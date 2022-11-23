Formosa Sushi
1,680 Reviews
$$
221 E College St
Iowa City, IA 52240
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Asian Chicken Wings
five chicken wings served with spicy mayo + ranch
Calamari Appetizer
fried calamari rings, served with spicy mayo
Crab + Cilantro Dip
creamy crab, cilantro, served with wonton chips
Chicken Lips
five pieces served with ranch
Crab Rangoons
four pieces of cream cheese crab filled wontons with sweet + sour sauce
Crab Cakes
crab cakes mixed with japanese red crumb, honey mayo + sweet sauce
Crab Salad
bowl of spicy crab mix dressed in spicy mayo on a bed of shredded cucumber
Edamame
chilled soybeans + sea salt
Mixed Greens Salad
side salad with your choice of dressing: ginger, miso blue cheese, ranch + soy-balsamic vinaigrette
Miso Soup
sea salt, scallions, miso tofu + seaweed
Loaded Miso
miso soup, steamed rice + sriracha
Octopus Salad
marinated octopus, seasoned gourd + mushrooms
Steamed Rice
white steamed rice
Seaweed Salad
blend of hidjike, wakame + kombu seaweed
Crispy Spring Rolls
three pieces, vegetable spring rolls with sweet + sour sauce
Miyagi's Dumplings
five pieces, pork steamed dumplings served with soy-citrus dipping sauce
Tokyo Wraps
rice paper rolls with cucumber, vegetables, beef + peanut sauce
Green Bean Tempura App
lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura App
lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura App
lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce
Combo Tempura App
lightly battered served with soy-citrus dipping sauce
Ahi Tuna Tower
raw tuna, fresh avocado + chili sesame sauce
Sushi
Asparagus Roll
fresh asparagus + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)
Asparagus Tempura
tempura fried asparagus with eel sauce (8 pieces)
Avocado Roll
fresh avocado + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)
Avocado Tempura
avocado roll tempura fried + topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)
Beef Roll
beef teriyaki, asparagus, cream cheese + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Calamari Tempura
tempura fried calamari + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Cali
crab, avocado, cucumber + sesame seeds (8 pieces)
Cali Dreaming
cali roll tempura fried topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo +eel sauce (8-9 pieces)
Cancun
tuna, jalapeno, cucumber, scallions topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Captain Crunch
shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes + eel sauce (6 pieces)
Caterpillar
crab, cucumber, eel topped with avocado, eel sauce + sesame seeds (10 pieces)
Chicken Roll
chicken teriyaki, cucumber + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Crunchy Calamari
fried calamari, crab, cream cheese topped with tempura flakes + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Cucumber Roll
fresh cucumber + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)
Dragon
shrimp tempura topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce + sesame seeds (10 pieces)
Eat Your Veggies Roll
veggie roll tempura fried, topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo + eel sauce
Eel & Avocado
barbecue eel, avocado + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Eel Tempura
eel & avocado roll tempura fried, topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)
Egg Tempura
tempura sweet egg + eel sauce (9 pieces)
El Diablo
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno topped with spicy crab mix, eel sauce + sriracha (6-7 pieces)
Finding Nemo
salmon, avocado, cucumber rolled in soy paper topped with spicy mayo, gluten free (6-7 pieces)
Formosa
avocado, scallions, yellowtail, salmon tempura fried topped with cream cheese, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (8-9 pieces)
Fried Pickle Roll
tempura fried pickle + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Full Moon
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, scallions, cilantro in a cucumber shell, topped with salmon roe + honey mayo (8 pieces)
Godzilla
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce + tobiko. (8 pieces)
Green Bean Tempura
tempura fried green beans topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)
Green Monster
asparagus, cucumber and fried tofu topped with avocado, honey mayo + asian pesto, gluten free (10 pieces)
Hawkeye
lobster, blue crab mixed, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce + sesame seeds (10 pieces)
Heart
salmon, avocado rolled in soy paper, topped with spicy mayo + mango sauce, gluten free (10 pieces)
Hot Mama
tuna, avocado, jalapeno, scallions topped with yellowtail, honey mayo + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)
Iowa City
beef, cream cheese, asparagus tempura fried, topped with crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (9 pieces)
Jalapeño
salmon, tuna, jalapeno, scallions, avocado, cucumber topped with asian pesto, spicy mayo, sriracha + masago (8 pieces)
King Crab
spicy crab roll topped with spicy crab mix, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Las Vegas
crab meat, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura-fried, topped with spicy tuna, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura flakes (9 pieces)
Liberty Bell
tempura fried philly roll topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Lion King
lobster, blue crab mixed, cucumber, avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with tiger shrimp, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Old Capital
soft shell crab, spicy crab mix topped with white, red tuna, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Philly
salmon, cream cheese, scallions + cucumber gluten free (8 pieces)
Plaza Tower
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, scallions, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + mango sauce (10 pieces)
Rainbow
eel + avocado topped with assorted fish (10 pieces)
Red Diamond
salmon, scallions, cucumber, jalapeno topped with avocado, spicy mayo + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)
Red Lobster
lobster, blue crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno topped with seared scallops, honey mayo, scallions + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)
Red Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions topped with seared white tuna, masago, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Rice Roll
sushi rice inside topped with spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Rock N Roll
egg roll tempura fried topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (9 pieces)
Salmon Delight
scallop, scallions, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, tataki sauce + honey mayo (10 pieces)
Salmon Lover
philly roll topped with salmon, avocado + honey mayo, gluten free (10 pieces)
Salmon Roll
fresh salmon, gluten free (8 pieces)
Salmon Tempura
salmon roll tempura fried topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)
Scorpion
shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy crab mix, tempura flakes, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Sea Breeze
tuna, avocado, cucumber rolled in soy paper + spicy mayo. gluten free (6 pieces)
Seared Steak
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, scallions topped with beef, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Shrimp Tempura
tempura fried shrimp + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Spicy Crab
crab, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo
Spicy Lobster
lobster, blue crab mixed, tuna, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper, topped with honey mayo, asian pesto + sriracha gluten free (6-7 pieces)
Spicy Salmon
salmon, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)
Spicy Scallop
scallop, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)
Spicy Tuna
tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)
Spicy White Tuna
white tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo gluten free (8 pieces)
Spicy Yellowtail
yellowtail, cucumber, scallions, spicy dust + spicy mayo, gluten free (8 pieces)
Spider
sift shell crab, avocado, cucumber, scallions, masago, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Summer Roll
fried sweet potato, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Sunshine
tuna, yellowtail, avocado, scallions wrapped in a cucumber shell, topped with spicy mayo + tobiko, gluten free (8 pieces)
Super Tuna
tempura fried spicy tuna roll topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Surf & Turf
beef, asparagus, avocado, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with eel sauce and honey mayo (6 pieces)
Sweet Potato
sweet potato tempura fried + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Tiger Shrimp
spicy shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with tiger shrimp, asian pesto, spicy mayo + eel sauce (10 pieces)
Titanic
red tuna, white tuna, yellowtail, cream cheese, scallions, avocado all tempura fried, topped with spicy mayo + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Tofu Roll
fried tofu, avocado + cucumber, gluten free (8 pieces)
Tropical Rainforest
salmon, mango, cream cheese topped with avocado + mango sauce, gluten free (10 pieces)
Tuna Roll
fresh tuna, gluten free (8 pieces)
Veggie Roll
fresh veggies + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)
Veggie Tempura Roll
veggie roll tempura fried (8 pieces)
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, scallions + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)
Entrees
Asian Beef Tips
served with mashed potatoes + fresh grilled asparagus
Teriyaki
assorted vegetables, teriyaki sauce, white rice
Asian Stir Fry
assorted vegetables, white rice, teriyaki sauce, seafood sauce
General Tso Chicken
tempura fried chicken, broccoli tossed in general tso sauce + white rice
Orange Chicken
tempura fried chicken, broccoli tossed in orange sauce + white rice
Seafood Pasta
fresh scallops, shrimp, assorted vegetables tossed with udon noodles + seafood sauce
Seared Ahi Tuna
sesame encrusted ahi tuna, asian slaw drizzled with honey aioli, tataki sauce + white rice
Yakisoba
assorted vegetables, yakisoba noodles tossed in yakisoba sauce
Tokyo Shrimp
fresh shrimp, white rice, assorted vegetables tossed with teriyaki + seafood sauce
Lobster Soup
lobster cooked with lemon juice, butter, mixed in a creamy broth with scallops, shrimp, scallions + ramen noodles
Udon Soup
udon noodles with scallions, mushrooms + shrimp tempura
Seafood Ramen
shrimp, scallops, seafood broth, cream, scallions + ramen noodles
Sushi Burritos & Poke Bowls
Bay Side Sushi Burrito
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy crap mix, cream cheese, spicy mayo + eel sauce
Tsunami Sushi Burrito
soft shell crab, spicy crab mix, avocado, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo + eel sauce
Under The Sea Sushi Burrito
tuna, salmon, tobiko, avocado, scallions, cucumber, eel sauce + honey mayo
Salmon Poke Bowl
salmon, cucumber, avocado, mango, seaweed salad, spicy mayo + rice
Tuna Poke Bowl
tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, crab salad, mango, spicy mayo, eel sauce + rice
Shrimp Tempura Poke Bowl
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes, eel sauce + rice
Spicy Crab Poke Bowl
spicy crab mix, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce + rice
Nigiri & Sashimi
Cooked Shrimp Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Eel Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Egg Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Flying Fish Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Octopus Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Salmon Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Salmon Roe Nigiri
2 pieces per order
Salmon Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri
2 pieces per order
Sea Scallops Nigiri
2 pieces per order
Smelt Fish Roe Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Smelt Fish Roe With Quail Egg Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Tuna Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
White Tuna Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Yellowtail Nigiri
served on top molded ball of rice two pieces per order
Octopus Sashimi
served over daikon radish two pieces per order
Salmon Sashimi
served over daikon radish two pieces per order
Sea Scallops Sashimi
served over daikon radish two pieces per order
Tuna Sashimi
served over daikon radish two pieces per order
White Tuna Sashimi
served over daikon radish two pieces per order
Yellowtail Sashimi
served over daikon radish two pieces per order
Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Sashimi
topped with jalapeños + chili ponzu sauce
Chirashi Don
twelve pieces of chef's choice fish sashimi served over sushi rice
Grand Sashimi Boat
sixteen pieces of chef's choice fish sashimi served over daikon radish
Nigiri Sampler
ten pieces of chef's choice nigiri, gluten free
Salmon Boat
red diamond roll, liberty bell roll + two pieces of salmon nigiri (no substitutions).
Sashimi Appetizer
two slices of salmon, tuna, white tuna + yellowtail sashimi, gluten free
Tuna Boat
cancun roll, plaza tower roll + two pieces of tuna nigiri (no substitutions)
Unagi Don
barbeque eel served over sushi rice with avocado, seaweed salad + eel sauce.