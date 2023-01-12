Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery

No reviews yet

9415 Montgomery Rd

Sycamore, OH 45242

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese
Caesar Salad
Tagliatelle Bolognese Meal

Apps / Soup + Salad

Allez Bread Basket

$6.00

Handcrafted baked bread, extra virgin olive oil

Arancini di Riso

$13.00

Saffron Risotto, Calabrian chili, roasted pepper couli

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Golden Raisins, capers, shaved cauliflower, pistachios, citronette, Parmigiano Reggiano 13

Baby Kale Salad

$13.00

Sweet onion custard, Parmigiano Reggiano, 15-year old balsamic

Braised Honeycomb Tripe

$10.00

Florentine-style braised in red wine & crushed tomato with Parmigiano Reggiano

Bruschetta - Broccolini Pesto

$9.00

Broccolini Pesto - Prosciutto crudo, arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Calabrian chiles

Bruschetta - Chicken Liver Pate

$7.00

Tuscan chicken liver pate

Bruschetta - Goat Cheese & Chestnut Honey

$10.00

Goat cheese & chestnut honey

Bruschetta - Sampler

$13.00

Bruschetta Sampler - assortment of all three bruschettas

Burrata

$18.00

Basil pesto, burrata and pomodoro in gelatina with housemade focaccia

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Alléz crutons, Parmigiano Reggiano

Forno Veal Meatballs

$13.00

Veal ricotta meatballs, lemon zest, Parmigiano Reggiano in tomato butter sauce

Housemade Focaccia

$6.00

Sea salt, extra virgin olive oil

Mista

$12.00
Octopus

$24.00

“Polpo e patate,” fingerling potatoes, arugula pesto, Calabrian vinaigrette

Slice of Bread

$3.00

Tuscan Minestrone

$11.00

Entree / Sides

Grilled Swordfish Siciliana

$32.00

Fregola Sarda, nicoise olives, sea salt capers, Sicilian sauce, extra virgin olive oil

Atlantic Cod

$28.00

Peperonata, arugula pesto, fresh pressed extra virgin olive oil

Braised Beef Short Rib

$32.00

Parsnip-Parmigiano puree and roasted root vegetable

"Bone-In" Pork Chop Milanese

$27.00

Breaded chop, roasted cauliflower, white wine butter caper sauce

Veal Scaloppine Limone

$29.00

Charred italian broccolini, lemon, veal jus, Parmigiano Reggiano

Truffled Cream Corn

$9.00

Truffled, creamed corn

Wild Mushroom & Marscarpone Risotto

$11.00

Wild mushroom Riotto

Cauliflower Gratin

$9.00

Cauliflower gratin

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

Roman Style Artichokes

$11.00

Prosciutto crudo, garlic, Italian parsley

Broccolini

$6.00

Pizza

Marinara

$13.00

Tomato sauce, shaved garlic, oregano, chili oil

Margherita

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, basil

Napoli

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Sicilian capers, anchovy, oregano, mozzarella fior di latte

Calabrese

$18.00

Tomato sauce, spicy salame, mozzarella fior di latte

Prosciutto E Funghi

$18.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, button mushroom, mozzarella

Parmigiana

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fried eggplant, prosciutto cotto, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Quattro Stagioni

$18.00

Tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, black olives, artichokes, mozzarella

Salsiccia E Cipolla

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, mozzarella

Friarielle E Salsiccia

$17.00

Rapini, Italian sausage, mozzarella, sliced garlic, red pepper flake, extra virgin olive oil

Elena

$19.00

Black truffle, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, baby arugula

Prosciutto Cotto e Mais

$18.00

Prosciutto Cotto, fresh corn, sliced garlic and mozzarella

Adult Cheese

$18.00

Primi

Aglio e Olio

$18.00

Cacio E Pepe

$18.00

Garganelli Con Funghi

$19.00
Gnocchi

$19.00

Leek-Parmigiano fondue and speck

Spaghetti Arrabbiata

$18.00

Tomato, garlic, chili flakes

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$20.00

Traditional beef and veal meat sauce. Add a veal and ricotta meatball for $4

Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale

$19.00

Red wine-braised wild boar ragout

Lamb Ragout

$24.00Out of stock

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Pannacotta

$10.00

Pope's Chocolate

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

sorbet

$3.00

Gelato

$3.00

Misc.

Bolo Sauce Pint

$12.00

Bolo Sauce Quart

$24.00

Family Meals

Tagliatelle Bolognese Meal

$70.00

Serves 4 Our traditional beef and veal meat sauce. It comes with Veal Meatballs in tomato butter sauce and house-made focaccia.

Homemade Gnocchi Meal

$65.00

Serves 4 Pan-seared crispy gnocchi served over leek-parmigiano fondue and speck. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.

Spaghettini Arrabbiata Meal

$60.00

Serves 4 Spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Italian parsley. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.

Whole Wheat Pappardelle Cinghiale Meal

$79.00

Serves 4 Red wine-braised wild boar ragout. It comes with veal meatballs in a tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.

Lasagna Meal (24h Notice Required)

$85.00

Serves 6-8 Our 5-layer house-made lasagna. It's made with Chef Cristian Pietoso's bolognese sauce and creamy bechamel. It comes with a Casear salad with house-made dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano and Allez bakery croutons and with our house-made focaccia. All lasagna orders must be placed by close of business day the day before pickup.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Cristian Pietoso's Forno location in the heart of Old Montgomery is the newest addition to our group of restaurants . Awarded Best Italian restaurant overall by Cincinnati Enquirer, is a cozy, rustic restaurant with classics dishes you would find in Tuscany and elsewhere in Italy . Wood burning oven for authentic Italian pizza and other flavorful dishes . "Osteria" stands for a place of comfort where the food is real, the staff is unpretentious and welcoming . Here you will find a variety of handcrafted pastas , seafood and meat entree , plus house made desserts and an extensive wine list to satisfy all palates . As chef Cristian Pietoso puts it "This is the closest it gets to real Italian cuisine without taking the plane " Buon appetito !

Location

9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore, OH 45242

Directions

