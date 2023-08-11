Coffee Drinks

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano

$4.95

Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Iced Latte

$5.55+

Drip Coffee

Forno Roast

$2.95+

Decaf

$2.95+

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.55+

Americano

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Espresso

$2.95+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Italian Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$3.25+

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Soda

Mountain Dew

$2.25+

Diet Pepsi

$2.25+

Pepsi

$2.25+

Root Beer

$2.25

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95

Water

Plain Water

Flavored Water

Food

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Biscotti

$3.00+

Cookies

$3.25+

Scones

$4.00+

Turnovers

$4.00

Brownies

$4.00+

Hand Pies

$3.00Out of stock

Toasted Breads

English Muffin

$3.50

Bagel

$3.50

Hard Crusted Roll

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Pepper

$5.99

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Ham and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$1.75+

Regular Cannoli

$3.75+

Lunch

Ham & Provolone

$5.49+

Potato Chips

$1.59

Venice

$6.29+

Sweet Sopressata, Sweet Capicola, Prosciutto, Hard Salami, Shaved Sharp Provolone, Italian Mild Peppers

Pompeii

$6.29+

Calabrese Salami, Hot Capicola, Prosciutto, Hard Salami, Shaved Sharp Provolone, Italian Mild Peppers

Classic Italian

$5.49+

Pepperoni, Hard Salami, Hot Ham, BH Italian Herbed Mozzarella

Turkey and Gouda

$5.99+

Forno Loaves

White Loaf

$4.00

Pepperoni & Mozzarella

$5.50

Hot Pepper & Cheddar

$5.50

Retail

Bagged Coffee

1lb Whole Bean

$13.99

1lb Ground

$15.00

Tea Bags

Lime & Ginger, 20 Bags

$3.85

Earl Grey, 20 Bags

$3.85

Almond & Chocolate, 20 Bags

$3.85

English Breakfast, 20 Bags

$3.85

Nature Green, 20 Bags

$3.85

Asst. Fruit Black Tea, 60 Bags

$8.15

Asst. Fruit Green Tea, 60 Bags

$8.15

Honey

Raw Wildflower Honey

$15.00

Hot Honey

$15.00

Elderberry Honey

$15.00

Vanilla Bean Honey

$15.00

Clothing

T-Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$15.00