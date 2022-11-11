Formosa Restaurant
No reviews yet
5425 HWY 153
Hixson, TN 37343
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
PUPU PLATE
Flaming Appetizers – 2 Person Minimum) Chicken fingers, Egg Rolls, Cho-Cho, Fantail Shrimps, Fried Wontons, and Ribs. Served with fire pot
101 EGG ROLL
Stuffed with shrimp ground meat Chinese cabbage and celery in extra crispy skin.
101 VEGETABLE EGG ROLL
Chinese cabbage and celery in extra crispy skin.
102 SHRIMP TOAST
Shrimp minced with water chestnuts then spread on bread and deep fried.
103 BARBEQUED SPARE RIB
Barbecued meaty loin rib
104 Fried Wonton
Minced pork wrapped with noodle sheets and deep fried.
105 GOLDEN SPEARS
Tender chicken drumsticks dipped in egg batter and deep fried.
106 CHO-CHO
Marinated tender beef in a special sauce then deep fried
107 FANTAIL FRIED SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp dipped in a special batter then deep fried
108 FRIED MEAT DUMPLING
Pan-fried dumplings with pork and vegetable
109 STEAMED MEAT DUMPLING
Pot-steamed dumplings with pork and vegetable
110 BARBEQUED PORK
Sliced barbequed roast pork in special sauce
111 CRAB RANGOON
Delicate blend of crab meat with cream cheese
112 CHICKEN FINGER & FRENCH FRIES
113 STEAMED MINI BUNS
Small steamed bun with pork inside Please allow an additional 15~20 minutes.
Soups
Family Dinners
Chef's Specialties
900 Seasame Chicken
Deep fried white meat chicken blended with a few green vegetables in a special brown sauce and topped with sesame seeds
901 General Taso's Chicken
HOT! Crispy white meat chicken stir fried with hot chili pepper and fresh vegetables. Tossed in a tangy sweet sauce with hints of garlic and spine.
902 Orange Peel Beef
HOT! Sliced choice of flank steak sautéed with orange peel ginger hot pepper with a fabulous taste.
903 Princess Steak Kew Plus
HOT! Hearty pieces of rib eye steak plus jumbo shrimp in hot brown sauce
904 Silver Shrimp
HOT! Jumbo shrimp marinated with ginger sautéed with green onion hot pepper served in foil paper
905 Lobster with cashew nut in bird's nest
Fresh shelless Lobster sautéed with cashew nuts in light sauce served in bird’s nest
906 Formosa Five Flavor Shrimp with Pecans
Jumbo gulf shrimp marinate in white wine sautéed with snow peas sweet bell pepper and fresh mushrooms in a delicately spiced sauce. Topped with pecans
Happy Family
A combination of sea and land all in one. Crab Meat, Sea Scallops, Jumbo Shrimp, Tender Beef, Chicken, and Roast Pork sauteed with Mixed Chinese Vegetables. Served on a Sizzling Hot Plate
Vegetable
301. Formosa Mixed Vegetables
Assorted Chinese vegetables stir fried in a light delicate sauce
302. Spiced Japanese Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
HOT! Sliced egg plant stir fried with special pungent garlic sauce
303. Buddhist Style Combination
A vegetarian dish made with special wheat flour and soy beans, lots of nutrition for the vegetarian
304. Formosa Green Beans
Sautéed fresh snap beans in a delightful mild spicy soy wine sauce
306. Bean Curd with Black Bean Sauce
HOT! Lightly fried soy bean curd with ginger garlic and black beans fresh mushrooms mixed for wonderful mildly spicy taste
307. Sweet & Sour Fried Mushrooms
Very special for the vegetarian breaded and fried mushrooms
309. Bean Curd Home Style
HOT! Bean curd lightly fried with black mushrooms and bamboo shoots in spicy bean sauce
310. Spicy Bean Curd
HOT! Bean curd with special spicy sauce in authentic Chinese style
Seafood
401. Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp dipped in egg batter and deep fried served with vegetables in sweet and sour sauce
402. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Jumbo shrimp marinated in egg white and mushrooms
404. Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Shrimp dipped in egg batter then deep fried. Served with crispy cashew nuts in rich brown sauce
405. Shrimp with Vegetables
Jumbo shrimp with fresh vegetables in light sauce
406. Shrimp with Snow Peas
Jumbo shrimp stir fried with fresh snow peas
407. Imperial Shrimp
HOT! Shrimp dipped in egg batter then deep fried Served with fresh vegetables in a rich spicy sauce
408. Governor's Shrimp
HOT! Fresh prawns stir fried in a fabulous sauce with peanuts and hot peppers
409. Mandarin Combination
A delicate combinations of jumbo shrimp sliced chicken and tender beef sautéed with Chinese fresh vegetables in rich brown sauce
410. Shrimp with Sizzling Rice
Tender shrimp vegetables mushrooms in sizzling golden rice crust
411. Spiced Garlic Sauce Shrimp
HOT! Prawns sautéed with cloud-ear mushrooms water chestnuts and red peppers in a pungent garlic sauce
412. Two Kinds of Shrimp
Two tasty flavors of shrimp separated in different sauce
413. Shrimp Velvet
Jumbo shrimp marinated in frothy egg white gently sautéed with broccoli
416. Hunan Shrimp
HOT! Jumbo shrimp sautéed with ginger in hot chili sauce
417. Scallops with Snow Peas
Fresh scallops with water chestnuts snow peas in wine sauce
418. Scallops with Beef
Tender sliced beef with fresh scallops spring onions and bamboo shoots in brown bean sauce
419. Scallops with Garlic Sauce
HOT! Marinated scallops sautéed with water chestnuts cloud-ear mushrooms in garlic sauce
420. Scallops with Five Flavored Sauce
HOT! Fresh scallops sautéed with water chestnuts cloud-ear mushrooms in garlic sauce.
421. Scallops with Vegetables
Fresh scallops with snow peas Chinese cabbage mushrooms carrots bamboo shoots water chestnuts in light sauce.
425. CRAB MEAT WITH SIZZLING RICE
Crab meat in vegetables in sizzling golden rice crust
426. Formosa Seafood Lover's Plate
A beautiful combination of lobster jumbo shrimp deep sea scallops and crab meat
427. Sweet & Sour Fish
Sliced fish dipped in egg batter then stir fried served in sweet and sour sauce
428. Peking Fish
Flounder dipped in egg batter then stir fried in brown sauce with vegetables
429. Crispy Fish
HOT! Whole Red Snapper fish in Chinese style dipped egg batter then deep fried until crispy served with hot brown sauce. Please allow an addition 15-20 Minutes to prepare.
430. Steamed Fish
Whole fish steamed with ginger green onion mushrooms. Tender fish meat in wine sauce
431. Steamed Fish with Black Bean
HOT! Whole Red Snapper steamed with ginger black beans hot pepper creating a richer taste
432. Peking Lobster
Shell less lobster in tantalizing sauce with water chestnuts mushrooms with egg and garlic
433. Canton Style Lobster
Shell less lobster in tantalizing sauce with water chestnuts mushrooms with egg and garlic
435. Lobster with Garlic Sauce
HOT! Lobster meat cut into dainty morsels stewed with garlic sauce
Chicken
500. Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken slices lightly stir fried with fresh broccoli
501. Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chunks of chicken breast deep fried in batter served in a over sweet & sour sauce
501. Orange Chicken
501. Lemon Chicken
502. Chicken & Mushrooms
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, water chestnuts & snow peas in light sauce
503. Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Chunks of chicken breast deep fried in batter, then sautéed with crispy cashew nuts in rich brown sauce
504. Garlic Chicken with Vegetables
Diced chicken water chestnuts and onions sautéed with fresh garlic in brown sauce in a famous Mandarin dish
505. Chicken with Almonds
Diced chicken sautéed with water chestnuts mushrooms carrots and crispy almonds.
506. Peking Chicken
Chunks of chicken breast Deep fried in batter with Peking Sauce
508. Hunan Chicken
HOT! Diced chicken sautéed with baby corn and green peppers in hot pepper sauce.
509. Governor's Chicken
HOT! Diced chicken green onions and peanuts with hot pepper
510. Chicken with Snow Peas
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with snow peas in light sauce
511. Chicken with Curry
Tenderloin chicken with onions green peas carrots on rich curry sauce
513. Chicken with Five Flavor Sauce
HOT! Diced white meat with assorted vegetables in special five flavored sauce.
514. Pineapple Chicken
Sliced