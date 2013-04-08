Forney Icehouse imageView gallery

Forney Icehouse

review star

No reviews yet

123 E US HWY 80

Forney, TX 75126

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CHEESE STICKS

$8.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.99

REGULAR QUESO AND SALSA

$6.99

FORNEY QUESO NO SALSA

$9.00

FORNEY QUESO + SALSA

$9.99

CHIP REFILL

FRITO PIE

$8.00

ICEHOUSE NACHOS

$7.99

ICEHOUSE SAMPLER

$12.00

JALEPENO POPPERS

$7.99

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

LOADED TOTS

$8.99

STUFFED TATORS

$7.99

SEASONED FRIES

$5.49

TATER TOTS

$5.49

ONION RINGS

$4.99

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$8.00

QUESADILLA

$7.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$11.25

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

FALCON BURGER

$13.25

BREAKFAST BURGER

$14.25

JACKRABBIT BURGER

$13.25

FORNEY BURGER

$13.25

MUSHROOM BURGER

$12.25

BBQ BACON BURGER

$13.25

$7.50 BURGER BASKET

$7.50

FRIES

TOTS

ONION RINGS

BOTTLE CAPS

$1.50

FRIED PICKLES

$1.50

BUNLESS CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

LOADED CHICKEN BREAST

$11.00

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.00

SALADS

FRY SALAD

$9.99

TACO SALAD

$12.99

PHILLY SALAD

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$12.99

HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

SANDWICHES

BLT

$6.25

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.25

CFS SANDWICH

$10.25

CHICKEN PHILLY

$14.25

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.25

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.25

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.25

PATTY MELT

$11.25

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.25

SIDES

QUESO

$2.00

SALSA

$1.50

RANCH

$0.25

WING SAUCE

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE

$0.25

BACON

$1.50

JAPS

$0.50

SNACKS

PEANUTS

$1.00

SLIM JIM

$0.75

PICKLE

$1.75

HOT DOG

$2.00

FRITO PIE

$4.99

$4.99 CHILI DOG/FRITO PIE PLATE

$4.99

WINGS

6 PC BONELESS

$7.99

6 PC BONE-IN

$8.99

8 PC BONELESS

$9.99

8 PC BONE-IN

$10.99

10 PC BONELESS

$10.99

10 PC BONE-IN

$13.00

12 PC BONELESS

$14.00

12 PS BONE-IN

$15.00

20 PC BONELESS

$22.00

20 PC BONE IN

$23.00

30 PC BONELESS

$33.00

30 PC BONE-IN

$35.00

.99 BONE-IN WING

$1.00

Sunday Special

$12.99

FOR THE KIDS

HOT DOG

$7.00

CHILI DOG

$2.00

MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

TACO

TACO PLATE

$7.00

TACO

$2.00

WINE

CABERNET

$5.75

CHARDONNAY

$5.75

MALBEC

$5.75

MERLOT

$5.75

MOSCATO

$5.75

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.75

PINOT NOIR

$5.75

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$5.75

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$5.75

$4.00 WINE

$4.00

KIDS MEAL

HOT DOG

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

SHIRTS

SMALL WOMEN'S V-NECK

$22.00

MED WOMEN'S V-NECK

$22.00

LARGE WOMEN'S V-NECK

$22.00

XL WOMEN'S V-NECK

$22.00

XXL WOMEN'S V-NECK

$22.00

MEDIUM TSHIRT

$24.00

LARGE TSHIRT

$24.00

XL TSHIRT

$24.00

XXL TSHIRT

$24.00

XXXL TSHIRT

$24.00

EMPLOYEE WOMEN'S V-NECK

$18.00

EMPLOYEE TSHIRT

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 E US HWY 80, Forney, TX 75126

Directions

Forney Icehouse image

