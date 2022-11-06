A map showing the location of FORO SPORTS CLUB 14725 Preston Rd,View gallery

FORO SPORTS CLUB 14725 Preston Rd,

No reviews yet

14725 Preston Rd,

DALLAS, TX 75254

Order Again

MEALS

cheese burger

$5.00

Large Pizza

$10.00

hot dogs

$3.00

kolache

$1.00

Small Pizza

$4.00

hot pocket

$2.50

hamburger

$4.00

Argentinian Sausage

$4.00

Steak tacos 3 for $5

$5.00

Pastor tacos 3 for $5

$5.00

Steak taco

$2.50

Pastor taco

$2.50

Philly cheese steak

$7.50

WATER

Smart Water sport cap

$5.00Out of stock

Ozarka Liter

$5.50

Aquafina

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Fiji

$3.00

Smart water 1L

$6.00

Alkaline 1L

$5.00Out of stock

Core

$5.00

Ozarka sport Cap

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier

$3.00

ADULT BEVERAGES

DOS XX

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

PACIFICO

$5.00Out of stock

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LITE

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

BUDWEISER LONG NECK

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Natural Lite

$2.00Out of stock

TRULY

$5.00

SHINNER

$6.00Out of stock

GUINNES

$6.00Out of stock

STELLA

$6.00

LOCAL BUZZ

$6.00Out of stock

EL CHINGON

$6.00Out of stock

CHAMPANGE BOTTLE

$20.00

ROSE WINE BOTTLE

$20.00

CHAMPANGE BOTTLE + ORANGE JUICE BOTTLE

$25.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Malbec

$5.00

Sangria can

$6.00

RUM

$5.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

JIM BEAM

$5.00

VODKA

$5.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS

$5.00

TEQUILA

$5.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.00

SPECIAL SHOTS

$5.00

Spikeball Special Shots

$3.00

Spikeball Special Shots 2 for $5.00

$5.00

MARGARITA 187ML

$7.50

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$7.50

MIMOSA

$8.00

BOURBON + SODA

$8.00

RUM + SODA

$8.00

VODKA + SODA

$8.00

VODKA + JUICE

$8.00

VODKA + TONIC

$8.00

Salvador’s margarita 12oz

$6.00

SODAS

PEPSI

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

BRISK

$2.00

FANTA

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.00Out of stock

SQUIRT

$2.00Out of stock

DR PEPPER

$2.00

Croix

$2.00

San Pelegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

ENERGY

Bang

$6.00

Celsius

$5.00

MONSTER

$5.00

NOS

$5.00Out of stock

RED BULL

$5.00

SPORTS

GATORADE

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Big Powerade

$4.50Out of stock

Big gatorade

$4.50Out of stock

JUICE

Orange Juice

$3.00

HOT BEVERAGES

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.00+

COFFEE

$1.00+

TEA

$1.00+

SLUSHES

9OZ

$2.50

16OZ

$5.00

24OZ

$7.00

Merchandise

Polos

$30.00

Dryfit

$25.00

Fan Dryfit

$20.00

Sand bags

$10.00

Equipment Rentals

Ball rental

$5.00

Open Play

$10.00

Grill Rental Fee

$25.00

shin guards - small

$10.00

shin guards - medium

$15.00

shin guards

$15.00

CHIPS

DORITOS DINAMITA

$3.00

DORITOS FLAMING HEAT

$3.00

DORITOS FLAMAS

$3.00

L DORITOS

$3.00

S DORITOS

$2.00

L CHEETOS

$3.00

S CHEETOS

$2.00

HOT CHEETOS LIME

$3.00

L HOT CHEETOS

$3.00

S FRITOS CHILI CHEESE

$2.00

L FRITOS

$3.00

L LAYS BARBECUE

$3.00

L LAYS POTATO CHIPS CLASSIC

$3.00

L LAYS SOUR CREAM

$3.00

S LAYS POTATO BARBECUE

$2.00

S LAYS POTATO CHIPS CLASSIC

$3.00

S LAYS POTATO CHIPS SALT AND VINEGAR

$2.00

S LAYS POTATO CHIPS SOUR CREAM AND ONION

$2.00

L SUN CHIPS

$3.00

MISS VICKIES

$3.00

S RUFFLES ORIGINAL

$2.00

SABRITONES

$3.00

TURBOS FLAMAS

$3.00

HOT FRIES

$3.00

HOT FUNIONIS

$3.00

Takis

$2.00

Pringles Large

$2.00

Cheez It

$2.00

COOKIES/CRACKERS

GOLDFISH

$2.00

PRETZLES

$2.00

OREOS

$2.00

PEANUT BUTTER CRACKERS

$1.00

FAMOUS AMOS

$2.00

RICE CRISPY TREAT

$1.00

PURE PROTEIN BAR

$2.00

NATURE VALLEY BAR

$2.00

QUAKER CHEWY

$1.00

TRAIL MIX

$3.00

Knott's

$2.00

Ritz cracker n cheese dip

$2.00

M&M Cookies

$2.00

PROTEIN

BEEF JERKY

$5.00

SLIM JIMS LARGE

$2.00

CHEESE STICK

$1.00

SLIM JIMS SMALL 2 for $1

$1.00

NUTS

PLANTERS REGULAR

$2.00

PLANTERS HONEY ROASTED

$2.00

BAG PEANUTS IN SHELL

$3.00

PISTACHIOS

$3.00

Peanut salted small

$2.00

Peanut mixed large

$2.00

Sabritos

$1.00

FRUIT

LARGE PICKLE

$2.50

PICKLE JUICE

$2.50

PICKLE JUICE BOTTLE

$2.50

APPLE

$3.00

ORANGE

$2.00

BANANA

$1.00

Breakfast

Hostess white powder donettes

$1.00Out of stock

Hostess chocolate donettes

$1.00

Hostess coffee cakes

$1.00

Krispy Kreme glazed

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate cream

$3.00Out of stock

Popcorn

Small popcorn

$2.00

Large popcorn

$3.50

FRUIT CANDY

FRUIT BY THE FOOT

$1.00

FRUIT ROLLUP

$1.00

WELCHES FRUIT SNACKS

$5.00

AIRHEAD XTREME

$2.00

FUN DIP

$1.00

RING POP

$1.00

SKITTLES

$2.00

SOUR PATCH

$5.00

STARBURST

$2.00

PIXY STIX

$1.00

MOTTS FRUIT SNACKS

$1.00

HARBORO GUMMY BEARS

$5.00

AIR HEADS

$1.00

Black Forest gummie bears

$2.00

Cotton candy

$5.00

Lemon head

$4.50

Sugar babies

$4.50

Sweet tarts box

$4.50

Airhead box of 6

$4.50

Junior mints

$4.50

Nerds

$4.50

Whoppers

$4.50

Starburst box

$4.50

Airhead extreme big pack

$5.00

Skittles box

$4.50

Nerd ropes

$2.50

Twizzlers

$4.00

Sweet tart roll

$2.50

Red hots

$4.50

M&M box

$4.50

Push pop

$2.00

Gatorade Energy Chews

$5.00

Pop Rox

$2.00

Crunch box

$4.50

Reese’s pieces

$4.50

Jolly rancher gummies box

$4.50

Milk duds

$4.50

Hot Tamales

$4.50

CHOCOLATE

M&M REGULAR

$2.00

M&M PEANUT

$2.00

MILKY WAY

$2.00

REESES

$2.00

SNICKERS

$2.00

TWIX

$2.00

MEXICAN

PELON PELO RICO

$1.00

MANITA

$1.00

GLORIAS

$1.00

REBANADITAS

$1.00

VERO MANGO

$1.00

DE LA ROSA

$1.00

PURLPARINDO BUNDLE

$1.00

COMBOS

SMALL PIZZA + 1 BEER

$8.00

LARGE PIZZA + 4 BEERS

$30.00

BUCKETS

12 BEERS

$50.00

18 BEERS

$70.00

24 BEERS

$80.00

30 BEERS

$90.00

CUP OF ICE

CUP OF ICE SMALL

$1.00

CUP OF ICE LARGE

$1.50

CONTAINER FEE

SMALL COOLER

$30.00

MEDIUM COOLER

$60.00

XL COOLER

$90.00

Open play

Members

$10.00

Non-members

$15.00

League Member

$5.00

Membership cards

Adult membership cards

$15.00

Youth membership cards

$15.00

Coaches cards

$10.00

Youth Soccer League

Summer 1 League fee

League Fee

ticket

Adult tickets

$10.00

Kids tickets

$5.00

VIP seating

VIP seating

$10.00

Staff Price

Ozarka Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$1.50

Powerade

$1.50

Sodas

$1.00

Candies Boxes

$2.00

Candies and Chocolates

$1.00

Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
MEMBERSHIP HAS BENEFITS

14725 Preston Rd,, DALLAS, TX 75254

Photos coming soon!

