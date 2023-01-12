Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery

Restaurant info

Chef Cristian Pietoso's Forno location in the heart of Old Montgomery is the newest addition to our group of restaurants . Awarded Best Italian restaurant overall by Cincinnati Enquirer, is a cozy, rustic restaurant with classics dishes you would find in Tuscany and elsewhere in Italy . Wood burning oven for authentic Italian pizza and other flavorful dishes . "Osteria" stands for a place of comfort where the food is real, the staff is unpretentious and welcoming . Here you will find a variety of handcrafted pastas , seafood and meat entree , plus house made desserts and an extensive wine list to satisfy all palates . As chef Cristian Pietoso puts it "This is the closest it gets to real Italian cuisine without taking the plane " Buon appetito !