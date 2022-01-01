Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forno Rosso 327 Gold Street

325 Gold Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Insalate

Insalata Di Cesare

Insalata Di Cesare

$12.00

Tuscan Kale, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Caesar Dressing

Burrata & Pepperoni Marinati

Burrata & Pepperoni Marinati

$17.00

Whole Imported Burrata, Roasted Red Bell Peppers

Caprese Di Bufala

Caprese Di Bufala

$16.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction

Insalata Pugliese

Insalata Pugliese

$14.00

Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Ricotta Cheese, Vinaigrette

Gamberi & Avocado

Gamberi & Avocado

$15.00

Shrimp, Avocado, Baby Arugula, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato Aoli

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Ciabatta, Garlic, Cherry Tomato, Olive Oil, Basil

Affettati di Salumi e Formaggi

Affettati di Salumi e Formaggi

$19.00

Selection of Four Italian Cured Meats, Four Cheeses, Fresh Baked Focaccia Bread

Meatball Di Pollo

Meatball Di Pollo

$15.00

Chicken Meatballs with Fresh Tomato Sauce and Ricotta

Grilled Spanish Octopus

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$18.00

Grilled Octopus with Lentil Puree

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Fried Shishito Peppers, Pine Nuts, Parmegiano Reggiano, basil

Cozze Con Salsa Marinara

Cozze Con Salsa Marinara

$16.00

Mussels, Marinara Sauce, with Crostini

Eggplant Alla Parmigiana

Eggplant Alla Parmigiana

$15.00

Sliced Eggplant, Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato Sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Crispy Fried Calamari, Spicy Tomato Sauce

Pasta

Fettuccine Bolognese

Fettuccine Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade Beef Ragu, Parmigiano Reggiano

Orecchiette Alla Norma

Orecchiette Alla Norma

$18.00

Basil, Eggplant, Shaved Imported Ricotta, Tomato Sauce

Tortellini Di Vitello

Tortellini Di Vitello

$23.00

Veal Filled Tortellini, Italian Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Cream Sauce

Ravioli Di Formaggio

Ravioli Di Formaggio

$21.00

Ravioli Filled With Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Truffle Cream Sauce, Shaved Pecorino Romano

Shrimp Tagliolini

Shrimp Tagliolini

$24.00

Squid Ink Tagliolini, Sautéed Shrimp, Brandy Sauce

Pappardelle Ai Funghi

Pappardelle Ai Funghi

$19.00

Wild Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Shaved Pecorino Romano

Frank's Pasta

Frank's Pasta

$25.00

Linguine, Roasted Branzino, Shrimp, Garlic & White Wine Sauce

Lasagna Al Ragu

Lasagna Al Ragu

$19.00

Parmigiano Reggiano Beef Ragu, Béchamel Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine, Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Spaghetti With Meatballs

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$19.00

Secondi

Pollo Arrosto

Pollo Arrosto

$24.00

Boneless Half Chicken, Truffle Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts

Short Ribs

$28.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs, Mashed Potatoes, Mirepoix, Red Wine Reduction

Costolette Di Agnello

$32.00

Lamb Chops, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Malbec Sauce

Branzino Al Forno

Branzino Al Forno

$29.00

Baked Whole Mediterranean Seabass, Sautéed Spinach, Roasted Lemon, Garlic Parsley Oil

Risotto Con Funghi & Tartufo

Risotto Con Funghi & Tartufo

$27.00

Risotto with Wild Mushrooms and Truffle Oil

Salmon al Limone

Salmon al Limone

$26.00

Salmon Fillet, Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Capers Sauce

Pizza

Marinara

Marinara

$13.00

Sliced Garlic, Oregano, Tomato

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato

Diavola

Diavola

$17.00

Mozzarella, Salami, Fresh Basil, Red Chili Pepper, Tomato

Siciliana

Siciliana

$17.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Eggplant, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$18.00

Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce

Calzone Classico

Calzone Classico

$19.00

Mozzarella, Salami, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce

Regina Margherita

Regina Margherita

$17.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce

Montanara

Montanara

$17.00

Traditional Neapolitan Deep Fried Pizza, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Piccante

Piccante

$19.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Italian Salami, Red Onions, Jalapeño Sauce, Tomato Sauce

Pizza Bolognese

Pizza Bolognese

$20.00

Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Mozzarella, Beef Bolognese Ragu, Tomato Sauce

Tartufata

Tartufata

$21.00

Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Truffle Cream Sauce, Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Forno Rosso

Forno Rosso

$22.00

Ricotta Stuffed Crust, Cherry Tomatoes, Bufala Mozzarella, Prosciutto Di Parma, Basil

Burrata, Provola & Speck

Burrata, Provola & Speck

$23.00

Smoked Provola Cheese, Imported Burrata, Smoked Prosciutto

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Cacao Powder

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Cheese Mousse

Coccole Con Nutella

Coccole Con Nutella

$11.00

Deep Fried Dough, Nutella, Powdered Sugar

Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.00

Ricotta, Chocolate Chips

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Authentic Italian food in downtown Brooklyn

325 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

