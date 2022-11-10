Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street

review star

No reviews yet

17 N Eutaw Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

Smoked Brussels Sprouts
Butcher's Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Soup & Salad

Fall Squash Salad

$15.00

butternut squash, blue hubbard squash, arugula, pickled concord grapes, smoked apple cider vinaigrette, blue cheese

Red Caesar

$13.00

red romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, anchovies

House Made Foccacia

$3.00

with chimichurri

Cup of Soup

$6.00

potato leek soup

Appetizers

Antipasto

$23.00

Selection of cheese & charcuterie Cheeses: Taleggio, Cotija, Herbed Goat Meats: Salami, mortadella, prosciutto, pastrami

House Made Foccacia

$3.00

with chimichurri

Smoked Brussels Sprouts

Smoked Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

hot honey, citrus aioli

Portobello Crostini

$14.00

basil whipped ricotta, roasted portobello mushrooms, truffle reduction

Gamberi Fritti

$16.00

fried shrimp with pancetta, bell peppers, micro arugula, brown sugar aioli, fresno pepper sauce

Suppli

$12.00

fried risotto with chicken, mozzarella, spinach, black garlic confit, bulls blood greens

Roasted Cannellini Hummus

$13.00

Red pepper pesto, olive oil, basil, focaccia points

Handmade Pasta

Scallop Stringozzi

Scallop Stringozzi

$33.00
Squid Ink Fettuccine

Squid Ink Fettuccine

$26.00

shrimp, artichoke, cherry tomato, butter, shrimp broth, old bay aioli

Tomato Tagliatelle

Tomato Tagliatelle

$23.00

Roasted chicken, broccolini, pancetta, parmesan cream

Kids Pasta w/ Olive Oil

$8.00

Kids Pasta w/ Pomodoro

$8.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$26.00

Ground beef, pomodoro, red wine, chimichurri, parmesan cheese

Entrees/Specials

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$37.00

butter braised chanterelles, roasted caulilini, salsify puree, fig reduction, affila cress

Abbacchio alla griglia

$36.00

grilled lamb with roasted mini sweet potatoes, smoked collard greens, jus-balsamic reduction

Veal Piccata

$33.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, garlic spinach

Brick Oven Pizza Online Orders

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$18.00

tasso ham, tomato sauce, broccolini, asiago

Butcher's Pizza

Butcher's Pizza

$18.00

chimichurri, roasted pork belly, pineapple, blue cheese, micro greens

Farmer's Pizza

Farmer's Pizza

$17.00

Whipped Mozzarella, Grilled Portobellos, Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Parmesan

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Pollo al Pesto Pizza

Pollo al Pesto Pizza

$17.00

pesto, grilled chicken, shiitake mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Prosciutto & Fig Pizza

$18.00

mornay, figs, arugula, mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Taharka Bros. Ice Cream

3 scoops

$8.00

Single Scoop

$3.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

graham cracker crust, lime zest

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Retail

Forno Hoodie

Forno Hoodie

$30.00
Forno T-Shirt

Forno T-Shirt

$20.00

Forno Rye Bottle

$75.00

our own small batch Forno rye was made by Far North Spirits with Roknar rye. aged 16 months in oak and finished in a Cognac barrel.

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Modern Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Baltimore

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

