Cali

$6.00

crab, avocado, cucumber + sesame seeds (8 pieces)

Cali Dreaming

Cali Dreaming

$9.00

cali roll tempura fried topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo +eel sauce (8-9 pieces)

Cancun

Cancun

$14.00

tuna, jalapeno, cucumber, scallions topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Captain Crunch

Captain Crunch

$9.00

shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes + eel sauce (6 pieces)

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$12.00

crab, cucumber, eel topped with avocado, eel sauce + sesame seeds (10 pieces)

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$7.00

chicken teriyaki, cucumber + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Crunchy Calamari

Crunchy Calamari

$11.00

fried calamari, crab, cream cheese topped with tempura flakes + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

fresh cucumber + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)

Dragon

Dragon

$13.00

shrimp tempura topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce + sesame seeds (10 pieces)

Eat Your Veggies Roll

$10.00

veggie roll tempura fried, topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo + eel sauce

Eel & Avocado

Eel & Avocado

$7.00

barbecue eel, avocado + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Eel Tempura

Eel Tempura

$8.00

eel & avocado roll tempura fried, topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)

Egg Tempura

$6.00

tempura sweet egg + eel sauce (9 pieces)

El Diablo

El Diablo

$14.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno topped with spicy crab mix, eel sauce + sriracha (6-7 pieces)

Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo

$11.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber rolled in soy paper topped with spicy mayo, gluten free (6-7 pieces)

Formosa

Formosa

$13.00

avocado, scallions, yellowtail, salmon tempura fried topped with cream cheese, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (8-9 pieces)

Fried Pickle Roll

Fried Pickle Roll

$6.00

tempura fried pickle + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Full Moon

Full Moon

$15.00

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, scallions, cilantro in a cucumber shell, topped with salmon roe + honey mayo (8 pieces)

Godzilla

Godzilla

$13.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce + tobiko. (8 pieces)

Green Bean Tempura

Green Bean Tempura

$6.00

tempura fried green beans topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)

Green Monster

Green Monster

$12.00

asparagus, cucumber and fried tofu topped with avocado, honey mayo + asian pesto, gluten free (10 pieces)

Hawkeye

Hawkeye

$15.00

lobster, blue crab mixed, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce + sesame seeds (10 pieces)

Heart

Heart

$16.00

salmon, avocado rolled in soy paper, topped with spicy mayo + mango sauce, gluten free (10 pieces)

Hot Mama

Hot Mama

$14.00

tuna, avocado, jalapeno, scallions topped with yellowtail, honey mayo + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)

Iowa City

Iowa City

$13.00

beef, cream cheese, asparagus tempura fried, topped with crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (9 pieces)

Jalapeño

Jalapeño

$14.00

salmon, tuna, jalapeno, scallions, avocado, cucumber topped with asian pesto, spicy mayo, sriracha + masago (8 pieces)

King Crab

King Crab

$9.00

spicy crab roll topped with spicy crab mix, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

$13.00

crab meat, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura-fried, topped with spicy tuna, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura flakes (9 pieces)

Liberty Bell

Liberty Bell

$10.00

tempura fried philly roll topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Lion King

Lion King

$15.00

lobster, blue crab mixed, cucumber, avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with tiger shrimp, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Old Capital

Old Capital

$15.00

soft shell crab, spicy crab mix topped with white, red tuna, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Philly

Philly

$7.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions + cucumber gluten free (8 pieces)

Plaza Tower

Plaza Tower

$13.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, scallions, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + mango sauce (10 pieces)

Rainbow

Rainbow

$13.00

eel + avocado topped with assorted fish (10 pieces)

Red Diamond

Red Diamond

$12.00

salmon, scallions, cucumber, jalapeno topped with avocado, spicy mayo + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)

Red Lobster

Red Lobster

$17.00

lobster, blue crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno topped with seared scallops, honey mayo, scallions + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)

Red Roll

Red Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions topped with seared white tuna, masago, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Rice Roll

$5.00

sushi rice inside topped with spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Rock N Roll

$9.00

egg roll tempura fried topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (9 pieces)

Salmon Delight

Salmon Delight

$14.00

scallop, scallions, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, tataki sauce + honey mayo (10 pieces)

Salmon Lover

Salmon Lover

$12.00

philly roll topped with salmon, avocado + honey mayo, gluten free (10 pieces)

Salmon Roll

$7.00

fresh salmon, gluten free (8 pieces)

Salmon Tempura

Salmon Tempura

$8.00

salmon roll tempura fried topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)

Scorpion

Scorpion

$11.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy crab mix, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Sea Breeze

Sea Breeze

$11.00

tuna, avocado, cucumber rolled in soy paper + spicy mayo. gluten free (6 pieces)

Seared Steak

Seared Steak

$13.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, scallions topped with beef, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

tempura fried shrimp + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$7.00

crab, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo

Spicy Lobster

Spicy Lobster

$15.00

lobster, blue crab mixed, tuna, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper, topped with honey mayo, asian pesto + sriracha gluten free (6-7 pieces)

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

salmon, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)

Spicy Scallop

Spicy Scallop

$7.50

scallop, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.50

tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)

Spicy White Tuna

Spicy White Tuna

$7.50

white tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo gluten free (8 pieces)

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$7.50

yellowtail, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)

Spider

Spider

$12.00

sift shell crab, avocado, cucumber, scallions, masago, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$12.00

fried sweet potato, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Sunshine

Sunshine

$15.00

tuna, yellowtail, avocado, scallions wrapped in a cucumber shell, topped with spicy mayo + tobiko, gluten free (8 pieces)

Super Tuna

$11.00

tempura fried spicy tuna roll topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$11.00

beef, asparagus, avocado, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with eel sauce and honey mayo (6 pieces)

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$7.00

sweet potato tempura fried + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Tiger Shrimp

Tiger Shrimp

$13.00

spicy shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with tiger shrimp, asian pesto, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)

Titanic

Titanic

$14.00

red tuna, white tuna, yellowtail, cream cheese, scallions, avocado all tempura fried, topped with spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)

Tofu Roll

Tofu Roll

$7.00

fried tofu, avocado + cucumber, gluten free (8 pieces)

Tropical Rainforest

Tropical Rainforest

$12.00

salmon, mango, cream cheese topped with avocado + mango sauce, gluten free (10 pieces)

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.00

fresh tuna, gluten free (8 pieces)

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.00

fresh veggies + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)

Veggie Tempura Roll

Veggie Tempura Roll

$7.00

veggie roll tempura fried (8 pieces)

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

yellowtail, scallions + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)

Entrees

Asian Beef Tips

Asian Beef Tips

$21.00

served with mashed potatoes + fresh grilled asparagus

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$17.00+

assorted vegetables, teriyaki sauce, white rice

Asian Stir Fry

Asian Stir Fry

$17.00+

assorted vegetables, white rice, teriyaki sauce, seafood sauce

General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$17.00

tempura fried chicken, broccoli tossed in general tso sauce + white rice

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$17.00

tempura fried chicken, broccoli tossed in orange sauce + white rice

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$18.00

fresh scallops, shrimp, assorted vegetables tossed with udon noodles + seafood sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$19.00

sesame encrusted ahi tuna, asian slaw drizzled with honey aioli, tataki sauce + white rice

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$17.00+

assorted vegetables, yakisoba noodles tossed in yakisoba sauce

Tokyo Shrimp

Tokyo Shrimp

$18.00

fresh shrimp, white rice, assorted vegetables tossed with teriyaki + seafood sauce

Lobster Soup

Lobster Soup

$22.00

lobster cooked with lemon juice, butter, mixed in a creamy broth with scallops, shrimp, scallions + ramen noodles

Udon Soup

Udon Soup

$15.00

udon noodles with scallions, mushrooms + shrimp tempura

Seafood Ramen

Seafood Ramen

$15.00

shrimp, scallops, seafood broth, cream, scallions + ramen noodles

Sushi Burritos & Poke Bowls

Bay Side Sushi Burrito

Bay Side Sushi Burrito

$12.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy crap mix, cream cheese, spicy mayo + eel sauce

Tsunami Sushi Burrito

Tsunami Sushi Burrito

$13.00

soft shell crab, spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo + eel sauce

Under The Sea Sushi Burrito

Under The Sea Sushi Burrito

$13.00

tuna, salmon, tobiko, avocado, scallions, cucumber, eel sauce + honey mayo

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.00

salmon, cucumber, avocado, mango, seaweed salad, spicy mayo + rice

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.00

tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, crab salad, mango, spicy mayo, eel sauce + rice

Shrimp Tempura Poke Bowl

Shrimp Tempura Poke Bowl

$12.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes, eel sauce + rice

Spicy Crab Poke Bowl

Spicy Crab Poke Bowl

$11.00

spicy crab mix, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce + rice

Nigiri & Sashimi

2 pieces per order
Cooked Shrimp Nigiri

Cooked Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Egg Nigiri

Egg Nigiri

$5.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Flying Fish Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri

Flying Fish Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri

$8.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Octopus Nigiri

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Salmon Roe Nigiri

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$7.00

2 pieces per order

Salmon Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri

Salmon Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces per order

Sea Scallops Nigiri

Sea Scallops Nigiri

$6.00

2 pieces per order

Smelt Fish Roe Nigiri

Smelt Fish Roe Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Smelt Fish Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri

Smelt Fish Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri

$8.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order

Octopus Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$6.00

served over daikon radish two pieces per order

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

served over daikon radish two pieces per order

Sea Scallops Sashimi

Sea Scallops Sashimi

$6.00

served over daikon radish two pieces per order

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

served over daikon radish two pieces per order

White Tuna Sashimi

White Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

served over daikon radish two pieces per order

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.00

served over daikon radish two pieces per order

Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Sashimi

Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

topped with jalapeños + chili ponzu sauce

Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$23.00

twelve pieces of chef's choice fish sashimi served over sushi rice

Grand Sashimi Boat

Grand Sashimi Boat

$29.00

sixteen pieces of chef's choice fish sashimi served over daikon radish

Nigiri Sampler

Nigiri Sampler

$23.00

ten pieces of chef's choice nigiri, gluten free

Salmon Boat

$24.00

red diamond roll, liberty bell roll + two pieces of salmon nigiri (no substitutions).

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$21.00

two slices of salmon, tuna, white tuna + yellowtail sashimi, gluten free

Tuna Boat

$31.00

cancun roll, plaza tower roll + two pieces of tuna nigiri (no substitutions)

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$19.00

barbeque eel served over sushi rice with avocado, seaweed salad + eel sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cali roll

$3.00

Kids rice roll

$3.00

Kids veggie roll

$3.00

Kids chicken tenders

$5.00

Kids Zen Noodles

$5.00

Kids Orange Chicken

$5.00

Desserts

Choc Decadence GF

$7.00

Fried cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate cake

$7.00

Sauces

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50
