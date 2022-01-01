  • Home
A map showing the location of Forno Rosso Pizzeria - Randolph 1048 W Randolph St

Forno Rosso Pizzeria - Randolph 1048 W Randolph St

No reviews yet

1048 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Prosciutto Arugula
Margherita
Tre Carne

Antipasti

Prosciutto E Bufala

$24.00Out of stock

Verdure Miste

$16.00

Salumi

$28.00

Burrata

$22.00

Pomodoro Bruschetta

$12.00

Caponata

$13.00

Olives

$11.00

Meat Balls

$20.00

Tuna Crudo

$21.00

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

Focaccia

$18.00

Insalate

Beet Salad

$19.00

Caprese Bufala

$19.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Fresca Salad

$12.00

Panzanella Salad

$15.00

Toscana Salad

$15.00

Pasta

Homemade Gnocchi

$16.00

Calzone

Al Forno

$19.00

Spinach & Ricotta

$19.00

Sausage & Pepper

$19.00

Salami & Black Pepper

$19.00

Pizza Bianca

Primavera

$22.00

Ortolana

$28.00

Pistacchio

$25.00

Prosciutto Arugula

$25.00

Tartufo

$25.00

Afumicata

$22.00

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Barese

$23.00

Veneto

$22.00

Pizza Special

$30.00

Pizza Rosso

Bufalina

$24.00Out of stock

Capriciosa

$23.00

Diavola

$22.00

Tre Carne

$25.00

Locale

$23.00

Margherita

$20.00

Marinara

$16.00

Reginella

$24.00

Vesuvio

$23.00

Carbonara

$22.00

Rosso Cavallo

$23.00

Caputo Cup

$24.00Out of stock

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$12.00

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free In-Store

Gluten Free Reservation

Contorni

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Roast. Potatoes

$8.00

Side Bread

Bottle Chili Oil

$15.00

Dessert

Affogato

$8.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Gelato

$5.00

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Vesuvio Cake

$12.00

Tartufo

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

coffee

Spumoni Bomba

$8.00

Copa Pistachio

$8.00

Birthday Dessert

GLASS

S/G Sangiovese Ali

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

R/G-Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

R/G-Chianti Classico

$14.00

R/G-Latto

$15.00

R/G-Montepulciano

$14.00

R/G-Nebbiolo

$16.00

R/G-Pinot Noir

$14.00

R/G-Primitivo

$14.00

R/G-Rose Still

$13.00

R/G-Valpolicella

$14.00

S/G-Moscato

$12.00

S/G-Prosecco Rose

$14.00

S/Prosecco

$13.00

W/G-Chardonnay

$14.00

W/G-Falanghina

$14.00

W/G-Gavi

$14.00

W/G-Pinot Grigio

$13.00

W/G-Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

W/G-Soave

$14.00

BTL/WHITE

Chardonnay Bezinger

$54.00

Falanghina- La Capranera

$54.00

Soave Pieropan

$54.00

Gavi di Gavi

$54.00

Pino G -Barone

$52.00

Sauv. Blanc Napa Cellar

$54.00

Rose

$52.00

BTL/RED

Aglianico- L'Atto

$60.00

Cab-Tom Gore

$60.00

Chianti Classico

$54.00

Chianti Riserva

$68.00

Roso Montalcino

$62.00

Sangiovese Ali

$52.00

Montepulciano - Contesa

$54.00

Nebbiolo Icardi

$62.00

P. Noir Uncaged

$54.00

Primitivo Barocco

$54.00

Valpolicella Brigaldara

$54.00

Cabernet Sav Ravel & Stitch

$68.00

BTL/SPARK.

Ca Del Bosco 375ML

$54.00

Ca Del Bosco 750ML

$94.00

Moscato

$46.00

Prosecco Rose

$46.00

Prosecco Avessi

$46.00

Veuve Clicquot 375ML

$58.00

Veuve Clicquot 750ML

$98.00

RISERVA

Caymus Cab

$160.00

Far Niente Cab.

$220.00

Far Niente Chard.

$95.00

Frank Fam. Cab

$130.00

Frank Fam. Chard.

$90.00

Masi Costasera

$120.00

N & N Cab.

$180.00

Prisoner Cab.

$95.00

Prisoner P. Noir

$75.00

Silver Oak Cab.

$160.00

DECANTER

DEC. Sangiovese Ali

$13.00

DEC. Mimosa

$12.00

DEC. R/G-Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

DEC. R/G-Latto

$15.00

DEC. R/G-Chianti Classico

$14.00

DEC. R/G-Montepulciano

$14.00

DEC. R/G-Nebbiolo

$16.00

DEC. R/G-Pinot Noir

$14.00

DEC. R/G-Primitivo

$14.00

DEC. R/G-Rose Still

$13.00

DEC. R/G-Valpolicella

$14.00

DEC. S/G-Moscato

$12.00

DEC. S/G-Prosecco Rose

$14.00

DEC. S/Prosecco

$13.00

DEC. W/G-Chardonnay

$14.00

DEC. W/G-Falanghina

$14.00

DEC. W/G-Gavi

$14.00

DEC. W/G-Pinot Grigio

$13.00

DEC. W/G-Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

DEC. W/G-Soave

$14.00

Beers

Peroni

$7.00

Menabrea Bionda

$8.00

Menabrea Ambrata

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Rev. Anti Hero

$8.00

Rev Seasonal

$9.00

Daisy Cutter

$9.00

Pony Pilsner

$9.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Gin Martini

$16.00

Limoncello Martini

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Spritz

$16.00

Strawberry Basil

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$16.00

Isola Bella

$16.00

Enta

$16.00

Girovita

$16.00

Rosemary Old Fashioned

$16.00

Fiore Di Fragola

$16.00

Girovita

$16.00

Hemingway's Passion

$16.00

Oaxaca Catus

$16.00

Craft Beers

NORA

$14.00

ISAAC

$14.00

SIDRO

$14.00

SUPER

$14.00

TORRENTE

$14.00

LEON

$14.00

Liquor

Grappa Chamomile

$12.00

Nonino Merlot

$12.00

Nonino Chard.

$12.00

Grappa Marolo 12

$12.00

Limoncello Shot

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel Citron

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Empress Gin

$12.00

Plantation Rum

$14.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$14.00

Casa Amigo Anejo

$20.00

Casa Amigo Blanco

$16.00

Casa Amigo Mezcal

$20.00

Casa Amigo Rep

$18.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$100.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold

$100.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$100.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Gran Coramino

$20.00

Mr Dobel 50

$25.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Balvenie 12

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Booker's Bourb.

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourb.

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

J W Black

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

JW Blue

$35.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Mc 12

$16.00

Mc 18

$25.00

Well Scotch

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Whistle pig 12

$25.00

Red Breast 15

$25.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

China China

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

St Jermain

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Nonino

$12.00

Del Capo

$10.00

Lucano

$10.00

Ramazzotti

$10.00

Curvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Curvoisier XO

$25.00

Remy Martin XO

$30.00

Hennesy XO

$30.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Decaf. Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$7.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Soda

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lur Aranciata

$4.00

Lur Chinotto

$4.00

Lur Gazzosa

$4.00

Lur Limonata

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

San Ben Lemon

$4.00

San Ben Peach

$4.00

San Pelegrino 250ml

$3.00

San Pelegrino L

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1048 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

