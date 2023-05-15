  • Home
  Destin
  Formula Fresh Superfood Bar - 4307 LEGENDARY DR, D134
Formula Fresh Superfood Bar 4307 LEGENDARY DR, D134

No reviews yet

4307 LEGENDARY DR, D134

Sandestin, FL 32541

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

SMOOTHIES

Simple Smoothies

Be Invincible

$8.00+

Acai, banana, strawberries, blueberries, house-made apple juice.

Be Awesome

$8.00+

Banana, strawberries, agave, almond milk.

Be Breezy

$8.00+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut Water

Protein Smoothies

Be Lean

$9.50+

Spinach, kale, banana, strawberries, vanilla whey, fat burner, coconut water.

Be Tasty

$9.50+

Banana, raw cacao, peanut butter, vanilla whey, almond milk.

Be Buzzed

$9.50+

Cold Brew Coffee, Collagen, Dates, Banana, Almond Milk

Be Joyful

$9.50+

Almond butter, chocolate whey, banana, coconut milk, medjool dates.

Be Crunchy

$9.50+

Blueberries, banana, peanut butter, hemp granola, vanilla whey, almond milk.

Be Happy

$9.50+

strawberries, acai, coconut milk rounds, coconut meat, agave, pineapple juice, collagen, topped with coconut whip cream

Premium Superfood Smoothies

Be Complete

$11.00+

Spinach, kale, strawberries, blueberries, banana, maca, chia seeds, spirulina, vanilla rice protein, coconut water.

Be Alive

$11.00+

Strawberries, almond butter, spinach, banana, vanilla whey, cacao nibs, probiotic, almond milk.

Be Limitless

$11.00+

Cold Brew Coffee, Almond Butter, MCT Oil, Spinach, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Rice Protein, Banana, Dates, Coconut Milk

Be Clean

$11.00+

Mango, Cucumber, Banana, Lemon, Ginger, Coconut Oil, Hemp Protein, Kale, Immunity Booster, Coconut Water

Be Keto

$11.00+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Spinach, Avocado, Chia Seeds, MCT oil, Vanilla whey, Coconut Milk

Be Paleo

$11.00+

Banana, cinnamon, vanilla whey, almond milk.

JUICE - MADE TO ORDER

Juice Blend

Sweet Green

$7.95+

Spinach, kale, celery, apple, lemon, pineapple.

Clean Mojito

$7.95+

Kale, orange, cucumber, apple, ginger, lime.

Spicy Beet

$7.95+

Beet, apple, kale, celery, lemon, ginger, cayenne.

Be Bright

$7.95+

Carrot, orange, lemon, ginger, young Thai coconut water.

The Refresher

$7.95+

Pineapple, cucumber, apple

Greens & Protein

$7.95+

Spinach, cucumber, apple, ginger, parsley, collagen

Make Your Own Blend

$7.95+

Wellness Shots

Immunity

$6.00

Ginger, lemon, and cayenne

Super Shot

$6.00

Orange, lemon, ginger, and turmeric

Energy

$6.00

Beet, lemon, ginger, turmeric, and vitamin B12

Detox

$6.00

Lemon, lime, activated charcoal, stevia, chlorophyll

Pure Juice

Orange

$7.50+

Apple

$7.50+

Pineapple

$7.50+

Celery

$7.50+

Grapefruit

$7.50+

BOWLS

ACAI BOWLS

Be Yummy

$13.00

Base Blend: organic acai, banana, and almond milk. Topped with: banana, strawberries, peanut butter, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), cacao nibs. ** We blend acai and a variety of healthy fruits and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.

Blue Almond

$13.00

Base blend: organic acai, blueberries, almond butter, banana, and almond milk. Topped with: banana, blueberries, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), coconut flakes, crushed almonds, and agave. ** We blend acai and a variety of healthy fruits and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.

Beach Bowl

$13.00

Base blend: organic acai, strawberries, mango, and coconut water. Topped with: hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), banana, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries, and agave. **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.

The Shorty

$13.00

Base blend: Strawberries, organic acai, and coconut milk. Topped with: banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), house-made coconut whip cream, and honey. The shorty is reminiscent of frozen strawberry shortcake... but better, and healthier! **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.

Berry Blast

$13.00

Base blend: organic açaí, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, agave, and almond milk Topped with: hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and agave. **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.

Cacao Dream

$13.00

Base blend: organic acai, blueberries, strawberries, banana, peanut butter, raw cacao, and coconut milk .Topped with: banana, strawberries, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), coconut flakes, cacao nibs, and house-made chocolate honey. **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.

Detox Bowl

$13.50

Base blend: banana, strawberries, organic acai, spinach, activated charcoal, hemp protein, and almond milk. Topped with: banana, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), PB2, blueberries, coconut flakes, chocolate honey. **Ingredients are blended into a sorbet consistency and we top them off with nutrient dense superfood toppings.

Pure Acai Bowl

$13.00

TOAST

Avocado Toast

$5.00+

Sprouted grain toast, avocado, himalayan pink sea salt, cumin, lemon zest, olive oil & crushed red pepper.

Blueberry Toast

$5.00+

Sprouted grain toast, cashew butter spread, blueberries, coconut flakes, agave drizzle

Banana Toast

$5.00+

Sprouted grain toast, sliced banana, peanut butter, dairy free mini chocolate chips, housemade chocolate honey drizzle

Strawberry Toast

$5.00+

Sprouted grain toast, chocolate hazelnut spread, strawberries, hemp granola, local honey drizzle

Make your own

$5.00+

COFFEE

Daily Brew

Daily Brew

$2.25+

Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee

$4.75

Sweetened Cold Brew

Sweetened Cold Brew

$2.75+

JUICE - COLD PRESSED BOTTLE

Juice Blend - Bottle - 16 oz

Be Beachy

$11.00

Pineapple, Apple, Lemon

Be Brainy

$11.00

Almonds, Cold Brew, Dates, Vanilla Extract

Be Bright

$11.00

Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Lemon, Young Thai Coconut Water

Be Fed

$11.00

Almonds, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract, Dates

Be High

$11.00

Almonds, Cacao Powder, Vanilla Extract, Dates

Be Hot

$11.00

Pineapple, Young Thai Coconut Water, Lemon, Cayenne

Be New

$11.00

Beets, Cucumber, Apple, Lime

Be Skinny

$11.00

Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon

Be Summer

$11.00

Watermelon, Pineapple, Lemon, Young Thai Coconut Water

Sweet Greens

$11.00

Celery, Apple, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Lemon

Juice 100% - 12 oz

Apple

$7.00

Grapefruit

$7.00

Orange

$7.00

Watermelon

$7.00

Enhanced Water - Bottle - 16 oz.

Detox Lemonade

$8.00

Activated Charcoal, Lemon, Grapefruit, Alkaline Water, Agave, Rosemary

Turmeric Tonic

$8.00

Turmeric, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, Agave, Filtered Water

SNACKS

Bliss Balls

Vegan Protein Bliss Balls

$6.25

Gluten-free oats, organic vanilla rice protein, flaxseed, chia seeds, peanut butter, agave, dairy free mini chocolate chips

Chocolate Chip Protein Bites

$6.25

Gluten-free oats, vanilla whey protein, coconut, vanilla, peanut butter, local honey, cacao nibs, dairy free mini chocolate chips

Dairy Free Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Fruit cup

16 oz. cup of fresh cut strawberries, pineapple, and blueberries

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Kind Bars

Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Swell Pops

Swell Pops

$5.00

RETAIL

Argo Coffee Grounds

$15.00

Bee Pollen 10 oz

$21.99

Bee Pollen 4.5 oz

$13.99

Beehive Candle

$4.99

Chapstick

$3.99

Creamed Honey (Cinnamon)

$16.99

Creamed Honey (Wildflower)

$16.99

Fern Candle

$24.99

Honeycomb Candle

$17.99

Large Candle in Tin

$19.99

Lotion Bar

$7.99

Orgain Chocolate Protein Pack

$4.99

Orgain Vanilla Protein Pack

$4.99

Protein Cookie

$3.00

Skin Care Gift Bag

$17.99

Small Giftbag

$13.99

Smiley Hats

$20.00

Soap (Honeysuckle)

$6.99

Soap (Lavender)

$6.99

Soap (Vanilla)

$6.99

Tupelo Flask

$24.99

Tupelo Honey

$22.99

Wildflower Honey

$11.99

GRAB & GO DRINKS

Kombucha

Noli Kombucha

$5.00

CBD Noli Kombucha

$6.00

Water

Open STILL Water

$3.50

Open SPARKLING Water

$3.50

Topo Chico Original

$3.00

Top Chico Twisted Lime

$3.00

Milks

Strawberry Horizon Organic Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Horizon Organic Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant-based healthy acai bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, coffee and tea

Location

4307 LEGENDARY DR, D134, Sandestin, FL 32541

Directions

