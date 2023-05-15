Formula Fresh Superfood Bar 4307 LEGENDARY DR, D134
4307 LEGENDARY DR, D134
Sandestin, FL 32541
SMOOTHIES
Simple Smoothies
Protein Smoothies
Be Lean
Spinach, kale, banana, strawberries, vanilla whey, fat burner, coconut water.
Be Tasty
Banana, raw cacao, peanut butter, vanilla whey, almond milk.
Be Buzzed
Cold Brew Coffee, Collagen, Dates, Banana, Almond Milk
Be Joyful
Almond butter, chocolate whey, banana, coconut milk, medjool dates.
Be Crunchy
Blueberries, banana, peanut butter, hemp granola, vanilla whey, almond milk.
Be Happy
strawberries, acai, coconut milk rounds, coconut meat, agave, pineapple juice, collagen, topped with coconut whip cream
Premium Superfood Smoothies
Be Complete
Spinach, kale, strawberries, blueberries, banana, maca, chia seeds, spirulina, vanilla rice protein, coconut water.
Be Alive
Strawberries, almond butter, spinach, banana, vanilla whey, cacao nibs, probiotic, almond milk.
Be Limitless
Cold Brew Coffee, Almond Butter, MCT Oil, Spinach, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Rice Protein, Banana, Dates, Coconut Milk
Be Clean
Mango, Cucumber, Banana, Lemon, Ginger, Coconut Oil, Hemp Protein, Kale, Immunity Booster, Coconut Water
Be Keto
Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Spinach, Avocado, Chia Seeds, MCT oil, Vanilla whey, Coconut Milk
Be Paleo
Banana, cinnamon, vanilla whey, almond milk.
JUICE - MADE TO ORDER
Juice Blend
Sweet Green
Spinach, kale, celery, apple, lemon, pineapple.
Clean Mojito
Kale, orange, cucumber, apple, ginger, lime.
Spicy Beet
Beet, apple, kale, celery, lemon, ginger, cayenne.
Be Bright
Carrot, orange, lemon, ginger, young Thai coconut water.
The Refresher
Pineapple, cucumber, apple
Greens & Protein
Spinach, cucumber, apple, ginger, parsley, collagen
Make Your Own Blend
Wellness Shots
BOWLS
ACAI BOWLS
Be Yummy
Base Blend: organic acai, banana, and almond milk. Topped with: banana, strawberries, peanut butter, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), cacao nibs. ** We blend acai and a variety of healthy fruits and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.
Blue Almond
Base blend: organic acai, blueberries, almond butter, banana, and almond milk. Topped with: banana, blueberries, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), coconut flakes, crushed almonds, and agave. ** We blend acai and a variety of healthy fruits and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.
Beach Bowl
Base blend: organic acai, strawberries, mango, and coconut water. Topped with: hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), banana, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries, and agave. **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.
The Shorty
Base blend: Strawberries, organic acai, and coconut milk. Topped with: banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), house-made coconut whip cream, and honey. The shorty is reminiscent of frozen strawberry shortcake... but better, and healthier! **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.
Berry Blast
Base blend: organic açaí, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, agave, and almond milk Topped with: hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and agave. **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.
Cacao Dream
Base blend: organic acai, blueberries, strawberries, banana, peanut butter, raw cacao, and coconut milk .Topped with: banana, strawberries, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), coconut flakes, cacao nibs, and house-made chocolate honey. **We blend acai with a variety of healthy fruit and superfoods into a sorbet consistency and top them off with nutrient dense ingredients.
Detox Bowl
Base blend: banana, strawberries, organic acai, spinach, activated charcoal, hemp protein, and almond milk. Topped with: banana, hemp granola (CONTAINS GLUTEN), PB2, blueberries, coconut flakes, chocolate honey. **Ingredients are blended into a sorbet consistency and we top them off with nutrient dense superfood toppings.
Pure Acai Bowl
TOAST
Avocado Toast
Sprouted grain toast, avocado, himalayan pink sea salt, cumin, lemon zest, olive oil & crushed red pepper.
Blueberry Toast
Sprouted grain toast, cashew butter spread, blueberries, coconut flakes, agave drizzle
Banana Toast
Sprouted grain toast, sliced banana, peanut butter, dairy free mini chocolate chips, housemade chocolate honey drizzle
Strawberry Toast
Sprouted grain toast, chocolate hazelnut spread, strawberries, hemp granola, local honey drizzle
Make your own
COFFEE
Daily Brew
Bulletproof Coffee
Sweetened Cold Brew
JUICE - COLD PRESSED BOTTLE
Juice Blend - Bottle - 16 oz
Be Beachy
Pineapple, Apple, Lemon
Be Brainy
Almonds, Cold Brew, Dates, Vanilla Extract
Be Bright
Carrot, Orange, Ginger, Lemon, Young Thai Coconut Water
Be Fed
Almonds, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract, Dates
Be High
Almonds, Cacao Powder, Vanilla Extract, Dates
Be Hot
Pineapple, Young Thai Coconut Water, Lemon, Cayenne
Be New
Beets, Cucumber, Apple, Lime
Be Skinny
Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon
Be Summer
Watermelon, Pineapple, Lemon, Young Thai Coconut Water
Sweet Greens
Celery, Apple, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Lemon
Juice 100% - 12 oz
Enhanced Water - Bottle - 16 oz.
SNACKS
Bliss Balls
Vegan Protein Bliss Balls
Gluten-free oats, organic vanilla rice protein, flaxseed, chia seeds, peanut butter, agave, dairy free mini chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Protein Bites
Gluten-free oats, vanilla whey protein, coconut, vanilla, peanut butter, local honey, cacao nibs, dairy free mini chocolate chips
Dairy Free Ice Cream Sandwich
Fruit cup
Swell Pops
RETAIL
Argo Coffee Grounds
Bee Pollen 10 oz
Bee Pollen 4.5 oz
Beehive Candle
Chapstick
Creamed Honey (Cinnamon)
Creamed Honey (Wildflower)
Fern Candle
Honeycomb Candle
Large Candle in Tin
Lotion Bar
Orgain Chocolate Protein Pack
Orgain Vanilla Protein Pack
Protein Cookie
Skin Care Gift Bag
Small Giftbag
Smiley Hats
Soap (Honeysuckle)
Soap (Lavender)
Soap (Vanilla)
Tupelo Flask
Tupelo Honey
Wildflower Honey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Plant-based healthy acai bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, coffee and tea
