Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park 3514 Erie Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3514 Erie Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese
Caesar Salad
Allez Bread Basket

FOOD

Valentine's Menu

Course 1- La Cala

$8.33

Course 1-The Boss

$8.33

Tuscan Farro Soup

$18.33

Burrata

$18.33

Course 2- Cabernet

$8.34

Course 2- Pinot Noir

$8.34

Garganelli con Funghi

$18.33

Bucatini Amatriciana

$18.33

Course 3- Chardonnay

$8.33

Course 3- Nebbiolo

$8.33

Roasted Cod

$18.34

Beef Short Ribs

$18.34

Apps / Soup + Salad

Allez Bread Basket

Allez Bread Basket

$6.00

Handcrafted baked bread, extra virgin olive oil

Arancini di Riso

Arancini di Riso

$13.00

Saffron Risotto, Calabrian chili, roasted pepper couli

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Golden Raisins, capers, shaved cauliflower, pistachios, citronette, Parmigiano Reggiano 13

Baby Kale Salad

Baby Kale Salad

$13.00

Sweet onion custard, Parmigiano Reggiano, 15-year old balsamic

Braised Honeycomb Tripe

Braised Honeycomb Tripe

$10.00

Florentine-style braised in red wine & crushed tomato with Parmigiano Reggiano

Bruschetta - Broccolini Pesto

$9.00

Broccolini Pesto - Prosciutto crudo, arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Calabrian chiles

Bruschetta - Chicken Liver Pate

Bruschetta - Chicken Liver Pate

$7.00

Tuscan chicken liver pate

Bruschetta - Goat Cheese & Chestnut Honey

Bruschetta - Goat Cheese & Chestnut Honey

$10.00

Goat cheese & chestnut honey

Bruschetta - Sampler

$14.00

Bruschetta Sampler - assortment of all three bruschettas

Burrata

$18.00

Basil pesto, burrata and pomodoro in gelatina with housemade focaccia

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Alléz crutons, Parmigiano Reggiano

Forno Veal Meatballs

Forno Veal Meatballs

$13.00

Veal ricotta meatballs, lemon zest, Parmigiano Reggiano in tomato butter sauce

Housemade Focaccia

$6.00

Sea salt, extra virgin olive oil

Minestrone Soup

$11.00

Tuscan minestrone with a crostini, Parmigiano Reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

Octopus

Octopus

$25.00

“Polpo e patate,” fingerling potatoes, arugula pesto, Calabrian vinaigrette

Entree / Sides

"Bone-In" Pork Chop Milanese

"Bone-In" Pork Chop Milanese

$28.00

Breaded chop, roasted cauliflower, white wine butter caper sauce

Altlantic Cod

Altlantic Cod

$28.00

Peperonata, arugula pesto, fresh pressed extra virgin olive oil

Bistecca Fiorentina

$125.00

35 oz Porterhouse, salsa verde with Caesar salad and two Chef's choice side dishes.

Braised Beef Short Rib

Braised Beef Short Rib

$32.00

Parsnip-Parmigiano puree and roasted root vegetable

Cauliflower Gratin

$9.00

Cauliflower gratin

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

Grilled Swordfish Siciliana

Grilled Swordfish Siciliana

$33.00

Fregola Sarda, nicoise olives, sea salt capers, Sicilian sauce, extra virgin olive oil

Roman Style Artichokes

Roman Style Artichokes

$11.00

Prosciutto crudo, garlic, Italian parsley

Truffled Cream Corn

Truffled Cream Corn

$9.00

Truffled, creamed corn

Veal Scaloppine Limone

Veal Scaloppine Limone

$29.00

Charred italian broccolini, lemon, veal jus, Parmigiano Reggiano

Wild Mushroom & Marscarpone Risotto

Wild Mushroom & Marscarpone Risotto

$11.00

Wild mushroom Riotto

Pizza

Marinara

Marinara

$14.00

Tomato sauce, shaved garlic, oregano, chili oil

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, basil

Napoli

Napoli

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Sicilian capers, anchovy, oregano, mozzarella fior di latte

Calabrese

$18.00

Tomato sauce, spicy salame, mozzarella fior di latte

Prosciutto E Funghi

Prosciutto E Funghi

$18.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, button mushroom, mozzarella

Parmigiana

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fried eggplant, prosciutto cotto, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Quattro Stagioni

Quattro Stagioni

$18.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella

Salsiccia E Cipolla

Salsiccia E Cipolla

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, mozzarella

Friarielle E Salsiccia

$17.00

Rapini, Italian sausage, mozzarella, sliced garlic, red pepper flake, extra virgin olive oil

Elena

Elena

$19.00

Black truffle, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, baby arugula

Prosciutto Cotto e Mais

Prosciutto Cotto e Mais

$18.00

Prosciutto Cotto, fresh corn, sliced garlic and mozzarella

Primi

Aglio e Olio

$18.00
Asparagus Gnudi "Cacio e Pepe"

Asparagus Gnudi "Cacio e Pepe"

$18.00Out of stock

Vermont butter, black pepper, Parmigiano

Garganelli Con Funghi

$19.00

Garganelli with mushroom ragout, pecorino toscano and thyme.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$19.00Out of stock

Leek-Parmigiano fondue and speck

Side of pomo sauce

$3.00
Spaghetti Arrabbiata

Spaghetti Arrabbiata

$18.00

Tomato, garlic, chili flakes

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$20.00

Traditional beef and veal meat sauce. Add a veal and ricotta meatball for $4

Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale

Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale

$20.00

Red wine-braised wild boar ragout

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Pannacotta

$10.00

Pope's Chocolate

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Retail Wine

Retail The Pinot Project

$25.00

Retail The Boss, Chianti

$25.00Out of stock

Retail Tolani "Al Passo" Super Tuscan

$25.00

Retail Bedin Prosecco

$20.00

Forno Family Meals To Go

Family Meals

Tagliatelle Bolognese Meal

$70.00

Serves 4 Our traditional beef and veal meat sauce. It comes with Veal Meatballs in tomato butter sauce and house-made focaccia.

Homemade Gnocchi Meal

$65.00

Serves 4 Pan-seared crispy gnocchi served over leek-parmigiano fondue and speck. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.

Spaghettini Arrabbiata Meal

$60.00

Serves 4 Spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Italian parsley. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.

Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale Meal

$79.00

Serves 4 Red wine-braised wild boar ragout. It comes with veal meatballs in a tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.

Lasagna Meal (24h Notice Required)

$85.00

Serves 6-8 Our 5-layer house-made lasagna. It's made with Chef Cristian Pietoso's bolognese sauce and creamy bechamel. It comes with a Casear salad with house-made dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano and Allez bakery croutons and with our house-made focaccia. All lasagna orders must be placed by close of business day the day before pickup.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Forno Osteria & Bar is rustic, authentic Italian food served in a comfortable atmosphere.

Website

Location

3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Feather Larder
orange starNo Reviews
3378 Erie Ave Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park - 2912 Wasson Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2912 Wasson Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley, OH
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Delta Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Red Feather Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley, OH
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Cincinnati OH
orange star4.7 • 3,598
11023 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston