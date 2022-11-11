A map showing the location of Forno 2941 West Jefferson StreetView gallery

Forno 2941 West Jefferson Street

2941 West Jefferson Street

Joliet, IL 60435

Chicago

Food

Margherita

$13.00

San Morzano, Fior di Latte, Basil

Marinara

$12.00

San marzano, oregano, garlic

Diavolo

$15.00

San marzano, fior di latte, spicy soppressata, roasted red pepper, chili flake

Chicago

$15.00

San marzano, fior di latte, italian sausage, giardiniera

Capricciosa

$14.00

San marzano, fior di latte, prosciutto cotto, artichoke hearts, black olive

Burrata & Honey

$17.00

San marzano, fior di latte, spicy soppressata, buratta, honey, chili flake

prosciutto & arugula

$16.00

Fior di latte, shaved parm, Cherry tomato, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

fior di latte, scamorza, gorgonzola, pecorino, ricotta

Barese

$16.00

Fior di latte, ricotta, Rapini, italian sausage, chili flake

Genovese

$15.00

pesto, goat cheese, fior di latte, roasted red pepper

Truffle

$22.00

Fior di latte, scamorza, mushroom, truffle

Build Your Own

$12.00

Fire Roasted Meatballs

$12.00

Fire Roasted Meatballs, roasted tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried Calamari, marinara, lemon

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

pancetta , lemon caper sauce, pecorino

Arancini

$12.00

Arancini, Saffron Risotto, Nduja, Romesco sauce

Mussels

$14.00

PEI mussels, white wine butter sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

pesto, lemon, pickled peppers

Burrata Affogato

$14.00

burrata, roasted tomato sauce, chili oil, garlic bread

Sausage&Peppers

$10.00

Italian sausage, peppers, light tomato sauce

Cioppino

$22.00

Calamari, clams, mussels, shrimp, light tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00

eggplant, mozzarella, marinara

Pizza Gnocchi

$12.00

Marininara or Vodka Sauce

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti meatballs

$8.00

Paccheri

$15.00

Paccheri, vodka, italian sausage, crispy prosciutto, ricotta insalata

Spaghetti

$16.00

Spaghetti, Arabiatta, shrimp, cherry tomato, garlic, basil, chili oil

Fusilli

$14.00

Fusilli, Pesto, roasted red pepper, toasted walnut, goat cheese

*Bucatini

$15.00

Bucatini, amatriciana (red sauce), pancetta, burrata, toasted bread crumb

Pappardelle

$17.00

Pappardelle, braised short rib ragu, parmesan, basil

Linguini

$17.00Out of stock

Linguini, clams, white wine, garlic, shallot, parsley

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Baked ziti, meatball, ricotta, mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cesar, romaine lettuce, garlic crouton, parmesan, cesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, cherry tomato, shaved parm, balsamic lemon vinaigrette

Caprese

$12.00

garlic bread, heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze

Side Parm Cheese

$0.25

Risotto, Clams, Octopus, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari In light cherry tomato sauce

Side Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25

Side Pesto

$1.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Giardiniera

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Caesar dressing

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Chili Oil

$0.25

Italian Churro

$8.00

Cannoli Trio

$10.00

limoncello, strawberry, classic

Tiramisu

$10.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake bar, brûlée topping

Pizza Special

$16.00

Fior Di Latte, Braised Chipotle Beef, Roasted Corn, Jalapeno, Cilantro Crema

Pasta Special

$18.00

Fettuccine Nero- Calamari, Cherry Tomato

Appetizer Special

$17.00

Calamari Oreganto,- toasted bread crumbs, lemon caper sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2941 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

