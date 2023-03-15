Formosa Bites
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Formosa Bites brings authentic Taiwanese flavors reminiscent of its famous night markets throughout the region. Their menu is curated with both familiar favorites and new interpretations of traditional dishes. Everything, from signature dishes like their red chili oil wontons and pork belly sliders, to the newly offered beef noodle soup, is lovingly hand-crafted from scratch with the freshest ingredients.
Location
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant