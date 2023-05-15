Formula Fresh Superfood Bar 4307 LEGENDARY DR, D134

The Shorty

$13.00

Base blend: Strawberries, organic acai, and coconut milk. Topped with: banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), house-made coconut whip cream, and honey. The shorty is reminiscent of frozen strawberry shortcake... but better, and healthier! **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.