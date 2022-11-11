Restaurant header imageView gallery

Formosa Restaurant

5425 HWY 153

Hixson, TN 37343

Popular Items

202 EGG DROP SOUP
201 WONTON SOUP
831. Chicken Fried Rice

Appetizers

PUPU PLATE

PUPU PLATE

$15.95

Flaming Appetizers – 2 Person Minimum) Chicken fingers, Egg Rolls, Cho-Cho, Fantail Shrimps, Fried Wontons, and Ribs. Served with fire pot

101 EGG ROLL

101 EGG ROLL

$1.95

Stuffed with shrimp ground meat Chinese cabbage and celery in extra crispy skin.

101 VEGETABLE EGG ROLL

101 VEGETABLE EGG ROLL

$1.95

Chinese cabbage and celery in extra crispy skin.

102 SHRIMP TOAST

102 SHRIMP TOAST

$6.75

Shrimp minced with water chestnuts then spread on bread and deep fried.

103 BARBEQUED SPARE RIB

103 BARBEQUED SPARE RIB

$7.25

Barbecued meaty loin rib

104 Fried Wonton

104 Fried Wonton

$5.75

Minced pork wrapped with noodle sheets and deep fried.

105 GOLDEN SPEARS

105 GOLDEN SPEARS

$8.25

Tender chicken drumsticks dipped in egg batter and deep fried.

106 CHO-CHO

106 CHO-CHO

$7.25

Marinated tender beef in a special sauce then deep fried

107 FANTAIL FRIED SHRIMP

107 FANTAIL FRIED SHRIMP

$7.25

Jumbo shrimp dipped in a special batter then deep fried

108 FRIED MEAT DUMPLING

108 FRIED MEAT DUMPLING

$7.25

Pan-fried dumplings with pork and vegetable

109 STEAMED MEAT DUMPLING

109 STEAMED MEAT DUMPLING

$7.25

Pot-steamed dumplings with pork and vegetable

110 BARBEQUED PORK

110 BARBEQUED PORK

$7.25

Sliced barbequed roast pork in special sauce

111 CRAB RANGOON

111 CRAB RANGOON

$7.25

Delicate blend of crab meat with cream cheese

112 CHICKEN FINGER & FRENCH FRIES

112 CHICKEN FINGER & FRENCH FRIES

$7.95
113 STEAMED MINI BUNS

113 STEAMED MINI BUNS

$7.25Out of stock

Small steamed bun with pork inside Please allow an additional 15~20 minutes.

Soups

201 WONTON SOUP

201 WONTON SOUP

$3.25
202 EGG DROP SOUP

202 EGG DROP SOUP

$3.25
203 HOT AND SOUR SOUP

203 HOT AND SOUR SOUP

$3.25
204 SHAAN SHIN SOUP for 2

204 SHAAN SHIN SOUP for 2

$9.95
205 VEGETABLE SOUP for 2

205 VEGETABLE SOUP for 2

$8.75
206 SIZZILING RICE SOUP for 2

206 SIZZILING RICE SOUP for 2

$9.95
207 SEAWOOD AND EGG SOUP for 2

207 SEAWOOD AND EGG SOUP for 2

$8.75
208 CORN SOUP W CRAB MEAT for 2

208 CORN SOUP W CRAB MEAT for 2

$9.95
209 SPECIAL WONTON SOUP for 2

209 SPECIAL WONTON SOUP for 2

$9.95

Family Dinners

Served with Egg Roll, Steamed or Fried Rice, Hot or Iced Tea, Choice of Soup: Wonton, Egg Drop or Hot and Sour Soup

Family Dinner for 2

$28.25

Family Dinner for 3

$40.95

Family Dinner for 4

$54.75

Family Dinner for 5

$66.95

Family Dinner for 6

$80.95

Chef's Specialties

900 Seasame Chicken

900 Seasame Chicken

$12.25

Deep fried white meat chicken blended with a few green vegetables in a special brown sauce and topped with sesame seeds

901 General Taso's Chicken

901 General Taso's Chicken

$12.25

HOT! Crispy white meat chicken stir fried with hot chili pepper and fresh vegetables. Tossed in a tangy sweet sauce with hints of garlic and spine.

902 Orange Peel Beef

902 Orange Peel Beef

$13.75

HOT! Sliced choice of flank steak sautéed with orange peel ginger hot pepper with a fabulous taste.

903 Princess Steak Kew Plus

903 Princess Steak Kew Plus

$14.55

HOT! Hearty pieces of rib eye steak plus jumbo shrimp in hot brown sauce

904 Silver Shrimp

904 Silver Shrimp

$14.55

HOT! Jumbo shrimp marinated with ginger sautéed with green onion hot pepper served in foil paper

905 Lobster with cashew nut in bird's nest

905 Lobster with cashew nut in bird's nest

$19.55

Fresh shelless Lobster sautéed with cashew nuts in light sauce served in bird’s nest

906 Formosa Five Flavor Shrimp with Pecans

906 Formosa Five Flavor Shrimp with Pecans

$14.95

Jumbo gulf shrimp marinate in white wine sautéed with snow peas sweet bell pepper and fresh mushrooms in a delicately spiced sauce. Topped with pecans

Happy Family

Happy Family

$26.95

A combination of sea and land all in one. Crab Meat, Sea Scallops, Jumbo Shrimp, Tender Beef, Chicken, and Roast Pork sauteed with Mixed Chinese Vegetables. Served on a Sizzling Hot Plate

Vegetable

301. Formosa Mixed Vegetables

301. Formosa Mixed Vegetables

$10.25

Assorted Chinese vegetables stir fried in a light delicate sauce

302. Spiced Japanese Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

302. Spiced Japanese Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$10.25

HOT! Sliced egg plant stir fried with special pungent garlic sauce

303. Buddhist Style Combination

303. Buddhist Style Combination

$10.25

A vegetarian dish made with special wheat flour and soy beans, lots of nutrition for the vegetarian

304. Formosa Green Beans

304. Formosa Green Beans

$10.25

Sautéed fresh snap beans in a delightful mild spicy soy wine sauce

306. Bean Curd with Black Bean Sauce

306. Bean Curd with Black Bean Sauce

$10.25

HOT! Lightly fried soy bean curd with ginger garlic and black beans fresh mushrooms mixed for wonderful mildly spicy taste

307. Sweet & Sour Fried Mushrooms

307. Sweet & Sour Fried Mushrooms

$10.25

Very special for the vegetarian breaded and fried mushrooms

309. Bean Curd Home Style

309. Bean Curd Home Style

$10.25

HOT! Bean curd lightly fried with black mushrooms and bamboo shoots in spicy bean sauce

310. Spicy Bean Curd

310. Spicy Bean Curd

$10.25

HOT! Bean curd with special spicy sauce in authentic Chinese style

Seafood

401. Sweet & Sour Shrimp

401. Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$11.25

Jumbo shrimp dipped in egg batter and deep fried served with vegetables in sweet and sour sauce

402. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

402. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$11.25

Jumbo shrimp marinated in egg white and mushrooms

404. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

404. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$11.25

Shrimp dipped in egg batter then deep fried. Served with crispy cashew nuts in rich brown sauce

405. Shrimp with Vegetables

405. Shrimp with Vegetables

$11.25

Jumbo shrimp with fresh vegetables in light sauce

406. Shrimp with Snow Peas

406. Shrimp with Snow Peas

$11.25

Jumbo shrimp stir fried with fresh snow peas

407. Imperial Shrimp

407. Imperial Shrimp

$11.25

HOT! Shrimp dipped in egg batter then deep fried Served with fresh vegetables in a rich spicy sauce

408. Governor's Shrimp

408. Governor's Shrimp

$11.25

HOT! Fresh prawns stir fried in a fabulous sauce with peanuts and hot peppers

409. Mandarin Combination

409. Mandarin Combination

$12.25

A delicate combinations of jumbo shrimp sliced chicken and tender beef sautéed with Chinese fresh vegetables in rich brown sauce

410. Shrimp with Sizzling Rice

410. Shrimp with Sizzling Rice

$12.25

Tender shrimp vegetables mushrooms in sizzling golden rice crust

411. Spiced Garlic Sauce Shrimp

411. Spiced Garlic Sauce Shrimp

$12.25

HOT! Prawns sautéed with cloud-ear mushrooms water chestnuts and red peppers in a pungent garlic sauce

412. Two Kinds of Shrimp

412. Two Kinds of Shrimp

$12.25

Two tasty flavors of shrimp separated in different sauce

413. Shrimp Velvet

413. Shrimp Velvet

$12.25

Jumbo shrimp marinated in frothy egg white gently sautéed with broccoli

416. Hunan Shrimp

416. Hunan Shrimp

$12.25

HOT! Jumbo shrimp sautéed with ginger in hot chili sauce

417. Scallops with Snow Peas

417. Scallops with Snow Peas

$14.25

Fresh scallops with water chestnuts snow peas in wine sauce

418. Scallops with Beef

418. Scallops with Beef

$14.25

Tender sliced beef with fresh scallops spring onions and bamboo shoots in brown bean sauce

419. Scallops with Garlic Sauce

419. Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$14.25

HOT! Marinated scallops sautéed with water chestnuts cloud-ear mushrooms in garlic sauce

420. Scallops with Five Flavored Sauce

420. Scallops with Five Flavored Sauce

$14.25

HOT! Fresh scallops sautéed with water chestnuts cloud-ear mushrooms in garlic sauce.

421. Scallops with Vegetables

421. Scallops with Vegetables

$14.25

Fresh scallops with snow peas Chinese cabbage mushrooms carrots bamboo shoots water chestnuts in light sauce.

425. CRAB MEAT WITH SIZZLING RICE

425. CRAB MEAT WITH SIZZLING RICE

$14.95

Crab meat in vegetables in sizzling golden rice crust

426. Formosa Seafood Lover's Plate

426. Formosa Seafood Lover's Plate

$16.55

A beautiful combination of lobster jumbo shrimp deep sea scallops and crab meat

427. Sweet & Sour Fish

427. Sweet & Sour Fish

$13.25

Sliced fish dipped in egg batter then stir fried served in sweet and sour sauce

428. Peking Fish

428. Peking Fish

$13.25

Flounder dipped in egg batter then stir fried in brown sauce with vegetables

429. Crispy Fish

429. Crispy Fish

$23.25

HOT! Whole Red Snapper fish in Chinese style dipped egg batter then deep fried until crispy served with hot brown sauce. Please allow an addition 15-20 Minutes to prepare.

430. Steamed Fish

430. Steamed Fish

$23.25

Whole fish steamed with ginger green onion mushrooms. Tender fish meat in wine sauce

431. Steamed Fish with Black Bean

431. Steamed Fish with Black Bean

$23.25

HOT! Whole Red Snapper steamed with ginger black beans hot pepper creating a richer taste

432. Peking Lobster

432. Peking Lobster

$23.25

Shell less lobster in tantalizing sauce with water chestnuts mushrooms with egg and garlic

433. Canton Style Lobster

433. Canton Style Lobster

$23.25

Shell less lobster in tantalizing sauce with water chestnuts mushrooms with egg and garlic

435. Lobster with Garlic Sauce

435. Lobster with Garlic Sauce

$23.25

HOT! Lobster meat cut into dainty morsels stewed with garlic sauce

Chicken

500. Chicken with Broccoli

500. Chicken with Broccoli

$10.25

Chicken slices lightly stir fried with fresh broccoli

501. Sweet & Sour Chicken

501. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.25

Chunks of chicken breast deep fried in batter served in a over sweet & sour sauce

501. Orange Chicken

$10.25

501. Lemon Chicken

$10.25
502. Chicken & Mushrooms

502. Chicken & Mushrooms

$10.25

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, water chestnuts & snow peas in light sauce

503. Chicken with Cashew Nuts

503. Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$10.25

Chunks of chicken breast deep fried in batter, then sautéed with crispy cashew nuts in rich brown sauce

504. Garlic Chicken with Vegetables

504. Garlic Chicken with Vegetables

$10.25

Diced chicken water chestnuts and onions sautéed with fresh garlic in brown sauce in a famous Mandarin dish

505. Chicken with Almonds

505. Chicken with Almonds

$10.25

Diced chicken sautéed with water chestnuts mushrooms carrots and crispy almonds.

506. Peking Chicken

506. Peking Chicken

$10.25

Chunks of chicken breast Deep fried in batter with Peking Sauce

508. Hunan Chicken

508. Hunan Chicken

$10.25

HOT! Diced chicken sautéed with baby corn and green peppers in hot pepper sauce.

509. Governor's Chicken

509. Governor's Chicken

$10.25

HOT! Diced chicken green onions and peanuts with hot pepper

510. Chicken with Snow Peas

510. Chicken with Snow Peas

$10.25

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with snow peas in light sauce

511. Chicken with Curry

511. Chicken with Curry

$10.25

Tenderloin chicken with onions green peas carrots on rich curry sauce

513. Chicken with Five Flavor Sauce

513. Chicken with Five Flavor Sauce

$10.25

HOT! Diced white meat with assorted vegetables in special five flavored sauce.

514. Pineapple Chicken

514. Pineapple Chicken

$10.25

Sliced