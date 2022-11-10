Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Baltimore
Location
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
No Reviews
30 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar - Downtown Baltimore
No Reviews
31 S. Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant
LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen - 206 E. Redwood St
No Reviews
206 E. Redwood St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant